|
|
|OREG
|UTAH
Shelley, Shyne help Utah beat Oregon 32-25
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) In his first start, Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns and Armand Shyne had 174 yards rushing to power Utah past Oregon 32-25 on Saturday.
The Utes (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) lost Tyler Huntley, their starting quarterback, and running back Zack Moss, who had already rushed for 1,092 yards this season, to injury within a few days of each other.
Shelley utilized quick passes, a strong running game and some misdirection in the offense to pass for 262 yards. The redshirt freshman completed 18 of 31 passes with no interceptions.
On a drive keyed by a 36-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon, Shelley punched in the go-ahead touchdown from 2 yards out with 6:48 to play.
The Utah defense, which dominated in the first quarter and then was on its collective heels when Justin Herbert starting finding receivers all over the field, stopped the Ducks (6-4, 3-4) on the ensuing possession when Jaylon Johnson broke up a fourth-down pass.
Herbert went 20-for-33 for 288 yards but was sacked four times and simply ran out of time. Dillon Mitchell caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including multiple acrobatic grabs.
Utah lost more than 80 percent of their offensive firepower when Huntley broke his collarbone at Arizona State and Moss hurt his knee this week at practice.
Shyne's running prowess bolstered a sustained drive that gobbled up Oregon's time outs and culminated in Matt Gay's sixth field goal from 24 yards - a new Utah team record. That left the Ducks only 15 seconds to try and score.
Kano Dillon blocked a punt at the Utah 3-yard-line, which led to Herbert's touchdown pass to Travis Dye. Herbert rolled out to his right again and hit Jaylon Redd for a two-point conversion and Oregon led for the first time, 25-22.
Both team wore helmets with wings - no surprise with Oregon's fashion history but the Utes also displayed hand-painted red-tailed hawk feathers. The Utes took flight first and led 13-0 on a field goal from Gay, who has now made 18 consecutive attempts.
BIG PICTURE
Utah: The only major drawback to the Shelley-led attack was failing to finish drives. Gay bailed out the offense, including a 55-yarder on the final play of the first half to make it 19-7.
Oregon: The Ducks began the day two games behind Washington State in the Pac-12 North and their loss, along with WSU's 31-7 win over Colorado, eliminated Oregon from contention in the division.
UP NEXT
The Ducks play host to Arizona State - which has won three in a row, including a 38-20 win over Utah - next Saturday.
Utah travels to Boulder to take on Colorado next Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|385
|485
|Total Plays
|66
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|232
|Rush Attempts
|32
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|268
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-20
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.4
|4-57.3
|Return Yards
|91
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-72
|1-3
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|6/6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|20/33
|288
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|9
|66
|0
|18
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|11
|28
|0
|11
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|10
|24
|0
|17
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mitchell 13 WR
|D. Mitchell
|8
|169
|2
|58
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|3
|64
|0
|28
|
B. Schooler 9 WR
|B. Schooler
|4
|43
|0
|28
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Dillon 85 TE
|K. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 74 OL
|S. Jones
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jelks 97 DE
|J. Jelks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simms 24 LB
|K. Simms
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DL
|An. Faoliu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DL
|S. Kava
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
|Au. Faoliu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 11 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DL
|G. Baker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 15 CB
|D. Lenoir
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DL
|J. Scott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|5
|50.4
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|3
|24.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dillon 85 TE
|K. Dillon
|1
|15.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|18/31
|262
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Shyne 6 RB
|A. Shyne
|26
|174
|0
|42
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|13
|22
|2
|9
|
D. Brumfield 22 RB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|14
|0
|4
|
T. Green 4 RB
|T. Green
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Mariner 8 WR
|S. Mariner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|5
|76
|0
|40
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|4
|48
|0
|21
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|4
|47
|0
|19
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
D. Simpkins 7 WR
|D. Simpkins
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Mariner 8 WR
|S. Mariner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Thompson 19 WR
|B. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hansen 22 LB
|C. Hansen
|12-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Barton 30 LB
|C. Barton
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ballard 15 DB
|C. Ballard
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Blair 13 DB
|M. Blair
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 36 LB
|F. Bernard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 5 DB
|T. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DT
|H. Pututau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tonga 49 DT
|P. Tonga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 97 K
|M. Gay
|6/6
|55
|2/2
|20
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|57.3
|1
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
TEMPLE
HOU
56
49
4th 2:29 CBSSN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
34
17
4th 9:21 FOX
-
7LSU
ARK
24
10
4th 7:00 SECN
-
USM
UAB
20
20
4th 5:24 beIN
-
FSU
3ND
13
42
4th 9:50 NBC
-
2CLEM
17BC
20
7
4th 14:34 ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
14
34
2nd 2:09 PACN
-
CAL
USC
0
0
1st 14:19 ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
0
1st 12:23 ESPU
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 13:30 ESP2
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
16
Final ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
25
32
Final PACN
-
SFLA
CINCY
23
35
Final ESPU
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
10
27
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
21
27
Final ESP2
-
FIU
TXSA
45
7
Final ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH
13
28
Final ESP+