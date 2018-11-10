Drive Chart
SC
FLA

No Text

Franks silences crowd, Florida beats South Carolina 35-31

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks silenced the home crowd twice after touchdown runs, seemingly sending a message after getting benched last week and booed earlier in the game, and No. 19 Florida rallied to beat South Carolina 35-31 Saturday and end a two-game losing streak.

Franks dived across the goal line on a fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line with 4:09 to play, putting the Gators (7-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 15 CFP) ahead for the first time and for good. Florida overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half.

C.J. Henderson ended the Gamecocks' comeback attempt by picking off Jake Bentley.

But Franks was the player of the game, even if he thrived in a villain role. The sophomore put his fingers to his lips while celebrating with teammates, the kind of gesture usually seen from visitors.

Franks completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two scores a week after getting pulled for the third time in two seasons.

Coach Dan Mullen opened up the quarterback competition, but backup Kyle Trask broke a foot in practice Wednesday and is out for the season. That left Franks as Mullen's only viable option.

Fans expressed their displeasure after consecutive plays on the first series in which Franks fumbled and badly overthrew a receiver.

South Carolina (5-4, 4-4) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and looked like it would roll in the Swamp.

But Franks and the Gators woke up and rallied, preventing former coach Will Muschamp from getting a victory in his second trip back to Florida Field since getting fired.

Jordan Scarlett ran for 159 yards. Lamical Perine added 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

Between Scarlett, Perine and Franks, the Gators were able to do what they do best: run the ball and control the clock.

It surely helped they were playing against a South Carolina defense that's far from one of Muschamp's best.

Although Muschamp will forever be tied to Florida, he won't have many connections to his former school after this game.

The Gators have six fifth-year seniors who signed with Florida before Muschamp's final season in 2014. Florida also has one more payment to Muschamp to fulfill his severance, a $787,500 deposit later this month. That will complete his $6.3 million buyout.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: After being up 17 points late in the third quarter, the Gamecocks found themselves in another nail-biter late. It was the team's fifth consecutive game decided by four points or less. They are 3-2 in those.

Florida: The Gators still have hopes of making a big-time bowl game and reaching 10 wins for just the second time in the last six seasons.

MISSING MEN

Florida was without three key players: guard Brett Heggie, safety Brad Stewart and receiver Freddie Swain. Heggie and Swain were injured last week against Missouri. Stewart has missed two of the last three games.

Coach Dan Mullen sounded unconcerned about the injuries on Monday, when he said, ''We've got a bunch of guys banged up and battered, but on the training report there's nothing that should prevent anybody (from playing).''

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Chattanooga of the FCS, a welcome break after eight consecutive conference games.

Florida concludes a three-game homestand against Idaho, also an FCS team. It's the Gators' home finale and senior day.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:09
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
35
Touchdown 4:11
13-F.Franks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
2
yds
1:25
pos
31
34
Point After TD 11:03
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 11:12
22-L.Perine runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
2:22
pos
31
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 1:03
13-F.Franks complete to 4-K.Toney. 4-K.Toney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:40
pos
31
20
Point After TD 4:43
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 4:50
5-R.Dowdle runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
93
yds
1:25
pos
30
14
Field Goal 9:24
43-P.White 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
7
yds
2:44
pos
24
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 4:25
19-J.Bentley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
04:33
pos
20
14
Point After TD 8:58
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:04
13-F.Franks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
03:11
pos
14
13
Point After TD 13:46
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:50
22-L.Perine runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
122
yds
04:30
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:51
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 4:56
19-J.Bentley complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
01:59
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:17
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:23
19-J.Bentley complete to 40-J.August. 40-J.August runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
05:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 35
Rushing 8 22
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-13 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 380 510
Total Plays 64 83
Avg Gain 5.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 147 367
Rush Attempts 36 62
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.9
Net Yards Passing 233 143
Comp. - Att. 18-28 15-21
Yards Per Pass 8.3 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 2-18
Penalties - Yards 7-41 7-55
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.5 3-52.7
Return Yards 78 -4
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--4
Kickoffs - Returns 4-78 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 5-4 14710031
15 Florida 7-3 01471435
O/U 54, FLA -6.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 233 PASS YDS 143
147 RUSH YDS 367
380 TOTAL YDS 510
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 239 2 1 152.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 1905 15 9 141.4
J. Bentley 18/28 239 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 229 1
A. Turner 12 81 0 30
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 217 1
M. Denson 14 49 0 9
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 498 4
R. Dowdle 2 8 1 4
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 136 2
J. Bentley 6 8 1 9
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
D. Samuel 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 120 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 527 5
D. Samuel 4 120 0 89
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 590 6
B. Edwards 3 34 0 25
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 420 2
S. Smith 2 24 0 12
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 1
K. Markway 1 19 1 19
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 1
J. August 2 14 1 12
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 0
K. Crosby 2 11 0 7
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 89 1
J. Vann 2 10 0 8
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
A. Turner 1 4 0 4
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
C. Dawkins 1 3 0 3
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
R. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 2.0
T. Brunson 11-4 2.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Roderick 7-1 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Nixon 5-3 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
S. Montac 5-6 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 4-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
J. Dickerson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Dickerson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Staley 4-1 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 3-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
S. Greene 3-3 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 3-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Fennell 2-1 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 2-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Horn 1-2 0.0 0
K. Pickens 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
N. Harvey 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Harvey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 28 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
13/14 30/31
P. White 1/1 34 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 45.5 1
J. Charlton 4 43.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 25.3 30 1
D. Samuel 4 19.5 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 161 1 0 151.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1756 17 6 134.8
F. Franks 15/21 161 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 159 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 629 3
J. Scarlett 18 159 0 28
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 587 5
L. Perine 16 107 2 23
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 199 0
K. Toney 4 51 0 33
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 36 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 209 5
F. Franks 16 36 2 10
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 333 2
D. Pierce 5 19 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 266 2
J. Hammond 5 35 0 17
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 185 1
K. Toney 2 33 1 18
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 194 1
T. Grimes 2 24 0 15
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 2
T. Cleveland 1 19 0 19
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 312 4
V. Jefferson 1 14 0 14
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Lewis 1 14 0 14
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
K. Gamble 1 11 0 11
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
L. Krull 1 10 0 10
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 0
J. Scarlett 1 1 0 1
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Je. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Je. Taylor 7-0 0.0 0
D. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Reese 6-2 0.0 0
A. Shuler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Shuler 5-2 0.0 0
V. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
V. Joseph 4-2 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Stiner 4-1 0.0 0
C. Jefferson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Jefferson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Zuniga 3-0 1.0 0
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
C. Henderson 3-2 0.0 1
K. Campbell 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
K. Campbell 3-2 0.5 0
Ja. Taylor 65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Polite 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Polite 1-2 0.5 0
B. Edwards 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Slaton 0-1 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dean III 0-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
R. Farr 41 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Farr 0-1 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-1 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Moon 0-1 0.0 0
D. Cross 33 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Cross 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/15 34/34
E. McPherson 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 60.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 44.9 2
T. Townsend 2 60.0 2 65
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
F. Franks 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
K. Toney 1 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 5:37 14 65 TD
6:55 SC 16 1:59 6 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 FLA 35 1:01 4 8 Punt
8:58 FLA 35 4:33 14 71 TD
1:02 SC 20 0:51 5 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 SC 24 2:39 7 59 FG
6:51 SC 7 2:01 5 93 TD
0:56 FLA 35 0:47 7 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 FLA 35 1:55 6 -10 Punt
4:09 FLA 35 0:10 5 -1 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:17 SC 35 1:41 8 4
4:51 SC 35 4:30 18 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 FLA 31 3:11 9 69 TD
4:21 SC 35 3:11 9 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 SC 35 0:00 9 51 FG Miss
9:24 SC 35 2:02 8 3 Punt
4:43 SC 35 3:40 12 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 FLA 11 2:43 8 89 TD
9:04 FLA 34 4:53 11 66 TD
3:27 SC 44 2:31 7 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores