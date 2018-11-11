Drive Chart
  • Nov 11, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Ed Orgeron could be heard screaming encouragement through the door of the LSU locker room following a 24-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

It wasn't the prettiest of finishes to an otherwise dominant victory, but the coach of the No. 9 Tigers (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was all about restoring a sense of swagger after a disheartening home loss to No. 1 Alabama a week ago.

Led by Joe Burrow and a dominating defensive effort, LSU did just that while winning for the third straight time over the struggling Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6).

Burrow was 15 of 21 for 195 yards and a touchdown, and the Tigers allowed only 91 yards of Arkansas offense through three quarters on their way to improving to 8-0 under Orgeron in games following a loss. The Tigers haven't lost back-to-back games since dropping three straight in 2015.

''It was good to get on the plane, it was good to get out of Baton Rogue and come to a tough place to play,'' Orgeron said. ''Although it wasn't pretty, we won the football game and our guys feel good about themselves.''

Justin Jefferson had six catches for 117 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown for the game's first score. Nick Brossette added 90 yards rushing and a touchdown, but it was the LSU defense that set the tone early before allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

''We played LSU football,'' Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens said. ''Coach O wants us to play tough, mean and nasty, and that's what we did.''

The Razorbacks managed a season-low 216 yards of total offense - including only 16 yards on the ground - while losing their ninth straight SEC game dating to last season. They are the only school in the SEC without a conference victory this season.

Ty Storey completed 19 of 38 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have lost three straight to LSU and eight of their last nine games under first-year coach Chad Morris.

''We knew they were an elite defense, and they definitely showed that,'' Morris said.

Arkansas trailed 24-3 in the fourth quarter before Storey connected on the two touchdown passes to O'Grady - the second of which closed the LSU lead to 24-17 with 5:27 remaining.

The Tigers, however, closed out the win on offense by putting together a nine-play, 58-yard drive. Brossette had the final four rushes of the game and purposely fell down short of the goal line on his last two carries to ensure LSU was able to run out the clock and secure the much-needed bounce-back win.

THE TAKEAWAY

So much for any lingering after effects from last week's loss to the Crimson Tide for LSU, at least defensively. The Tigers bested their previous best defensive effort of 254 total yards allowed, which they did against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8. They forced Arkansas to punt on its first six possessions, and the only points LSU allowed in the first half came after a fumble that gave the Razorbacks the ball deep in Tigers' territory late in the half.

ARKANSAS TARGET

Razorbacks defensive lineman Michael Taylor was called for targeting and ejected from the game following a hit on Burrow in the second quarter. The sophomore hit Burrow near the top of his back and into his helmet on the play, but he still finished with two tackles and a sack.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After falling four spots to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings following last week's loss to Alabama, the Tigers reasserted their position as one of the country's best - and kept alive their slim hopes of finishing among the top four teams at the end of the season.

UP NEXT

The Tigers step out of conference to host Rice.

