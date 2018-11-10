Drive Chart
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Isaiah Bowser ran for 165 yards and a touchdown and Northwestern upset Iowa 14-10 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wildcats (6-4, 6-1) will now await their opponent for the league title game in Indianapolis next month.

Bennett Skowronek's 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-10 lead.

After a first half that yielded just three total points on a field goal from Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos, the scoring ramped up in the second.

Bowser hit a hole for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.

After Recinos missed a field goal to respond, Iowa safety Jake Gervase intercepted Clayton Thorson's pass off a tip.

Iowa cashed in just two plays later with Nate Stanley's 28-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth, but Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz forced Mekhi Sargent to fumble, and the Wildcats jumped on it.

Iowa had one final chance with under two minutes to go, but another fumble by Ivory Kelly-Martin ended the Hawkeyes' chances.

Stanley threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for Iowa (6-4, 3-4), losers of three straight.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: Folks might chide the Big Ten for having a four or even five-loss team represent the league in its championship game. But the fact of the matter is that the Wildcats are 6-1 in the conference for the first time since 1996, when they won nine games and played in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa: What a disastrous turn of events in Iowa City. Three weeks ago, fans were wondering if this was one of the most talented teams coach Kirk Ferentz has ever had. Now they're simply hoping to finish above .500 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Illinois next week.

Northwestern faces Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:27
49-J.Collins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 9:35
18-C.Thorson complete to 88-B.Skowronek. 88-B.Skowronek runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
46
yds
01:05
pos
13
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:27
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:33
4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
42
yds
00:38
pos
7
9
Point After TD 9:19
49-J.Collins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 9:33
25-I.Bowser runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
02:18
pos
6
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:06
91-M.Recinos 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
26
yds
01:50
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 16
Rushing 12 3
Passing 6 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-19 3-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 293 331
Total Plays 76 63
Avg Gain 3.9 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 184 64
Rush Attempts 46 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 2.9
Net Yards Passing 109 267
Comp. - Att. 15-30 27-41
Yards Per Pass 3.6 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 1-2
Penalties - Yards 5-40 3-35
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-40.4 7-34.9
Return Yards 35 102
Punts - Returns 4-25 2--1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 3-100
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-3
Kicking 2/3 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 6-4 007714
21 Iowa 6-4 037010
O/U 44.5, IOWA -11
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 109 PASS YDS 267
184 RUSH YDS 64
293 TOTAL YDS 331
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 122 1 2 81.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 2335 12 12 115.6
C. Thorson 15/30 122 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 165 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 485 4
I. Bowser 31 165 1 34
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
C. Hanaoka 2 18 0 13
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 61 0
S. Vault 3 7 0 5
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 -89 6
C. Thorson 5 1 0 8
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
R. Lees 2 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 462 2
B. Skowronek 3 45 1 32
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
I. Bowser 3 33 0 12
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 380 3
C. Green 5 30 0 9
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 118 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 1 8 0 8
T. Pugh 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Pugh 1 4 0 4
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 125 1
R. Lees 1 2 0 2
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 120 2
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 744 2
F. Nagel 0 0 0 0
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 44 0
C. Hanaoka 1 0 0 0
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 179 2
K. McGowan 0 0 0 0
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
C. Fessler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Whillock 7-1 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
P. Fisher 5-3 0.0 0
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 5-0 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 5-0 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
J. Gaziano 4-2 0.5 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 3 0.0
J. Pace 4-3 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 4-3 0.0 0
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
A. Mayo 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mayo 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
S. Miller 1-2 0.5 0
T. Goens 83 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Goens 1-0 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brown IV 1-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Collins 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 40.0 4
J. Collins 7 40.4 4 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
R. Lees 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.7 14 0
F. Nagel 2 8.5 14 0
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 5.6 8 0
R. Lees 2 4.0 8 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 269 1 0 129.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 2308 18 8 133.2
N. Stanley 27/41 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 454 6
M. Sargent 10 27 0 8
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 480 2
T. Young 3 14 0 11
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 341 2
I. Kelly-Martin 3 9 0 6
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 65 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 8 0 8
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 10 1
N. Stanley 3 6 0 6
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
A. Kelly 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 324 2
I. Smith-Marsette 4 90 1 36
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 615 4
T. Hockenson 7 89 0 37
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 351 3
N. Easley 8 53 0 13
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 0
M. Sargent 3 19 0 10
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 0
I. Kelly-Martin 3 12 0 8
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 1
T. Young 1 6 0 6
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
N. Wieting 0 0 0 0
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 0 0 0 0
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 453 6
N. Fant 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Hankins 7-1 0.0 0
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 3 0.0
J. Gervase 7-3 0.0 1
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Hesse 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 5-2 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 4-0 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 1.0
A. Hooker 4-1 1.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 4 0.0
G. Stone 4-2 0.0 1
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Colbert 4-3 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 3-1 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Niemann 3-1 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Reiff 3-0 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 2-1 0.0 0
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
C. Golston 2-3 1.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Brincks 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kallenberger 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kallenberger 1-0 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Nixon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/18 32/32
M. Recinos 1/2 46 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 34.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 39.9 3
C. Rastetter 7 34.9 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 33.3 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 31.9 43 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 33.3 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 7.8 1 0
K. Groeneweg 2 -0.5 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 NWEST 14 3:13 10 36 Punt
5:00 NWEST 30 2:06 5 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 NWEST 45 0:00 3 5 Punt
10:05 NWEST 8 1:44 4 16 Punt
4:53 NWEST 19 1:14 3 -2 Punt
1:01 IOWA 35 0:15 4 -29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:42 IOWA 35 0:00 6 23 INT
11:51 NWEST 20 2:18 7 80 TD
7:07 NWEST 20 1:22 6 38 INT
4:27 IOWA 35 4:13 20 55 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 IOWA 46 1:05 4 46 TD
9:03 NWEST 30 1:49 4 4 Punt
4:39 NWEST 49 1:50 4 2 Punt
1:40 IOWA 42 0:16 4 12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 35 1:22 4 19 Punt
10:17 IOWA 8 5:13 12 58 Downs
2:49 IOWA 10 2:44 6 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 IOWA 8 3:45 8 46 Punt
7:39 IOWA 31 2:03 6 12 Punt
2:56 IOWA 46 1:50 5 26 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 NWEST 42 1:21 3 4 Punt
9:19 NWEST 35 2:05 8 45 FG Miss
5:11 NWEST 42 0:38 2 42 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 IOWA 20 1:12 3 5 Punt
9:27 NWEST 35 0:17 4 2 Punt
6:28 IOWA 25 1:14 4 26 Fumble
2:49 IOWA 10 0:57 5 26 Fumble
