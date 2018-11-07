|
|
|OHIO
|MIAOH
Miami (Ohio) snaps five-game skid against Ohio, wins 30-28
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Alonzo Smith ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and a safety in the second half helped Miami (Ohio) hold on for a 30-28 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night to keep its bowl eligibility alive.
Miami (4-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) beat Ohio (6-4, 4-2) for the first time since 2012 to snap a five-game skid in the Battle of the Bricks.
Smith finished with 94 yards on 20 carries. Gus Ragland was 20-of-32 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown for the RedHawks. Kenny Young had a 16-yard scoring run.
A.J. Ouellette had 168 yards rushing on 15 carries to lead Ohio. Nathan Rourke threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Rourke connected with Papi White on a nine-yard scoring throw, and Dylan Conner returned a blocked punt 28 yards for a touchdown to cut Ohio's 28-7 halftime deficit to 28-21 with 9:14 remaining.
Kyle Kramer's 47-yard punt with 4:40 to play pinned Ohio at the 1-yard line. Doug Costin sacked Rourke in the end zone three plays later to make it 30-21. Rourke then led a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by an 18-yard TD pass to Andrew Meyer with 2:24 to play.
The Bobcats got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining and Rourke drove the Bobcats to their 45-yard line, but his Hail Mary attempt went out of bounds to end it.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|343
|345
|Total Plays
|60
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|158
|Rush Attempts
|32
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|142
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-12
|Penalties - Yards
|3-43
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|6-45.8
|Return Yards
|116
|96
|Punts - Returns
|4-52
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|5-93
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|4/5
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|16/27
|163
|2
|0
|
Q. Maxwell 7 QB
|Q. Maxwell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ouellette 45 RB
|A. Ouellette
|15
|168
|0
|58
|
M. Irons 21 RB
|M. Irons
|4
|17
|1
|10
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|13
|16
|0
|21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. White 4 WR
|P. White
|5
|44
|1
|22
|
A. Meyer 9 WR
|A. Meyer
|3
|34
|1
|18
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|4
|31
|0
|9
|
A. Ouellette 45 RB
|A. Ouellette
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Irons 21 RB
|M. Irons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 83 TE
|C. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 23 S
|K. Nelson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Croutch 47 LB
|E. Croutch
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 4 CB
|J. Hudson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DL
|A. Ogun-Semore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McKnight 55 DL
|S. McKnight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Berger 97 DL
|K. Berger
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gullett 25 LB
|T. Gullett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 51 DL
|W. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Baker 90 DL
|A. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burroughs 22 RB
|D. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arp 99 DL
|B. Arp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. White 4 WR
|P. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Payne 48 DL
|A. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 43 DL
|C. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 K
|M. Farkas
|5
|43.4
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nelson 23 S
|K. Nelson
|2
|22.0
|26
|0
|
B. Long Jr. 87 WR
|B. Long Jr.
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Ragland 14 QB
|G. Ragland
|20/32
|199
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 26 RB
|A. Smith
|20
|94
|2
|12
|
K. Young 3 RB
|K. Young
|7
|37
|1
|16
|
J. Bester 18 RB
|J. Bester
|2
|31
|0
|30
|
G. Ragland 14 QB
|G. Ragland
|5
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Young 3 RB
|K. Young
|7
|67
|0
|21
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|4
|36
|0
|18
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|2
|29
|1
|17
|
N. Becker 44 TE
|N. Becker
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bester 18 RB
|J. Bester
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 26 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Koenig 38 LB
|B. Koenig
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Koikoi 4 DB
|A. Koikoi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 28 DB
|M. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DE
|D. Lemon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 10 DB
|S. Weatherford
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 2 DB
|J. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Calcagno 92 DE
|P. Calcagno
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Duffin 94 DL
|M. Duffin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|6
|45.8
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|20.7
|25
|0
|
K. Young 3 RB
|K. Young
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Bester 18 RB
|J. Bester
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
M. Lewis 88 TE
|M. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
