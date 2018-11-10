|
|
|LIB
|UVA
Perkins, Reed lead Virginia past Liberty, 45-24
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat Liberty 45-24 Saturday.
Joe Reed caught both scoring throws, of 14 and six yards, and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for the Cavaliers (7-3), who ensured their first winning season since the 2011 team finished 8-5. Virginia outgained the Flames just 389 to 354, but intercepted Stephen Calvert three times.
Frankie Hickson ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and Peytton Pinkett ran for 117 yards and another score for the Flames (4-5).
Virginia led just 24-17 at halftime after Liberty scored 10 points in 28 second late in the half, but Reed took the second half kickoff down the Virginia sideline for a touchdown. After Liberty answered with a 65-yard drive that took under three minutes, Virginia's punt was downed at the Flames' 5. Liberty opted to go for it facing a fourth-and-inches from its own 14, but Brenton Nelson broke up Calvert's pass and Perkins ran it in three plays later from the 9.
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: With a starting offensive line that averages 308 pounds, the Flames are looking more and more like their fellow FBS opponents. They rushed for 139 yards by halftime, nearly matching their average of 153.5 yards per game, and even stopped the Cavaliers on one of their five first-half drives when Bejour Wilson intercepted Perkins, setting up Frankie Hickson's 7-yard scoring run on the next play. The defense needs vast improvement, but almost all their skill players on offense are underclassmen, so the offense should give them an increasing chance against better competition.
Virginia: The Cavaliers seemed surprised that the Flames featured the run game so much and allowed Peytton Pickett to gain 47 yards on his first two carries, setting up Hickson's first touchdown for Liberty on a nothing-to-lose fourth-and-goal play from the 1. Virginia plays Georgia Tech and its triple option next week and will need to shore up its run defense significantly before then.
UP NEXT
Liberty goes back on the road to play another Power Five conference school, Auburn.
Virginia gets back into ACC Coastal Division play on the road at Georgia Tech.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|24
|Rushing
|10
|15
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|349
|389
|Total Plays
|71
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|205
|221
|Rush Attempts
|44
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|144
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|123
|208
|Punts - Returns
|1--6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|5-206
|Int. - Returns
|1-33
|3-2
|Kicking
|4/5
|7/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|205
|RUSH YDS
|221
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|15/27
|149
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|17
|117
|1
|29
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|26
|93
|2
|10
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Farrow 82 WR
|B. Farrow
|3
|51
|0
|26
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|2
|38
|0
|20
|
Z. Foutz 40 TE
|Z. Foutz
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|1/2
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 38 P
|A. Alves
|2
|44.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Espinoza, Jr. 6 S
|C. Espinoza, Jr.
|4
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|14/22
|168
|2
|1
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|1/1
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|25
|106
|1
|8
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|9
|89
|2
|18
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Atkins 25 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|7
|86
|0
|29
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|2
|39
|0
|22
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|20
|2
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Brown 43 LB
|E. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|33
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|3
|37.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
MTSU
UTEP
48
32
4th 0:11 ESP+
-
OKLAST
6OKLA
35
34
3rd 1:32 ABC
-
16MISSST
1BAMA
0
24
4th 9:11 CBS
-
8WASHST
COLO
24
7
4th 11:12 ESPN
-
NTEXAS
ODU
31
27
4th 9:20 ESP3
-
4MICH
RUT
42
7
4th 7:34 BTN
-
BAYLOR
22IOWAST
7
28
3rd 0:00 FS1
-
NWEST
21IOWA
7
10
4th 12:26 FOX
-
11UK
TENN
7
24
4th 9:41 SECN
-
PURDUE
MINN
10
41
4th 4:46 ESP2
-
VATECH
PITT
22
45
4th 6:35 ESPU
-
NMEX
AF
24
42
4th 8:03 CBSSN
-
APLST
TXSTSM
31
7
4th 12:30 ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE
10
21
3rd 9:26 ESNN
-
SJST
UTAHST
17
45
3rd 10:12 FBOOK
-
WKY
FAU
6
10
2nd 0:02 FBOOK
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
27
6
2nd 0:10 ESP+
-
OREG
UTAH
0
13
2nd 12:28 PACN
-
LAMON
SALA
24
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
GAST
LALAF
7
13
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
14
48
Final ESPNU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
28
30
Final ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
NILL
15
38
Final ESP2
-
WAKE
14NCST
27
23
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
13CUSE
23
54
Final ESPN2
-
23FRESNO
BOISE
17
24
Final ESPN2
-
SC
15FLA
31
35
Final ESPN
-
MD
IND
32
34
Final BTN
-
BYU
MA
35
16
Final ELEV
-
10OHIOST
18MICHST
26
6
Final FOX
-
AKRON
EMICH
7
27
Final ESP3
-
LAF
ARMY
13
31
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
UCONN
62
50
Final ESP3
-
WISC
20PSU
10
22
Final ABC
-
TULSA
MEMP
21
47
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
28
33
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
35
54
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
KSTATE
17
21
Final FSN
-
TCU
9WVU
10
47
Final FS1
-
NAVY
12UCF
24
35
Final ESPN2
-
MISS
TXAM
24
38
Final CBS
-
UNC
DUKE
35
42
Final
-
TROY
GAS
35
21
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST
28
31
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
13
30
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UVA
24
45
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
CMICH
24
13
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
CINCY
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
LATECH
0
053 O/U
-24
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
TXSA
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
24AUBURN
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
069.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
3ND
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
USM
UAB
0
045 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
049.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
19TEXAS
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
2CLEM
17BC
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
051.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
CAL
USC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
061.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPU