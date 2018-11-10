|
|
|SC
|FLA
Franks silences crowd, Florida beats South Carolina 35-31
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks silenced the home crowd twice after touchdown runs, seemingly sending a message after getting benched last week and booed earlier in the game, and No. 19 Florida rallied to beat South Carolina 35-31 Saturday and end a two-game losing streak.
Franks dived across the goal line on a fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line with 4:09 to play, putting the Gators (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 15 CFP) ahead for the first time and for good. Florida overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half.
C.J. Henderson ended the Gamecocks' comeback attempt by picking off Jake Bentley.
But Franks was the player of the game, even if he thrived in a villain role. The sophomore put his fingers to his lips while celebrating with teammates, the kind of gesture usually seen from visitors.
Franks completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two scores a week after getting pulled for the third time in two seasons.
Coach Dan Mullen opened up the quarterback competition, but backup Kyle Trask broke a foot in practice Wednesday and is out for the season. That left Franks as Mullen's only viable option.
Fans expressed their displeasure after consecutive plays on the first series in which Franks fumbled and badly overthrew a receiver.
South Carolina (5-4, 4-4) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and looked like it would roll in the Swamp.
But Franks and the Gators woke up and rallied, preventing former coach Will Muschamp from getting a victory in his second trip back to Florida Field since getting fired.
Jordan Scarlett ran for 159 yards. Lamical Perine added 107 yards and two scores on the ground.
Between Scarlett, Perine and Franks, the Gators were able to do what they do best: run the ball and control the clock.
It surely helped they were playing against a South Carolina defense that's far from one of Muschamp's best.
Although Muschamp will forever be tied to Florida, he won't have many connections to his former school after this game.
The Gators have six fifth-year seniors who signed with Florida before Muschamp's final season in 2014. Florida also has one more payment to Muschamp to fulfill his severance, a $787,500 deposit later this month. That will complete his $6.3 million buyout.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: After being up 17 points late in the third quarter, the Gamecocks found themselves in another nail-biter late. It was the team's fifth consecutive game decided by four points or less. They are 3-2 in those.
Florida: The Gators still have hopes of making a big-time bowl game and reaching 10 wins for just the second time in the last six seasons.
MISSING MEN
Florida was without three key players: guard Brett Heggie, safety Brad Stewart and receiver Freddie Swain. Heggie and Swain were injured last week against Missouri. Stewart has missed two of the last three games.
Coach Dan Mullen sounded unconcerned about the injuries on Monday, when he said, ''We've got a bunch of guys banged up and battered, but on the training report there's nothing that should prevent anybody (from playing).''
UP NEXT
South Carolina hosts Chattanooga of the FCS, a welcome break after eight consecutive conference games.
Florida concludes a three-game homestand against Idaho, also an FCS team. It's the Gators' home finale and senior day.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|35
|Rushing
|8
|22
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|380
|510
|Total Plays
|64
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|367
|Rush Attempts
|36
|62
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|233
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|15-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-18
|Penalties - Yards
|7-41
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|3-52.7
|Return Yards
|78
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|5/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|233
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|367
|
|
|380
|TOTAL YDS
|510
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|18/28
|239
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|12
|81
|0
|30
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|14
|49
|0
|9
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|6
|8
|1
|9
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|4
|120
|0
|89
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|3
|34
|0
|25
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|2
|14
|1
|12
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Davis 8 WR
|R. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|11-4
|2.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 26 DB
|J. Dickerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
|DJ. Wonnum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 7 DB
|J. Horn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pickens 32 DB
|K. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 1 DB
|N. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 28 WR
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|43.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|4
|19.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|15/21
|161
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|18
|159
|0
|28
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|16
|107
|2
|23
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|4
|51
|0
|33
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|16
|36
|2
|10
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|19
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|5
|35
|0
|17
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|33
|1
|18
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Lewis 80 TE
|C. Lewis
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Krull 14 TE
|L. Krull
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Je. Taylor 29 DB
|Je. Taylor
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 95 DL
|A. Shuler
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 S
|D. Stiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferson 96 DL
|C. Jefferson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Campbell 55 DT
|K. Campbell
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
Ja. Taylor 65 OL
|Ja. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 44 LB
|R. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Edwards 6 DB
|B. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farr 41 LS
|R. Farr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 33 WR
|D. Cross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|60.0
|2
|65
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
