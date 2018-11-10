|
|
|WISC
|PSU
McSorley matches wins mark, No. 21 Penn State tops Wisconsin
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Trace McSorley tied Penn State's record for wins by a quarterback with his 29th, and 21st-ranked Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 22-10 on Saturday.
Miles Sanders ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and McSorley completed 19 of 25 passes for 160 yards and a TD while matching Todd Blackledge's victory total from 1980-82.
DeAndre Thompkins caught a touchdown pass for Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 20 CFP), which held the Badgers (6-4, 4-3) to 125 yards in the second half and sacked backup quarterback Jack Coan five times.
Jonathan Taylor ran 20 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, but Coan completed 9 of 20 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions. The Badgers have lost three of their last five games.
Jake Pinegar made three field goals for Penn State while Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone added the Badgers final points midway through the third quarter.
Wisconsin broke through first when Taylor ran 71 yards to the end zone on the Badgers' first possession.
But McSorley led back-to-back scoring drives to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good. He hit Thompkins for a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play drive, then led the offense just past midfield to set up Pinegar's 49-yard field goal.
Sanders added a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers were limited on offense with starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook out with a concussion. Coan attempted just four passes in the first half and completed two for 10 yards. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions were able to load up the box and keep Taylor from getting into the end zone following his first big run.
Penn State: Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne stuck with the running game and fed Sanders the ball, going back to what worked for Penn State earlier in the season as McSorley deals with a sore knee. The offensive line was solid, and the strategy worked well on an afternoon when the wind whipped through Beaver Stadium. It was Sanders' first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 13.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin travels to Purdue.
Penn State visits Rutgers.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|224
|321
|Total Plays
|57
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|209
|183
|Rush Attempts
|37
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|15
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|9-20
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|5.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-45
|3-22
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.8
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|74
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-10
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kicking
|2/2
|4/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|15
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|209
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|9/20
|60
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|20
|185
|1
|71
|
T. Deal 28 RB
|T. Deal
|3
|42
|0
|37
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|5
|25
|0
|20
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|7
|-43
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Penniston 49 TE
|K. Penniston
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
|A. Ingold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Edwards 53 LB
|T. Edwards
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Connelly 43 LB
|R. Connelly
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|7-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
|A. Van Ginkel
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Hicks 20 CB
|F. Hicks
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 14 S
|D. Dixon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gaglianone 27 K
|R. Gaglianone
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Allen 90 P
|C. Allen
|5
|38.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|23.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|19/25
|160
|1
|0
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|23
|159
|1
|29
|
T. Stevens 2 QB
|T. Stevens
|7
|25
|0
|20
|
T. McSorley 9 QB
|T. McSorley
|11
|9
|0
|10
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Thomas 20 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Slade 4 RB
|R. Slade
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|35
|0
|10
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|5
|31
|1
|14
|
M. Sanders 24 RB
|M. Sanders
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Scott 4 S
|N. Scott
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
|Ja. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 48 DE
|S. Miller
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farmer 7 LB
|K. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 93 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Givens 30 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|3/5
|49
|1/2
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|38.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Thorpe 69 OL
|C. Thorpe
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thompkins 3 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
