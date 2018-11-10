Drive Chart
Shelley, Shyne help Utah beat Oregon 32-25

  • Nov 10, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) In his first start, Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns and Armand Shyne had 174 yards rushing to power Utah past Oregon 32-25 on Saturday.

The Utes (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) lost Tyler Huntley, their starting quarterback, and running back Zack Moss, who had already rushed for 1,092 yards this season, to injury within a few days of each other.

Shelley utilized quick passes, a strong running game and some misdirection in the offense to pass for 262 yards. The redshirt freshman completed 18 of 31 passes with no interceptions.

On a drive keyed by a 36-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon, Shelley punched in the go-ahead touchdown from 2 yards out with 6:48 to play.

The Utah defense, which dominated in the first quarter and then was on its collective heels when Justin Herbert starting finding receivers all over the field, stopped the Ducks (6-4, 3-4) on the ensuing possession when Jaylon Johnson broke up a fourth-down pass.

Herbert went 20-for-33 for 288 yards but was sacked four times and simply ran out of time. Dillon Mitchell caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including multiple acrobatic grabs.

Utah lost more than 80 percent of their offensive firepower when Huntley broke his collarbone at Arizona State and Moss hurt his knee this week at practice.

Shyne's running prowess bolstered a sustained drive that gobbled up Oregon's time outs and culminated in Matt Gay's sixth field goal from 24 yards - a new Utah team record. That left the Ducks only 15 seconds to try and score.

Kano Dillon blocked a punt at the Utah 3-yard-line, which led to Herbert's touchdown pass to Travis Dye. Herbert rolled out to his right again and hit Jaylon Redd for a two-point conversion and Oregon led for the first time, 25-22.

Both team wore helmets with wings - no surprise with Oregon's fashion history but the Utes also displayed hand-painted red-tailed hawk feathers. The Utes took flight first and led 13-0 on a field goal from Gay, who has now made 18 consecutive attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The only major drawback to the Shelley-led attack was failing to finish drives. Gay bailed out the offense, including a 55-yarder on the final play of the first half to make it 19-7.

Oregon: The Ducks began the day two games behind Washington State in the Pac-12 North and their loss, along with WSU's 31-7 win over Colorado, eliminated Oregon from contention in the division.

UP NEXT

The Ducks play host to Arizona State - which has won three in a row, including a 38-20 win over Utah - next Saturday.

Utah travels to Boulder to take on Colorado next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
97-M.Gay 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
03:40
pos
25
32
Point After TD 6:48
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
25
29
Touchdown 6:52
15-J.Shelley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
01:23
pos
25
28
Two Point Conversion 8:15
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UTH End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
25
22
Touchdown 8:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
3
yds
00:06
pos
23
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:38
97-M.Gay 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
50
yds
00:48
pos
17
22
Field Goal 7:37
96-A.Stack 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
64
yds
02:08
pos
17
19
Point After TD 10:59
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 11:02
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
13
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
97-M.Gay 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
-20
yds
1:00
pos
7
19
Field Goal 6:11
97-M.Gay 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
7
16
Point After TD 10:23
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 10:33
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:55
pos
6
13
Field Goal 13:07
97-M.Gay 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
73
yds
03:26
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:44
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 7:50
15-J.Shelley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
01:49
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:46
97-M.Gay 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
04:14
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 5 10
Passing 11 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-15 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 385 485
Total Plays 66 78
Avg Gain 5.8 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 117 232
Rush Attempts 32 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.9
Net Yards Passing 268 253
Comp. - Att. 20-34 18-31
Yards Per Pass 7.9 8.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 1-9
Penalties - Yards 7-63 3-25
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-50.4 4-57.3
Return Yards 91 3
Punts - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-72 1-3
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 6/6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon 6-4 0710825
Utah 7-3 10931032
O/U 51, UTAH -4.5
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 268 PASS YDS 253
117 RUSH YDS 232
385 TOTAL YDS 485
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 288 3 0 163.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 2621 25 6 148.8
J. Herbert 20/33 288 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 417 2
Tr. Dye 9 66 0 18
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
151 718 5
C. Verdell 11 28 0 11
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 174 2
J. Herbert 10 24 0 17
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 294 4
T. Brooks-James 1 1 0 1
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Redd 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 169 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 1002 8
D. Mitchell 8 169 2 58
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 251 0
C. Verdell 3 64 0 28
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 199 1
B. Schooler 4 43 0 28
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 311 2
J. Breeland 1 10 0 10
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 1
Tr. Dye 2 8 1 5
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
T. Brooks-James 0 0 0 0
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
R. Bay 0 0 0 0
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 2
K. Dillon 0 0 0 0
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 275 5
J. Redd 0 0 0 0
S. Jones 74 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Jones 1 -2 0 -2
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 181 4
J. Johnson III 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 1.0
T. Graham Jr. 9-0 1.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 8-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
N. Pickett 6-3 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jelks 5-0 0.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Niu 5-3 0.0 0
K. Simms 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Simms 5-2 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 4-1 0.0 0
S. Kava 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Kava 3-0 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 3-0 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 3-0 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
J. Holland 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
J. Hollins 2-2 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 2-1 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Habibi-Likio 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 0-1 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Scott 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/9 24/24
A. Stack 1/2 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 46.1 2
B. Maimone 5 50.4 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 25.9 32 0
T. Brooks-James 3 24.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
K. Dillon 1 15.0 0 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 262 0 0 129.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 361 0 1 116.3
J. Shelley 18/31 262 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 174 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 340 2
A. Shyne 26 174 0 42
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 114 0
B. Covey 3 29 0 12
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 22 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 69 2
J. Shelley 13 22 2 9
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
D. Brumfield 2 14 0 4
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 95 0
T. Green 1 4 0 4
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mariner 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 2
C. Fotheringham 5 76 0 40
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 603 1
B. Covey 4 48 0 21
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 4 47 0 19
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 286 0
J. Dixon 1 36 0 36
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 251 2
D. Simpkins 2 30 0 18
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 325 3
S. Nacua 1 19 0 19
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 1
S. Mariner 1 6 0 6
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thompson 0 0 0 0
V. Davis 19 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
V. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 2 1.0
C. Hansen 12-3 1.0 0
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 1.0
C. Barton 9-2 1.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 5-0 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 5-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-1 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Tupai 3-0 1.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Blair 3-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 1.0
J. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
H. Pututau 1-1 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Anae 0-1 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-1 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
6/6 2/2
SEASON FG XP
20/23 35/35
M. Gay 6/6 55 2/2 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 57.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 47.0 1
M. Wishnowsky 4 57.3 1 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 5 0
B. Covey 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 UTAH 35 0:56 6 41 Fumble
7:44 UTAH 35 1:16 4 -6 Punt
5:28 OREG 32 1:28 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 UTAH 35 1:55 7 65 TD
6:11 UTAH 35 4:58 12 57 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UTAH 35 0:00 10 65 TD
9:45 OREG 20 2:08 6 64 FG
5:35 OREG 17 1:02 4 16 Punt
3:32 UTAH 35 1:33 5 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 OREG 26 3:42 10 28 Punt
8:26 UTAH 3 0:06 1 3 TD
6:48 UTAH 35 1:26 6 23 Downs
0:19 UTAH 35 0:08 3 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 35 4:14 10 48 FG
9:39 OREG 34 1:49 5 34 TD
6:23 UTAH 12 0:48 3 2 Punt
3:50 UTAH 20 3:26 16 78 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 OREG 35 3:36 11 72 FG
1:10 UTAH 20 0:57 6 42 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 OREG 35 1:09 4 -3 Punt
6:56 OREG 35 1:16 4 -9 Punt
4:26 UTAH 24 0:48 5 52 FG
1:55 UTAH 11 1:18 5 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:05 UTAH 20 1:13 3 2 Punt
8:15 OREG 35 1:23 9 60 TD
4:43 UTAH 45 3:40 8 49 FG
