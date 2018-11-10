Drive Chart
No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division

  Nov 10, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and No. 2 Clemson knocked Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown out of the game early on the way to routing the 17th-ranked Eagles 27-7 on Saturday night.

The battle for first-place in the ACC Atlantic Division was not much of a fight. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0, No. 2 CFP) wrapped up a fourth straight trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game as division champions and kept rolling toward another trip to the College Football Playoff.

Boston College (7-3, 4-2) lost Brown on its first possession when the sophomore got off a third-and-9 pass, but was thrown to the turf by star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Athletic trainers attended to Brown on the field and he walked to the sideline on his own. He wasn't there long before heading to the locker room. In the second quarter, it was announced he would not return. His injury was not immediately known.

Without Brown, BC never threated Clemson's defense. But the Tigers let the Eagles hang around. BC's Michael Walker returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and Clemson stalled a couple times in the red zone. With 260 yards of offense, Clemson led only 13-7 at half.

It took six plays from scrimmage into the second half for the Tigers to build some cushion. BC went three-and-out and Clemson went 64 yards in three plays, the last a walk-in touchdown from 6 yards out by Lawrence.

BC backup quarterback E.J. Perry took over for Brown and was overmatched against one of the best defenses in the country. The sophomore is a better runner than passer, and Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Tanner Muse feasted against the Eagles' limited attack. Clemson held BC star tailback AJ Dillon to 39 yards on 16 carries.

The Eagles managed 113 total yards and nine first downs.

Lawrence was 29 for 40 for 295 yards, including a 2-yard TD pass in the first quarter to Milan Richard out of the Fridge Formation. With 350-pound defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at fullback and the 315-pound Wilkins at tailback, Trevor Lawrence faked to Wilkins and flipped to Richard on fourth down to put Clemson up 10-7.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The one nit to pick was the Tigers never got their running game really cranked up, but a 58-yard punt return touchdown by Amari Rodgers early in the fourth quarter eliminated any possibility for drama.

Boston College: The Eagles' biggest home game in years featured a sellout crowd of 44,500, sprinkled with Clemson orange, and ESPN's ''College GameDay'' on campus for the first time since 2009. The crowd started building on campus for the pregame show by 5 a.m ., lining the ''Million Dollar Stairs'' that connect the upper campus to the area around Alumni Stadium. The Eagles still have a chance to reach eight victories for the first time since 2009 and nine wins since 2008.

BAD ANNIVERSARY

One day short of a year ago, Brown blew out his knee against North Carolina State.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers return home to finish the season against Duke and then South Carolina.

