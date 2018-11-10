Drive Chart
Hammond leads way as Air Force rolls by New Mexico 42-24

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Quarterback Donald Hammond III rushed for a career-high 136 yards to re-energize the ground game and threw two TD passes to tight end Kade Waguespack as Air Force beat New Mexico 42-24 on Saturday.

Defensive back Grant Theil powered the Air Force defense with an interception and a forced fumble that led to a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Falcons (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) some breathing room.

Hammond's big day also included a 37-yard TD run to help the Falcons snap a two-game skid and keep their bowl aspirations afloat.

At times this season, the Falcons have struggled to get things revved up on the ground. Christian Mallard, Kadin Remsberg and Cole Fagan added TD runs as the Falcons finished with 478 yards rushing - 237 more than their season average.

The Lobos (3-7, 1-5) dropped their fifth straight game despite a defense that recovered three fumbles. Coltin Gerhart started at QB, but was relieved by Sheriron Jones. Gerhart stepped in again during the fourth quarter.

Air Force was leading 21-17 in the third when Theil picked off a deep pass by Jones. Nine plays later, Hammond dropped back for a rare throw and found a wide open Waguespack for a 43-yard score.

On the next drive, Theil forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Kyle Johnson. Hammond and Waguespack connected again, this time for a 9-yard score to make it 35-17.

New Mexico punter Tyson Dyer had an 84-yard punt - the longest in school history - that put the ball on the Air Force 1 late in the third quarter. On the next play, Hammond fumbled and it was recovered in the end zone by Jalin Burrell.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico: The Lobos are averaging 30.2 points this season, which is among the highest totals in school history.

Air Force: The Falcons have been to a bowl game nine times under coach Troy Calhoun, who took over in 2007. They have a little bit of a safety net should they reach only five wins: The Falcons are among the leaders in the Academic Progress Rate, meaning if not enough teams reach six wins to fill bowl spots, they would be at the top of the list.

AURORA UPDATE

An Air Force falcon named Aurora is expected to make a full recovery from injuries she suffered at Army during a prank last weekend. The 22-year-old bird remains on antibiotics and didn't attend the game Saturday. She's expected to be back at Falcon Stadium on Nov. 22 when the team hosts Colorado State.

Army officials at West Point apologized for the injuries the falcon suffered and promised a full investigation.

Aurora is the Academy's official and oldest mascot. She doesn't fly at football games, but attends most away games to greet fans.

ROTATING QBS

With Gerhart's second start this season, the Lobos became one of five teams in the FBS to start three or more QBs in multiple games this season. The list also includes Air Force.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Host Boise State on Friday.

Air Force: At Wyoming on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:01
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
42
Touchdown 10:05
34-C.Fagan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
24
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
35
Touchdown 2:53
5-D.Hammond to AF 1 FUMBLES (26-S.Tamaivena). 13-J.Burrell runs no gain for a touchdown.
2
plays
85
yds
0:38
pos
23
35
Point After TD 4:46
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 4:52
5-D.Hammond complete to 87-K.Waguespack. 87-K.Waguespack runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
21
yds
02:01
pos
17
34
Point After TD 7:30
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 7:36
5-D.Hammond complete to 87-K.Waguespack. 87-K.Waguespack runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
04:59
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:38
94-A.Shelley 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
61
yds
01:02
pos
17
21
Point After TD 1:40
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 1:51
24-K.Remsberg runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:39
pos
14
20
Point After TD 2:30
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:34
21-D.Vigilant runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
01:56
pos
13
14
Point After TD 11:41
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:47
3-Z.Shuler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:01
pos
6
14
Point After TD 13:48
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:56
5-D.Hammond runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:34
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:38
25-C.Mallard runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:22
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 27
Rushing 9 23
Passing 5 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 282 623
Total Plays 54 73
Avg Gain 5.2 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 119 478
Rush Attempts 36 67
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 7.1
Net Yards Passing 163 145
Comp. - Att. 13-18 5-6
Yards Per Pass 9.1 24.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-11
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-50.1 2-43.0
Return Yards 48 5
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 3-48 1-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 3-7 0177024
Air Force 4-6 71414742
O/U 55.5, AF -13.5
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 163 PASS YDS 145
119 RUSH YDS 478
282 TOTAL YDS 623
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 114 0 1 150.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 1311 13 11 131.0
S. Jones 6/9 114 0 1
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 72 0 0 145.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 235 3 2 120.6
C. Gerhart 7/9 72 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 159 1
D. Vigilant 12 67 1 24
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 628 6
T. Owens 8 47 0 29
Z. Shuler 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 220 3
Z. Shuler 3 19 1 12
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
E. Lilly 1 3 0 3
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 213 0
S. Jones 6 -6 0 8
C. Gerhart 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 16 1
C. Gerhart 6 -11 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hart-Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 430 5
D. Hart-Johnson 3 83 0 41
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 316 2
A. Umeh 3 77 0 56
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 169 0
J. Griffin IV 2 8 0 8
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 3
M. Williams 1 7 0 7
E. Harris 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
E. Harris 1 4 0 4
D. Vigilant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
D. Vigilant 1 4 0 4
T. Owens 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 1
T. Owens 1 2 0 2
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 375 5
E. Lilly 1 1 0 1
P. Reed 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 176 2
P. Reed 0 0 0 0
C. Patterson III 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Patterson III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Barnwell, Jr. 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 1 0.0
S. Barnwell, Jr. 13-2 0.0 0
S. Tamaivena 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
S. Tamaivena 9-3 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
D. Ross 7-1 0.0 0
M. Sewell, Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Sewell, Jr. 6-3 0.0 0
J. Burrell 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Burrell 5-1 0.0 0
B. Parker 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
B. Parker 4-3 0.0 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Shook 4-2 0.0 0
C. Baker 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Baker 3-0 0.0 0
N. Flowers 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Flowers 3-0 0.0 0
A. Blackwell 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Blackwell 2-0 0.0 0
A. Soremekun 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Soremekun 2-2 0.0 0
J. Flack 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Flack 2-2 0.0 0
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Vainikolo 2-0 0.0 0
R. Epting 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Epting 0-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
S. Ruiz 95 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Ruiz 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/6 32/37
A. Shelley 1/1 0 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 50.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 44.7 3
T. Dyer 7 50.1 3 84
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Lilly 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 17.6 25 0
E. Lilly 3 16.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 145 2 0 396.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 489 4 0 168.7
D. Hammond III 5/6 145 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 136 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 271 7
D. Hammond III 19 136 1 37
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 421 2
K. Remsberg 6 99 1 54
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 98 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 621 5
C. Fagan 17 98 1 13
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 203 1
T. Birdow 13 85 0 50
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
A. Smith 2 26 0 14
C. Mallard 25 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 1
C. Mallard 2 18 1 16
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 202 2
J. Saucier 2 8 0 6
C. Parton 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
C. Parton 3 7 0 3
G. Amy 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
G. Amy 1 3 0 3
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Stoner 1 1 0 1
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
G. Sanders 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Bennett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 400 2
M. Bennett 1 54 0 54
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 137 3
K. Waguespack 3 51 2 43
B. Lewis 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 100 0
B. Lewis 1 40 0 40
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 0
G. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
G. Theil 6-1 0.0 1
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
P. Noren 5-3 1.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
J. Jackson 5-2 2.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 1 0.0
K. Johnson 5-4 0.0 0
M. Capra 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
M. Capra 4-1 0.5 0
M. Bugg III 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 4-0 0.0 0
C. Gessler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Gessler 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Z. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Fejedelem 3-0 0.0 0
B. Bagnall 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bagnall 1-1 0.0 0
B. Dailey 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Dailey 1-0 1.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-3 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fifita 1-0 0.0 0
P. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 1-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Wills 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
5/7 26/27
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 41.6 1
J. Koehnke 2 43.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.2 10 0
J. Saucier 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 0 0
A. Smith 1 -5.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 AF 35 1:57 7 23 Punt
5:27 NMEX 17 2:15 6 33 Punt
1:36 NMEX 21 1:14 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 AF 35 2:01 6 65 TD
7:57 NMEX 43 0:45 3 -10 Punt
4:30 AF 45 1:56 5 45 TD
1:40 AF 35 1:02 6 61 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 AF 35 0:00 7 -29 INT
7:30 AF 35 0:05 3 -14 Fumble
4:46 AF 35 0:58 4 -20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 29 1:10 3 8 Punt
10:01 AF 35 1:58 7 29 Punt
0:27 NMEX 37 0:00 1 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 35 4:22 11 65 TD
8:37 AF 20 2:53 5 15 Punt
3:07 AF 19 1:04 4 60 Fumble
0:19 AF 32 0:07 4 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 NMEX 35 3:04 8 45 Downs
6:34 AF 10 1:26 3 2 Punt
2:30 NMEX 35 0:39 5 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 AF 6 4:59 9 94 TD
6:53 NMEX 21 2:01 4 21 TD
3:10 AF 1 0:00 1 -1 TD
2:49 NMEX 35 2:26 7 36 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 AF 25 3:01 6 75 TD
7:24 AF 20 6:14 11 43 Downs
