Hammond leads way as Air Force rolls by New Mexico 42-24
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Quarterback Donald Hammond III rushed for a career-high 136 yards to re-energize the ground game and threw two TD passes to tight end Kade Waguespack as Air Force beat New Mexico 42-24 on Saturday.
Defensive back Grant Theil powered the Air Force defense with an interception and a forced fumble that led to a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Falcons (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) some breathing room.
Hammond's big day also included a 37-yard TD run to help the Falcons snap a two-game skid and keep their bowl aspirations afloat.
At times this season, the Falcons have struggled to get things revved up on the ground. Christian Mallard, Kadin Remsberg and Cole Fagan added TD runs as the Falcons finished with 478 yards rushing - 237 more than their season average.
The Lobos (3-7, 1-5) dropped their fifth straight game despite a defense that recovered three fumbles. Coltin Gerhart started at QB, but was relieved by Sheriron Jones. Gerhart stepped in again during the fourth quarter.
Air Force was leading 21-17 in the third when Theil picked off a deep pass by Jones. Nine plays later, Hammond dropped back for a rare throw and found a wide open Waguespack for a 43-yard score.
On the next drive, Theil forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Kyle Johnson. Hammond and Waguespack connected again, this time for a 9-yard score to make it 35-17.
New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer had an 84-yard punt - the longest in school history - that put the ball on the Air Force 1 late in the third quarter. On the next play, Hammond fumbled and it was recovered in the end zone by Jalin Burrell.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico: The Lobos are averaging 30.2 points this season, which is among the highest totals in school history.
Air Force: The Falcons have been to a bowl game nine times under coach Troy Calhoun, who took over in 2007. They have a little bit of a safety net should they reach only five wins: The Falcons are among the leaders in the Academic Progress Rate, meaning if not enough teams reach six wins to fill bowl spots, they would be at the top of the list.
AURORA UPDATE
An Air Force falcon named Aurora is expected to make a full recovery from injuries she suffered at Army during a prank last weekend. The 22-year-old bird remains on antibiotics and didn't attend the game Saturday. She's expected to be back at Falcon Stadium on Nov. 22 when the team hosts Colorado State.
Army officials at West Point apologized for the injuries the falcon suffered and promised a full investigation.
Aurora is the Academy's official and oldest mascot. She doesn't fly at football games, but attends most away games to greet fans.
ROTATING QBS
With Gerhart's second start this season, the Lobos became one of five teams in the FBS to start three or more QBs in multiple games this season. The list also includes Air Force.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: Host Boise State on Friday.
Air Force: At Wyoming on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|9
|23
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|282
|623
|Total Plays
|54
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|478
|Rush Attempts
|36
|67
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|163
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|24.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-23
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.1
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|48
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|1-10
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|163
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|478
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|623
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|6/9
|114
|0
|1
|
C. Gerhart 11 QB
|C. Gerhart
|7/9
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vigilant 21 RB
|D. Vigilant
|12
|67
|1
|24
|
T. Owens 25 RB
|T. Owens
|8
|47
|0
|29
|
Z. Shuler 3 RB
|Z. Shuler
|3
|19
|1
|12
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|6
|-6
|0
|8
|
C. Gerhart 11 QB
|C. Gerhart
|6
|-11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
|D. Hart-Johnson
|3
|83
|0
|41
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|3
|77
|0
|56
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Harris 6 WR
|E. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Vigilant 21 RB
|D. Vigilant
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Owens 25 RB
|T. Owens
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Reed 5 WR
|P. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Patterson III 17 WR
|C. Patterson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Barnwell, Jr. 9 S
|S. Barnwell, Jr.
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tamaivena 26 LB
|S. Tamaivena
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 CB
|D. Ross
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sewell, Jr. 5 S
|M. Sewell, Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burrell 13 CB
|J. Burrell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parker 4 S
|B. Parker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 53 DL
|C. Baker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Flowers 93 DL
|N. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 52 DL
|A. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Soremekun 95 DL
|A. Soremekun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flack 29 LB
|J. Flack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Epting 11 LB
|R. Epting
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 10 LB
|D. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ruiz 95 K
|S. Ruiz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|7
|50.1
|3
|84
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lilly 19 WR
|E. Lilly
|3
|16.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|5/6
|145
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|19
|136
|1
|37
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|6
|99
|1
|54
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|17
|98
|1
|13
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|13
|85
|0
|50
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Mallard 25 FB
|C. Mallard
|2
|18
|1
|16
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Parton 43 FB
|C. Parton
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
G. Amy 84 WR
|G. Amy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bennett 8 WR
|M. Bennett
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|3
|51
|2
|43
|
B. Lewis 26 WR
|B. Lewis
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DL
|J. Jackson
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Capra 90 DL
|M. Capra
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Bugg III 4 DB
|M. Bugg III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gessler 95 DL
|C. Gessler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bagnall 49 LB
|B. Bagnall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dailey 42 LB
|B. Dailey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 G
|M. Fifita
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Morgan 41 LB
|P. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|2
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
4th 0:08 FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
13
4th 2:06 ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
17
22
4th 13:43 PACN
-
RICE
LATECH
3
0
2nd 5:05 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
21
14
2nd 9:17 CBSSN
-
SFLA
CINCY
16
14
2nd 6:59 ESPU
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
7
6
2nd 7:56 ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
7
14
2nd 8:35 ESP2
-
FIU
TXSA
14
0
2nd 3:38 ESP+
-
USM
UAB
7
0
1st 2:03 beIN
-
7LSU
ARK
7
0
1st 5:44 SECN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
0
7
1st 2:54 FOX
-
FSU
3ND
0
17
1st 5:53 NBC
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
2CLEM
17BC
0
052 O/U
+17.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
051.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
USC
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN