|
|
|OREGST
|STNFRD
Parkinson's 4 TD catches lead Stanford past Beavers 48-17
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Tight end Colby Parkinson and quarterback K.J. Costello have been working on their timing for over a year. It came to fruition Saturday.
Parkinson caught all four of K.J. Costello's touchdown passes and Stanford beat Oregon State 48-17 Saturday to become bowl eligible.
''We were getting the match-ups we wanted,'' Parkinson said. ''That's what K.J. and I have been working on. K.J. puts the ball where it needs to be. It's what we do in practice every day.''
Bryce Love scored a touchdown and rushed for 90 yards, his most since gaining 136 against Southern California on Sept. 8. Cameron Scarlett also scored for the Cardinal (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) with a career-long run of 41 yards. Dorian Maddox scored on a 1-yard run, his first career touchdown.
Jake Luton passed for 205 yards and touchdowns of 63 yards to Trevon Bradford and 7 yards to Noah Togiai. Jermar Jefferson rushed for 109 yards for Oregon State (2-8, 1-6). Bradford finished with five receptions for 120 yards.
Last year the teams combined for 486 total yards in Stanford's 15-14 win. The teams had 632 by halftime on Saturday.
Costello threw for 342 yards and touchdown passes of 28, 9, 75 and 5 yards. He's thrown four touchdowns in three games this season, the most since Andrew Luck did in 2011. Parkinson finished with six catches and 166 yards.
''K.J. played extremely well,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''Him and Colby have been working at timing. It was great to see those two connect.''
Parkinson became integral to Stanford's offense after top receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside suffered an injury in the first quarter of last week's loss at Washington.
''I was joking with him before the game that I'd catch a touchdown pass for him,'' Parkinson said.
Jordan Choukair kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Beavers on the final play of the first half.
Love, who did not play after a brief appearance in the third quarter, finished off a 5-play, 75-yard drive with a 28-yard run that brought comparisons from last year when he set a school rushing record and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
''He had some good plays. He's a good player,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''He's a tough kid. They're throwing the ball more than they have but they can still run the ball.''
The Cardinal broke it open in the second quarter, scoring the first three touchdowns, all passes to Parkinson, and taking a 34-7 advantage before the Beavers closed within 34-17 by halftime.
AIR QUALITY
The game was played with an air quality index close to 150 through the night, on the low end of the `dangerous' level, due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. Smoke was visible throughout the contest. ''It's been a rough week,'' Shaw said. ''All our thoughts and prayers go to them. But I was happy to play the game at its proper time.''
BIG PICTURE
Stanford became bowl eligible with two road games remaining at Cal and at UCLA. The Cardinal had higher expectations entering the season but at least continue their school record streak of 10 consecutive years in a bowl game. ''It's a bar but a low bar,'' Shaw said. ''We take pride in becoming bowl eligible but the thing is to win as many games as possible and they'll tell us what bowl game to go to.''
Oregon State freshman Jermar Jefferson entered the game ranked sixth in country in rushing and continues to move up the Beavers' all-time single-season rushing list. He recorded his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, second only Jacquizz Rodgers (with seven) among Oregon State freshmen. Jefferson is the only freshman in the country with more than 800 yards.
UP NEXT
Stanford plays at California in the annual Big Game on Saturday.
Oregon State travels to Washington on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|387
|592
|Total Plays
|68
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|244
|Rush Attempts
|33
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|8.1
|Net Yards Passing
|219
|348
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|25-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-34
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|32
|43
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|6/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/7
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|219
|PASS YDS
|348
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|244
|
|
|387
|TOTAL YDS
|592
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|19
|109
|0
|19
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|3
|46
|0
|48
|
M. Alfieri 88 WR
|M. Alfieri
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
C. Blount 2 QB
|C. Blount
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|4
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|5
|120
|1
|63
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
T. Hernandez 18 WR
|T. Hernandez
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
M. Alfieri 88 WR
|M. Alfieri
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Smalls 10 TE
|I. Smalls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smith 41 LB
|S. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Choukair 46 K
|J. Choukair
|1/2
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|5
|42.4
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|23/33
|342
|4
|1
|
J. Richardson 18 QB
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|
J. West 10 QB
|J. West
|1/4
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|11
|90
|1
|28
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|49
|1
|41
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|9
|39
|1
|16
|
J. Woods 25 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
C. McFarlane 30 RB
|C. McFarlane
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. West 10 QB
|J. West
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Richardson 18 QB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|6
|166
|4
|75
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|6
|70
|0
|20
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Schwartz 11 WR
|H. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 37 K
|C. Riccitelli
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|42.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|3
|6.0
|23
|0
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
16
Final ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
25
32
Final PACN
-
RICE
LATECH
13
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
TXSA
45
7
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
59
49
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
21
27
Final ESP2
-
SFLA
CINCY
23
35
Final ESPU
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
10
27
Final ESPN
-
FSU
3ND
13
42
Final NBC
-
USM
UAB
23
26
Final/OT beIN
-
7LSU
ARK
24
17
Final SECN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
41
34
Final FOX
-
2CLEM
17BC
27
7
Final ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
17
48
Final PACN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
10
49
Final ESPU
-
CAL
USC
15
14
Final ESPN
-
UNLV
SDGST
27
24
Final ESP2