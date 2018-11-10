Drive Chart
Defense powers No. 1 Alabama past No. 18 MSU, 24-0

  • Nov 10, 2018

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama's offense didn't put up the video game-like numbers that had seemingly become commonplace. The defense played so well, again, that it didn't matter.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide had its second straight shutout in a 24-0 victory over No. 18 Mississippi State on Saturday, while Josh Jacobs ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still battling a gimpy right knee, the Tide (10-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) turned to defense for another vintage performance.

''I think in this day and age, you not only get judged on whether you win but you get judged on how you win,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said. ''I never thought I'd ever be in position to say that you get style points but the way our system is, that may be the way it is.''

The offense had already banked plenty of style - and real - points along the way.

Alabama raced to a fast start but mostly stalled from there against the Bulldogs (6-4, 2-4) and the nation's No. 2 scoring defense.

Tagovailoa started the fourth quarter on a stationary bike after getting his right knee checked out in the medical tent following a low hit. He didn't return and wasn't needed, mainly because of a defense that was overshadowed by an offense that had led the nation in scoring much of the season.

Saban said Tagovailoa could have returned if needed.

''He got hit low a few times out there today,'' Saban said. ''He got hit in the front of the knee and not the back, which is where his problem was. I think he's OK.''

Fresh from a 29-0 victory over No. 9 LSU, the Tide defense hasn't allowed a point in nine-plus quarters. It's the first time Alabama has had consecutive shutouts since beating Western Carolina and Auburn to end the 2012 regular season.

''It's a great feeling,'' Tide linebacker Dylan Moses said. ''It means we got the job done.''

Alabama had five sacks and Mississippi State had four in a rough day for both quarterbacks against two talent-rich defensive lines.

Tagovailoa was 14 of 21 for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a botched exchange with Damien Harris.

Backup Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Jacobs ran for 97 yards on 20 carries as Alabama. He scored on a 1-yard run and a 14-yard catch.

The Bulldogs stuffed Harris on the goal line on a late fourth-down attempt.

''I think certainly, defensively, we continue to play well,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. ''We continue to fight our tails off. We held them under 350 yards. It was most prominent bowing their back on that last drive and keeping them out of the end zone. That's the type of pride and physicality we play with defensively. We certainly gave ourselves an opportunity with how we played.''

Nick Fitzgerald was 11 of 20 for 125 yards for Mississippi State, which gained just 44 yards on 30 rushes.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its first two drives, consuming more than 10 minutes combined with 156 yards. The Bulldogs mostly held the Tide's prolific offense in check after that.

Alabama outgained Mississippi State 305-169 in total yards.

The Tide's third TD was set up by a fumbled punt return at Mississippi State's 27 in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Penalties helped cost opportunities to make this game close as Bulldogs couldn't cash in on several promising drives. Kylin Hill had a 38-yard run but the running game couldn't get much going beyond that.

Alabama: Didn't have a play longer than 25 yards on offense. Defense had 10 tackles for loss and Alabama didn't commit a penalty. Guard Deonte Brown went down with turf toe.

HOME STREAK

Alabama matched the school record with its 24th consecutive home victory. The mark was initially set from 1971-74 at Legion Field and Bryant-Denny Stadium.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in another SEC West matchup.

Alabama hosts The Citadel in what should amount to a break before the Auburn game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:19
97-J.Bulovas 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
11
yds
01:48
pos
0
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:26
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:33
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 8-J.Jacobs. 8-J.Jacobs runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
16
yds
02:28
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:48
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:53
8-J.Jacobs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
05:57
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:40
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:44
34-D.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:16
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 23
Rushing 3 12
Passing 3 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-13 4-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 139 269
Total Plays 50 72
Avg Gain 2.8 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 44 142
Rush Attempts 30 45
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 3.2
Net Yards Passing 95 127
Comp. - Att. 11-20 17-27
Yards Per Pass 4.8 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-30 4-36
Penalties - Yards 7-50 0-0
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-36.8 5-36.6
Return Yards 6 27
Punts - Returns 1--9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 1-27
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 0/1 4/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Miss. State 6-4 00000
1 Alabama 10-0 1470324
O/U 51.5, BAMA -21.5
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 95 PASS YDS 127
44 RUSH YDS 142
139 TOTAL YDS 269
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 125 0 0 107.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 1377 10 7 113.2
N. Fitzgerald 11/20 125 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 583 3
K. Hill 7 47 0 38
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 334 2
Ae. Williams 7 28 0 8
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 816 9
N. Fitzgerald 14 -23 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 217 1
D. Thomas 2 25 0 20
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 1
Ae. Williams 1 23 0 23
O. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 364 3
O. Mitchell 2 17 0 9
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 174 0
Ju. Johnson 2 14 0 7
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
F. Green 1 12 0 12
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 349 3
S. Guidry 1 12 0 12
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
D. Jones 1 11 0 11
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 152 3
K. Hill 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 2.0
W. Gay Jr. 2-0 2.0 1
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
C. Dantzler 1-0 1.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Rivers 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
8/12 31/31
J. Christmann 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 37.9 2
T. Day 8 36.8 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 12 0
D. Thomas 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.0 0 0
D. Thomas 1 -9.0 0 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 164 1 1 138.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 2525 28 2 207.7
T. Tagovailoa 14/21 164 1 1
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 48.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 123 1 0 143.3
M. Jones 3/6 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 381 9
J. Jacobs 20 97 1 17
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 595 7
D. Harris 14 53 1 12
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 588 4
N. Harris 3 16 0 8
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 148 3
T. Tagovailoa 8 -24 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 518 6
I. Smith Jr. 5 70 0 25
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 925 10
J. Jeudy 6 45 0 13
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Waddle 3 26 0 12
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 103 1
J. Jacobs 2 12 1 14
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 419 3
D. Smith 1 10 0 10
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 166 0
D. Harris 0 0 0 0
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 499 8
H. Ruggs III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Moses 1-0 1.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Mayden 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Q. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Buggs 1-0 1.0 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Miller 0-1 0.5 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.5
M. Wilson 0-1 0.5 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Ray 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/14 52/55
J. Bulovas 1/1 49 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 36.0 1
M. Bernier 5 36.6 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 31.5 27 1
J. Jacobs 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 BAMA 35 1:14 4 -3 Punt
2:48 BAMA 35 1:27 4 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 MISSST 1 2:02 5 14 Punt
7:39 MISSST 30 1:33 4 -13 Punt
3:26 BAMA 35 2:55 10 67 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 BAMA 35 0:00 7 15 Punt
10:28 BAMA 40 2:02 4 -2 Punt
5:45 MISSST 33 1:14 3 9 Punt
2:12 MISSST 36 1:43 5 24 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MISSST 25 1:52 5 17 Downs
9:16 BAMA 35 0:57 4 -7 Punt
1:16 MISSST 2 0:11 3 4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 35 4:16 10 65 TD
8:50 BAMA 17 5:57 13 83 TD
0:39 BAMA 26 0:31 10 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:23 BAMA 38 1:25 6 36 Fumble
6:01 BAMA 42 2:28 6 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 BAMA 22 1:38 5 38 INT
8:15 BAMA 14 1:48 5 19 Punt
3:41 BAMA 29 0:47 4 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 40 0:42 3 0 Punt
11:07 MISSST 42 1:48 5 11 FG
7:35 BAMA 45 5:39 10 54 Downs
