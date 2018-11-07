Drive Chart
OHIO
MIAOH

No Text

Miami (Ohio) snaps five-game skid against Ohio, wins 30-28

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Alonzo Smith ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and a safety in the second half helped Miami (Ohio) hold on for a 30-28 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night to keep its bowl eligibility alive.

Miami (4-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) beat Ohio (6-4, 4-2) for the first time since 2012 to snap a five-game skid in the Battle of the Bricks.

Smith finished with 94 yards on 20 carries. Gus Ragland was 20-of-32 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown for the RedHawks. Kenny Young had a 16-yard scoring run.

A.J. Ouellette had 168 yards rushing on 15 carries to lead Ohio. Nathan Rourke threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Rourke connected with Papi White on a nine-yard scoring throw, and Dylan Conner returned a blocked punt 28 yards for a touchdown to cut Ohio's 28-7 halftime deficit to 28-21 with 9:14 remaining.

Kyle Kramer's 47-yard punt with 4:40 to play pinned Ohio at the 1-yard line. Doug Costin sacked Rourke in the end zone three plays later to make it 30-21. Rourke then led a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by an 18-yard TD pass to Andrew Meyer with 2:24 to play.

The Bobcats got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining and Rourke drove the Bobcats to their 45-yard line, but his Hail Mary attempt went out of bounds to end it.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
30
Touchdown 2:30
12-N.Rourke complete to 9-A.Meyer. 9-A.Meyer runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:21
pos
27
30
Safety 6:36
12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI End Zone for -5 yards to OHI End Zone for no gain safety (58-D.Costin).
plays
yds
pos
21
30
Point After TD 9:14
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 9:25
9-K.Kramer punts -13 yards from MOH 43 blocked by 49-J.Dorsa. 35-D.Conner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
20
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 2:37
12-N.Rourke complete to 4-P.White. 4-P.White runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
46
yds
03:41
pos
13
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:44
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 3:51
26-A.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
01:46
pos
7
27
Point After TD 6:32
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 6:38
14-G.Ragland complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
03:43
pos
7
20
Point After TD 11:12
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:18
3-K.Young runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:16
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:19
26-A.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
02:52
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:11
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:16
21-M.Irons runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 7 8
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-14 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 343 345
Total Plays 60 67
Avg Gain 5.7 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 201 158
Rush Attempts 32 35
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.5
Net Yards Passing 142 187
Comp. - Att. 16-28 20-32
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 3-12
Penalties - Yards 3-43 6-45
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.4 6-45.8
Return Yards 116 96
Punts - Returns 4-52 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 3-61 5-93
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 4/5 4/5
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Ohio 6-4 7071428
Miami (OH) 4-6 7210230
O/U 59, MIAOH +4.5
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, OH
 142 PASS YDS 187
201 RUSH YDS 158
343 TOTAL YDS 345
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 163 2 0 134.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1932 19 5 163.7
N. Rourke 16/27 163 2 0
Q. Maxwell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 276 2 0 142.2
Q. Maxwell 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 168 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 777 8
A. Ouellette 15 168 0 58
M. Irons 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 613 7
M. Irons 4 17 1 10
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 653 8
N. Rourke 13 16 0 21
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 750 8
P. White 5 44 1 22
A. Meyer 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 404 4
A. Meyer 3 34 1 18
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 401 2
C. Odom 4 31 0 9
A. Ouellette 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 146 1
A. Ouellette 3 29 0 19
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 309 3
I. Cox 1 25 0 25
M. Irons 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 1
M. Irons 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 1
C. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
J. Hagan 8-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
K. Nelson 7-2 0.0 0
E. Croutch 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 2 2.0
E. Croutch 7-2 2.0 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
M. Brooks 5-1 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
J. Dorsa 4-2 0.0 1
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Conner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Hudson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ogun-Semore 2-1 0.0 0
S. McKnight 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. McKnight 2-0 0.0 0
K. Berger 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
K. Berger 2-3 1.0 0
T. Gullett 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Gullett 2-1 0.0 0
W. Evans 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
J. Hampton 1-2 0.0 0
A. Baker 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burroughs 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burroughs 1-0 0.0 0
B. Arp 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Arp 0-1 0.0 0
P. White 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. White 0-1 0.0 0
A. Payne 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Payne 0-2 0.0 0
C. Baker 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/14 51/51
L. Zervos 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 44.5 2
M. Farkas 5 43.4 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 23.2 26 0
K. Nelson 2 22.0 26 0
B. Long Jr. 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 22.8 17 0
B. Long Jr. 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nelson 23 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
K. Nelson 2 4.5 7 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 1
D. Conner 1 28.0 28 1
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
J. Dorsa 1 15.0 0 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Ragland 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 199 1 1 118.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 2281 16 4 131.8
G. Ragland 20/32 199 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 499 6
A. Smith 20 94 2 12
K. Young 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 296 4
K. Young 7 37 1 16
J. Bester 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 114 1
J. Bester 2 31 0 30
G. Ragland 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 196 5
G. Ragland 5 -2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Young 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 375 4
K. Young 7 67 0 21
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 629 2
J. Sorenson 4 36 0 18
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 202 3
A. Homer 1 33 0 33
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 254 3
L. Mayock 2 29 1 17
N. Becker 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 1
N. Becker 2 26 0 19
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 140 0
J. Walker 1 7 0 7
J. Bester 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 90 0
J. Bester 1 7 0 7
A. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 70 0
A. Smith 1 1 0 1
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 38 0
M. Thomas 1 -7 0 -7
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Koenig 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 3 0.0
B. Koenig 8-0 0.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
B. Baratti 5-1 1.0 0
T. Banks 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Banks 4-0 0.0 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Costin 4-1 1.0 0
A. Koikoi 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Koikoi 3-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
M. Reid 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Reid 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Lemon 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Raymond 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Raymond 2-1 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
S. Weatherford 2-3 0.0 0
J. Allen 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-1 0.0 0
P. Calcagno 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. Calcagno 1-0 1.0 0
B. Kimpler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Kimpler 1-3 0.0 0
M. Duffin 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Duffin 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/11 34/35
S. Sloman 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 43.4 2
K. Kramer 6 45.8 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 27.4 25 1
M. Thomas 3 20.7 25 0
K. Young 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
K. Young 1 1.0 1 0
J. Bester 18 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 27.0 30 0
J. Bester 1 30.0 30 0
M. Lewis 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Lewis 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
J. Sorenson 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 35 3:44 7 65 TD
8:16 MIAOH 35 4:00 8 13 Punt
2:33 OHIO 33 2:09 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 MIAOH 35 0:46 4 -11 Punt
6:32 MIAOH 35 0:28 4 26 Fumble
3:44 MIAOH 35 2:19 6 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 OHIO 42 1:46 4 17 Punt
6:18 MIAOH 46 3:41 10 46 TD
0:51 OHIO 29 0:39 5 60 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:22 OHIO 1 0:46 3 19 Safety
4:51 OHIO 20 2:21 8 80 TD
0:37 OHIO 11 0:22 6 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 OHIO 35 2:52 9 58 TD
4:12 MIAOH 15 1:28 3 3 Punt
0:24 MIAOH 29 0:00 13 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 MIAOH 34 3:43 8 66 TD
5:37 OHIO 48 1:46 5 48 TD
1:21 MIAOH 21 0:06 2 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 OHIO 35 0:00 5 -9 Punt
11:54 MIAOH 3 5:09 11 50 INT
2:32 OHIO 35 0:53 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 MIAOH 20 3:53 6 27 TD
9:14 OHIO 35 1:47 4 -1 Punt
5:59 OHIO 20 1:03 4 17 Punt
2:24 OHIO 35 0:58 4 22 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores