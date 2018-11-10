|
|
|MICH
|RUT
Patterson throws 3 TDs, No. 4 Michigan beats Rutgers 42-7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Shea Patterson has stamped Michigan a national title contender.
Patterson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Karan Higdon ran for a pair of 1-yard scores and the fourth-ranked Wolverines routed Rutgers 42-7 on Saturday for their ninth straight win.
Patterson threw darts in swirling winds in front of thousands of fans bundled in Michigan colors. Up ahead, another week with national title hopes in the Big House.
''The one thing I think we do a really good job of is not getting distracted by where we are now,'' Patterson said, ''and don't let that distract us from where we want to be.''
The Wolverines (9-1, 7-0, No. 4 CFP) remain in first place in the Big Ten's East Division. They have a final tuneup against Indiana next weekend before closing the regular season at No. 8 Ohio State.
Michigan hasn't lost since the season opener against No. 3 Notre Dame and would have to beat the Buckeyes for just the second time in 15 years to keep any hope at a national title alive.
Patterson kept his focus and Michigan reaped the rewards.
The Wolverines showed no signs of any slipup against lowly Rutgers (1-9, 0-7), holding the Scarlet Knights without a yard passing on the stat sheet until the third quarter. The Wolverines took the field on a chilly night in front of thousands of fans in blue-and-maize winter hats and jackets who turned Rutgers into a Big House East.
Michigan's win was never in doubt - it was a 38 1/2-point favorite and had outscored Rutgers 162-30 over their last three meetings. Michigan's 78-0 win two years ago in Piscataway was perhaps the most horrifying defeat of Rutgers' 149 seasons.
The only upset Saturday came in the total time it took Michigan to score. The Wolverines didn't take the lead until Higdon's 1-yard run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
Rutgers tied it at 7 when Isaih Pacheco took off for an 80-yard TD run, the longest rushing score for a freshman in program history. He finished with 142 yards on 16 carries.
A few thousand Rutgers fans were suddenly pumped, but the threat of a monster upset was quickly wiped out. Higdon gave Michigan a 14-7 lead on a 1-yard run, and Patterson hit Collins for a 36-yard score. Collins was comically open - the Rutgers students in the end-zone seats were closer to him than any defender - and it was clear at that point the Wolverines were rolling.
Patterson continued to play like the quarterback the Wolverines have been missing in search of a national title for the Jim Harbaugh era. Patterson, named a finalist this week for the Davey O'Brien award, is on the board at Las Vegas with the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. He didn't necessarily play like the best player in college football against Rutgers, but the Mississippi transfer didn't have to be at his best.
Patterson has thrown a touchdown pass to seven receivers this season and No. 7 was Oliver Martin in the third quarter. Martin's 16-yard haul was his first career touchdown.
Patterson had his fifth three-touchdown game of the season when he found Collins again for a 10-yard score and a 35-7 lead.
''That was a really tough night to throw the ball,'' Harbaugh said. ''It reminded me of my days back in Soldier Field playing in some of those windy conditions. He made some throws that were just unbelievable.''
Michigan waved its oversized ''M'' flag, and Rutgers fans said goodbye as they flocked toward the exits.
''They're probably playing as good as any team in the country,'' Rutgers coach Chris Ash said.
Patterson again got a boost in the backfield from Higdon, who ran for 42 yards and became the first Michigan running back to top 1,000 yards rushing since Denard Robinson in 2012.
Chris Evans had a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth for a 42-7 lead.
''It's unfortunate we gave up the long run at the end,'' Ash said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines are the only undefeated Big Ten team in conference play and are looking for their first conference title since 2004. Their first national championship since 1997 certainly remains within reach.
Rutgers: Artur Sitkowski had a 16-yard pass completion in the third quarter to give Rutgers 16 yards passing. That's how bad the Scarlet Knights were in their toughest test to date. The only number more impossible to believe than the 0 in the yards passing column at halftime was the announced crowd of 43,786 in the stands.
CALLING FOR BACKUP
With the game out of hand, Michigan gave backup quarterback Joe Milton some snaps.
INJURY LIST
Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill was treated for a possible concussion.
WHO ARE YOU?
Harbaugh might need a scorecard the next time he refers to Ash.
''Rob does a really good job with them,'' Harbaugh said.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Head home to play the plucky Hoosiers.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host No. 21 Penn State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|11
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|14
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|436
|252
|Total Plays
|67
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|193
|193
|Rush Attempts
|40
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|243
|59
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|9-20
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|3.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|6-34.7
|Return Yards
|49
|121
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|7-120
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|1/1
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|59
|
|
|193
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|18/27
|260
|3
|0
|
J. MIlton 5 QB
|J. MIlton
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|6
|75
|1
|61
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|8
|58
|0
|15
|
K. Higdon 22 RB
|K. Higdon
|15
|42
|2
|9
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hewlett 27 RB
|J. Hewlett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Edwards 32 RB
|B. Edwards
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Mason 42 FB
|B. Mason
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
J. MIlton 5 QB
|J. MIlton
|3
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|5
|83
|0
|32
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|56
|2
|36
|
Z. Gentry 83 TE
|Z. Gentry
|3
|42
|0
|21
|
O. Martin 80 WR
|O. Martin
|3
|38
|1
|16
|
C. Evans 12 RB
|C. Evans
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Perry 88 WR
|G. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Watson 28 DB
|B. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gary 3 DL
|R. Gary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Winovich 15 DL
|C. Winovich
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 10 LB
|D. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kinnel 23 DB
|T. Kinnel
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drobocky 37 DL
|D. Drobocky
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 36 LB
|D. Gil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Myers 54 DL
|C. Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 4 DL
|R. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anthony 34 LB
|J. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 26 DB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Paea 58 OL
|P. Paea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|3
|41.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2
|24.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|8/19
|40
|0
|1
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|16
|142
|1
|80
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|11
|41
|0
|20
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hilliman 23 RB
|J. Hilliman
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Rescigno 17 QB
|G. Rescigno
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|5
|16
|0
|14
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Vokolek 89 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Lewis 21 WR
|E. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hilliman 23 RB
|J. Hilliman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wormley 14 WR
|E. Wormley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Hampton 9 DB
|S. Hampton
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris 5 LB
|T. Morris
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wharton 11 DB
|I. Wharton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 20 DB
|A. Young
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberts 6 LB
|D. Roberts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bateky 95 DL
|J. Bateky
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 44 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 56 LB
|R. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 23 DB
|K. Hester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 4 DB
|T. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilkins 99 DL
|K. Wilkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|6
|34.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|4
|17.8
|24
|0
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|
J. Hilliman 23 RB
|J. Hilliman
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 20 DB
|A. Young
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
-
OREG
UTAH
25
29
4th 6:48 PACN
-
FIU
TXSA
17
0
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
7LSU
ARK
14
0
2nd 5:24 SECN
-
USM
UAB
10
0
2nd 8:30 beIN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
9
7
2nd 3:51 FOX
-
FSU
3ND
6
25
2nd 11:37 NBC
-
2CLEM
17BC
3
7
1st 6:22 ABC
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
HOU
28
14
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
10
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
RICE
LATECH
3
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SFLA
CINCY
16
14
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
16
Final ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
Final FBOOK
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
061 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
051.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
CAL
USC
0
045.5 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPU