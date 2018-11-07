Drive Chart
BAYLOR
IOWAST

Purdy leads No. 22 Iowa State vs. Baylor

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 07, 2018

It's difficult to overstate what the insertion of freshman Brock Purdy into the starting lineup has meant for No. 22 Iowa State.

In the four games that Purdy has started, the Cyclones are averaging 36.3 points and nearly 450 yards of total offense. His 12 touchdown passes are already the school's freshman record. The Cyclones have won all four of Purdy's starts -- two over ranked opponents (Oklahoma State, West Virginia).

"The thing that I've always really respected about Brock from the day we recruited him, is that he's always trying to do something. He wasn't trying to be somebody else. He wasn't trying to be the next this or the next that. He's just Brock," coach Matt Campbell was quoted as saying in the Des Moines Register.

"He just goes about his business. He's very matter-of-fact in how he goes about it and really doesn't fall for all the other fluff stuff."

After starting the season 1-3, Iowa State (5-3, 4-2 Big 12) finds itself on the brink of bowl-eligibility with four games left as it prepares for Saturday's home game against Baylor (5-4, 3-3), which is also a win away from bowl eligibility.

Baylor going bowling would signify a fantastic turnaround from a 1-11 season in 2017. The Bears got closer last week, rallying behind quarterback Charlie Brewer, who entered the game late in the third quarter with his team trailing by 10 points.

He threw two touchdown passes, including a 6-yard game-winner to Denzel Mims with seven seconds remaining.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule did not sound interested in postseason possibilities on Monday.

"Iowa State is a tough place to play. I have never been there, but I have heard from the players and from talking to other people. I just think we need to be completely focused on Iowa State this weekend," Rhule said.

"This defense we are going to face is either one or two in every defensive category."

Iowa State is first in the Big 12 in scoring defense (21.3 points per game), total defense (324.4 yards per game) and rushing defense (104.9 yards per game).

It was the defense that got the job done last week against Kansas, holding the Jayhawks to three points and keeping them out of the end zone despite having a pair of chances from the Iowa State 1-yard line. This came two weeks after shutting down then-No. 6 West Virginia in a 30-14 win on Oct. 13.

Iowa State also held Texas Tech to fewer than 20 offensive points (the Red Raiders needed special teams and defensive TDs to put up 31).

"There's been some defenses (we've faced) that are complicated like it, but they have this 3-3, 3-2 dime defense," Rhule said.

"They're pressuring, they move around and you can't really see what they're in. ... These guys just do a great job of disguising. They're able to do it because of the way their players play. They get off blocks and they're able to survive inside in the run game by playing with less guys than most people would. It's because their d-line is so talented."

Iowa State's top target on offense is 6-foot-6 wide receiver Hakeem Butler, who has 33 catches for 791 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the nation with 24.0 yards per catch. Two games ago, Baylor yielded 139 yards and two touchdowns on five catches to West Virginia's 6-4 David Sills V.

Baylor isn't strong enough in run defense to devote too much attention to Butler, so they'll have to slow him down with some one-on-one coverage.

Iowa State can run the ball, too, with tough-to-bring-down David Montgomery. He has 712 yards through the eight games, one of which he missed with an injury. He is in great shape to become the first Iowa State running back with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Ennis Haywood in 2000-2001.

Baylor's top weapon has been wide receiver Jalen Hurd, who caught seven passes for 96 yards and a TD against Oklahoma State and also had a team-high nine rushes.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 1876 12 6 131.1
C. Brewer 157/261 1876 12 6
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 644 3 2 143.6
J. McClendon 52/78 644 3 2
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
J. Atkinson 1/1 36 0 0
D. Galitz 36 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Galitz 0/1 0 0 0
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
T. Ebner 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 361 3
J. Hasty 68 361 3 54
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 357 4
J. Lovett 57 357 4 75
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 220 0
T. Ebner 38 220 0 23
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 159 3
J. Hurd 36 159 3 37
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 151 4
C. Brewer 78 151 4 16
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 102 2
J. McClendon 34 102 2 21
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 35 1
C. Williams 2 35 1 21
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
C. Platt 2 31 0 19
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
J. Fleeks 8 24 1 17
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
A. Smith 4 11 0 6
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
G. Bohanon 2 5 0 3
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Thornton 2 2 0 3
G. McGuire 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. McGuire 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 756 4
J. Hurd 57 756 4 38
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 564 5
D. Mims 38 564 5 55
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 295 1
C. Platt 24 295 1 45
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 211 2
T. Thornton 13 211 2 39
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 166 0
T. Ebner 19 166 0 23
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 151 1
M. Jones 14 151 1 28
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 149 1
J. Hasty 23 149 1 34
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 93 1
J. Fleeks 8 93 1 34
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
P. Stricklin 3 48 0 20
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
C. Henle 5 47 0 13
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
J. Lovett 3 38 0 18
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
C. Brewer 1 36 0 36
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Smith 1 3 0 3
T. Henderson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Henderson 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McVea 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thomas 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Texada 0-0 0.0 1
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/19 30/33
C. Martin 13/19 0 30/33 69
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1085 12 2 195.7
B. Purdy 65/98 1085 12 2
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 70/110 722 4 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 136 0 0 124.7
K. Kempt 16/22 136 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 712 6
D. Montgomery 158 712 6 37
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 196 1
B. Purdy 55 196 1 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 111 0
K. Nwangwu 30 111 0 13
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 44 1
S. Croney Jr. 17 44 1 12
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 38 0
J. Lang 15 38 0 13
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 7 -13 0 28
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
K. Kempt 4 -25 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 791 8
H. Butler 33 791 8 83
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 318 1
T. Milton 27 318 1 60
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 263 2
D. Jones 31 263 2 32
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 9 176 0 55
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 172 2
M. Eaton 20 172 2 26
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 3
C. Kolar 4 48 3 19
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
S. Croney Jr. 8 46 0 13
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
C. Allen 5 41 0 21
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 0
D. Montgomery 7 29 0 8
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Lang 3 26 0 10
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Seonbuchner 2 22 0 16
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Nwangwu 1 11 0 11
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 0-0 0.0 1
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 0-0 0.0 1
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/15 22/23
C. Assalley 11/15 0 22/23 55
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
