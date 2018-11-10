Drive Chart
BAYLOR
IOWAST

No Text

No. 23 Iowa State beats Baylor 28-14 for 5th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) A weird game ended with another wonderful result for Iowa State.

Now the Cyclones have to wait and see on the status of star running back David Montgomery.

Brock Purdy threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and No. 23 Iowa State topped Baylor 28-14 on Saturday after a skirmish in the third quarter resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for each player on both teams.

Purdy threw for 230 yards as Iowa State (6-3, 5-2, No. 22 CFP) won a fifth straight Big 12 game in the same season for the first time. Deshaunte Jones added a TD reception and threw for a 2-point conversion, and Iowa State shut out Baylor on five of its seven trips to the red zone.

''There's still a lot of work to be done. We're still a young football team,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''I think what's exciting is that I sit here right now knowing that our best is still out there.''

Purdy's 11-yard TD pass to Jones and his 2-yard touchdown run helped Iowa State to a 17-0 halftime lead.

Baylor (5-5, 3-4) answered with a Charlie Brewer TD pass, but Matt Eaton fought through a defensive pass interference call for a 38-yard catch that set up Johnnie Lang's 8-yard touchdown run and a 28-7 Cyclones lead.

The game took an ugly turn when Montgomery and Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts were ejected after briefly fighting each other early in the third.

The Cyclones and Bears nearly came to blows when a previous play ended up spilling over onto Iowa State's bench. The bad blood hung around, and the teams nearly staged a full-on brawl during a wild incident that included Roberts slapping Montgomery on the helmet, and Montgomery swinging away in response.

Campbell said he wanted to review the tape before commenting on the incident, though he did defend Montgomery.

''David is a leader, so the last thing that I would say that David Montgomery had anything to do with was starting any controversy,'' Campbell said. ''It certainly looked like it was a secondary action.''

Montgomery finished with 53 yards rushing. The Big 12 will review the incident, and Montgomery could be suspended for the first half of next weekend's huge game at Texas.

Brewer threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns. But he was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike penalty with 5:51 left.

''This was a case of us beating ourselves and not taking advantage of opportunities, most importantly in the red zone and playing at the end of the game without our quarterback because of the earlier decisions by someone else to get involved in a fight,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Bowl eligibility used to be the main goal at Iowa State, but not anymore. The Cyclones, once 1-3, can clinch a once-improbable spot in the Big 12 title game with two more wins and a West Virginia loss - and the Mountaineers still have to play Oklahoma. ''It's just a mark of who we are, and who we've been coached up to be,'' receiver Hakeem Butler said.

Baylor: A win over TCU or Texas Tech in its final two games would send the Bears to a bowl game - and, perhaps more importantly, an extra month of practice for their rebuilding efforts.

OVERLOOKED MOMENT

Baylor appeared to gain a first down inside the Iowa State 1 late in the second quarter on a catch by Marques Jones. Brewer then quick snapped and sneaked into the end zone, which would have made it 14-6. But officials waved Brewer's TD off, reviewed the Jones reception and waved that off after it showed the ball clearly hit the ground. Connor Martin then badly shanked a 29-yard field goal.

ALMOST BREWING

With 8:05 left, Chris Platt beat Iowa State's defense on a vertical route and was open near the end zone. Brewer hit a diving Platt on the hands, but the ball instead went through them. That drive ended on downs at Iowa State's 12 with 4:49 left.

MONTGOMERY'S REACTION

Montgomery used his Twitter account to apologize for his ejection, saying in part that he ''should have not reacted the way I did and I sincerely apologize for that!!! But I will defend my brothers no matter what and i stand on that!''

UP NEXT

Iowa State faces No. 15 Texas in Austin next week.

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday in its home finale.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:25
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 12:31
12-C.Brewer complete to 17-P.Stricklin. 17-P.Stricklin runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:06
pos
13
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:25
8-D.Jones complete to 15-B.Purdy. 15-B.Purdy to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 0:29
24-J.Lang runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:27
pos
7
26
Point After TD 1:56
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 2:02
12-C.Brewer complete to 15-D.Mims. 15-D.Mims runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
65
yds
07:41
pos
6
20
Field Goal 10:19
96-C.Assalley 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
40
yds
01:45
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
96-C.Assalley 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
22
yds
0:46
pos
0
17
Point After TD 9:34
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:40
15-B.Purdy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
14
yds
3:17
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:53
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
05:36
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 21
Rushing 9 8
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-11
4th Down Conv 3-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 501 347
Total Plays 80 57
Avg Gain 6.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 146 125
Rush Attempts 32 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.9
Net Yards Passing 355 222
Comp. - Att. 29-48 18-25
Yards Per Pass 7.4 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 1-8
Penalties - Yards 7-70 4-30
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-31.5 3-41.3
Return Yards 96 84
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-94 3-84
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/4 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 5-5 007714
22 Iowa State 6-3 71011028
O/U 51, IOWAST -17
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 355 PASS YDS 222
146 RUSH YDS 125
501 TOTAL YDS 347
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 288 2 0 157.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.6% 2164 14 6 134.3
C. Brewer 26/36 288 2 0
J. McClendon 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 71 0 0 74.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 715 3 2 134.4
J. McClendon 3/12 71 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 223 4
C. Brewer 12 72 0 13
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 205 3
J. Hurd 8 46 0 17
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 376 3
J. Hasty 6 15 0 15
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 366 4
J. Lovett 4 9 0 4
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 224 0
T. Ebner 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hurd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 837 4
J. Hurd 5 81 0 28
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 1
P. Stricklin 5 67 1 25
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 361 1
C. Platt 2 66 0 43
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 607 6
D. Mims 5 43 1 16
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 204 0
T. Ebner 3 38 0 23
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 174 1
M. Jones 3 23 0 13
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 170 1
J. Hasty 3 21 0 14
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 2
T. Thornton 2 20 0 12
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 1
J. Fleeks 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Vaughns 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
V. Vaughns 10-1 0.0 0
C. Johnston 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Johnston 6-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 4-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Bernard 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Lynch 3-1 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
R. Texada 2-1 0.0 0
B. Lynch 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Lynch 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hunt 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
I. Lewis 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Lewis 1-2 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lockhart 1-0 0.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Thompson 1-0 1.0 0
H. Hand 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Hand 1-0 0.0 0
G. Roberts 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Roberts 0-1 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Roy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/21 32/35
C. Martin 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Galitz 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 42.8 0
D. Galitz 2 31.5 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 15.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 18.3 24 0
J. Fleeks 6 15.7 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
P. Stricklin 1 2.0 2 0
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 230 1 0 176.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 1315 13 2 192.0
B. Purdy 18/23 230 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 252 2
B. Purdy 12 56 1 19
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 765 6
D. Montgomery 11 53 0 21
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 56 1
J. Lang 4 18 1 8
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 112 0
K. Nwangwu 1 1 0 1
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 43 1
S. Croney Jr. 2 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 233 2
M. Eaton 3 61 0 38
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 3
C. Kolar 3 44 0 19
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 302 3
D. Jones 4 39 1 18
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 816 8
H. Butler 3 25 0 10
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 25 0 25
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 54 0
D. Montgomery 3 25 0 16
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 8-2 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 6-0 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
W. Harvey 5-1 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
M. Rose 5-3 0.5 0
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 4-0 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 3-1 0.0 0
R. Northrup 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Northrup 3-0 0.0 0
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Peavy 2-0 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Azunna 2-0 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. White 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 1-0 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Vance 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grant 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nwangwu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ruth 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ruth 1-1 0.0 0
N. Duehr 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Duehr 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bailey 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Leo 1-1 0.0 0
T. Spears 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Spears 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ja. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/17 24/25
C. Assalley 2/2 37 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 39.1 0
C. Dunn 3 41.3 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 33.0 36 0
K. Nwangwu 3 28.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 6:54 14 47 Punt
1:47 IOWAST 35 1:21 10 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:34 IOWAST 35 5:31 14 66 FG Miss
0:10 IOWAST 35 0:05 2 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 BAYLOR 20 1:42 4 3 Punt
9:43 IOWAST 35 7:41 16 65 TD
0:25 IOWAST 35 0:06 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 BAYLOR 27 4:36 15 61 Downs
2:25 BAYLOR 22 0:53 8 63 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:29 IOWAST 20 5:36 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 IOWAST 20 3:28 8 80 TD
4:12 IOWAST 20 4:01 15 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 BAYLOR 35 0:00 5 16 Punt
12:04 IOWAST 45 1:45 6 24 FG
1:56 BAYLOR 35 1:27 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 BAYLOR 35 2:02 5 15 Punt
4:54 IOWAST 12 2:21 6 30 Punt
1:26 IOWAST 15 0:05 2 -2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores