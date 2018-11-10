Drive Chart
KANSAS
KSTATE

No Text

Barnes, Delton lift K-State to sloppy 21-17 win over Kansas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Alex Barnes ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Delton scored the go-ahead TD from 21 yards out in the closing minutes and Kansas State held on to beat Kansas 21-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats' 10th straight win over their biggest rival.

The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) trailed 17-14 when they got the ball back with 5:02 to go, and Barnes converted a fourth-and-2 with a hard, hurdling run. Delton then connected with Dalton Schoen for 28 yards before taking a quarterback draw for a touchdown with 2:46 to go.

The Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) reached the Kansas State 32 as they tried to answer, but Peyton Bender had the ball inexplicably pop from his hands while trying to pass with 20 seconds left to end the game.

Bender finished with 232 yards passing and two TDs for the Jayhawks, who were trying to win their first road conference game since Oct. 4, 2008. Steven Sims had five catches for 113 yards and a score.

Bender's turnover summed up a game that boiled down to which team made fewer mistakes.

Kansas State's punt-block team was penalized for running into the kicker. So was its kick-block team. And punter Andrew Hicks was woefully short when he was summoned to try a 53-yard field goal.

Not to be outdone, Kansas answered with an 18-play, 94-yard drive that consumed nearly 10 minutes spanning the first and second quarters and was capped by ... a field goal.

Then, when the Jayhawks got the ball back, they marched to the Kansas State 33 before dropping a certain TD pass. Referee Reggie Smith called a false start penalty on ''multiple players,'' a fumble and delay-of-game penalty followed, and the Jayhawks failed to run their field-goal unit on the field when they had a chance to kick a 56-yarder as time expired.

All that was missing from the first half was the circus music.

The embarrassment of Wildcats special teams coach Sean Snyder's bunch continued on the opening kickoff of the second half, when the wind popped it up and nobody from Kansas State camped under it.

But in the ultimate game of one-upmanship, Kansas promptly went backward in four plays to give the Wildcats better field position than if they had fair caught the kickoff.

Kansas State took its first lead a few minutes later, when Barnes ran 24 yards for a score. And after the Jayhawks answered with a 75-yard drive that Bender capped with a TD pass to Jeremiah Booker, it was Barnes finding the end zone again to help the Wildcats regain the lead.

Lest they have too much success, the Wildcats botched a field-goal attempt a few minutes later.

Kansas regained the lead when Bender hit Steven Sims on a 65-yard touchdown reception, but the Jayhawks squandered a chance to put the game away. They had two 50-yard-plus runs wiped out by holding penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was tacked on when Jayhawks tight end Mavin Saunders apparently disagreed with the second and kicked the flag downfield.

That gave Delton and the Wildcats the opening they needed for one more score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: So much for giving fired coach David Beaty a memorable win down the stretch. Beaty was fired on Sunday but is being allowed to finish out the season while Kansas athletic director Jeff Long crisscrosses the country in search of his replacement.

Kansas State: Sloppy as they were, the Wildcats managed to keep their bowl hopes alive. They still need to win their next two games to become eligible, though, and will need to play a whole lot better.

UP NEXT

Kansas visits sixth-ranked Oklahoma next Saturday.

