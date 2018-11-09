Drive Chart
WAKE
NCST

No Text

Newman helps Wake upset No. 22 NC State, 27-23

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Everything seemed aligned against Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had a quarterback making his first start, an injury-depleted defense facing an offense peppered with future NFL players, and trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter in a stadium where they almost never win,

Yet No. 22 North Carolina State couldn't seal the victory, so Wake Forest snatched it away.

Jamie Newman threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jack Freudenthal with 30 seconds left to give Wake Forest a 27-23 upset victory Thursday night.

''It's just about staying poised, honestly,'' Newman said. ''Staying poised and being smart, not letting the moment get too big for you.''

Making his first career start, Newman was 22 of 33 for 297 yards with three touchdown passes in the second half to help the Demon Deacons (5-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The 19 1/2-point underdogs earned their first road victory over a Top 25 team in a decade.

''This was going to be a game that we just have to grind, and grind, and grind, and somehow find a way to win,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''And to our kids' credit, they did it. Every time that that thing was on the brink of getting away from us, we just did one thing to stay in it.''

Newman threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Alex Bachman before his 19-yard TD to Greg Dortch pulled Wake Forest to 23-20 with 6:07 left.

N.C. State bled nearly 4 1/2 minutes off the clock before its drive stalled at the Wake Forest 20 with 1:39 left. Newman completed 5 of 8 passes on the possession that followed, taking a hit as he connected with Freudenthal - who was wide-open after Bachman blocked two defenders - over the middle for the go-ahead score.

''We were in the huddle, and we said, `We've just got to go,''' Freudenthal said.

The Wolfpack advanced to their own 49 before Ryan Finley's final pass for the end zone was intercepted by receiver Scottie Washington - playing defensive back on the last play - to end it.

Finley finished 35 of 52 for 374 yards with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie and a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wolfpack (6-3, 3-3, No. 14 CFP). The pass to Emezie put them up 23-13 one play into the fourth quarter.

After losing three of four to fall out of contention in the Atlantic Division, they'll only reach their goal of the school's first 10-win season since 2002 if they win out and win their bowl game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: Maybe a third straight bowl berth isn't out of the question for the Demon Deacons, who hadn't beaten a nationally ranked opponent on its home field since knocking off No. 24 Florida State in 2008 and had won in Raleigh only once in their previous 16 tries. This didn't look at all like the same Wake Forest team that was routed by No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson.

N.C. State: This one is going to sting the Wolfpack, who settled for three short field goals after drives stalled deep inside the red zone - twice at the 6-yard line, once at the 12. They also finished with a season-worst 47 yards rushing against the ACC's worst run defense, and on a drive that was supposed to bleed the clock, they rushed for minus-6 yards on three carries while relying heavily on Finley's throwing.

''I take responsibility any time my team doesn't play the way that it can, and I do,'' coach Dave Doeren said. ''We had a lot of opportunities, and there (are) a lot of things that happened throughout the course of the game that led to the result.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolfpack's return to the AP Top 25 figures to be short-lived. N.C. State dropped out of the poll after losing two weeks ago at Syracuse, climbed back in following their rout of Florida State and seems likely to drop right back out.

KEY STATS

The Wolfpack averaged just 1.7 yards per carry - also a season worst - while Wake Forest had 11 tackles for losses, including four sacks. N.C. State fell to 1-3 when it averages fewer than 3.5 yards per carry.

STRATEGY SHIFT

The Demon Deacons are usually one of the fastest-playing teams in the country, averaging more than 85 plays per game. But the quarterback change and the lack of depth on defense forced Clawson to slow things down. They ran only 71 plays in this one. ''If we do what we normally do ... there's no way we hold them to 23 points,'' Clawson said.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Returns home to play host to Coastal Division leader Pittsburgh on Nov. 17.

