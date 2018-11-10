Drive Chart
AUBURN
UGA

No Text

Swift runs for 186 yards, No. 5 Georgia beats Auburn 27-10

  • Nov 10, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) No. 5 Georgia struck for a pair of touchdowns late in the first half to take control and D'Andre Swift finished off Auburn with a 77-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-10 victory over their oldest rival Saturday night.

Swift rushed for 186 yards to power another big game by Georgia's running attack, which finished with 303 yards.

Having already locked up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game, the Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) couldn't afford to slip up against the Tigers.

They didn't, though it took Georgia a while to get going.

After settling for pair of field goals, the Bulldogs trailed 10-6 with the first half winding down. But, facing third-and-4 from the Auburn 14 and the prospect of bringing on kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for the third time, Jake Fromm connected on a touchdown pass to Tyler Simmons that pushed the home team ahead with 2:47 remaining.

Auburn (6-4, 3-4, No. 24 CFP) went three-and-out, taking only 47 seconds off the clock, and Georgia got a chance to add to its lead. Swift broke off a 24-yard run before two short completions left the Bulldogs facing fourth-and-3 at the Tigers 38.

Coach Kirby Smart let the clock run down before calling timeout with 29 seconds remaining. He passed on a long field goal attempt, and any thoughts that Georgia might be trying to lure Auburn offsides with a no-back alignment were dashed when Fromm took the snap and found Terry Godwin breaking free over the middle.

Godwin hauled in the pass without breaking stride and didn't go down until he tumbled into the end zone for a TD that suddenly pushed Georgia to a 20-10 lead at the break.

Both teams slogged through the third quarter before Swift tacked on the clinching score to cap another big game, darting through a hole up the middle, cutting back to his left and finding a clear running lane down the sideline . After dealing with nagging injuries much of the year, the sophomore back is clearly back to full health, eclipsing his 156-yard effort the previous week in a victory over Kentucky.

Auburn's only touchdown came off a bit of trickery. Out of the wildcat formation, running back JaTarvious Whitlow took a direct snap and threw a 9-yard scoring pass to tight end John Shenker late in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: The Tigers failed to follow up on their comeback victory over Texas A&M, doomed once again by a sluggish offense. Jarrett Stidham struggled with his accuracy, missing several open receivers and throwing for just 163 yards. The running game showed improvement, finishing with 102 yards, but this performance is sure to keep the heat on offensive-minded coach Gus Malzahn.

Georgia: This wasn't an overly impressive victory by the Bulldogs, but it was enough to keep them on track to at least having a shot at getting back to the College Football Playoff. The offense still looks a bit out of sync, settling for a couple of field goals instead of touchdowns. They'll need to get that sorted out to have any chance against No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship game. But Swift's emergence is big news for the Bulldogs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Assuming the top four schools win Saturday, Georgia should remain at No. 5 in The Associated Press rankings. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma (9-1) needed to stop a two-point conversion with just over a minute remaining to hold off Oklahoma State.

With top-ranked Alabama still looming, Auburn is unlikely to get back in the rankings during the regular season after starting out in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Both teams have a breather before closing out the regular season against their state rivals.

Georgia hosts UMass (4-7), an independent FBS school that was blown out by Boston College in its only game against a Power Five school this season. Auburn returns home to take on FBS independent Liberty (4-5), which will be playing its second straight game against a Power Five opponent. The Flames were beaten by Virginia 45-24 on Saturday.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

---

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:53
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 14:08
7-D.Swift runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:52
pos
10
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 0:21
11-J.Fromm complete to 5-T.Godwin. 5-T.Godwin runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
01:46
pos
10
19
Point After TD 2:47
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 2:53
11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:58
pos
10
12
Field Goal 7:51
26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
71
yds
03:27
pos
10
6
Field Goal 12:11
98-R.Blankenship 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
73
yds
03:56
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:28
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:34
28-J.Whitlow complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:32
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:12
98-R.Blankenship 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
95
yds
05:05
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 24
Rushing 6 13
Passing 10 8
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-11 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 274 496
Total Plays 57 69
Avg Gain 4.8 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 102 303
Rush Attempts 20 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 6.6
Net Yards Passing 172 193
Comp. - Att. 25-37 15-23
Yards Per Pass 4.6 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-20
Penalties - Yards 6-52 12-85
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-40.3 2-38.0
Return Yards 30 41
Punts - Returns 1-13 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 1-41
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Auburn 6-4 730010
5 Georgia 9-1 3170727
O/U 52.5, UGA -13.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 172 PASS YDS 193
102 RUSH YDS 303
274 TOTAL YDS 496
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 163 0 0 104.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 2116 10 4 128.9
J. Stidham 24/36 163 0 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
J. Whitlow 1/1 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 266 2
S. Shivers 4 43 0 30
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 6 2
J. Stidham 6 36 0 15
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 668 4
J. Whitlow 9 26 0 14
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
R. Davis 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 468 0
R. Davis 13 72 0 10
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 370 4
S. Williams 3 38 0 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 293 2
A. Schwartz 2 27 0 20
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 0
M. Miller 2 13 0 12
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
J. Shenker 1 9 1 9
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Jackson 1 9 0 9
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 447 1
D. Slayton 1 8 0 8
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
C. Cox 0 0 0 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 1
J. Whitlow 2 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 9-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
D. Davis 7-3 1.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
C. Tutt 5-1 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 4-3 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-3 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Dean 3-0 0.0 1
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 3-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Davidson 3-1 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 3-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Williams 2-0 1.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
J. Dinson 2-3 0.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
De. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 2-0 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Britt 1-1 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Coe 1-1 0.0 0
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Miller Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Monday 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/22 28/28
A. Carlson 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 45.0 2
A. Siposs 6 40.3 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 32.6 17 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 10.5 13 0
R. Davis 1 13.0 13 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 193 2 1 169.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 1955 19 5 169.8
J. Fromm 13/20 193 2 1
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 184.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 220 2 0 167.0
J. Fields 2/2 20 0 0
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 186 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 808 8
D. Swift 17 186 1 77
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 767 5
E. Holyfield 15 93 0 22
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 222 2
B. Herrien 5 37 0 14
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -21 0
J. Fromm 2 5 0 4
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 150 3
J. Fields 5 -12 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 270 3
T. Godwin 3 84 1 38
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 204 1
D. Swift 4 43 0 25
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 407 4
M. Hardman 2 39 0 32
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 430 5
R. Ridley 1 19 0 19
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 1
T. Simmons 2 15 1 14
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
A. Crumpton 1 7 0 7
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 256 2
I. Nauta 1 3 0 3
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
E. Holyfield 1 3 0 3
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 321 4
J. Holloman 0 0 0 0
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 6-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 4-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Webb 4-2 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 4-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. Rice 4-4 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-2 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Rochester 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
T. Crowder 2-2 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Grant 2-0 0.0 0
D. Walker 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-2 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Patrick 1-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
O. Reese 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Reese 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Barnett 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
17/19 43/43
R. Blankenship 2/2 25 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 42.2 1
J. Camarda 2 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 27.6 41 0
M. Hardman 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 24.3 0 1
M. Hardman 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 2:08 6 15 Punt
7:06 UGA 35 2:32 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 UGA 35 3:27 14 66 FG
2:47 UGA 35 0:34 4 -10 Punt
0:21 UGA 35 0:00 2 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 AUBURN 48 0:42 3 8 Punt
9:26 AUBURN 19 1:55 6 38 Punt
4:00 AUBURN 1 3:33 8 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 UGA 35 1:33 5 8 Punt
3:25 AUBURN 14 1:58 10 51 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 UGA 12 5:05 10 80 FG
4:28 AUBURN 35 3:56 17 73 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:51 AUBURN 35 4:58 9 65 TD
2:07 UGA 31 1:46 6 69 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 AUBURN 35 0:00 5 2 Punt
12:30 UGA 26 2:29 10 50 INT
6:53 UGA 20 2:48 7 41 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 0:52 3 75 TD
12:11 UGA 27 8:46 16 59 Downs
0:48 UGA 35 0:00 1 -2
