No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division
BOSTON (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and No. 2 Clemson knocked Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown out of the game early on the way to routing the 17th-ranked Eagles 27-7 on Saturday night.
The battle for first-place in the ACC Atlantic Division was not much of a fight. The Tigers (10-0, 7-0, No. 2 CFP) wrapped up a fourth straight trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game as division champions and kept rolling toward another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Boston College (7-3, 4-2) lost Brown on its first possession when the sophomore got off a third-and-9 pass, but was thrown to the turf by star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Athletic trainers attended to Brown on the field and he walked to the sideline on his own. He wasn't there long before heading to the locker room. In the second quarter, it was announced he would not return. His injury was not immediately known.
Without Brown, BC never threated Clemson's defense. But the Tigers let the Eagles hang around. BC's Michael Walker returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and Clemson stalled a couple times in the red zone. With 260 yards of offense, Clemson led only 13-7 at half.
It took six plays from scrimmage into the second half for the Tigers to build some cushion. BC went three-and-out and Clemson went 64 yards in three plays, the last a walk-in touchdown from 6 yards out by Lawrence.
BC backup quarterback E.J. Perry took over for Brown and was overmatched against one of the best defenses in the country. The sophomore is a better runner than passer, and Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Tanner Muse feasted against the Eagles' limited attack. Clemson held BC star tailback AJ Dillon to 39 yards on 16 carries.
The Eagles managed 113 total yards and nine first downs.
Lawrence was 29 for 40 for 295 yards, including a 2-yard TD pass in the first quarter to Milan Richard out of the Fridge Formation. With 350-pound defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at fullback and the 315-pound Wilkins at tailback, Trevor Lawrence faked to Wilkins and flipped to Richard on fourth down to put Clemson up 10-7.
THE TAKEAWAY
Clemson: The one nit to pick was the Tigers never got their running game really cranked up, but a 58-yard punt return touchdown by Amari Rodgers early in the fourth quarter eliminated any possibility for drama.
Boston College: The Eagles' biggest home game in years featured a sellout crowd of 44,500, sprinkled with Clemson orange, and ESPN's ''College GameDay'' on campus for the first time since 2009. The crowd started building on campus for the pregame show by 5 a.m ., lining the ''Million Dollar Stairs'' that connect the upper campus to the area around Alumni Stadium. The Eagles still have a chance to reach eight victories for the first time since 2009 and nine wins since 2008.
BAD ANNIVERSARY
One day short of a year ago, Brown blew out his knee against North Carolina State.
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers return home to finish the season against Duke and then South Carolina.
Boston College: The Eagles go to Florida State next week.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|8
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|418
|96
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|1.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|9
|Rush Attempts
|30
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|0.3
|Net Yards Passing
|289
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|3.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-17
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.3
|12-43.3
|Return Yards
|100
|144
|Punts - Returns
|5-62
|2-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|4-74
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|1/1
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|289
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|9
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|96
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|29/40
|295
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|78
|0
|25
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|4
|19
|0
|12
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|18
|0
|20
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|9
|9
|1
|6
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|3
|5
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|8
|80
|0
|33
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|73
|0
|41
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|63
|0
|35
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|2/2
|30
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|6
|37.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|2
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|12.4
|58
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Perry 4 QB
|E. Perry
|12/21
|98
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|2/3
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|16
|39
|0
|9
|
E. Perry 4 QB
|E. Perry
|12
|7
|0
|8
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|4
|65
|0
|25
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Strachan 13 LB
|C. Strachan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Harris 8 DB
|W. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Denis 21 DB
|L. Denis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cheevers 4 DB
|H. Cheevers
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 96 DT
|R. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 16 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bletzer 49 LB
|K. Bletzer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ray 11 DE
|W. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
|C. Lichtenberg
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|12
|43.3
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|4
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|35.0
|74
|1
