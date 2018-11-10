|
|
|AUBURN
|UGA
Swift runs for 186 yards, No. 5 Georgia beats Auburn 27-10
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) No. 5 Georgia struck for a pair of touchdowns late in the first half to take control and D'Andre Swift finished off Auburn with a 77-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-10 victory over their oldest rival Saturday night.
Swift rushed for 186 yards to power another big game by Georgia's running attack, which finished with 303 yards.
Having already locked up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) couldn't afford to slip up against the Tigers.
They didn't, though it took Georgia a while to get going.
After settling for pair of field goals, the Bulldogs trailed 10-6 with the first half winding down. But, facing third-and-4 from the Auburn 14 and the prospect of bringing on kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for the third time, Jake Fromm connected on a touchdown pass to Tyler Simmons that pushed the home team ahead with 2:47 remaining.
Auburn (6-4, 3-4, No. 24 CFP) went three-and-out, taking only 47 seconds off the clock, and Georgia got a chance to add to its lead. Swift broke off a 24-yard run before two short completions left the Bulldogs facing fourth-and-3 at the Tigers 38.
Coach Kirby Smart let the clock run down before calling timeout with 29 seconds remaining. He passed on a long field goal attempt, and any thoughts that Georgia might be trying to lure Auburn offsides with a no-back alignment were dashed when Fromm took the snap and found Terry Godwin breaking free over the middle.
Godwin hauled in the pass without breaking stride and didn't go down until he tumbled into the end zone for a TD that suddenly pushed Georgia to a 20-10 lead at the break.
Both teams slogged through the third quarter before Swift tacked on the clinching score to cap another big game, darting through a hole up the middle, cutting back to his left and finding a clear running lane down the sideline . After dealing with nagging injuries much of the year, the sophomore back is clearly back to full health, eclipsing his 156-yard effort the previous week in a victory over Kentucky.
Auburn's only touchdown came off a bit of trickery. Out of the wildcat formation, running back JaTarvious Whitlow took a direct snap and threw a 9-yard scoring pass to tight end John Shenker late in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The Tigers failed to follow up on their comeback victory over Texas A&M, doomed once again by a sluggish offense. Jarrett Stidham struggled with his accuracy, missing several open receivers and throwing for just 163 yards. The running game showed improvement, finishing with 102 yards, but this performance is sure to keep the heat on offensive-minded coach Gus Malzahn.
Georgia: This wasn't an overly impressive victory by the Bulldogs, but it was enough to keep them on track to at least having a shot at getting back to the College Football Playoff. The offense still looks a bit out of sync, settling for a couple of field goals instead of touchdowns. They'll need to get that sorted out to have any chance against No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship game. But Swift's emergence is big news for the Bulldogs.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Assuming the top four schools win Saturday, Georgia should remain at No. 5 in The Associated Press rankings. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma (9-1) needed to stop a two-point conversion with just over a minute remaining to hold off Oklahoma State.
With top-ranked Alabama still looming, Auburn is unlikely to get back in the rankings during the regular season after starting out in the Top 10.
UP NEXT
Both teams have a breather before closing out the regular season against their state rivals.
Georgia hosts UMass (4-7), an independent FBS school that was blown out by Boston College in its only game against a Power Five school this season. Auburn returns home to take on FBS independent Liberty (4-5), which will be playing its second straight game against a Power Five opponent. The Flames were beaten by Virginia 45-24 on Saturday.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
---
For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|274
|496
|Total Plays
|57
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|303
|Rush Attempts
|20
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|172
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-20
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|12-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|30
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|1-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|5/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|172
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|303
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|24/36
|163
|0
|0
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1/1
|9
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|43
|0
|30
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|6
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|9
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|13
|72
|0
|10
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|38
|0
|18
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|27
|0
|20
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Cox 27 FB
|C. Cox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Atkinson 48 LB
|M. Atkinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 49 LB
|D. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dean 12 DB
|J. Dean
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Russell 95 DL
|D. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DL
|M. Davidson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 79 DL
|A. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 55 DE
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coe 91 DL
|N. Coe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
|C. Miller Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|6
|40.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|13/20
|193
|2
|1
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|2/2
|20
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|17
|186
|1
|77
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|15
|93
|0
|22
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|5
|37
|0
|14
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Godwin 5 WR
|T. Godwin
|3
|84
|1
|38
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|4
|43
|0
|25
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
R. Ridley 8 WR
|R. Ridley
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|15
|1
|14
|
A. Crumpton 25 WR
|A. Crumpton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Nauta 18 TE
|I. Nauta
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Holyfield 13 RB
|E. Holyfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Holloman 9 WR
|J. Holloman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanley 2 WR
|J. Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 18 DB
|D. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 44 LB
|J. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rochester 5 DL
|J. Rochester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 15 LB
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patrick 6 LB
|N. Patrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 17 DB
|O. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|25
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|2
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 4 WR
|M. Hardman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
TEMPLE
HOU
59
49
4th 1:00 CBSSN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
34
20
4th 6:25 FOX
-
7LSU
ARK
24
17
4th 5:19 SECN
-
USM
UAB
20
20
4th 3:39 beIN
-
FSU
3ND
13
42
4th 6:45 NBC
-
2CLEM
17BC
27
7
4th 11:39 ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
14
34
2nd 0:05 PACN
-
CAL
USC
0
0
1st 10:20 ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
7
1st 8:29 ESPU
-
UNLV
SDGST
3
0
1st 10:04 ESP2
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESP2
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
Final CBSSN
-
NWEST
21IOWA
14
10
Final FOX
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
Final SECN
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
VATECH
PITT
22
52
Final ESPU
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
34
Final ESP3
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
Final CBS
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
47
48
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
14
28
Final FS1
-
8WASHST
COLO
31
7
Final ESPN
-
SJST
UTAHST
24
62
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
7
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
18
24
Final ESNN
-
WKY
FAU
15
34
Final FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
44
16
Final ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
22
36
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
38
10
Final ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
25
32
Final PACN
-
SFLA
CINCY
23
35
Final ESPU
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
10
27
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
21
27
Final ESP2
-
FIU
TXSA
45
7
Final ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH
13
28
Final ESP+