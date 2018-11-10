|
No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Drue Chrisman kept Michigan State pinned back with a sensational second half of punting, and eighth-ranked Ohio State eventually pulled away for a 26-6 victory over the 24th-ranked Spartans on Saturday.
In a tight defensive struggle, the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) enjoyed a huge advantage in field position during the second half. Chrisman's punts forced Michigan State (6-4, 4-3, No. 18) to start its first five drives after halftime from its own 5, 6, 3, 1 and 2-yard line.
On the fourth of those possessions, the Spartans had to punt from their own end zone. They took a safety that appeared intentional, giving Ohio State a 9-6 lead, but that did little to help flip the field position. The ensuing free kick went out of bounds, giving the Buckeyes the ball at the 50, and then Chrisman pinned Michigan State back again.
Ohio State capitalized on that punt when a shotgun snap by Michigan State hit the man in motion. Dre'Mont Jones recovered the fumble for the Buckeyes in the end zone, giving Ohio State a 16-6 advantage.
Both offenses found the going tough. Michigan State was 2 for 16 on third down. The Spartans used both Brian Lewerke and Rocky Lombardi at quarterback but never reached the end zone.
Chrisman's day actually started in embarrassing fashion when his first punt went for only 4 yards, but Michigan State couldn't take advantage. Ohio State opened the scoring late in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Dwayne Haskins to Parris Campbell. It was 7-3 at halftime.
The Spartans had a third-quarter touchdown called back for a penalty. They settled for a field goal on that drive to make it 7-6, but that was as close as they got.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: This was likely the Buckeyes' toughest remaining challenge before a late-November showdown with Michigan. Ohio State remains very much in contention for the Big Ten title after shutting down Michigan State's offense and winning the special teams battle. The Buckeyes have won seven straight road games in this series.
Michigan State: Lombardi appeared to give the Spartans a spark late in the first half, but Michigan State's offense couldn't sustain any momentum, thanks in part to all the bad field position. The Spartans' top-ranked run defense looked the part, but they weren't able to move the ball well enough.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan State will likely drop out of the Top 25, while Ohio State will hope a solid win on the road will impress the voters and the playoff committee.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: The Buckeyes face Maryland next Saturday in their final road game of the season.
Michigan State: The Spartans also play their last road game, at Nebraska.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|12
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|340
|274
|Total Plays
|84
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|54
|Rush Attempts
|45
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|18-48
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|7-46
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-37.8
|8-40.3
|Return Yards
|15
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|2/3
|Extra Points
|3/3
|0/0
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/3
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|24/39
|227
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|22
|104
|1
|18
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|14
|28
|0
|8
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|3
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|5
|63
|0
|21
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|6
|42
|1
|10
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|6
|38
|0
|17
|
R. Berry 13 TE
|R. Berry
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 8 CB
|K. Sheffield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Booker 52 LB
|D. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 7 LB
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/2
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|9
|37.8
|6
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|1.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|11/28
|128
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|7/19
|92
|0
|0
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|3
|49
|0
|47
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|6
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|8
|115
|0
|27
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|4
|42
|0
|18
|
C. Chambers 21 WR
|C. Chambers
|3
|30
|0
|18
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
|Ma. Sokol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Willis 27 S
|K. Willis
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Layne 2 CB
|J. Layne
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dowell 5 LB
|A. Dowell
|4-10
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reschke 28 LB
|J. Reschke
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 41 DL
|G. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/3
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|5
|46.2
|2
|52
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|30.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
