Grier throws for 3 TDs, No. 7 West Virginia beats TCU 47-10

  Nov 10, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 West Virginia rolled to a 47-10 victory over TCU on Saturday.

West Virginia (8-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) had no trouble against the injury-riddled Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) as it pursues a possible berth in the conference championship game with two regular-season games left.

''Morale's good. Confidence is good. Work ethic is good. It's why we're winning,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''You're only as good as your next one, so these guys have to continue doing that.''

The Mountaineers scored three touchdowns in a 3:25 span of the second quarter to break open a tie game.

TCU (4-6, 2-5) was held to a season-low 222 yards of offense, the third time in four games it's gained fewer than 300. The Horned Frogs are in jeopardy of missing a bowl for just the third time under coach Gary Patterson.

''We've been on the other side of these many times,'' Patterson said. ''You've got to find a way to score points and you've got to find a way to stop people.''

It also marked the fewest yards allowed this season by West Virginia, who gave up 520 yards in a close win at Texas a week ago.

Grier had TD tosses of 32, 8 and 4 yards. He finished 25 of 39 for 343 yards.

TCU's Mike Collins had some success throwing to Jalen Reagor, but not much else worked. Collins completed 22 of 37 passes for 229 yards. He also was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone in the third quarter and West Virginia was awarded a safety.

Grier followed that by finding Marcus Simms with a 53-yard pass to set up Kennedy McKoy's 1-yard scoring run for a 33-3 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs must win their final two games to become bowl eligible. Not impossible, but TCU must find the resolve to finish out a challenging season.

West Virginia: Grier didn't get a ton of opportunities to throw downfield, relying on a diet of short- to medium-length passes to his tight ends and running backs. Tight end Travon Wesco finished with five catches for a team-high 86 yards.

HE'S NO. 2

Holgorsen moved into second place in school history with 61 wins, one ahead of Rich Rodriguez. Hall of Famer Don Nehlen holds the top spot with 149.

UP NEXT

TCU plays at Baylor next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:55
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
47
Touchdown 11:00
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
3:57
pos
10
46
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
40
Touchdown 1:32
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
3:33
pos
10
39
Point After TD 9:48
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 9:55
10-M.Collins complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
41
yds
03:17
pos
9
31
Point After TD 13:12
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 13:16
6-K.McKoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
0:37
pos
3
30
Safety 14:25
10-M.Collins sacked at TCU End Zone for -8 yards. Penalty on TCU 10-M.Collins Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TCU End Zone. to TCU End Zone for no gain safety (55-D.Stills).
plays
yds
pos
3
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 1:47
7-W.Grier complete to 88-T.Wesco. 88-T.Wesco runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
64
yds
0:31
pos
3
23
Point After TD 3:42
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 3:48
32-M.Pettaway runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
17
yds
0:45
pos
3
16
Point After TD 5:09
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 5:16
6-K.McKoy runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
76
yds
01:28
pos
3
9
Field Goal 15:00
30-E.Staley 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
01:44
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:14
46-J.Song 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
65
yds
5:34
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 26
Rushing 3 11
Passing 9 15
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-15 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 192 535
Total Plays 61 81
Avg Gain 3.1 6.6
Net Yards Rushing -7 164
Rush Attempts 24 40
Avg Rush Yards -0.3 4.1
Net Yards Passing 199 371
Comp. - Att. 22-37 26-41
Yards Per Pass 5.4 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-30 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-15 2-15
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 7-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-36.2 5-40.8
Return Yards 39 55
Punts - Returns 1-10 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-29 3-53
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
TCU 4-6 307010
9 West Virginia 8-1 02416747
O/U 56, WVU -13.5
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 199 PASS YDS 371
-7 RUSH YDS 164
192 TOTAL YDS 535
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 229 1 0 120.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 1045 6 2 133.3
M. Collins 22/37 229 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 549 3
D. Anderson 11 19 0 6
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 111 3
M. Collins 11 -9 0 5
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
T. Barber 1 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 150 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 884 7
J. Reagor 11 150 1 35
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 246 2
T. Barber 2 23 0 15
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 75 0
S. Olonilua 2 19 0 12
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 0
J. Austin 2 19 0 11
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Hunt 1 6 0 6
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
E. Demercado 2 6 0 4
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 19 0
D. Anderson 1 6 0 6
C. Novak 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Novak 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stephens Jr. 0 0 0 0
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
De. Davis 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
G. Wallow 10-0 0.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
A. Evans 7-3 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Collier 7-0 0.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
R. Issahaku 5-0 0.0 1
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Gladney 5-0 0.0 0
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Banogu 4-0 0.0 0
M. Simmons 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
G. Ellis III 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Ellis III 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Epley 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Epley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
A. Dunham 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Dunham 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bowen 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bowen 1-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 20/20
J. Song 1/1 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 37.2 1
A. Nunez 5 33.8 1 47
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 37.0 0
A. David 4 39.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.5 12 0
E. Demercado 2 7.5 12 0
K. Reed 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
K. Reed 1 -1.0 -1 0
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 0 0
T. Barber 1 -1.0 -1 0
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.0 15 0
De. Davis 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.4 10 0
J. Reagor 1 10.0 10 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 343 3 1 158.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 2961 31 8 180.7
W. Grier 25/39 343 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 458 4
M. Pettaway 12 59 1 17
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 383 4
L. Brown 13 53 0 11
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 500 4
K. McKoy 10 40 2 33
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 1
A. Sinkfield 4 10 0 7
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -63 1
W. Grier 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 252 1
T. Wesco 5 86 1 32
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 697 12
D. Sills V 6 71 1 23
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 635 2
M. Simms 3 69 0 53
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 600 10
G. Jennings Jr. 5 58 1 34
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 166 1
T. Bush 2 29 0 28
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 143 1
K. McKoy 2 24 0 15
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 1
J. Haskins 2 19 0 12
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 1
M. Pettaway 1 15 0 15
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 1
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
D. Maiden 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 7-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 6-0 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
K. Washington 6-0 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.0
D. Long Jr. 5-1 3.0 0
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 2-0 1.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Sandwisch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Sandwisch 2-1 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 2-0 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 58 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pitts Jr. 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
10/14 46/46
E. Staley 1/1 47 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 41.8 2
B. Kinney 5 40.8 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 18 0
A. Sinkfield 2 14.5 18 0
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 24 0
T. Bush 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
D. Sills V 1 1.0 1 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
K. Washington 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 TCU 22 5:34 10 65 FG
6:03 TCU 20 3:25 7 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WVU 35 1:39 4 5 Punt
11:48 TCU 1 1:38 4 9 Punt
7:41 TCU 28 0:50 3 1 Punt
5:09 WVU 35 0:00 1 48
3:42 WVU 35 1:12 4 -4 Punt
1:47 WVU 35 1:36 8 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 WVU 35 0:00 4 -15 Safety
13:12 WVU 35 3:17 9 75 TD
6:55 TCU 28 1:36 3 0 Punt
1:25 WVU 35 0:50 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 WVU 35 2:46 7 40 Punt
5:37 TCU 14 0:38 3 28 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 35 0:22 4 0 Punt
8:14 TCU 35 2:11 7 24 Punt
2:05 WVU 36 1:44 6 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 WVU 40 1:17 5 23 Punt
9:30 TCU 49 1:44 6 -23 INT
6:44 WVU 24 1:28 5 76 TD
5:09 TCU 17 1:21 5 17 TD
2:25 WVU 36 0:38 4 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 TCU 20 1:02 5 80 TD
9:48 TCU 35 2:15 6 17 Punt
5:13 WVU 41 3:41 11 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WVU 35 0:00 10 65 TD
7:22 WVU 12 1:40 4 31 Punt
4:30 TCU 42 3:30 8 36