Arkansas travels to Mississippi State.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 5:27
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 5:27
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
01:39
pos
24
16
Point After TD 12:37
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 12:46
4-T.Storey complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
02:14
pos
24
9
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 3:52
36-C.Tracy 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
35
yds
02:21
pos
24
3
Point After TD 9:44
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 9:51
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
02:14
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:06
19-C.Limpert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
27
yds
00:25
pos
14
3
Point After TD 5:24
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:34
4-N.Brossette runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
87
yds
07:21
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:30
36-C.Tracy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:39
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
00:10
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 14
Rushing 9 2
Passing 9 9
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 2-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 331 191
Total Plays 69 58
Avg Gain 4.8 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 164 16
Rush Attempts 48 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 0.8
Net Yards Passing 167 175
Comp. - Att. 15-21 19-39
Yards Per Pass 8.0 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-28 3-25
Penalties - Yards 7-69 6-60
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-40.3 8-39.1
Return Yards 18 0
Punts - Returns 1--7 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 LSU 8-2 7710024
Arkansas 2-8 0301417
O/U 49.5, ARK +12.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 167 PASS YDS 175
164 RUSH YDS 16
331 TOTAL YDS 191
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 195 1 0 165.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 1923 7 4 118.1
J. Burrow 15/21 195 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 792 11
N. Brossette 23 90 1 16
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 591 6
C. Edwards-Helaire 17 56 1 13
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 258 4
J. Burrow 7 15 0 16
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Jefferson 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 669 3
J. Jefferson 6 117 1 40
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 241 0
D. Anderson 1 26 0 26
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 174 1
D. Dillon 2 25 0 14
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 144 2
J. Chase 2 19 0 13
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Carter 1 6 0 6
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 5 0 9
J. Washington 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Washington 0 0 0 0
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 66 0
N. Brossette 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 5 1.0
G. Delpit 6-0 1.0 0
T. Alexander 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Alexander 4-1 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. White 4-1 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
K. Vincent Jr. 3-0 1.0 1
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Logan 2-0 1.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
J. Phillips 2-2 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
G. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Kr. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Tracy 1/1 40 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 46.0 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 5 43.2 0 48
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 35.6 2
J. Growden 2 33.0 2 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.1 25 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 10.0 0 0
J. Giles 1 -7.0 0 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 200 2 1 106.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1423 11 8 121.7
T. Storey 19/38 200 2 1
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 455 5 5 119.0
C. Kelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 645 2
R. Boyd 10 30 0 11
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 194 1
T. Storey 8 -7 0 7
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
D. Stewart 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 359 6
C. O'Grady 6 75 2 32
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
J. Cornelius 2 46 0 27
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 387 4
L. Pettway 2 33 0 31
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 1
G. Gunter 1 23 0 23
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 191 1
M. Woods 1 14 0 14
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 153 0
D. Stewart 2 11 0 9
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 157 0
R. Boyd 4 3 0 3
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 186 1
Jo. Jones 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 9-3 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
D. Harris 8-4 0.0 0
H. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
H. Henry 5-3 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
M. Agim 4-2 1.0 0
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 3 0.0
R. Pulley 4-2 0.0 0
A. Watts 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Watts 4-0 1.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
S. Ramirez 4-4 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 4-0 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Curl 3-2 0.0 0
J. McClellion 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Gerald 3-0 0.0 0
M. Taylor II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Taylor II 2-1 1.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
B. Guidry 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McClure 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-1 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Richardson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
17/21 29/29
C. Limpert 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bauer 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 39.0 2
R. Bauer 7 41.3 2 46
M. Phillips 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 24.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 0
M. Phillips 1 24.0 0 24
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 11.0 4 0
D. Stewart 2 0.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 LSU 47 1:20 4 13 Punt
7:49 ARK 40 0:10 1 40 TD
6:37 LSU 22 0:45 3 4 Punt
4:00 LSU 19 3:22 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 LSU 23 7:21 15 77 TD
2:45 LSU 13 1:46 6 22 Punt
0:39 ARK 38 0:00 1 5 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 ARK 35 0:00 4 -2 Punt
12:05 LSU 41 2:14 4 59 TD
6:13 LSU 48 2:21 5 30 FG
1:54 LSU 30 1:28 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 ARK 35 2:26 6 30 Punt
9:59 ARK 50 2:28 6 25 Downs
5:27 ARK 20 3:43 9 79
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 35 2:06 6 -10 Punt
10:48 ARK 9 2:50 6 7 Punt
7:30 LSU 35 0:48 4 -8 Fumble
5:44 ARK 32 1:02 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 36 1:28 3 -2 Punt
5:24 LSU 35 2:32 7 16 Punt
0:54 ARK 23 0:00 2 0 Fumble
0:31 LSU 33 0:25 3 27 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 ARK 24 0:57 3 -8 Punt
9:44 LSU 35 2:50 10 13 Downs
3:18 LSU 35 1:17 6 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 24 2:14 8 76 TD
10:05 ARK 10 0:00 1 90 INT
7:06 ARK 25 1:39 8 75 TD
