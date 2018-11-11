Drive Chart
OREGST
STNFRD

No Text

Parkinson's 4 TD catches lead Stanford past Beavers 48-17

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 11, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Tight end Colby Parkinson and quarterback K.J. Costello have been working on their timing for over a year. It came to fruition Saturday.

Parkinson caught all four of K.J. Costello's touchdown passes and Stanford beat Oregon State 48-17 Saturday to become bowl eligible.

''We were getting the match-ups we wanted,'' Parkinson said. ''That's what K.J. and I have been working on. K.J. puts the ball where it needs to be. It's what we do in practice every day.''

Bryce Love scored a touchdown and rushed for 90 yards, his most since gaining 136 against Southern California on Sept. 8. Cameron Scarlett also scored for the Cardinal (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) with a career-long run of 41 yards. Dorian Maddox scored on a 1-yard run, his first career touchdown.

Jake Luton passed for 205 yards and touchdowns of 63 yards to Trevon Bradford and 7 yards to Noah Togiai. Jermar Jefferson rushed for 109 yards for Oregon State (2-8, 1-6). Bradford finished with five receptions for 120 yards.

Last year the teams combined for 486 total yards in Stanford's 15-14 win. The teams had 632 by halftime on Saturday.

Costello threw for 342 yards and touchdown passes of 28, 9, 75 and 5 yards. He's thrown four touchdowns in three games this season, the most since Andrew Luck did in 2011. Parkinson finished with six catches and 166 yards.

''K.J. played extremely well,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''Him and Colby have been working at timing. It was great to see those two connect.''

Parkinson became integral to Stanford's offense after top receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside suffered an injury in the first quarter of last week's loss at Washington.

''I was joking with him before the game that I'd catch a touchdown pass for him,'' Parkinson said.

Jordan Choukair kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Beavers on the final play of the first half.

Love, who did not play after a brief appearance in the third quarter, finished off a 5-play, 75-yard drive with a 28-yard run that brought comparisons from last year when he set a school rushing record and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

''He had some good plays. He's a good player,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''He's a tough kid. They're throwing the ball more than they have but they can still run the ball.''

The Cardinal broke it open in the second quarter, scoring the first three touchdowns, all passes to Parkinson, and taking a 34-7 advantage before the Beavers closed within 34-17 by halftime.

AIR QUALITY

The game was played with an air quality index close to 150 through the night, on the low end of the `dangerous' level, due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. Smoke was visible throughout the contest. ''It's been a rough week,'' Shaw said. ''All our thoughts and prayers go to them. But I was happy to play the game at its proper time.''

BIG PICTURE

Stanford became bowl eligible with two road games remaining at Cal and at UCLA. The Cardinal had higher expectations entering the season but at least continue their school record streak of 10 consecutive years in a bowl game. ''It's a bar but a low bar,'' Shaw said. ''We take pride in becoming bowl eligible but the thing is to win as many games as possible and they'll tell us what bowl game to go to.''

Oregon State freshman Jermar Jefferson entered the game ranked sixth in country in rushing and continues to move up the Beavers' all-time single-season rushing list. He recorded his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, second only Jacquizz Rodgers (with seven) among Oregon State freshmen. Jefferson is the only freshman in the country with more than 800 yards.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays at California in the annual Big Game on Saturday.

Oregon State travels to Washington on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:33
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
48
Touchdown 13:39
28-D.Maddox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
125
yds
06:34
pos
17
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:32
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
41
Touchdown 9:41
22-C.Scarlett runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
02:07
pos
17
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
46-J.Choukair 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
31
yds
00:22
pos
17
34
Point After TD 2:36
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
34
Touchdown 2:42
6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
75
yds
05:09
pos
13
34
Point After TD 7:51
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
34
Touchdown 7:56
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
03:08
pos
7
33
Point After TD 12:47
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 12:59
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:10
pos
7
26
Point After TD 14:17
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 14:23
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:32
pos
7
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:25
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 5:35
3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:34
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:09
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:19
6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:12
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:18
20-B.Love runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:42
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 24
Rushing 9 11
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 387 592
Total Plays 68 68
Avg Gain 5.7 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 168 244
Rush Attempts 33 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 8.1
Net Yards Passing 219 348
Comp. - Att. 17-35 25-38
Yards Per Pass 6.3 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 1-4
Penalties - Yards 6-34 8-70
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.4 3-42.0
Return Yards 32 43
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-18
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-17 1-0
Kicking 3/4 6/8
Extra Points 2/2 6/7
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 2-8 7100017
Stanford 6-4 13217748
O/U 61.5, STNFRD -24
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 219 PASS YDS 348
168 RUSH YDS 244
387 TOTAL YDS 592
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 205 2 1 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 1188 7 2 141.9
J. Luton 14/26 205 2 1
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 31 0 0 62.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1090 7 2 135.8
C. Blount 3/9 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 1201 12
J. Jefferson 19 109 0 19
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 396 4
A. Pierce 3 46 0 48
M. Alfieri 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
M. Alfieri 4 22 0 7
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 -32 0
C. Blount 3 8 0 5
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -104 0
J. Luton 4 -17 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 516 6
T. Bradford 5 120 1 63
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 698 4
Is. Hodgins 3 37 0 16
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Irish 2 23 0 18
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 529 1
T. Hernandez 2 21 0 13
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 0
K. Taylor 1 13 0 13
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 3
N. Togiai 2 11 1 7
M. Alfieri 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Alfieri 1 8 0 8
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
A. Pierce 1 3 0 3
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
C. Flemings 0 0 0 0
I. Smalls 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 0
I. Smalls 0 0 0 0
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 148 0
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Hughes-Murray 1-0 1.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/14 33/35
J. Choukair 1/2 40 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 41.8 0
D. Rodriguez 5 42.4 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 21.0 15 0
C. Flemings 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 342 4 1 190.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 2854 23 10 156.9
K. Costello 23/33 342 4 1
J. Richardson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
J. Richardson 1/1 6 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 4 0 0 33.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 4 0 0 26.7
J. West 1/4 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 580 5
B. Love 11 90 1 28
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 191 5
C. Scarlett 3 49 1 41
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -6 0
K. Costello 1 45 0 45
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
D. Maddox 9 39 1 16
J. Woods 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Woods 3 12 0 5
C. McFarlane 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
C. McFarlane 1 11 0 11
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. West 1 2 0 2
J. Richardson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Richardson 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 166 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 410 7
C. Parkinson 6 166 4 75
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 572 1
T. Irwin 6 70 0 20
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 635 2
K. Smith 3 34 0 18
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 1
M. Wilson 2 26 0 13
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
C. Wedington 3 22 0 13
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Maddox 1 12 0 12
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 83 0
B. Love 1 7 0 7
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Fehoko 1 6 0 6
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
C. Scarlett 1 5 0 5
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
S. Harrington 1 4 0 4
H. Schwartz 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Fox 1-0 1.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
T. Booker 1-0 1.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Buncom 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/10
C. Riccitelli 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 43.6 2
J. Bailey 3 42.0 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 21.3 25 0
C. Scarlett 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 10.8 23 0
T. Irwin 3 6.0 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 STNFRD 35 2:13 9 -49 INT
9:26 OREGST 37 0:07 1 63 TD
5:25 STNFRD 35 0:34 4 -12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 STNFRD 35 1:04 4 -6 Punt
12:47 STNFRD 35 1:07 4 7 Punt
7:51 STNFRD 35 5:09 15 75 TD
0:33 STNFRD 48 0:22 4 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 STNFRD 35 0:00 10 37 Downs
9:32 STNFRD 35 2:04 6 55 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 STNFRD 35 1:06 5 1 Punt
9:32 OREGST 12 1:28 3 5 Punt
4:47 OREGST 5 4:05 15 69 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 35 1:42 6 65 TD
10:52 STNFRD 13 1:22 3 7 Punt
9:09 OREGST 35 3:34 10 75 TD
4:12 STNFRD 35 3:32 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 STNFRD 25 0:10 1 75 TD
11:04 STNFRD 49 3:08 7 51 TD
2:36 OREGST 35 1:53 11 24 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 STNFRD 28 2:07 4 72 TD
7:22 STNFRD 20 6:34 18 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 STNFRD 45 1:24 3 7 Punt
8:00 STNFRD 35 3:08 7 13 Punt
0:29 STNFRD 26 0:00 1 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores