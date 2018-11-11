Drive Chart
TEXAS
TXTECH

Ehlinger's 4th TD lifts No. 15 Texas to 41-34 win at Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 11, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 21 seconds left and No. 15 Texas beat Texas Tech 41-34 after blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

The Longhorns (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid that had cost them the Big 12 lead. They stayed a game behind co-leaders No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 West Virginia with two games left to determine who plays in the conference championship game Dec. 1. Next up for the Longhorns is No. 23 Iowa State, the team they are tied with for third place.

Ehlinger completed 22 of 34 passes for 312 yards with four touchdowns and broke the Big 12 record for most consecutive passes without an interception. The sophomore extended his streak of passes without a pick to 280, breaking the mark of 273 set by former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith.

Texas went 75 yards in seven plays for the winning score after Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) scored 17 points in just over 5 1/2 minutes that included recovering an onside kick.

''We knew we were going to go down and finish it and that's what we did,'' Ehlinger said.

''We were in the same position in the Cotton Bowl (against Oklahoma), and we went down and kicked a field goal to win the game,'' coach Tom Herman said. ''Nobody on the team wants anybody other than No. 11 behind center in situations like that. They believe in him. He was calm, cool and collected. He was aggressive, but not reckless.''

Ehlinger started the final drive with runs of 3 and 18 yards, had a couple of short completions before a 12-yard run that set up his game-winning pass to Humphrey .

The Red Raiders had tied it on Jett Duffey's fourth TD pass, a 9-yarder to Antoine Wesley with 1:45 left, before finishing with their third loss in a row.

Humphrey had eight catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Duvernay also caught two TDs.

Duffey had 524 total yards in his second start in place of injured Alan Bowman, completing 37 of 47 passes for 444 yards and running 17 times for 80 yards. But he also had three crucial turnovers before the late comeback, throwing a pick near the end zone and fumbling twice on runs that ended inside the Texas 20.

''I thought it would have been easy to fold after that last fumble, but he competes his tail off,'' coach Kliff Kingsbury said about Duffey.

Bowman had another four-night hospital stay after taking a hit in last week's 51-46 loss to Oklahoma, leading to a recurrence of a partially collapsed lung the standout true freshman initially suffered earlier this season.

When the Red Raiders tried to convert fourth-and-1 from their own 34 before halftime, Duffey was immediately stuffed and Texas needed only four plays before Keaontay Ingram's 2-yard TD run to go up 17-7.

Wesley had eight catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns for Tech. T.J. Vasher had two TD catches, including a leaping 5-yarder that capped an impressive opening drive of the game for Tech.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns were coming off consecutive losses by a combined four points. Their last four wins haven't been overwhelming - by a combined 21 points, with the win at Tech the largest margin in that span. Ehlinger was calm in leading Texas on the winning drive, and it helps to have Humphrey, who can go up and get balls over defenders like he did on the game-winner.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders missed a chance for consecutive wins over Texas for the first time in 20 years. As much as the win in the regular-season finale in Austin last year likely saved coach Kliff Kingsbury's job, and got them bowl eligible, this loss could cast doubt on his future again. The former Red Raiders quarterback is now 35-38 in his six seasons as coach, and they still need one more win to get to their 16th bowl since 2000.

UP NEXT

Texas is home Saturday night to play Iowa State, which has a five-game Big 12 winning streak.

