Woolfolk scores twice, Army beats Lafayette 31-13
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns, Calen Holt and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. each scored on short runs, and Army beat Lafayette 31-13 on a windswept Saturday.
It was the sixth straight victory for Army (8-2), which has won 12 in a row at home. Lafayette (3-7), which plays in the Championship Subdivision (FCS), fell behind early and was doomed by a blocked punt to start the second half. Army has won 18 straight in the series, all at Michie Stadium.
Army dominated the opening half, running twice as many plays as the Leopards, outgaining them 256-63, and holding the ball for nearly 22 minutes to gain a 17-6 lead. The margin could have been greater if not for a turnover and two penalties in a three-play sequence with the ball inside the Lafayette 10.
The Leopards' loss was sealed after a blocked punt on the first possession of the second half. Jacob Bissell's kick slammed off the helmet of Army's Andy Davidson and Mike Reynolds recovered for the Black Knights at the Lafayette 1 to set up Woolfolk's second TD. It was his 34th touchdown rushing, fifth all-time at Army and one ahead of Carlton Jones.
Army took the game's opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field to the Lafayette 6, but two false starts by the Black Knights forced them to settle for John Abercrombie's 25-yard field goal.
The Leopards tied it late in the first, taking advantage of an Army gaffe. Lafayette generated nothing on its first possession, punting after three downs. But Reynolds fumbled the kick after it bounced once and Lafayette's Yasir Thomas recovered at the Army 23. After losing 2 yards in three plays, Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 42-yard field goal.
The Black Knights scored their first touchdown early in the second. Hopkins hit a wide-open Glen Coates along the right side, and he broke a tackle and bulled his way to the Lafayette 1 for a 35-yard gain, a career best. Woolfolk scored on the next play for a 10-3 lead.
Another nice punt by Bissell pinned Army at its own 6-yard line, but Artice Hobbs got the Black Knights out of trouble quickly with a nifty 18-yard run right after a pitch from Hopkins on the first play of the drive.
The Black Knights then used the pass to strike again and put Lafayette in a deep hole. With the Leopards intent on trying to stop the run, Hopkins found a wide-open Holt for a 32-yard gain. Holt scored on an 8-yard run to the right off another pitch with 41 seconds left in the second quarter, giving Army a 17-3 lead.
Kordenbrock's 43-yard field goal as time expired gave the Leopards a boost going into the break. It was short-lived for a team that was averaging 14 points a game and found little give in the Army defense.
In honor of Veterans Day, the Leopards had special decals on their helmets to honor the military .
THE TAKEAWAY
Lafayette: The Leopards, like most of the teams in the Patriot League, are in a down year but can salvage a measure of respect with a win next week against Lehigh in the most-played football rivalry in the nation. The teams have played 153 times since 1884.
Army: The Black Knights have become a force in their home stadium, going unbeaten last year and raising their record this year to 5-0 with one game left.
NO PASSING FANCY
Army ranked second nationally in rushing entering the game, averaging 306.6 yards, and racked up 182 in the first half Saturday. But Hopkins again demonstrated that teams have to respect his arm with the two key completions.
LEOPARDS GROUNDED
Lafayette scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when QB Sean O'Malley finally got untracked. He had completions on screen passes of 23 yards to CJ Amill and 10 yards to Mike Dunn and hit Tim Payne over the middle for 19 yards to set up a 3-yard scoring toss to Will Eisler. The Leopards had four first downs on the drive and only nine for the game to 23 for Army.
UP NEXT:
Lafayette hosts Lehigh next Saturday.
Army hosts unbeaten Colgate in the season finale at home next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|23
|Rushing
|5
|20
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|12-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|153
|408
|Total Plays
|40
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|313
|Rush Attempts
|24
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|70
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|15.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|72
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-72
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|70
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|313
|
|
|153
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. O'Malley 10 QB
|S. O'Malley
|9/16
|76
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Amill 2 RB
|C. Amill
|12
|43
|0
|15
|
M. Dunn 27 RB
|M. Dunn
|7
|27
|0
|9
|
S. Simpson 22 RB
|S. Simpson
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
S. O'Malley 10 QB
|S. O'Malley
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Amill 2 RB
|C. Amill
|4
|26
|0
|23
|
T. Payne 17 WR
|T. Payne
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
Q. Revere 8 WR
|Q. Revere
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Dunn 27 RB
|M. Dunn
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Spigner 18 WR
|J. Spigner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Eisler 44 FB
|W. Eisler
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
N. Pearson 6 WR
|N. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chuma 34 DL
|A. Chuma
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powe 3 LB
|J. Powe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jordan 42 LB
|M. Jordan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Avent 20 DB
|I. Avent
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hamm 99 DL
|M. Hamm
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Thomas 4 DB
|Y. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dickens 33 LB
|R. Dickens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnett 97 DL
|R. Barnett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 59 LB
|J. Lamb
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Greenhill 90 DE
|H. Greenhill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hollar 57 LB
|C. Hollar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 15 DB
|J. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ramsey 93 DL
|L. Ramsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hurlbrink 94 DL
|C. Hurlbrink
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thrasher 12 DB
|O. Thrasher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaeffer 91 DL
|B. Shaeffer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Breedlove 98 DL
|D. Breedlove
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wykle 23 DB
|R. Wykle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hranicka 35 LB
|T. Hranicka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Burr 30 DB
|C. Burr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kordenbrock 38 K
|J. Kordenbrock
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bissell 19 K
|J. Bissell
|3
|47.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Amill 2 RB
|C. Amill
|4
|18.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|5/6
|95
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
|D. Woolfolk
|12
|69
|2
|23
|
C. Thomas 4 QB
|C. Thomas
|7
|51
|0
|20
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|5
|47
|0
|30
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|11
|43
|0
|12
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|7
|41
|0
|13
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|8
|22
|1
|7
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Holt 22 RB
|C. Holt
|2
|14
|1
|8
|
S. McCoy 17 RB
|S. McCoy
|3
|9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christansen 54 LB
|C. Christansen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brinson 56 LB
|K. Brinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramirez 29 LB
|C. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
|J. Nachtigal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 20 DB
|C. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 92 DL
|E. Patterson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gibson 2 DB
|J. Gibson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
|W. Oyetuga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Crutchfield 92 DL
|E. Crutchfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 50 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 77 DL
|R. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Abercrombie 96 K
|J. Abercrombie
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCoy 17 RB
|S. McCoy
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
M. Reynolds 10 DB
|M. Reynolds
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
