Oklahoma stops late 2-point try, tops Oklahoma State 48-47

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and ran for 66 and No. 6 Oklahoma survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47 on Saturday.

Taylor Cornelius connected with Tylan Wallace on a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut Oklahoma's lead to one with 1:03 to play. Oklahoma State went for two, but Cornelius threw short and into coverage, and the pass fell incomplete.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was confident in his decision to go for two.

''As the game was going back and forth, on the road, struggling stopping them - probably the best thing,'' he said. ''Had a shot at it, just didn't make a good throw.''

Oklahoma recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, Trey Sermon ran for 124 yards and two scores and Marquise Brown caught eight passes for 142 yards and a score for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP).

Cornelius passed for a career-high 501 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys (5-5, 2-5). Wallace caught 10 passes for 220 yards and two scores. Chuba Hubbard ran for 104 yards and three scores, but he lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter.

In all, Oklahoma State gained 640 yards in a rough outing for interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill's unit.

''Were we at our best tonight? No,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Especially in the first half. Especially there. We did miss more tackles than we have been missing. It's something that we're going to have to do better.''

Oklahoma State took a 35-34 lead in the third quarter on Hubbard's 2-yard run, but the Sooners responded quickly. Brooks had a 5-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter to give Oklahoma a 41-35 lead.

Hubbard scored again with 12:20 to play, but Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola missed the extra point, leaving the score tied at 41.

With Oklahoma State driving for the lead, Hubbard fumbled, and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray recovered with 6:09 to play. Oklahoma took advantage when Trey Sermon powered in from the 1 with 3:29 left, setting up Oklahoma State's final drive.

''It was a hell of a college football game,'' Gundy said. ''Sure would have liked to have completed that last pass. Sometimes in life, things don't always go your way. But I told the team I couldn't be any more proud of them. Came to the fight, stood tall and said, `Here I am.' That's what we asked them to do and that's what they did.''

---

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have an offense that can compete with any team in the Big 12, but the defense gave up 702 yards. The Cowboys have allowed at least 30 points in five straight games.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got away with another one a week after beating Texas Tech 51-46. The Sooners continue to score almost at will, but their defense, though showing signs of improvement, continues to struggle.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners shouldn't be hurt by the close victory over the unranked Cowboys, who have wins over Boise State and Texas.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas on Saturday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

