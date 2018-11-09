Drive Chart
No. 13 Syracuse beats Louisville 54-23 _ perfect in dome

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Moe Neal rushed for a career-best 159 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Eric Dungey ran for two more scores and passed for another, and No. 13 Syracuse took advantage of five Louisville miscues to rout the Cardinals 54-23 on Friday night.

The Orange (8-2, 5-2 ACC, No. 13 CFP) scored 27 points off five Louisville (2-8, 0-7 ACC) errors, rushed for 292 yards and accumulated 518 yards of total offense. Syracuse finished the season unbeaten in six games in the Carrier Dome for the fourth time since the building opened in 1980.

The Cardinals were penalized 17 times for 125 yards, and Syracuse picked off two Louisville passes. Louisville also lost two fumbles and their quarterbacks, under pressure most of the game, were sacked five times.

The win sets up a showdown for the Orange next Saturday against No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.

Syracuse has scored 50 or more points in five games this season and tallied 30 points in the second quarter alone to put the game out of reach with a 37-7 halftime lead.

Jarveon Howard gave the Orange a 7-0 lead, scoring on a 1-yard run following a 50-yard field goal attempt by Blanton Creque that was blocked by nose tackle Josh Black.

An interception by Andre Cisco, his fifth pick of the season, set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Dungey.

Neal scored from two yards out following an interception by linebacker Kielan Whitner.

Andre Szmyt hit field goals of 39 and 35 yards following two more Cardinal mistakes.

The win was the fourth straight for the surging Orange while Louisville lost its seventh straight. The eight wins tied the most victories for Syracuse in a regular season since 1998.

The lopsided margin was payback for the Orange, who were outscored by Louisville 118-38 the last two seasons.

Dungey, playing in his final home game, was 14 of 27 for 192 yards and gained 62 yards on the ground. His rushing touchdowns gave him 12 for the season.

Louisville's three quarterbacks were a combined 14 of 31 for 210 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: The Cardinals head home for their final two games of the year, but the season is lost. Big changes loom for the Cardinals and the future of coach Bobby Petrino is very much in doubt.

Syracuse: These are great times for Orange football. Six wins and a bowl game would have been considered a successful season, but Syracuse now has loftier goals. Next Saturday's matchup against No. 3 Notre Dame is the program's biggest game in years, and the Orange's high-powered offense gives them a chance for an upset.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals host North Carolina State on Saturday. The No. 22 Wolfpack will be smarting from their loss to Wake Forest.

Syracuse: The Orange travel to Yankee Stadium on Saturday to play Notre Dame in a game that will go a long way in determining Syracuse's - and Notre Dame's - postseason destination.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:19
45-B.Creque extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
54
Touchdown 1:24
33-C.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
36
yds
00:15
pos
23
54
Field Goal 6:41
45-B.Creque 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
02:19
pos
17
54
Field Goal 9:00
91-A.Szmyt 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
19
yds
02:37
pos
14
54
Point After TD 13:44
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Touchdown 13:53
2-E.Dungey complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:06
pos
14
50
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
44
Touchdown 0:12
19-H.Hall runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
03:09
pos
13
44
Point After TD 13:34
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
44
Touchdown 13:37
2-E.Dungey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
00:00
pos
7
43
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
37
Touchdown 1:33
21-M.Neal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
39
yds
01:20
pos
7
36
Field Goal 3:41
91-A.Szmyt 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
5
yds
01:47
pos
7
30
Point After TD 5:58
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 6:04
2-E.Dungey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
21
yds
01:40
pos
7
26
Field Goal 8:18
91-A.Szmyt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
00:43
pos
7
20
Point After TD 9:05
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 9:17
21-M.Neal runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:26
pos
7
16
Point After TD 9:43
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 9:51
4-J.Pass complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
05:09
pos
6
10
Field Goal 0:10
91-A.Szmyt 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
02:24
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:45
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:50
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
00:48
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 9 13
Passing 7 6
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 3-13 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 372 513
Total Plays 70 82
Avg Gain 5.3 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 203 326
Rush Attempts 39 55
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 5.9
Net Yards Passing 169 187
Comp. - Att. 14-31 14-27
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-41 1-5
Penalties - Yards 17-125 7-65
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 2-44.0
Return Yards 27 130
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-50
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 2-41
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-39
Kicking 3/5 10/10
Extra Points 2/3 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 2-8 077923
13 Syracuse 8-2 73071054
O/U 68.5, CUSE -20.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
 169 PASS YDS 187
203 RUSH YDS 326
372 TOTAL YDS 513
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 196 1 1 123.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 1893 8 11 110.9
J. Pass 13/25 196 1 1
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 14 0 1 3.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 14 0 1 3.5
S. McCormack 1/5 14 0 1
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 319 1 1 122.4
M. Cunningham 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 90 2
J. Pass 12 80 0 49
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 308 3
M. Cunningham 6 64 0 61
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 1
C. Wilson 10 42 1 22
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 234 3
H. Hall 10 11 1 7
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. McCormack 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 407 3
D. Fitzpatrick 2 56 1 43
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 271 1
S. Dawkins 3 53 0 26
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 463 1
Ja. Smith 2 27 0 22
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 196 1
M. Crum 1 18 0 18
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 247 0
D. Peete 1 18 0 18
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Wilson 2 18 0 9
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 402 2
C. Atwell 1 11 0 11
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Davis 1 6 0 6
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 67 0
H. Hall 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Peterson 1-0 1.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Mbanasor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
8/9 25/28
B. Creque 1/2 31 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
58 40.7 2
M. King 7 41.3 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
30 24.6 16 1
H. Hall 2 13.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Syracuse
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 192 1 1 116.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 2193 14 5 133.1
E. Dungey 14/27 192 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 159 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 716 5
M. Neal 8 159 2 68
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 298 6
J. Howard 15 71 1 26
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
147 690 12
E. Dungey 16 62 2 13
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 381 6
D. Strickland 7 27 0 8
O. Zaccardo 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
O. Zaccardo 8 25 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 527 4
N. Johnson 1 65 1 65
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 387 2
T. Harris 6 58 0 16
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 603 2
S. Riley 3 51 0 37
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 748 5
J. Custis 2 14 0 9
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 89 3
R. Pierce 2 4 0 5
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
S. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
A. Robinson 2-0 2.0 0
C. Slayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Slayton 1-1 1.5 0
S. Cullen 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Cullen 1-0 1.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
K. Jonathan 1-1 1.5 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Whitner 0-0 0.0 1
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Cisco 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 6/6
SEASON FG XP
27/29 51/51
A. Szmyt 4/4 39 6/6 18
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 44.0 1
S. Hofrichter 2 44.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 18.3 26 0
S. Riley 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 17.4 40 1
S. Riley 2 25.0 40 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 3:27 10 50 Punt
7:16 LVILLE 22 1:52 5 51 FG Miss
3:45 CUSE 35 0:57 4 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 5:09 14 75 TD
9:05 CUSE 35 0:00 3 -11 Fumble
8:11 CUSE 35 0:05 3 63 INT
5:58 CUSE 35 0:00 3 -13 Fumble
2:59 CUSE 35 0:06 2 75 INT
1:28 CUSE 35 0:56 8 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 CUSE 35 1:18 4 -19 Punt
7:00 LVILLE 20 1:41 4 11 Punt
3:21 LVILLE 5 3:09 7 95 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 CUSE 35 2:02 6 16 Punt
9:00 CUSE 35 2:19 8 51 FG
6:18 CUSE 34 1:16 4 5 Downs
1:39 LVILLE 49 0:15 3 36 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 CUSE 9 3:03 10 33 Punt
4:38 LVILLE 41 0:48 3 41 TD
2:34 CUSE 34 2:24 10 53 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:43 LVILLE 35 0:26 3 65 TD
9:01 LVILLE 24 0:43 3 3 FG
7:44 LVILLE 2 1:40 6 2 TD
5:28 LVILLE 22 1:47 6 5 FG
2:53 LVILLE 39 1:20 5 39 TD
0:28 CUSE 13 0:16 3 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 LVILLE 35 0:00 8 75 TD
11:37 CUSE 41 4:02 12 55 INT
4:46 CUSE 37 1:19 3 3 Punt
0:06 LVILLE 35 0:06 6 91 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 LVILLE 50 2:37 10 30 FG
6:23 LVILLE 35 0:05 2 -1 Fumble
4:23 CUSE 29 2:24 6 22 Downs
1:19 LVILLE 35 0:00 3 -7
NCAA FB Scores