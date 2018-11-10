|
|
|TCU
|WVU
Grier throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 West Virginia beats TCU 47-10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 West Virginia rolled to a 47-10 victory over TCU on Saturday.
West Virginia (8-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) had no trouble against the injury-riddled Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) as it pursues a possible berth in the conference championship game with two regular-season games left.
''Morale's good. Confidence is good. Work ethic is good. It's why we're winning,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''You're only as good as your next one, so these guys have to continue doing that.''
The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in a 3:25 span of the second quarter to break open a tie game.
TCU (4-6, 2-5) was held to a season-low 222 yards of offense, the third time in four games it's gained fewer than 300. The Horned Frogs are in jeopardy of missing a bowl for just the third time under coach Gary Patterson.
''We've been on the other side of these many times,'' Patterson said. ''You've got to find a way to score points and you've got to find a way to stop people.''
It also marked the fewest yards allowed this season by West Virginia, who gave up 520 yards in a close win at Texas a week ago.
Grier had TD tosses of 32, 8 and 4 yards. He finished 25 of 39 for 343 yards.
TCU's Mike Collins had some success throwing to Jalen Reagor, but not much else worked. Collins completed 22 of 37 passes for 229 yards. He also was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone in the third quarter and West Virginia was awarded a safety.
Grier followed that by finding Marcus Simms with a 53-yard pass to set up Kennedy McKoy's 1-yard scoring run for a 33-3 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs must win their final two games to become bowl eligible. Not impossible, but TCU must find the resolve to finish out a challenging season.
West Virginia: Grier didn't get a ton of opportunities to throw downfield, relying on a diet of short- to medium-length passes to his tight ends and running backs. Tight end Travon Wesco finished with five catches for a team-high 86 yards.
HE'S NO. 2
Holgorsen moved into second place in school history with 61 wins, one ahead of Rich Rodriguez. Hall of Famer Don Nehlen holds the top spot with 149.
UP NEXT
TCU plays at Baylor next Saturday.
West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|26
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|9
|15
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|192
|535
|Total Plays
|61
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-7
|164
|Rush Attempts
|24
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.3
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|199
|371
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-30
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|7-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-36.2
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|39
|55
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-29
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|371
|
|
|-7
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|535
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|22/37
|229
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|11
|19
|0
|6
|
M. Collins 10 QB
|M. Collins
|11
|-9
|0
|5
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|11
|150
|1
|35
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Austin 2 WR
|J. Austin
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Novak 84 TE
|C. Novak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
De. Davis 12 WR
|De. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 7 LB
|A. Evans
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 LB
|J. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Issahaku 31 S
|R. Issahaku
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Banogu 15 DE
|B. Banogu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Simmons 3 S
|M. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Epley 40 DE
|M. Epley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunham 23 LB
|A. Dunham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowen 41 DE
|B. Bowen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|7.5
|12
|0
|
K. Reed 4 CB
|K. Reed
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
De. Davis 12 WR
|De. Davis
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|25/39
|343
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|12
|59
|1
|17
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|13
|53
|0
|11
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|10
|40
|2
|33
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
W. Grier 7 QB
|W. Grier
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|5
|86
|1
|32
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|6
|71
|1
|23
|
M. Simms 8 WR
|M. Simms
|3
|69
|0
|53
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|5
|58
|1
|34
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|2
|29
|0
|28
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sandwisch 31 LB
|Z. Sandwisch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 58 OL
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 S
|D. Pitts Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|47
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|5
|40.8
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|14.5
|18
|0
|
T. Bush 14 RB
|T. Bush
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
-
UCLA
ARIZST
14
23
3rd 8:13 PACN
-
LIB
UVA
17
21
2nd 2:07 ESP3
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
7
2nd 1:41 ESP+
-
MTSU
UTEP
14
7
2nd 8:06 ESP+
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
7
1st 5:16 CBS
-
NWEST
21IOWA
0
0
1st 4:53 FOX
-
11UK
TENN
0
3
1st 0:00 SECN
-
4MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 2:41 BTN
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
0
7
1st 1:01 FS1
-
PURDUE
MINN
3
3
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
NMEX
AF
0
7
1st 0:19 CBSSN
-
8WASHST
COLO
0
7
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
14
14
1st 5:30 ABC
-
NTEXAS
ODU
14
0
1st 0:39 ESP3
-
VATECH
PITT
0
10
2nd 15:00 ESPU
-
ECU
TULANE
0
0
1st 10:49 ESNN
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
0
1st 12:50 ESP3
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
0
1st 13:36 FBOOK
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
0
069.5 O/U
-14
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
FAU
0
058.5 O/U
-19
Sat 5:00pm FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
+6.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
0
051 O/U
-4.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
SFLA
CINCY
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
LATECH
0
053 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
TXSA
0
047.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
069.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
3ND
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
USM
UAB
0
045.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
049.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
2CLEM
17BC
0
051 O/U
+18.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
CAL
USC
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPU