Barnes, Delton lift K-State to sloppy 21-17 win over Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Alex Barnes ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Delton scored the go-ahead TD from 21 yards out in the closing minutes and Kansas State held on to beat Kansas 21-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats' 10th straight win over their biggest rival.
The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) trailed 17-14 when they got the ball back with 5:02 to go, and Barnes converted a fourth-and-2 with a hard, hurdling run. Delton then connected with Dalton Schoen for 28 yards before taking a quarterback draw for a touchdown with 2:46 to go.
The Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) reached the Kansas State 32 as they tried to answer, but Peyton Bender had the ball inexplicably pop from his hands while trying to pass with 20 seconds left to end the game.
Bender finished with 232 yards passing and two TDs for the Jayhawks, who were trying to win their first road conference game since Oct. 4, 2008. Steven Sims had five catches for 113 yards and a score.
Bender's turnover summed up a game that boiled down to which team made fewer mistakes.
Kansas State's punt-block team was penalized for running into the kicker. So was its kick-block team. And punter Andrew Hicks was woefully short when he was summoned to try a 53-yard field goal.
Not to be outdone, Kansas answered with an 18-play, 94-yard drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes spanning the first and second quarters and was capped by ... a field goal.
Then, when the Jayhawks got the ball back, they marched to the Kansas State 33 before dropping a certain TD pass. Referee Reggie Smith called a false start penalty on ''multiple players,'' a fumble and delay-of-game penalty followed, and the Jayhawks failed to run their field-goal unit on the field when they had a chance to kick a 56-yarder as time expired.
All that was missing from the first half was the circus music.
The embarrassment of Wildcats special teams coach Sean Snyder's bunch continued on the opening kickoff of the second half, when the wind popped it up and nobody from Kansas State camped under it.
But in the ultimate game of one-upmanship, Kansas promptly went backward in four plays to give the Wildcats better field position than if they had fair caught the kickoff.
Kansas State took its first lead a few minutes later, when Barnes ran 24 yards for a score. And after the Jayhawks answered with a 75-yard drive that Bender capped with a TD pass to Jeremiah Booker, it was Barnes finding the end zone again to help the Wildcats regain the lead.
Lest they have too much success, the Wildcats botched a field-goal attempt a few minutes later.
Kansas regained the lead when Bender hit Steven Sims on a 65-yard touchdown reception, but the Jayhawks squandered a chance to put the game away. They had two 50-yard-plus runs wiped out by holding penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was tacked on when Jayhawks tight end Mavin Saunders apparently disagreed with the second and kicked the flag downfield.
That gave Delton and the Wildcats the opening they needed for one more score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: So much for giving fired coach David Beaty a memorable win down the stretch. Beaty was fired on Sunday but is being allowed to finish out the season while Kansas athletic director Jeff Long crisscrosses the country in search of his replacement.
Kansas State: Sloppy as they were, the Wildcats managed to keep their bowl hopes alive. They still need to win their next two games to become eligible, though, and will need to play a whole lot better.
UP NEXT
Kansas visits sixth-ranked Oklahoma next Saturday.
Kansas State plays Texas Tech in its home finale Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|333
|284
|Total Plays
|69
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|175
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-17
|Penalties - Yards
|8-53
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.2
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|23
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|3/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|21/34
|232
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|14
|59
|0
|11
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|10
|53
|0
|22
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|8
|34
|0
|6
|
P. Bender 7 QB
|P. Bender
|3
|-31
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
|S. Sims Jr.
|5
|113
|1
|65
|
J. Booker 88 WR
|J. Booker
|4
|35
|1
|10
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|3
|32
|0
|21
|
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
C. Humphrey 35 FB
|C. Humphrey
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Schadler 33 WR
|R. Schadler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Lee 11 S
|M. Lee
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
|J. Dineen Jr.
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
|K. Loneker Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wise 96 DT
|D. Wise
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor 8 CB
|S. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
|B. Lipscomb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holmes 88 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simmons 98 DT
|K. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bostick Jr. 99 OL
|E. Bostick Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Holani 6 DT
|I. Holani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrett 41 S
|T. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 DE
|A. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Rui 7 K
|G. Rui
|1/1
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|5
|36.2
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|22
|117
|2
|24
|
A. Delton 5 QB
|A. Delton
|16
|55
|1
|21
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Schoen 83 WR
|D. Schoen
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
I. Zuber 7 WR
|I. Zuber
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
W. Gill 21 WR
|W. Gill
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
Z. Reuter 15 WR
|Z. Reuter
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Barnes 34 RB
|A. Barnes
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Warmack 3 RB
|D. Warmack
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Gammon 89 TE
|B. Gammon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Patton 5 LB
|D. Patton
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 21 DB
|K. Adams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davies 96 DT
|J. Davies
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goolsby 20 DB
|D. Goolsby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dishon 99 DT
|T. Dishon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnston 13 DE
|C. Johnston
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Durham 6 DB
|J. Durham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walker 51 DE
|R. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Walker 7 DB
|E. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 18 DB
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Helten 20 WR
|T. Helten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Anctil 21 P
|D. Anctil
|4
|45.5
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
