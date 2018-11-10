Drive Chart
WISC
PSU

No Text

McSorley matches wins mark, No. 21 Penn State tops Wisconsin

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Trace McSorley tied Penn State's record for wins by a quarterback with his 29th, and 21st-ranked Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin 22-10 on Saturday.

Miles Sanders ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and McSorley completed 19 of 25 passes for 160 yards and a TD while matching Todd Blackledge's victory total from 1980-82.

DeAndre Thompkins caught a touchdown pass for Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 20 CFP), which held the Badgers (6-4, 4-3) to 125 yards in the second half and sacked backup quarterback Jack Coan five times.

Jonathan Taylor ran 20 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, but Coan completed 9 of 20 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions. The Badgers have lost three of their last five games.

Jake Pinegar made three field goals for Penn State while Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone added the Badgers final points midway through the third quarter.

Wisconsin broke through first when Taylor ran 71 yards to the end zone on the Badgers' first possession.

But McSorley led back-to-back scoring drives to give the Nittany Lions the lead for good. He hit Thompkins for a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap an eight-play drive, then led the offense just past midfield to set up Pinegar's 49-yard field goal.

Sanders added a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers were limited on offense with starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook out with a concussion. Coan attempted just four passes in the first half and completed two for 10 yards. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions were able to load up the box and keep Taylor from getting into the end zone following his first big run.

Penn State: Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne stuck with the running game and fed Sanders the ball, going back to what worked for Penn State earlier in the season as McSorley deals with a sore knee. The offensive line was solid, and the strategy worked well on an afternoon when the wind whipped through Beaver Stadium. It was Sanders' first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 13.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin travels to Purdue.

Penn State visits Rutgers.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:08
92-J.Pinegar 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
-33
yds
06:00
pos
10
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:17
92-J.Pinegar 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
42
yds
05:32
pos
10
19
Field Goal 9:52
27-R.Gaglianone 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:09
92-J.Pinegar extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
16
Touchdown 8:12
24-M.Sanders runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:44
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:04
92-J.Pinegar 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
03:36
pos
7
10
Point After TD 7:41
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:46
9-T.McSorley complete to 3-D.Thompkins. 3-D.Thompkins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:18
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:04
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:15
23-J.Taylor runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
01:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 23
Rushing 7 13
Passing 4 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-15 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 224 321
Total Plays 57 72
Avg Gain 3.9 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 209 183
Rush Attempts 37 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 3.9
Net Yards Passing 15 138
Comp. - Att. 9-20 19-25
Yards Per Pass 0.8 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-45 3-22
Penalties - Yards 6-50 3-22
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.8 3-38.0
Return Yards 74 20
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-69 1-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kicking 2/2 4/7
Extra Points 1/1 1/2
Field Goals 1/1 3/5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wisconsin 6-4 703010
20 Penn State 7-3 1063322
O/U 53.5, PSU -7.5
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 15 PASS YDS 138
209 RUSH YDS 183
224 TOTAL YDS 321
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 60 0 2 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 282 2 2 103.9
J. Coan 9/20 60 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 185 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
228 1548 12
J. Taylor 20 185 1 71
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 480 5
T. Deal 3 42 0 37
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 327 0
G. Groshek 5 25 0 20
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 106 1
K. Pryor 1 0 0 0
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 56 0
D. Davis III 1 0 0 0
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -42 0
J. Coan 7 -43 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 289 2
D. Davis III 2 24 0 15
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 379 3
J. Ferguson 2 18 0 11
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 209 2
K. Pryor 2 12 0 7
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
K. Penniston 1 3 0 3
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 145 1
G. Groshek 2 3 0 5
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 406 3
A. Taylor 0 0 0 0
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 0
J. Taylor 0 0 0 0
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 93 1
A. Ingold 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 2 0.0
T. Edwards 12-2 0.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
R. Connelly 8-1 1.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 1.5
Z. Baun 7-2 1.5 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
A. Van Ginkel 7-1 0.5 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
F. Hicks 6-0 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
S. Nelson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Dixon 5-1 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 2-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 37/37
R. Gaglianone 1/1 28 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 37.7 1
C. Allen 5 38.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 20.3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 23.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.3 5 0
J. Dunn 1 5.0 5 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 160 1 0 143.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 1871 13 5 124.9
T. McSorley 19/25 160 1 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 85 1 1 160.4
T. Stevens 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 159 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 1007 9
M. Sanders 23 159 1 29
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 83 2
T. Stevens 7 25 0 20
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 620 9
T. McSorley 11 9 0 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
K. Hamler 1 1 0 1
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 85 1
J. Thomas 1 1 0 1
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 156 4
R. Slade 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
J. Dotson 2 39 0 30
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 552 5
K. Hamler 5 35 0 10
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 256 4
P. Freiermuth 3 34 0 16
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 214 2
D. Thompkins 5 31 1 14
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 130 0
M. Sanders 2 9 0 6
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 1 9 0 9
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Shorter 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
R. Windsor 5-1 2.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
Y. Gross-Matos 5-0 1.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
N. Scott 5-0 0.0 1
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 4-0 0.0 1
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Parsons 4-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
S. Miller 3-0 2.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Reid 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farmer 1-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-1 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/5 1/2
SEASON FG XP
3/5 1/2
J. Pinegar 3/5 49 1/2 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 42.7 1
B. Gillikin 3 38.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Thorpe 69 OL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Thorpe 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 9.8 4 1
D. Thompkins 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 WISC 21 1:23 3 79 TD
7:41 PSU 35 1:21 5 17 Fumble
1:58 PSU 35 1:22 4 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 WISC 26 1:31 3 -2 Punt
8:09 PSU 35 2:47 8 16 Punt
1:10 WISC 6 0:48 4 48 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 PSU 35 0:00 11 63 FG
4:12 PSU 35 1:22 4 -10 Punt
0:16 WISC 27 0:05 6 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:25 PSU 35 4:32 15 35 Downs
1:57 PSU 30 0:45 6 10 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 35 1:48 6 0 Punt
11:04 WISC 35 3:18 10 75 TD
5:40 PSU 48 3:36 9 21 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 PSU 15 0:00 5 20 Punt
10:56 PSU 40 2:44 7 60 TD
4:50 PSU 35 3:40 9 33 Punt
0:18 WISC 46 0:06 1 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 WISC 35 5:32 12 50 FG
2:50 PSU 38 2:10 4 35 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 PSU 45 6:00 13 -33 FG
2:49 PSU 40 0:05 2 -10
0:40 PSU 9 0:00 1 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores