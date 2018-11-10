Drive Chart
Woolfolk scores twice, Army beats Lafayette 31-13

  • Nov 10, 2018

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns, Calen Holt and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. each scored on short runs, and Army beat Lafayette 31-13 on a windswept Saturday.

It was the sixth straight victory for Army (8-2), which has won 12 in a row at home. Lafayette (3-7), which plays in the Championship Subdivision (FCS), fell behind early and was doomed by a blocked punt to start the second half. Army has won 18 straight in the series, all at Michie Stadium.

Army dominated the opening half, running twice as many plays as the Leopards, outgaining them 256-63, and holding the ball for nearly 22 minutes to gain a 17-6 lead. The margin could have been greater if not for a turnover and two penalties in a three-play sequence with the ball inside the Lafayette 10.

The Leopards' loss was sealed after a blocked punt on the first possession of the second half. Jacob Bissell's kick slammed off the helmet of Army's Andy Davidson and Mike Reynolds recovered for the Black Knights at the Lafayette 1 to set up Woolfolk's second TD. It was his 34th touchdown rushing, fifth all-time at Army and one ahead of Carlton Jones.

Army took the game's opening kickoff and methodically marched down the field to the Lafayette 6, but two false starts by the Black Knights forced them to settle for John Abercrombie's 25-yard field goal.

The Leopards tied it late in the first, taking advantage of an Army gaffe. Lafayette generated nothing on its first possession, punting after three downs. But Reynolds fumbled the kick after it bounced once and Lafayette's Yasir Thomas recovered at the Army 23. After losing 2 yards in three plays, Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 42-yard field goal.

The Black Knights scored their first touchdown early in the second. Hopkins hit a wide-open Glen Coates along the right side, and he broke a tackle and bulled his way to the Lafayette 1 for a 35-yard gain, a career best. Woolfolk scored on the next play for a 10-3 lead.

Another nice punt by Bissell pinned Army at its own 6-yard line, but Artice Hobbs got the Black Knights out of trouble quickly with a nifty 18-yard run right after a pitch from Hopkins on the first play of the drive.

The Black Knights then used the pass to strike again and put Lafayette in a deep hole. With the Leopards intent on trying to stop the run, Hopkins found a wide-open Holt for a 32-yard gain. Holt scored on an 8-yard run to the right off another pitch with 41 seconds left in the second quarter, giving Army a 17-3 lead.

Kordenbrock's 43-yard field goal as time expired gave the Leopards a boost going into the break. It was short-lived for a team that was averaging 14 points a game and found little give in the Army defense.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Leopards had special decals on their helmets to honor the military .

THE TAKEAWAY

Lafayette: The Leopards, like most of the teams in the Patriot League, are in a down year but can salvage a measure of respect with a win next week against Lehigh in the most-played football rivalry in the nation. The teams have played 153 times since 1884.

Army: The Black Knights have become a force in their home stadium, going unbeaten last year and raising their record this year to 5-0 with one game left.

NO PASSING FANCY

Army ranked second nationally in rushing entering the game, averaging 306.6 yards, and racked up 182 in the first half Saturday. But Hopkins again demonstrated that teams have to respect his arm with the two key completions.

LEOPARDS GROUNDED

Lafayette scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter when QB Sean O'Malley finally got untracked. He had completions on screen passes of 23 yards to CJ Amill and 10 yards to Mike Dunn and hit Tim Payne over the middle for 19 yards to set up a 3-yard scoring toss to Will Eisler. The Leopards had four first downs on the drive and only nine for the game to 23 for Army.

UP NEXT:

Lafayette hosts Lehigh next Saturday.

Army hosts unbeaten Colgate in the season finale at home next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:40
38-J.Kordenbrock extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 9:45
10-S.O'Malley complete to 44-W.Eisler. 44-W.Eisler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
01:37
pos
12
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 1:55
8-K.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
06:31
pos
6
30
Point After TD 9:27
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 9:32
33-D.Woolfolk runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:08
pos
6
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
38-J.Kordenbrock 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
34
yds
00:31
pos
6
17
Point After TD 0:41
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 0:50
22-C.Holt runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
114
yds
06:37
pos
3
16
Point After TD 12:26
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 12:30
33-D.Woolfolk runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
02:26
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:03
38-J.Kordenbrock 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
-8
yds
01:42
pos
3
3
Field Goal 5:20
96-J.Abercrombie 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
67
yds
09:40
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 23
Rushing 5 20
Passing 4 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-8 12-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 153 408
Total Plays 40 63
Avg Gain 3.8 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 83 313
Rush Attempts 24 57
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 5.5
Net Yards Passing 70 95
Comp. - Att. 9-16 5-6
Yards Per Pass 4.4 15.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 6-40
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.3 0-0.0
Return Yards 72 54
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-33
Kickoffs - Returns 4-72 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lafayette 3-7 330713
Army West Point 8-2 31414031
O/U 53.5, ARMY -46
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 70 PASS YDS 95
83 RUSH YDS 313
153 TOTAL YDS 408
Lafayette
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. O'Malley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 76 1 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 1579 4 11 97.3
S. O'Malley 9/16 76 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Amill 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 379 4
C. Amill 12 43 0 15
M. Dunn 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 95 1
M. Dunn 7 27 0 9
S. Simpson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 323 3
S. Simpson 4 19 0 8
S. O'Malley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 -25 1
S. O'Malley 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Amill 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 67 0
C. Amill 4 26 0 23
T. Payne 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
T. Payne 1 19 0 19
Q. Revere 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 292 2
Q. Revere 1 11 0 11
M. Dunn 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
M. Dunn 1 10 0 10
J. Spigner 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 184 0
J. Spigner 1 7 0 7
W. Eisler 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 1
W. Eisler 1 3 1 3
N. Pearson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 547 0
N. Pearson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Chuma 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Chuma 6-2 0.0 0
J. Powe 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Powe 5-1 0.0 0
M. Jordan 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Jordan 5-2 0.0 0
I. Avent 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Avent 5-1 0.0 0
M. Hamm 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Hamm 4-3 0.0 0
Y. Thomas 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Y. Thomas 4-1 0.0 0
R. Dickens 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Dickens 4-2 0.0 0
R. Barnett 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Barnett 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lamb 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Lamb 3-3 0.0 0
H. Greenhill 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
H. Greenhill 3-2 0.0 0
C. Hollar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hollar 3-0 0.0 0
J. Anderson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
L. Ramsey 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Ramsey 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hurlbrink 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Hurlbrink 2-1 0.0 0
O. Thrasher 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Thrasher 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shaeffer 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Shaeffer 1-1 0.0 0
D. Breedlove 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Breedlove 1-1 0.0 0
R. Wykle 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wykle 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hranicka 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hranicka 0-1 0.0 0
C. Burr 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Burr 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Kordenbrock 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/9 11/12
J. Kordenbrock 2/2 43 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bissell 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 41.6 1
J. Bissell 3 47.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Amill 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 20.8 26 0
C. Amill 4 18.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 95 0 0 216.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 870 6 3 171.8
K. Hopkins Jr. 5/6 95 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 69 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
171 734 11
D. Woolfolk 12 69 2 23
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 282 2
C. Thomas 7 51 0 20
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 142 1
J. Asberry 5 47 0 30
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 286 4
C. Slomka 11 43 0 12
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 217 2
A. Davidson 7 41 0 13
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 693 9
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 22 1 7
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
A. Hobbs IV 1 18 0 18
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 188 3
C. Holt 2 14 1 8
S. McCoy 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
S. McCoy 3 9 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 0
G. Coates 2 43 0 35
C. Holt 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 117 0
C. Holt 1 32 0 32
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 1
C. Hayes 2 20 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Riley 4-0 0.0 0
C. Christansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Christansen 4-1 0.0 0
K. Brinson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Brinson 3-0 0.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. McClinton 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ramirez 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Ramirez 2-0 0.0 0
J. Nachtigal 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Nachtigal 2-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. West 2-0 0.0 0
E. Patterson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Patterson 2-0 1.0 0
J. Gibson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Gibson 1-1 0.0 0
W. Oyetuga 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Oyetuga 1-0 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Covington 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 1-0 0.0 0
E. Crutchfield 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Crutchfield 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lowery 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lowery 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wright 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
7/7 30/30
J. Abercrombie 1/1 25 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McCoy 17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 21 0
S. McCoy 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
A. Davidson 1 34.0 34 0
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.7 0 0
M. Reynolds 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:45 ARMY 35 1:42 7 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 ARMY 35 4:26 8 16 Punt
0:41 ARMY 35 0:31 7 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 ARMY 35 0:00 9 15 Punt
9:27 ARMY 35 0:54 4 -15 Punt
1:47 ARMY 35 1:37 13 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAF 35 9:40 18 67 FG
2:28 LAF 35 2:26 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:27 ARMY 6 6:37 12 94 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 LAF 1 0:08 1 1 TD
8:26 ARMY 23 6:31 12 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 LAF 35 8:19 16 59
