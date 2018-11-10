Drive Chart
UK
TENN

Vols continue home mastery of No. 12 Kentucky with 24-7 win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee spoiled this Kentucky team's streak-busting reputation and maintained its home domination of the rivalry.

Jarrett Guarantano threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway on the final play of the first half and Darrell Taylor recorded four sacks as Tennessee trounced No. 12 Kentucky 24-7 on Saturday. Tennessee has won its last 17 home games against Kentucky, which hasn't beaten the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium since 1984.

''I think the whole team felt very confident going into this game,'' Guarantano said. ''I know we were struggling last week (a 14-3 victory over Charlotte), but this week was different.''

Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 SEC) has reason to feel confident whenever it hosts Kentucky (7-3, 5-3, No. 11 College Football Playoff).

Kentucky had ended one long run of futility earlier this season when it won 27-16 at Florida to snap a 31-game skid in that series. But the Wildcats couldn't reverse their history of frustration in Knoxville.

''I didn't know nothing about the streak until yesterday,'' Kentucky defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen said. ''I wasn't worried about no streak. I was worried about getting our next win and just go from there.''

Tennessee broke the game open by scoring two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the second quarter.

After Tim Jordan's 3-yard TD run gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead with 2:56 left before halftime, the Vols forced a punt and got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with a minute remaining.

Tennessee initially appeared intent on running out the clock, but the Vols called a timeout after Ty Chandler's 14-yard carry with 13 seconds left. Guarantano threw a 17-yard completion to Callaway that put Tennessee on Kentucky's 39 with 6 seconds remaining.

Rather than trying a short, quick pass to set up a long field-goal attempt, Guarantano threw deep. Callaway was at the front of a crowd in the right side of the end zone when he snared the ball to give Tennessee a 17-0 halftime advantage.

''We were a little bit out of field-goal range, so we took a shot in the end zone,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''I thought Jarrett did a good job evading a little bit of rush there, stepped up in the pocket and made a good throw to give us a chance, and Marquez went up and got it.''

Guarantano went 12 of 20 for 197 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Wood-Anderson that extended Tennessee's advantage to 24-0 in the third quarter. That lead proved insurmountable against a dispirited Kentucky squad.

Kentucky's hopes for its first SEC championship game appearance had disappeared with a 34-17 loss to No. 5 Georgia (No. 5 CFP) last week, but the Wildcats still were in position for a potential New Year's Six bowl appearance if they had won their final three-regular season games.

The Wildcats now likely must settle for a less prestigious bowl. Tennessee is one victory away from bowl eligibility after going winless in SEC competition last year.

''I thought we were very prepared going into the game, but it showed on the field that we weren't,'' Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad said. ''They were more hungry than us tonight for whatever reason.''

Kentucky's only points came on Terry Wilson's 19-yard touchdown pass to Conrad with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

Kentucky: The Wildcats have relied on Benny Snell Jr.'s running ability and their defense's tenacity all year, but it appears both are wearing down late in the season. Snell, who entered Saturday as the SEC rushing leader, ran for 81 yards on 20 carries but was held below 100 yards rushing for a third straight game. He also had six catches for 25 yards. Kentucky headed into the Georgia game having not allowed any opponents to exceed 20 points all season. Now the Wildcats have given up at least 24 points in back-to-back weeks.

Tennessee: The return of safety Micah Abernathy and Chandler made a difference. Abernathy was back after missing four games with an ankle injury and had seven tackles. Nagging injuries limited Chandler to two carries last week, but he ran 16 times for 89 yards Saturday. After running for just 20 yards on 26 carries against Charlotte, Tennessee rushed 40 times for 215 yards against Kentucky.

PENALIZING EVERYONE

A skirmish in the end zone after Jordan's touchdown resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for every player on both teams. This marked the second straight season that a Tennessee-Kentucky game included an incident that resulted in penalties for every player on the field.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should fall out of the top 15 and could sink as far as the 20s, though it likely will stay in the Top 25.