Kansas State plays Texas Tech in its home finale Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 2:53
5-A.Delton runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:17
pos
17
20
Point After TD 14:46
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 15:00
7-P.Bender complete to 11-S.Sims. 11-S.Sims runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
71
yds
00:11
pos
16
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:57
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 2:57
34-A.Barnes runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
04:51
pos
10
13
Point After TD 7:48
7-G.Rui extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 7:52
7-P.Bender complete to 88-J.Booker. 88-J.Booker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:07
pos
9
7
Point After TD 11:59
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 12:05
34-A.Barnes runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
02:04
pos
3
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:24
7-G.Rui 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
89
yds
00:51
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 4 8
Passing 13 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 333 284
Total Plays 69 58
Avg Gain 4.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 115 175
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.4
Net Yards Passing 218 109
Comp. - Att. 21-34 11-18
Yards Per Pass 6.4 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 2-17
Penalties - Yards 8-53 7-55
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.2 4-45.5
Return Yards 23 12
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 3-7 037717
Kansas State 4-6 0014721
O/U 45.5, KSTATE -10
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 218 PASS YDS 109
115 RUSH YDS 175
333 TOTAL YDS 284
Kansas
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 232 2 0 138.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 1568 12 2 121.0
P. Bender 21/34 232 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
P. Williams Jr. 14 59 0 11
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 427 3
K. Herbert 10 53 0 22
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 162 0
D. Williams 8 34 0 6
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 -145 0
P. Bender 3 -31 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 473 4
S. Sims Jr. 5 113 1 65
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 263 4
J. Booker 4 35 1 10
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 125 1
D. Charlot 3 32 0 21
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 260 2
K. Johnson Jr. 3 22 0 10
C. Humphrey 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
C. Humphrey 1 12 0 12
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 288 1
S. Robinson Jr. 2 12 0 6
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 87 1
K. Lassiter II 1 6 0 6
R. Schadler 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Schadler 0 0 0 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
P. Williams Jr. 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 0.0
M. Lee 9-1 0.0 0
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 1.0
J. Dineen Jr. 8-1 1.0 0
K. Loneker Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
K. Loneker Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wise 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Wise 3-0 0.0 0
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
B. Lipscomb 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Lipscomb 3-0 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
B. Torneden 2-1 1.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
H. Defense 2-0 0.0 0
J. Holmes 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bostick Jr. 99 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Bostick Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Holani 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Holani 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barrett 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Barrett 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kamara 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/15 23/23
G. Rui 1/1 21 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 43.2 1
K. Thompson 5 36.2 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.0 0 0
K. Lassiter II 1 -1.0 -1 0
Kansas State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 126 0 0 127.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 554 2 2 116.4
A. Delton 11/17 126 0 0
C. Moore 19 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
C. Moore 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 117 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
196 1035 11
A. Barnes 22 117 2 24
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 234 2
A. Delton 16 55 1 21
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 100 0
D. Warmack 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 428 2
D. Schoen 3 48 0 28
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 522 3
I. Zuber 2 26 0 18
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
W. Gill 3 22 0 15
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 171 0
Z. Reuter 1 12 0 12
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 171 0
A. Barnes 1 11 0 11
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
D. Warmack 1 7 0 7
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
B. Gammon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 8-1 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 7-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 5-0 0.0 0
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
K. Adams 4-1 0.0 0
L. Robinson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. McPherson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
W. Hubert 3-0 1.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Davies 3-1 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 2-0 0.0 0
C. Johnston 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Johnston 2-0 1.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Durham 1-1 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
E. Walker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Massie 1-0 0.0 0
T. Helten 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Helten 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/3 6/6
A. Hicks 0/1 0 0/0 0
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/11 13/14
B. Lynch 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 44.9 3
D. Anctil 4 45.5 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
P. Brooks 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 35 1:08 4 0 Punt
12:00 KANSAS 36 2:58 6 16 Punt
6:61 KANSAS 11 2:51 6 29 Punt
1:09 KANSAS 2 0:51 17 94 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:15 KANSAS 23 2:29 8 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 29 0:47 4 -35 Downs
11:59 KSTATE 35 4:07 10 65 TD
2:57 KSTATE 35 0:00 1 39
0:18 KANSAS 29 0:11 2 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 KSTATE 49 0:46 3 6 Punt
8:42 KANSAS 18 2:48 7 -7 Punt
2:46 KSTATE 35 2:13 12 16 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 KSTATE 48 0:58 4 16 FG Miss
8:19 KSTATE 18 1:20 3 9 Punt
4:05 KSTATE 23 2:22 8 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:41 KANSAS 35 2:19 7 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 KANSAS 35 0:00 1 36
14:09 KSTATE 36 2:04 5 64 TD
7:48 KANSAS 35 4:51 13 75 TD
2:57 KANSAS 26 1:54 5 -2 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 KANSAS 35 1:37 7 14 Downs
11:31 KSTATE 20 2:13 5 21 Punt
5:10 KSTATE 40 2:17 6 60 TD
0:28 KSTATE 49 0:00 1 -15
NCAA FB Scores