N.C. State: Visits Louisville on Nov. 17.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
23
Touchdown 0:37
12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
01:06
pos
26
23
Point After TD 6:07
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
23
Touchdown 6:12
12-J.Newman complete to 3-G.Dortch. 3-G.Dortch runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
03:10
pos
19
23
Point After TD 14:53
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
23
Touchdown 15:00
15-R.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
13
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:05
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
16
Touchdown 2:11
12-J.Newman complete to 1-A.Bachman. 1-A.Bachman runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:32
pos
12
16
Field Goal 4:23
32-C.Dunn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
03:14
pos
6
16
Field Goal 11:52
96-N.Sciba 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
2:37
pos
6
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:36
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 4:40
15-R.Finley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
105
yds
05:12
pos
3
12
Field Goal 9:58
96-N.Sciba 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
70
yds
03:19
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:59
32-C.Dunn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
57
yds
03:39
pos
0
6
Field Goal 12:51
32-C.Dunn 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
12
yds
02:09
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 10 3
Passing 11 18
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 8-16 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 429 415
Total Plays 71 80
Avg Gain 6.0 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 138 47
Rush Attempts 38 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 1.7
Net Yards Passing 291 368
Comp. - Att. 22-33 35-53
Yards Per Pass 8.8 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-6 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-50 6-55
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-35.8 5-39.6
Return Yards 46 99
Punts - Returns 2--1 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 3-39 4-93
Int. - Returns 1-8 0-0
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wake Forest 5-5 03101427
14 NC State 6-3 673723
O/U 67.5, NCST -19
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 291 PASS YDS 368
138 RUSH YDS 47
429 TOTAL YDS 415
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 297 3 0 172.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 372 3 1 142.0
J. Newman 22/33 297 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 669 6
C. Carney 12 68 0 28
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 114 1
J. Newman 13 44 0 27
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 698 5
M. Colburn II 11 28 0 15
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 221 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 478 2
S. Surratt 8 109 0 43
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 921 7
G. Dortch 6 75 1 22
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 294 4
A. Bachman 4 59 1 38
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 192 4
J. Freudenthal 1 32 1 32
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 166 2
S. Washington 2 14 0 7
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
B. Chapman 1 8 0 8
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
M. Colburn II 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Glenn 1-0 1.0 0
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/16 38/38
N. Sciba 2/2 47 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 41.5 0
D. Maggio 5 35.8 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 20.8 21 0
G. Dortch 3 13.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 11.5 0 2
G. Dortch 2 -0.5 0 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 374 1 1 130.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 2864 17 7 149.9
R. Finley 35/52 374 1 1
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Meyers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 590 9
R. Gallaspy 14 36 0 19
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 314 2
R. Person 6 13 0 6
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Meyers 1 1 0 1
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 30 1
R. Finley 6 -3 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
15 134 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 965 5
K. Harmon 15 134 0 18
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 117 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 658 2
J. Meyers 10 117 0 25
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 444 4
E. Emezie 5 83 1 35
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 288 2
T. Thomas 1 22 0 22
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 218 1
C. Riley 3 16 0 9
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 1
R. Person 1 2 0 2
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 1
C. Angeline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Smith-Williams 1-1 1.5 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 2.0
I. Moore 1-2 2.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
L. Murchison 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
17/20 32/32
C. Dunn 3/3 29 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 42.2 5
A. Cole III 5 39.6 5 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.3 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 22.6 47 0
M. Trowell 4 23.3 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 9.6 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 NCST 35 3:06 7 8 Punt
8:19 WAKE 15 3:19 12 48 Downs
0:56 NCST 35 0:32 5 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 WAKE 11 3:19 8 60 FG
4:36 NCST 35 2:03 6 14 Punt
0:51 WAKE 19 0:08 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 NCST 35 0:00 10 49 FG
8:56 WAKE 16 0:40 4 2 Punt
3:43 NCST 35 1:32 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 NCST 35 1:58 7 -4 Punt
9:22 WAKE 39 3:10 9 61 TD
1:43 WAKE 20 1:06 8 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 35 2:09 7 38 FG
9:35 NCST 20 1:12 4 17 Punt
4:38 NCST 37 3:39 7 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 NCST 44 0:20 3 7 Punt
9:52 WAKE 35 5:12 14 75 TD
2:29 NCST 19 1:34 8 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 WAKE 35 2:19 6 15 Punt
7:37 WAKE 42 3:14 9 36 FG
2:05 WAKE 35 1:40 7 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 NCST 31 2:49 7 30 Downs
6:07 WAKE 35 4:15 12 54 Downs
0:30 WAKE 35 0:15 5 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores