Rypien leads Boise State past No. 16 Fresno State 24-17

  • Nov 10, 2018

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien etched his name in the Mountain West record books as the conference's all-time leading passer in both yards and completions. But the pro-style passer needed his feet almost as much as his arm to beat the nation's second-best scoring defense.

Rypien engineered a fourth-quarter comeback, finishing with 269 yards passing with a touchdown and one interception, along with 30 yards rushing on eight carries that included scrambles for three first downs, in leading Boise State to a 24-17 upset over No. 16 Fresno State on Friday night.

''(Rypien) ran the ball well tonight,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''He moved and scrambled and all those little plays, they don't seem like much at the time but they add up throughout the game. And that's why we won the game tonight.''

Trailing 17-10 late in the third quarter, Rypien scrambled on third down for a 10-yard gain to set up a game-tying 1-yard run by Alexander Mattison.

After the game, Rypien shrugged off his fleet-footed prowess.

''It's just me trying to make a play,'' Rypien said. ''There were some third-down situations in there where I felt like their eyes were off me and I had to take off and make a play.''

Even Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford could only shake his head afterward when recalling Rypien's running plays.

''They have a good offense and Rypien killed us with his legs a little,'' Tedford said.

Rypien's legs complemented his clutch throws, none bigger than a 49-yard scoring strike on another third down play when he hit Khalil Shakir in stride with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos a 24-17 lead.

''On the touchdown pass, (Rypien) stepped up and slid and delivered a perfect ball in that situation,'' Harsin said. ''With all that was going on, when you can deliver a perfect throw in that moment in a tight ball game - it takes a lot of hard work for that guy to do that.''

Boise State (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West), which hasn't lost to Fresno State at home since 1984, beat a ranked team for the first time in November in program history to keep its conference title aspirations alive.

It was also the first time since 1999 that the Broncos were an underdog at home for a regular season game.

''We knew it was going to be tough,'' Rypien said. ''Being an underdog on the blue, that's never a good feeling, especially since we haven't been in a long time. And some guys in the locker room took that kind of personally.''

Mattison rushed for 144 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns, the most any single running back has tallied against the Bulldogs' this season.

Fresno State (8-2, 5-1) had only given up three touchdowns in conference play before facing the Broncos and had only been in one game decided by one score or less all season.

Following another bitter loss to the Broncos, Tedford remained upbeat.

''We'll bounce back,'' Tedford said. ''Our guys played hard right down to the end. I've still got a lot of confidence in this team.''

Fresno State Marcus McMaryion, who struggled against Boise State in the Mountain West title game last December, was 24-of-35 passing with a touchdown. However, McMaryion couldn't pull off any late-game heroics after the Bulldogs fell behind, as the Broncos held Fresno State on its final two drives before running out the clock to secure the victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs' faint hopes to emerge from the Group of 5 and earn a berth in a New Year's Six bowl dimmed with the loss. However, they still have a chance to win the West division and get back to the conference title game.

Boise State: With the season hanging in the balance, the Broncos showed they have the fortitude to do what it takes to win close games for the second straight week. The Broncos still have plenty of work to do in order to get an opportunity to defend their conference title, including a home date in two weeks against Mountain division leader No. 14 Utah State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Fresno State will fall after the close loss on the road, but not far enough to drop out of the poll altogether. Boise State, which hasn't been ranked since the third week of the season, might have a chance to crack the top 25 again with some help on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: The Bulldogs return home Saturday to face San Diego State with a berth in the conference title game on the line.

Boise State: The Broncos will travel to New Mexico on Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:22
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 9:30
4-B.Rypien complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
02:34
pos
17
23
Point After TD 14:57
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 15:00
22-A.Mattison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
05:04
pos
17
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:56
96-H.Hoggarth extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 6:03
22-A.Mattison runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
05:39
pos
17
9
Point After TD 11:42
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 11:46
20-R.Rivers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
16
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
37-A.Fuller 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
22
yds
01:18
pos
10
3
Point After TD 14:12
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 14:20
6-M.McMaryion complete to 3-K.Johnson. 3-K.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
103
yds
02:12
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:20
96-H.Hoggarth 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
67
yds
03:33
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 24
Rushing 6 12
Passing 14 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-10 10-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 371 445
Total Plays 63 74
Avg Gain 5.9 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 107 179
Rush Attempts 28 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.1
Net Yards Passing 264 266
Comp. - Att. 24-35 24-30
Yards Per Pass 7.5 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 1-3
Penalties - Yards 9-61 4-45
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-39.8 2-34.5
Return Yards 87 80
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 3-74
Int. - Returns 1-33 0-0
Kicking 3/5 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Fresno State 8-2 0107017
Boise State 8-2 3071424
O/U 55.5, BOISE +2.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 264 PASS YDS 266
107 RUSH YDS 179
371 TOTAL YDS 445
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 283 1 0 145.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 2699 21 3 163.3
M. McMaryion 24/35 283 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 353 4
J. Mims 8 47 0 22
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 298 6
R. Rivers 7 33 1 26
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 167 7
M. McMaryion 9 10 0 15
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 1
D. Grim 2 8 0 7
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 220 1
J. Hokit 2 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 953 7
K. Johnson 8 95 1 38
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 2
R. Rivers 7 60 0 12
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 2
D. Grim 4 57 0 20
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 520 3
Ja. Rice 3 43 0 21
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
J. Hokit 1 22 0 22
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 285 2
J. Jordan 1 6 0 6
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
M. Quick 0 0 0 0
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 274 2
J. Mims 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Helmuth 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Hughes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/15 46/50
A. Fuller 1/3 47 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 42.4 1
B. Cusick 4 39.8 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 19 0
M. Quick 2 19.0 19 0
P. Elima-Jeune 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 16 0
P. Elima-Jeune 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.8% 269 1 1 165.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 3048 25 7 159.8
B. Rypien 24/29 269 1 1
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 144 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
205 870 12
A. Mattison 30 144 2 14
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 8 0
B. Rypien 8 30 0 10
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 1
K. Shakir 2 5 0 4
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 113 0
R. Mahone 2 2 0 2
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
H. Hoggarth 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 719 8
A. Richardson 5 66 0 25
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 723 4
S. Modster 5 63 0 41
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 170 1
K. Shakir 4 59 1 49
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 66 1
C. Blakley 2 17 0 9
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 1
J. Bates 1 15 0 15
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 121 0
A. Mattison 3 15 0 6
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 2
A. Butler 2 14 0 9
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
R. Mahone 1 10 0 10
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 407 3
C. Thomas 1 10 0 10
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Rypien 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Watson 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Watson 1-0 1.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Weaver 1-0 1.0 0
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
T. Lashley 0-1 0.5 0
T. Maeva 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Maeva 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
8/13 47/47
H. Hoggarth 1/2 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 38.1 1
Q. Skillin 2 34.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.7 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.0 29 0
K. Shakir 3 24.7 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 10.6 5 0
A. Williams 2 3.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 FRESNO 34 1:47 5 -1 Punt
6:42 BOISE 35 2:03 5 -4 Punt
2:15 FRESNO 17 2:12 10 103 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:38 FRESNO 13 3:19 9 66 FG Miss
1:28 FRESNO 33 1:18 7 53 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 BOISE 35 0:00 8 65 TD
5:56 BOISE 35 0:30 4 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 BOISE 35 2:21 8 17 Punt
9:22 BOISE 35 1:59 8 32 FG Miss
5:21 FRESNO 20 3:46 12 60 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 35 2:12 6 38 FG Miss
10:53 BOISE 20 3:33 10 62 FG
4:03 FRESNO 49 1:11 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 FRESNO 35 6:31 16 52 Downs
3:57 BOISE 21 2:02 7 12 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 FRESNO 35 5:39 14 70 TD
5:22 BOISE 41 5:04 11 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 BOISE 17 2:34 7 83 TD
7:17 FRESNO 49 1:17 3 6 Punt
1:25 BOISE 29 0:21 4 9
NCAA FB Scores