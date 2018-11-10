|
|
|UK
|TENN
Vols continue home mastery of No. 12 Kentucky with 24-7 win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee spoiled this Kentucky team's streak-busting reputation and maintained its home domination of the rivalry.
Jarrett Guarantano threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway on the final play of the first half and Darrell Taylor recorded four sacks as Tennessee trounced No. 12 Kentucky 24-7 on Saturday. Tennessee has won its last 17 home games against Kentucky, which hasn't beaten the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium since 1984.
''I think the whole team felt very confident going into this game,'' Guarantano said. ''I know we were struggling last week (a 14-3 victory over Charlotte), but this week was different.''
Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 SEC) has reason to feel confident whenever it hosts Kentucky (7-3, 5-3, No. 11 College Football Playoff).
Kentucky had ended one long run of futility earlier this season when it won 27-16 at Florida to snap a 31-game skid in that series. But the Wildcats couldn't reverse their history of frustration in Knoxville.
''I didn't know nothing about the streak until yesterday,'' Kentucky defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen said. ''I wasn't worried about no streak. I was worried about getting our next win and just go from there.''
Tennessee broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the second quarter.
After Tim Jordan's 3-yard TD run gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead with 2:56 left before halftime, the Vols forced a punt and got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with a minute remaining.
Tennessee initially appeared intent on running out the clock, but the Vols called a timeout after Ty Chandler's 14-yard carry with 13 seconds left. Guarantano threw a 17-yard completion to Callaway that put Tennessee on Kentucky's 39 with 6 seconds remaining.
Rather than trying a short, quick pass to set up a long field-goal attempt, Guarantano threw deep. Callaway was at the front of a crowd in the right side of the end zone when he snared the ball to give Tennessee a 17-0 halftime advantage.
''We were a little bit out of field-goal range, so we took a shot in the end zone,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''I thought Jarrett did a good job evading a little bit of rush there, stepped up in the pocket and made a good throw to give us a chance, and Marquez went up and got it.''
Guarantano went 12 of 20 for 197 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Wood-Anderson that extended Tennessee's advantage to 24-0 in the third quarter. That lead proved insurmountable against a dispirited Kentucky squad.
Kentucky's hopes for its first SEC championship game appearance had disappeared with a 34-17 loss to No. 5 Georgia (No. 5 CFP) last week, but the Wildcats still were in position for a potential New Year's Six bowl appearance if they had won their final three-regular season games.
The Wildcats now likely must settle for a less prestigious bowl. Tennessee is one victory away from bowl eligibility after going winless in SEC competition last year.
''I thought we were very prepared going into the game, but it showed on the field that we weren't,'' Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad said. ''They were more hungry than us tonight for whatever reason.''
Kentucky's only points came on Terry Wilson's 19-yard touchdown pass to Conrad with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
TAKEAWAYS
Kentucky: The Wildcats have relied on Benny Snell Jr.'s running ability and their defense's tenacity all year, but it appears both are wearing down late in the season. Snell, who entered Saturday as the SEC rushing leader, ran for 81 yards on 20 carries but was held below 100 yards rushing for a third straight game. He also had six catches for 25 yards. Kentucky headed into the Georgia game having not allowed any opponents to exceed 20 points all season. Now the Wildcats have given up at least 24 points in back-to-back weeks.
Tennessee: The return of safety Micah Abernathy and Chandler made a difference. Abernathy was back after missing four games with an ankle injury and had seven tackles. Nagging injuries limited Chandler to two carries last week, but he ran 16 times for 89 yards Saturday. After running for just 20 yards on 26 carries against Charlotte, Tennessee rushed 40 times for 215 yards against Kentucky.
PENALIZING EVERYONE
A skirmish in the end zone after Jordan's touchdown resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for every player on both teams. This marked the second straight season that a Tennessee-Kentucky game included an incident that resulted in penalties for every player on the field.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky should fall out of the top 15 and could sink as far as the 20s, though it likely will stay in the Top 25.
KEY STATS
All seven of Taylor's sacks this season have come in two games. He had four sacks Saturday and had three in a 38-12 loss to Georgia on Sept. 29. ... Guarantano has thrown 146 consecutive passes without an interception. That breaks a school record formerly held by Casey Clausen, who threw 143 straight passes without getting picked off in 2003.
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee hosts Missouri.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|227
|388
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|215
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-35
|3-24
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.0
|7-38.4
|Return Yards
|60
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-45
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kicking
|1/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|20
|81
|0
|19
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10
|-6
|0
|19
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|6
|57
|0
|16
|
C. Conrad 87 TE
|C. Conrad
|2
|39
|1
|20
|
T. Richardson 11 WR
|T. Richardson
|4
|37
|0
|20
|
B. Snell 26 RB
|B. Snell
|6
|25
|0
|8
|
D. Bouvier 33 WR
|D. Bouvier
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ali 82 WR
|J. Ali
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Hughes 13 WR
|Z. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|7
|46.0
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 1 WR
|L. Bowden
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|12/20
|197
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|16
|89
|0
|29
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|15
|63
|1
|22
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|1
|59
|0
|59
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
|C. Fils-Aime
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. London 31 RB
|M. London
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|56
|1
|39
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|2
|41
|0
|34
|
J. Murphy 11 WR
|J. Murphy
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
J. Palmer 84 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|4
|18
|1
|9
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Wolf 80 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|4.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 3 DB
|M. Osborne
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|19
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|7
|38.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peterson 40 LB
|J. Peterson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
-
OREG
UTAH
25
22
4th 6:57 PACN
-
USM
UAB
10
0
2nd 8:58 beIN
-
7LSU
ARK
14
0
2nd 5:24 SECN
-
FSU
3ND
6
25
2nd 11:43 NBC
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
3
7
2nd 6:30 FOX
-
2CLEM
17BC
3
7
1st 6:22 ABC
-
TEMPLE
HOU
28
14
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
FIU
TXSA
17
0
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
SFLA
CINCY
16
14
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
10
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
RICE
LATECH
3
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
16
Final ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
Final FBOOK
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
061 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
051.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
CAL
USC
0
045.5 O/U
-5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPU