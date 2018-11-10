|
|
|NWEST
|IOWA
Northwestern beats Iowa 14-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Isaiah Bowser ran for 165 yards and a touchdown and Northwestern upset Iowa 14-10 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship.
The Wildcats (6-4, 6-1) will now await their opponent for the league title game in Indianapolis next month.
Bennett Skowronek's 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-10 lead.
After a first half that yielded just three total points on a field goal from Iowa kicker Miguel Recinos, the scoring ramped up in the second.
Bowser hit a hole for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
After Recinos missed a field goal to respond, Iowa safety Jake Gervase intercepted Clayton Thorson's pass off a tip.
Iowa cashed in just two plays later with Nate Stanley's 28-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth, but Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz forced Mekhi Sargent to fumble, and the Wildcats jumped on it.
Iowa had one final chance with under two minutes to go, but another fumble by Ivory Kelly-Martin ended the Hawkeyes' chances.
Stanley threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for Iowa (6-4, 3-4), losers of three straight.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: Folks might chide the Big Ten for having a four or even five-loss team represent the league in its championship game. But the fact of the matter is that the Wildcats are 6-1 in the conference for the first time since 1996, when they won nine games and played in the Citrus Bowl.
Iowa: What a disastrous turn of events in Iowa City. Three weeks ago, fans were wondering if this was one of the most talented teams coach Kirk Ferentz has ever had. Now they're simply hoping to finish above .500 in the Big Ten.
UP NEXT
Iowa plays at Illinois next week.
Northwestern faces Minnesota in Minneapolis.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|331
|Total Plays
|76
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|64
|Rush Attempts
|46
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|109
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.4
|7-34.9
|Return Yards
|35
|102
|Punts - Returns
|4-25
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|3-100
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Kicking
|2/3
|2/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|109
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|15/30
|122
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|31
|165
|1
|34
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
S. Vault 4 RB
|S. Vault
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|5
|1
|0
|8
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|3
|45
|1
|32
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|5
|30
|0
|9
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Pugh 80 TE
|T. Pugh
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Fessler 5 WR
|C. Fessler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartage 24 CB
|M. Hartage
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hall 32 LB
|N. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mayo 10 DB
|A. Mayo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 99 DL
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 98 DE
|E. Brown IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Wyatt 92 DL
|F. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|7
|40.4
|4
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|27/41
|269
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|10
|27
|0
|8
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Kelly 46 FB
|A. Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|90
|1
|36
|
T. Hockenson 38 TE
|T. Hockenson
|7
|89
|0
|37
|
N. Easley 84 WR
|N. Easley
|8
|53
|0
|13
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Fant 87 TE
|N. Fant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gervase 30 DB
|J. Gervase
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
P. Hesse 40 DE
|P. Hesse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hockaday 48 LB
|J. Hockaday
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hooker 27 DB
|A. Hooker
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 96 DE
|M. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brincks 90 DE
|S. Brincks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kallenberger 97 DL
|J. Kallenberger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Recinos 91 K
|M. Recinos
|1/2
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Rastetter 7 P
|C. Rastetter
|7
|34.9
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|33.3
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
|K. Groeneweg
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
