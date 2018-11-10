Drive Chart
Minshew leads No. 10 Washington State past Colorado 31-7

  • Nov 10, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) The 10th-ranked Washington State Cougars weren't in any hurry to bury the Buffaloes.

Gardner Minshew II had all day to pick his targets and he overcame a slow start and three fourth-down failures to lead the Cougars past Colorado 31-7 on Saturday.

The Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) won their sixth straight, but it wasn't as easy as expected against the Buffaloes (5-5, 2-5), who lost their fifth straight despite the return of star receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

Washington State led by three at the half and seven heading into the fourth quarter.

They did dominate the clock, however, winning the time of possession by nearly 24 minutes and holding the Buffaloes to an average drive of just 1:38.

''We hogged the ball the whole game,'' Cougars coach Mike Leach said. ''But I thought we could have capitalized on more stuff.''

''Our defense was getting them off the field really fast, so hats off to them for getting us the ball,'' Minshew said.

Washington State led just 10-7 at the break but linebacker Jahad Woods forced and recovered Travon McMillian's fumble at the Colorado 32 on the second play of the second half and Minshew threw a 1-yard dart to Renard Bell, sparking a 21-0 run that finally buried the Buffs.

Minshew, who was hardly pressured all afternoon as Colorado failed to register a single sack for the first time all season, finished 35-of-58 passing for 335 yards and two TDs.

''I was off a little bit but I feel like we figured it out in the second half,'' said Minshew, who made it 24-7 on a 10-yard scramble in the fourth quarter on a drive was kept alive when Buffs safety Aaron Maddox was flagged for taunting Easop Winston on a key third down stop.

Instead of fourth-and-9, it was first-and-10.

''That was all on me,'' Maddox said. ''I promise you that won't happen again.''

In the first half, Minshew didn't look anything like the nation's leading passer that he is.

After having to burn a timeout before the first snap of the game and another one before the first quarter ended with Washington State still scoreless, the Cougars finally got on the board with a 39-yard field goal.

They caught a huge break when linebacker Nate Landman, the Buffs' leading tackler, was ejected for targeting after stuffing Minshew for no gain on a second-and-1 keeper in the second quarter. Minshew ran around his left tackle and was ducking when Landman hit him.

''It was a good hit,'' Minshew said. ''But it was a penalty. We're trying to keep players safe and that's what we're doing is throwing a flag when that happens.''

''Losing Nate's a tough blow,'' Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. ''Some of the mistakes we had underneath, he would have made'' those plays.

Without Landman, who was also ejected Oct. 6 against Arizona State, the Buffs couldn't stop the Cougars from taking a 10-7 halftime lead on running back Max Borghi's 28-yard catch and run .

Despite their defense holding an opponent scoreless in the first quarter for the fifth straight game , the Buffs didn't capitalize as much as they could have. They only crossed midfield once in their seven first-half possessions, and that came on McMillian's 64-yard scamper to the 3. He ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead.

Colorado QB Steven Montez threw for just 67 yards in the first half and finished 20 of 35 for 199 yards and no touchdowns.

''It's a huge win, any win on the road in our conference is hard,'' Leach said. ''It's hard going down the path of real quality opponents. In this conference we don't really have any below average opponents they are all above average opponents. This is a huge win for us.''

SHAKING THE RUST

Shenault, who had 11 touchdowns during the Buffs' 5-0 start, was rusty in his return from a right turf toe injury. He caught 10 passes for 102 yards but cost his team dearly with back-to-back drops and a lost fumble.

''I was pretty close'' to 100 percent, Shenault said. ''I'm feeling fine.''

The Cougars didn't act at all concerned about Laviska's return.

''Who's that? No. 2?'' Washington State defensive lineman Logan Tago said. ''Sorry.''

THE TAKEAWAY:

Washington State: The Cougars took their time burying the Buffaloes, but in the end, it was a solid rout thanks to their great defense and stout offensive line that kept Minshew's jersey laundry-fresh.

Colorado: Not even the return of Shenault could kick-start the Buffs, who were still missing wide receivers Jay MacIntyre (concussion) and K.D. Nixon (hip). ''They both would have made a big difference for us today,'' Mike MacIntyre said. ''There were some balls not caught over the middle that should have been.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cougars should stay in the top 10 with the Pac-12 title in their sights, and they're still the conference's last hope for a College Football Playoff berth.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Utah on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:46
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 3:50
32-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
68
yds
06:29
pos
30
7
Point After TD 14:27
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 15:00
16-G.Minshew scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
97
yds
02:22
pos
23
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:56
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 11:00
16-G.Minshew complete to 81-R.Bell. 81-R.Bell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
32
yds
03:35
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:31
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 8:31
16-G.Minshew complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:16
pos
9
7
Field Goal 14:29
40-B.Mazza 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
49
yds
04:08
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
93-T.Francis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:19
34-T.McMillian runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
20
yds
0:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 12
Rushing 7 2
Passing 17 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 11-20 2-11
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 477 277
Total Plays 94 54
Avg Gain 5.1 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 131 75
Rush Attempts 33 16
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 346 202
Comp. - Att. 37-61 21-38
Yards Per Pass 5.7 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-20
Penalties - Yards 2-10 4-50
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-50.0 8-35.4
Return Yards 47 46
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-28
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-18
Int. - Returns 1-25 0-0
Kicking 5/5 1/1
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Washington St. 9-1 01071431
Colorado 5-5 70007
O/U 59.5, COLO +6
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 346 PASS YDS 202
131 RUSH YDS 75
477 TOTAL YDS 277
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 335 2 0 120.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 3852 29 7 147.1
G. Minshew II 35/58 335 2 0
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 146.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 17 0 1 48.6
A. Gordon 2/2 11 0 0
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 437 9
J. Williams 17 60 1 11
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 283 6
M. Borghi 7 38 0 22
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 86 3
G. Minshew II 6 26 1 10
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
K. Harrington 2 4 0 3
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Harris 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 724 3
D. Patmon 8 103 0 48
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 170 0
C. Jackson Jr. 5 53 0 21
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 506 3
J. Williams 5 43 0 16
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 238 4
M. Borghi 3 34 1 28
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 513 7
D. Martin 3 34 0 23
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 425 0
J. Calvin 3 30 0 17
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 262 1
T. Harris 3 19 0 9
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
K. Harrington 1 8 0 8
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 284 0
K. Sweet 1 8 0 8
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 561 7
E. Winston Jr. 2 6 0 7
K. Wilson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Wilson 1 5 0 5
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 167 4
R. Bell 2 3 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 5-0 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Strong 4-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Williams 3-0 0.0 1
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Tago 3-0 1.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
W. Taylor III 3-0 1.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 2-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
S. Thomas 2-2 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 2-0 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Silvels 1-0 1.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sherman 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 1-0 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Comfort 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/14 46/47
B. Mazza 1/1 39 4/4 7
J. Crane 33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Crane 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 47.6 2
O. Draguicevich III 4 50.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 27.6 22 1
T. Harris 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 199 0 0 104.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.6% 2595 17 5 143.3
S. Montez 20/35 199 0 0
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 23 0 1 31.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 2 38.8
S. Noyer 1/3 23 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 910 6
T. McMillian 9 73 1 64
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 105 5
L. Shenault Jr. 1 18 0 18
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
S. Noyer 1 0 0 0
D. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Stanley 1 -1 0 -1
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 187 4
S. Montez 4 -15 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 882 6
L. Shenault Jr. 10 102 0 18
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 269 1
J. Winfree 4 59 0 27
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 0
K. Ento 2 29 0 23
D. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Stanley 3 19 0 9
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 333 1
T. Brown 1 7 0 7
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 99 1
T. McMillian 1 6 0 6
D. Lee 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Lee 0 0 0 0
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Russell 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 44 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taylor 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 10-1 0.0 0
N. Fisher 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
N. Fisher 8-0 0.0 0
A. Maddox 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Maddox 7-1 0.0 0
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
D. Lewis 6-2 0.0 0
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 6-2 0.0 0
D. Wigley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
D. Wigley 4-1 0.0 0
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
N. Landman 3-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
D. Talley 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Talley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Blackmon 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Blackmon 2-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-1 0.0 0
C. Mulumba 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Mulumba 1-2 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
D. Rakestraw 1-2 0.0 0
U. Hudson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Udoffia 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Udoffia 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
J. Edwards 33 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Edwards 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Francis 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
T. Francis 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 35.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 38.4 3
D. Price 8 35.4 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 17.1 18 0
R. Blackmon 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 2 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 10.6 25 0
R. Blackmon 2 14.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 35 0:38 4 -9 Punt
12:05 WASHST 15 6:53 15 65 Downs
4:14 COLO 35 4:08 11 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 WASHST 24 3:16 8 76 TD
7:06 WASHST 15 1:59 5 15 Punt
3:41 WASHST 26 1:02 4 13 Punt
1:21 COLO 49 0:46 7 11 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 COLO 32 3:35 7 32 TD
9:27 WASHST 20 4:10 12 55 Downs
2:29 WASHST 12 2:22 8 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 WASHST 32 0:50 3 2 Punt
10:19 WASHST 32 6:29 13 68 TD
2:20 COLO 32 1:09 4 15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 COLO 19 1:39 4 20 Punt
5:06 COLO 20 0:47 3 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 WASHST 35 1:15 5 8 Punt
8:31 WASHST 35 0:55 6 13 Punt
4:59 COLO 38 1:15 4 16 Punt
2:29 COLO 31 0:24 3 -3 Punt
0:31 COLO 38 0:05 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 WASHST 35 0:00 3 -3 Fumble
10:56 WASHST 35 1:26 7 15 Punt
4:30 COLO 25 1:56 7 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 WASHST 35 0:54 5 -1 Punt
12:06 COLO 12 1:31 7 56 Fumble
3:46 WASHST 35 1:21 6 33 INT
NCAA FB Scores