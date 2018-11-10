Drive Chart
Mond accounts for 4 TDs as A&M gets 38-24 win over Ole Miss

  Nov 10, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Kellen Mond threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help Texas A&M end a two-game skid with a 38-24 win over Mississippi on Saturday.

Mond threw TDs of 21, 10 and 5 yards and his touchdown run was a 1-yard scamper in the first quarter.

After being outscored 28-0 in the fourth quarter of consecutive losses to Auburn and Mississippi State, Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) scored its first fourth-quarter points since Oct. 13 when Seth Smalls made it 24-21 with a 46-yard field goal early in the period.

Luke Logan missed a 22-yard field goal with just more than seven minutes left. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called a timeout just before the kick, which sailed wide right.

The Aggies pushed the lead to 10 points when Mond found Quartney Davis on a 5-yard touchdown pass with about five minutes left.

Ole Miss (5-5, 1-5) got within a touchdown when Logan made a 24-yard field goal with about two minutes remaining.

An onside kick was called by Ole Miss after that, but A&M recovered it and Williams ran 46 yards for a touchdown on the next play to put the game out of reach.

Jordan Ta'amu threw for 373 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels, who lost their third straight game and have won just one conference game. A.J. Brown had 127 yards receiving and DaMarkus Lodge added 122 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Williams had 31 carries for 228 yards in his second 200-yard game this season to give him 1,159 this season.

Five straight runs by Williams to start the second half gave the Aggies a first down at the 4-yard line. But Willie Hibbler knocked the ball out of Mond's hands on the next play and Zedrick Woods scooped it up and rumbled 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-14.

Mond was intercepted by Ken Webster on Texas A&M's next drive, but the Rebels couldn't move the ball and punted it back.

The Aggies finally put together a clean drive after that, driving 72 yards in nine plays capped by a 10-yard touchdown reception by Davis to tie it at 21-21.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Mond scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Ole Miss tied it up on the first play of the second quarter when Ta'amu connected with Lodge on a 44-yard TD pass.

The Rebels took a 14-7 lead when Ta'amu scored on a 1-yard run later in the second. That drive was highlighted by a 39-yard reception by Brown and a 12-yard catch by Lodge that got Ole Miss to the 1.

Lodge made a nifty 51-yard reception, where he crashed to the ground while holding onto the ball with just one hand, with less than five minutes left in the second quarter. But Ta'amu fumbled two plays later and it was recovered by Kingsley Keke, to give the Aggies one more possession before halftime.

Texas A&M took advantage of the miscue when Camron Buckley scored on a 21-yard reception that left it tied at 14-all at halftime. Jhamon Ausbon was the star of that drive, grabbing three receptions for 50 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: With just two games left the Rebels will have to figure out a way to win a conference game if they hope to become bowl eligible.

Texas A&M: The Aggies moved the ball well at times, but Mond will need to take better care of the ball after committing four turnovers in the last two weeks for Texas A&M to finish the season strong.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: The Rebels visit Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies host UAB next Saturday night in the second of three straight home games to wrap up the regular season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 1:50
5-T.Williams runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:04
pos
24
37
Field Goal 1:59
92-L.Logan 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
58
yds
02:37
pos
24
31
Point After TD 4:36
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 4:40
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
02:42
pos
21
30
Field Goal 14:55
47-S.Small 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
45
yds
01:40
pos
21
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 4:09
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
04:14
pos
21
20
Point After TD 11:34
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:44
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:50
11-K.Mond complete to 14-C.Buckley. 14-C.Buckley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:50
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:48
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:54
10-J.Ta'amu runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:05
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:51
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 15:00
10-J.Ta'amu complete to 5-D.Lodge. 5-D.Lodge runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:08
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:49
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:53
11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
86
yds
07:06
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 27
Rushing 4 12
Passing 13 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-11 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 415 499
Total Plays 65 76
Avg Gain 6.4 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 67 266
Rush Attempts 30 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.5
Net Yards Passing 348 233
Comp. - Att. 22-35 19-28
Yards Per Pass 9.9 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-25 1-3
Penalties - Yards 5-48 7-59
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-46.5 4-47.8
Return Yards 25 80
Punts - Returns 2-13 3--4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 3-84
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 5-5 0147324
Texas A&M 6-4 7771738
O/U 67.5, TXAM -13
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 348 PASS YDS 233
67 RUSH YDS 266
415 TOTAL YDS 499
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 373 1 0 161.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 3374 17 5 159.2
J. Ta'amu 22/35 373 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 258 4
I. Woullard 16 64 0 16
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 927 12
S. Phillips 3 4 0 3
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Pellerin 1 3 0 3
E. Swinney 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 0
E. Swinney 1 2 0 2
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 356 6
J. Ta'amu 9 -6 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 127 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1047 5
A. Brown 6 127 0 39
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 122 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 706 3
D. Lodge 6 122 1 51
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 174 1
O. Cooley 3 66 0 34
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
E. Moore 5 40 0 19
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
I. Woullard 1 10 0 10
E. Swinney 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
E. Swinney 1 8 0 8
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pellerin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 1-0 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Webster 0-0 0.0 1
A. Robinson 12 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Robinson 0-1 0.5 0
B. Williams 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Williams 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/21 43/44
L. Logan 1/2 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 41.0 1
M. Brown 6 46.5 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
E. Moore 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 15 0
E. Moore 2 6.5 15 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 236 3 1 166.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 2488 15 8 135.2
K. Mond 19/28 236 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 228 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
197 1159 11
T. Williams 31 228 1 46
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 280 1
J. Corbin 6 28 0 10
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 309 5
K. Mond 8 19 1 16
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
Q. Davis 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 644 6
J. Sternberger 4 76 0 31
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 287 0
J. Ausbon 5 66 0 22
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 442 1
C. Buckley 4 54 1 21
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 408 5
Q. Davis 3 25 2 10
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 272 1
T. Williams 3 15 0 10
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
O. Alaka 2-0 1.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Mack 1-0 1.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
T. Dodson 0-1 -0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
14/20 24/24
S. Small 1/1 46 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 51.0 2
B. Mann 4 47.8 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 29.6 36 1
J. Corbin 3 28.0 36 0
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Wood 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -1.3 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 7.4 0 0
R. Paul 3 -1.3 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 0:54 5 -2 Punt
10:15 MISS 5 0:54 3 7 Fumble
1:49 TXAM 35 1:08 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 MISS 25 3:05 7 75 TD
6:06 MISS 8 2:08 6 77 Fumble
0:44 TXAM 35 0:12 4 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 MISS 17 1:05 4 15 Punt
4:04 TXAM 35 1:31 5 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 TXAM 35 1:24 4 -13 Punt
10:02 MISS 34 2:33 5 61 FG Miss
4:36 TXAM 35 2:37 9 58 FG
1:39 TXAM 35 1:18 16 64 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TXAM 30 3:17 7 16 Punt
8:59 TXAM 29 7:06 14 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 MISS 35 1:10 5 7 Punt
9:48 MISS 35 3:07 10 16 Punt
3:40 TXAM 15 2:50 9 85 TD
0:28 TXAM 6 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 MISS 35 0:00 7 61 Fumble
11:34 MISS 35 1:02 5 -18 INT
8:23 TXAM 28 4:14 9 72 TD
1:53 MISS 46 1:40 6 18 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 TXAM 22 1:51 4 -4 Punt
7:22 TXAM 20 2:42 7 80 TD
1:54 MISS 35 0:04 2 65 TD
0:15 TXAM 18 0:00 1 -1
