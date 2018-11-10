Drive Chart
Perkins, Reed lead Virginia past Liberty, 45-24

  • Nov 10, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat Liberty 45-24 Saturday.

Joe Reed caught both scoring throws, of 14 and six yards, and also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for the Cavaliers (7-3), who ensured their first winning season since the 2011 team finished 8-5. Virginia outgained the Flames just 389 to 354, but intercepted Stephen Calvert three times.

Frankie Hickson ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and Peytton Pinkett ran for 117 yards and another score for the Flames (4-5).

Virginia led just 24-17 at halftime after Liberty scored 10 points in 28 second late in the half, but Reed took the second half kickoff down the Virginia sideline for a touchdown. After Liberty answered with a 65-yard drive that took under three minutes, Virginia's punt was downed at the Flames' 5. Liberty opted to go for it facing a fourth-and-inches from its own 14, but Brenton Nelson broke up Calvert's pass and Perkins ran it in three plays later from the 9.

THE TAKEAWAY

Liberty: With a starting offensive line that averages 308 pounds, the Flames are looking more and more like their fellow FBS opponents. They rushed for 139 yards by halftime, nearly matching their average of 153.5 yards per game, and even stopped the Cavaliers on one of their five first-half drives when Bejour Wilson intercepted Perkins, setting up Frankie Hickson's 7-yard scoring run on the next play. The defense needs vast improvement, but almost all their skill players on offense are underclassmen, so the offense should give them an increasing chance against better competition.

Virginia: The Cavaliers seemed surprised that the Flames featured the run game so much and allowed Peytton Pickett to gain 47 yards on his first two carries, setting up Hickson's first touchdown for Liberty on a nothing-to-lose fourth-and-goal play from the 1. Virginia plays Georgia Tech and its triple option next week and will need to shore up its run defense significantly before then.

UP NEXT

Liberty goes back on the road to play another Power Five conference school, Auburn.

Virginia gets back into ACC Coastal Division play on the road at Georgia Tech.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:30
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
45
Touchdown 12:36
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
35
yds
00:45
pos
24
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:21
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 7:26
3-B.Perkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
14
yds
00:48
pos
24
37
Point After TD 12:18
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 12:24
25-P.Pickett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:26
pos
23
31
Point After TD 14:50
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 15:00
10-A.Probert kicks 55 yards from LIB 35. 2-J.Reed runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
17
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
26-B.Delaney 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
2
yds
0:42
pos
17
24
Point After TD 2:07
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 2:11
23-F.Hickson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:11
pos
16
21
Field Goal 2:39
10-A.Probert 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
4:17
pos
10
21
Point After TD 7:37
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 7:40
1-J.Ellis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
04:42
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:19
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:26
3-B.Perkins runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
03:31
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:30
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:36
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:58
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:34
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:37
23-F.Hickson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
04:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 10 15
Passing 10 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-15 5-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 349 389
Total Plays 71 61
Avg Gain 4.9 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 205 221
Rush Attempts 44 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 5.7
Net Yards Passing 144 168
Comp. - Att. 15-27 14-22
Yards Per Pass 5.3 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-30 1-10
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 2-44.5 3-37.3
Return Yards 123 208
Punts - Returns 1--6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-96 5-206
Int. - Returns 1-33 3-2
Kicking 4/5 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 4-5 7107024
Virginia 7-3 141014745
O/U 58.5, UVA -24
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 144 PASS YDS 168
205 RUSH YDS 221
349 TOTAL YDS 389
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 149 0 3 79.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 2677 18 14 129.3
S. Calvert 15/27 149 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 425 9
P. Pickett 17 117 1 29
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 93 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
175 771 10
F. Hickson 26 93 2 10
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -118 2
S. Calvert 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Farrow 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 455 4
B. Farrow 3 51 0 26
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 882 9
A. Gandy-Golden 2 38 0 20
Z. Foutz 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 134 1
Z. Foutz 3 26 0 16
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 581 1
D. Stubbs 3 16 0 6
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
P. Pickett 3 14 0 7
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
F. Hickson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Wilson 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 17/18
A. Probert 1/2 37 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 36.4 2
A. Alves 2 44.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Espinoza, Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.5 33 0
C. Espinoza, Jr. 4 24.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 11.6 0 0
D. Stubbs 1 -6.0 -6 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 168 2 1 148.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 1996 18 9 143.4
B. Perkins 14/22 168 2 1
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 343.6
L. Stone 1/1 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 835 8
J. Ellis 25 106 1 8
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 657 8
B. Perkins 9 89 2 18
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Kelly 1 11 0 11
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
L. Atkins 1 9 0 9
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 69 0
O. Zaccheaus 3 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 807 6
O. Zaccheaus 7 86 0 29
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Ellis 2 39 0 22
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 417 3
H. Dubois 3 23 0 12
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 258 4
J. Reed 2 20 2 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Snyder 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Snyder 1-0 1.0 0
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
J. Thornhill 0-0 0.0 1
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Cross 0-0 0.0 1
E. Brown 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
9/11 14/14
B. Delaney 1/1 33 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 41.5 2
L. Coleman 3 37.3 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 48.3 90 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 27.9 90 0
J. Reed 4 48.3 90 0
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 13 0
E. Butts 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 35 4:23 13 65 TD
8:30 UVA 35 3:29 10 31 FG Miss
1:19 UVA 35 1:03 14 57 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 UVA 35 4:17 11 45 FG
2:22 UVA 7 0:11 1 7 TD
0:07 UVA 35 0:00 1 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 UVA 35 2:26 7 65 TD
10:10 LIB 5 1:16 4 9 Downs
7:21 UVA 35 1:08 5 -7 INT
1:56 LIB 6 0:10 2 59 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 UVA 35 3:34 7 17 Punt
6:27 LIB 25 2:42 5 18 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 LIB 35 1:58 5 65 TD
4:57 UVA 34 3:31 7 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 UVA 23 4:42 10 77 TD
2:39 LIB 35 0:11 3 58 INT
2:07 LIB 35 1:54 11 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 LIB 35 0:00 1 63 TD
12:18 LIB 35 1:26 5 27 Punt
8:14 LIB 14 0:48 3 14 TD
5:48 UVA 28 3:09 7 31 Punt
1:15 LIB 35 0:45 8 35 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 UVA 16 1:37 3 9 Punt
3:40 UVA 16 2:24 5 31