Texas Tech plays at Kansas State next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
34
Touchdown 0:28
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:17
pos
40
34
Point After TD 1:45
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
34
Touchdown 1:51
7-J.Duffey complete to 4-A.Wesley. 4-A.Wesley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
01:27
pos
34
33
Point After TD 4:47
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
27
Touchdown 4:51
7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
120
yds
01:32
pos
34
26
Field Goal 6:34
96-C.Hatfield 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
57
yds
03:52
pos
34
20
Point After TD 10:26
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
17
Touchdown 10:34
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference declined.
7
plays
59
yds
02:52
pos
33
17
Point After TD 13:26
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 13:35
7-J.Duffey complete to 4-A.Wesley. 4-A.Wesley runs 57 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEX 90-C.Omenihu Offside declined.
3
plays
64
yds
00:31
pos
27
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:09
17-C.Dicker 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
62
yds
04:54
pos
27
10
Point After TD 10:17
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 10:22
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
23
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:17
96-C.Hatfield 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
00:59
pos
17
10
Point After TD 1:16
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 1:20
26-K.Ingram runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
00:57
pos
16
7
Touchdown 3:46
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
20
plays
65
yds
08:18
pos
9
7
Field Goal 14:23
17-C.Dicker 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
03:02
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:48
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:00
7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
0:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 32
Rushing 10 9
Passing 15 22
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 8-16 10-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 416 588
Total Plays 82 81
Avg Gain 5.1 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 157 141
Rush Attempts 48 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 259 447
Comp. - Att. 22-34 38-48
Yards Per Pass 7.6 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-53 3-7
Penalties - Yards 6-59 8-89
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-42.7 1-38.0
Return Yards 16 78
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 3-72
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 7/7 6/6
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Texas 7-3 017101441
Texas Tech 5-5 7302434
O/U 62.5, TXTECH +2
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 259 PASS YDS 447
157 RUSH YDS 141
416 TOTAL YDS 588
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 312 4 0 180.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 2483 20 2 149.1
S. Ehlinger 22/34 312 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 568 3
K. Ingram 14 83 1 23
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 484 3
T. Watson 18 58 0 10
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 343 9
S. Ehlinger 15 14 0 18
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 140 0
D. Young 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 159 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 947 7
L. Humphrey 8 159 2 40
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 403 4
De. Duvernay 4 66 2 39
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 83 0
J. Heard 6 54 0 13
M. Epps 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Epps 1 18 0 18
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 79 1
K. Ingram 1 8 0 8
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 216 1
A. Beck 1 5 0 5
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 118 3
T. Watson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
P. Locke III 6-1 0.5 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.5
G. Johnson 6-2 1.5 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
K. Boyd 5-1 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 5-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Davis 4-0 0.0 1
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
C. Omenihu 3-1 0.5 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
C. Sterns 3-1 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
B. Foster 2-1 0.5 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Hager 1-1 0.5 0
Do. Duvernay 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Do. Duvernay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hanna 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hanna 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Graham 0-1 0.5 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Dicker 2/2 52 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 39.9 0
R. Bujcevski 3 42.7 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.1 13 0
L. Humphrey 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.7% 444 4 1 181.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1071 8 5 150.7
J. Duffey 37/47 444 4 1
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 71 0 0 117.9
M. Carter 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 377 4
J. Duffey 17 80 0 29
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 232 3
D. Ward 10 41 0 16
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 151 1
T. King 4 14 0 6
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Collins 2 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 171 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1347 9
A. Wesley 8 171 2 57
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 557 7
T. Vasher 8 87 2 24
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 699 3
J. High 8 84 0 19
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 169 1
D. Ward 7 49 0 17
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 257 1
S. Collins 5 42 0 14
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 48 0
T. King 1 13 0 13
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Reed 1 8 0 8
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 1
Z. Austin 0 0 0 0
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 238 1
K. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 1 1.5
J. Brooks 10-4 1.5 0
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 4-3 0.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
A. Frye 3-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Washington Jr. 3-1 1.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
N. McCann 3-1 1.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
P. Gordon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Gordon 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 2-0 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
V. Dorsey 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bonney 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bonney 1-1 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hill 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
K. Hill 1-2 1.0 0
J. Welch 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Welch 1-0 0.0 0
L. Gilmore 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Gilmore 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/15 52/52
C. Hatfield 2/2 41 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 42.5 0
D. Panazzolo 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 25.4 35 0
D. Bowman 3 24.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.1 6 0
D. Bowman 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 TXTECH 35 2:03 7 24 Punt
3:03 TEXAS 5 3:02 11 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 TEXAS 40 8:18 20 60 TD
2:17 TXTECH 34 0:57 4 34 TD
0:12 TXTECH 35 0:05 3 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 TXTECH 35 0:00 13 65 TD
7:03 TEXAS 19 4:54 11 52 FG
0:30 TEXAS 8 0:24 5 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 TXTECH 35 2:52 7 92 TD
6:25 TXTECH 35 0:00 1 4
4:47 TXTECH 35 1:24 4 -3 Punt
1:45 TXTECH 35 1:17 8 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 4:00 13 66 TD
8:27 TXTECH 25 4:56 12 -20 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 TEXAS 35 1:32 5 -3 Punt
3:46 TEXAS 50 1:06 5 -16 Downs
1:16 TEXAS 35 0:59 9 42 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 TEXAS 35 2:48 10 54 Fumble
2:02 TEXAS 35 1:12 6 41 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 TXTECH 36 0:31 3 64 TD
10:26 TEXAS 35 3:52 13 57 FG
6:23 TXTECH 39 1:32 10 61 TD
3:18 TXTECH 23 1:27 6 77 TD
0:21 TEXAS 35 0:00 3 1