KEY STATS

All seven of Taylor's sacks this season have come in two games. He had four sacks Saturday and had three in a 38-12 loss to Georgia on Sept. 29. ... Guarantano has thrown 146 consecutive passes without an interception. That breaks a school record formerly held by Casey Clausen, who threw 143 straight passes without getting picked off in 2003.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee hosts Missouri.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:56
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:04
3-T.Wilson complete to 87-C.Conrad. 87-C.Conrad runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:07
pos
6
24
Point After TD 7:49
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 7:53
2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
04:17
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:06
2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
72
yds
01:03
pos
0
16
Point After TD 2:05
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good. Team penalty on KEN Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 2:05
9-T.Jordan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
02:54
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:54
42-B.Cimaglia 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
55
yds
02:55
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 16
Rushing 8 8
Passing 10 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 227 388
Total Plays 73 60
Avg Gain 3.1 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 77 215
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 5.4
Net Yards Passing 150 173
Comp. - Att. 23-38 12-20
Yards Per Pass 3.9 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-35 3-24
Penalties - Yards 3-20 4-30
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 7-46.0 7-38.4
Return Yards 60 34
Punts - Returns 1-15 1-18
Kickoffs - Returns 2-45 1-7
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-9
Kicking 1/3 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 0/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 Kentucky 7-3 00707
Tennessee 5-5 3147024
O/U 42.5, TENN +4.5
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 150 PASS YDS 173
77 RUSH YDS 215
227 TOTAL YDS 388
Kentucky
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 172 1 1 108.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1386 7 7 124.8
T. Wilson 21/34 172 1 1
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 1 27.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 167 2 1 121.6
G. Hoak 2/4 13 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
219 1089 10
B. Snell 20 81 0 19
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 273 4
A. Rose 2 9 0 5
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
L. Bowden 2 1 0 4
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 412 3
T. Wilson 10 -6 0 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 566 3
L. Bowden 6 57 0 16
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 187 2
C. Conrad 2 39 1 20
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 94 0
T. Richardson 4 37 0 20
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 105 0
B. Snell 6 25 0 8
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 189 2
D. Bouvier 3 19 0 9
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
I. Epps 1 4 0 4
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
A. Rose 1 4 0 4
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Ali 0 0 0 0
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 63 1
Z. Hughes 0 0 0 0
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Wagner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allen 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Allen 1-0 1.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 1-0 0.0 0
D. Square 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Square 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/4 3/3
C. Poore 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 45.2 4
M. Duffy 7 46.0 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 21.9 25 0
L. Bowden 2 22.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 15 1
L. Bowden 1 15.0 15 0
Tennessee
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 197 2 0 175.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 1768 11 2 149.2
J. Guarantano 12/20 197 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 460 1
T. Chandler 16 89 0 29
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 477 3
T. Jordan 15 63 1 22
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 59 0
J. Murphy 1 59 0 59
C. Fils-Aime 27 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
C. Fils-Aime 2 5 0 4
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 206 3
M. London 1 3 0 3
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 -64 0
J. Guarantano 3 0 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 458 1
M. Callaway 2 56 1 39
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 0
T. Jordan 2 41 0 34
J. Murphy 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 133 1
J. Murphy 1 38 0 38
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 439 2
J. Palmer 1 25 0 25
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 2
D. Wood-Anderson 4 18 1 9
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 346 3
J. Jennings 1 11 0 11
E. Wolf 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 1
E. Wolf 1 8 0 8
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 183 3
T. Chandler 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 4.0
D. Taylor 4-0 4.0 0
D. Johnson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
M. Osborne 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Osborne 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/12 28/28
B. Cimaglia 1/1 19 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.4 1
J. Doyle 7 38.4 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Peterson 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Peterson 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 11.6 18 1
M. Callaway 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 35 2:07 6 9 Punt
10:39 UK 32 1:23 3 2 Punt
5:13 TENN 35 4:45 15 32 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 UK 3 1:35 3 5 Punt
7:01 UK 35 2:02 6 1 Punt
2:05 TENN 35 0:48 4 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 UK 34 1:16 3 6 Punt
7:49 TENN 35 1:34 9 29 Punt
4:11 UK 40 2:07 6 60 TD
0:44 UK 29 0:29 13 59 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 TENN 47 0:27 3 -17 Fumble
7:16 UK 35 1:47 6 41 INT
1:59 UK 28 0:17 4 25 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 TENN 12 1:30 5 19 Punt
8:49 TENN 43 2:55 7 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 TENN 34 2:03 4 32 Punt
8:28 TENN 36 0:56 3 -8 Punt
4:59 TENN 19 2:54 6 81 TD
1:09 TENN 28 1:03 5 72 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 UK 35 0:00 4 -6 Punt
12:10 TENN 15 4:17 9 85 TD
6:05 TENN 11 1:23 3 5 Punt
1:56 UK 35 0:38 4 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 TENN 19 1:08 4 28 Fumble
9:41 TENN 36 1:42 4 29 Fumble
5:02 TENN 26 2:58 5 16 Punt
1:28 UK 47 0:46 2 -2