Boston College: The Eagles go to Florida State next week.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:39
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 12:28
95-G.Carlson punts 40 yards from BC 18. 3-A.Rodgers runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
6
yds
00:42
pos
26
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:56
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 12:01
16-T.Lawrence runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
01:26
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:48
92-G.Huegel 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
3:06
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:28
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 1:32
16-T.Lawrence complete to 80-M.Richard. 80-M.Richard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:50
pos
9
7
Point After TD 6:22
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:41
48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 31. 3-M.Walker runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
0:00
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:16
92-G.Huegel 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
59
yds
2:40
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 8
Rushing 5 2
Passing 13 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 3-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 418 96
Total Plays 71 57
Avg Gain 5.9 1.7
Net Yards Rushing 129 9
Rush Attempts 30 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 0.3
Net Yards Passing 289 87
Comp. - Att. 29-41 14-24
Yards Per Pass 7.0 3.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 3-17
Penalties - Yards 2-15 6-42
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-37.3 12-43.3
Return Yards 100 144
Punts - Returns 5-62 2-70
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 4-74
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 1/1
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Clemson 10-0 1037727
17 Boston College 7-3 70007
O/U 52, BC +17.5
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 289 PASS YDS 87
129 RUSH YDS 9
418 TOTAL YDS 96
Clemson
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 295 1 1 137.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1844 19 4 158.6
T. Lawrence 29/40 295 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 1076 15
T. Etienne 11 78 0 25
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 373 3
A. Choice 4 19 0 12
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 475 4
L. Dixon 3 18 0 20
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 58 1
T. Lawrence 9 9 1 6
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 299 4
T. Feaster 3 5 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 385 1
H. Renfrow 8 80 0 33
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 468 4
A. Rodgers 5 73 0 41
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 577 7
T. Higgins 4 63 0 35
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 125 0
D. Kendrick 1 32 0 32
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 495 5
J. Ross 3 19 0 15
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 165 3
D. Overton 1 16 0 16
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 1
T. Thompson 2 13 0 7
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 1
T. Etienne 3 9 0 9
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
M. Richard 1 2 1 2
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 1
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Pinckney 0 0 0 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
T. Lawrence 1 -12 0 -12
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 2 0.0
T. Muse 5-2 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 5-0 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Lamar 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 4-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. Terrell 4-1 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
JD. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 3-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
K. Wallace 3-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
K. Joseph 2-5 1.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.5
A. Bryant 2-3 1.5 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Overton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
I. Simmons 1-1 0.5 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 1-1 1.0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0-1 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
X. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/12 49/49
G. Huegel 2/2 30 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 39.3 1
W. Spiers 6 37.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 24.6 19 0
D. Kendrick 2 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 12.4 58 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 9.7 58 1
A. Rodgers 5 12.4 58 1
Boston College
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 98 0 0 96.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 277 2 0 145.8
E. Perry 12/21 98 0 0
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 6 0 0 83.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58% 1573 16 5 140.5
A. Brown 2/3 6 0 0
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 67 1 0 397.6
J. Smith 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 936 8
A. Dillon 16 39 0 9
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 70 1
E. Perry 12 7 0 8
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 182 2
T. Levy 1 5 0 5
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
K. White 2 -3 0 1
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 140 1
J. Smith 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 379 3
K. White 4 65 0 25
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 1
K. Idrizi 2 12 0 12
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 146 0
T. Levy 3 11 0 7
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 131 3
B. Glines 1 8 0 8
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 237 3
T. Sweeney 2 7 0 6
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 130 1
C. Lewis 1 2 0 2
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 259 4
J. Smith 0 0 0 0
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 182 0
M. Walker 0 0 0 0
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 1
A. Dillon 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Strachan 6-1 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
I. McDuffie 6-2 1.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
W. Harris 5-0 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
B. Sebastian 5-0 0.0 0
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
L. Denis 5-2 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 3-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Karafa 3-0 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Richardson 3-4 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 6 0.0
H. Cheevers 3-0 0.0 1
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
Z. Allen 2-2 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
T. Torres 2-1 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
R. Smith 2-2 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 2-1 0.0 0
D. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bletzer 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Bletzer 1-0 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 23/23
C. Lichtenberg 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
12 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 40.2 3
G. Carlson 12 43.3 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
32 24.8 26 0
M. Walker 4 18.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 74 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 14.8 74 1
M. Walker 2 35.0 74 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 35 2:40 7 53 FG
9:55 CLEM 13 2:45 6 18 TD
6:22 BC 35 4:50 10 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 38 3:06 7 56 FG
10:29 CLEM 28 1:20 3 9 Punt
3:39 CLEM 10 3:38 12 48 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 CLEM 36 1:26 3 64 TD
10:14 CLEM 17 1:23 3 -3 Punt
5:17 CLEM 28 1:57 4 23 Punt
1:01 CLEM 39 0:40 7 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 CLEM 20 0:42 3 8 Punt
6:10 CLEM 27 1:50 7 35 INT
2:45 CLEM 24 1:24 4 34
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 CLEM 35 2:11 7 4 Punt
1:28 CLEM 35 0:58 4 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 CLEM 35 0:45 4 -5 Punt
8:28 BC 30 4:39 11 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 CLEM 35 0:00 4 -14 Punt
11:56 CLEM 35 1:35 6 4 Punt
8:07 CLEM 48 2:20 7 19 Downs
2:33 BC 21 0:59 4 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 BC 12 0:42 3 6 TD
11:39 CLEM 35 1:43 6 15 Punt
7:57 BC 26 1:13 3 -1 Punt
3:44 BC 9 0:52 5 20 Punt
