No. 8 Ohio State pins No. 24 Michigan State back, 26-6

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 10, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Drue Chrisman kept Michigan State pinned back with a sensational second half of punting, and eighth-ranked Ohio State eventually pulled away for a 26-6 victory over the 24th-ranked Spartans on Saturday.

In a tight defensive struggle, the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) enjoyed a huge advantage in field position during the second half. Chrisman's punts forced Michigan State (6-4, 4-3, No. 18) to start its first five drives after halftime from its own 5, 6, 3, 1 and 2-yard line.

On the fourth of those possessions, the Spartans had to punt from their own end zone. They took a safety that appeared intentional, giving Ohio State a 9-6 lead, but that did little to help flip the field position. The ensuing free kick went out of bounds, giving the Buckeyes the ball at the 50, and then Chrisman pinned Michigan State back again.

Ohio State capitalized on that punt when a shotgun snap by Michigan State hit the man in motion. Dre'Mont Jones recovered the fumble for the Buckeyes in the end zone, giving Ohio State a 16-6 advantage.

Both offenses found the going tough. Michigan State was 2 for 16 on third down. The Spartans used both Brian Lewerke and Rocky Lombardi at quarterback but never reached the end zone.

Chrisman's day actually started in embarrassing fashion when his first punt went for only 4 yards, but Michigan State couldn't take advantage. Ohio State opened the scoring late in the second quarter on a 1-yard pass from Dwayne Haskins to Parris Campbell. It was 7-3 at halftime.

The Spartans had a third-quarter touchdown called back for a penalty. They settled for a field goal on that drive to make it 7-6, but that was as close as they got.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: This was likely the Buckeyes' toughest remaining challenge before a late-November showdown with Michigan. Ohio State remains very much in contention for the Big Ten title after shutting down Michigan State's offense and winning the special teams battle. The Buckeyes have won seven straight road games in this series.

Michigan State: Lombardi appeared to give the Spartans a spark late in the first half, but Michigan State's offense couldn't sustain any momentum, thanks in part to all the bad field position. The Spartans' top-ranked run defense looked the part, but they weren't able to move the ball well enough.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State will likely drop out of the Top 25, while Ohio State will hope a solid win on the road will impress the voters and the playoff committee.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes face Maryland next Saturday in their final road game of the season.

Michigan State: The Spartans also play their last road game, at Nebraska.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:12
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
6
Touchdown 1:17
25-M.Weber runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
04:04
pos
25
6
Field Goal 12:27
95-B.Haubeil 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
57
yds
1:04
pos
19
6
Point After TD 14:03
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
6
Touchdown 14:12
to MSU End Zone FUMBLES. 86-D.Jones runs no gain for a touchdown.
5
plays
50
yds
1:20
pos
15
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 0:44
to MSU End Zone for -1 yard. to MSU End Zone for -1 yard safety.
plays
yds
pos
9
6
Field Goal 5:45
4-M.Coghlin 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
79
yds
02:42
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:35
4-M.Coghlin 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
0:39
pos
7
3
Point After TD 1:29
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:34
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
04:28
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 12
Rushing 8 3
Passing 12 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-18 2-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 340 274
Total Plays 84 66
Avg Gain 4.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 120 54
Rush Attempts 45 18
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.0
Net Yards Passing 220 220
Comp. - Att. 24-39 18-48
Yards Per Pass 5.6 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-30 7-46
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-37.8 8-40.3
Return Yards 15 8
Punts - Returns 2-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-8
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kicking 4/5 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 1 0
1234T
10 Ohio State 9-1 0721726
18 Michigan State 6-4 03306
O/U 49, MICHST +3.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 220 PASS YDS 220
120 RUSH YDS 54
340 TOTAL YDS 274
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 227 1 0 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 3280 33 6 165.4
D. Haskins 24/39 227 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 711 4
M. Weber 22 104 1 18
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 712 7
J. Dobbins 14 28 0 8
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
P. Campbell 2 9 0 7
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 126 2
T. Martell 1 5 0 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 34 1
D. Haskins 3 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 461 8
T. McLaurin 5 63 0 21
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 673 9
P. Campbell 6 42 1 10
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Olave 2 41 0 25
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 733 4
K. Hill 6 38 0 17
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
R. Berry 2 26 0 15
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 136 1
L. Farrell 1 10 0 10
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 195 1
J. Dobbins 1 9 0 9
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cornell 0 0 0 0
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 3
B. Victor 0 0 0 0
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 380 5
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 82 1
M. Weber 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 5-1 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
P. Werner 4-3 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. White 4-1 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Fuller 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 2-2 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
M. Harrison 2-2 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Booker 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Booker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ruckert 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-1 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Arnette 1-1 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Young 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mitchell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 0-1 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Landers 0-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Garrett 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/8 12/12
B. Haubeil 1/2 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 37.8 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 42.8 6
D. Chrisman 9 37.8 6 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 3.8 6 0
K. Hill 2 1.5 6 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 128 0 1 70.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 1868 8 9 109.8
B. Lewerke 11/28 128 0 1
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.8% 92 0 0 77.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.3% 419 2 1 107.0
R. Lombardi 7/19 92 0 0
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
C. White 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 59 0
R. Lombardi 3 49 0 47
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 227 2
L. Jefferson 2 4 0 4
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 121 2
B. Lewerke 6 4 0 4
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 359 5
C. Heyward 4 1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 115 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 435 2
C. White 8 115 0 27
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 292 1
D. Stewart Jr. 4 42 0 18
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 251 0
C. Chambers 3 30 0 18
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 201 0
B. Sowards 1 12 0 12
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 120 1
M. Dotson 1 12 0 12
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 144 0
C. Heyward 1 9 0 9
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
Ma. Sokol 0 0 0 0
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
L. Nelson 0 0 0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Layne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
K. Willekes 11-2 1.0 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 2 0.0
K. Willis 10-5 0.0 0
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 0.5
J. Layne 7-3 0.5 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
D. Dowell 4-1 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-10 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-10 0 0.0
A. Dowell 4-10 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
J. Reschke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Reschke 4-5 0.0 0
G. Owens 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Bachie 3-2 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Scott 3-2 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 2-1 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 2-0 0.0 0
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Beesley 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
N. Jones 1-2 0.5 0
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Stewart Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-0 0.0 0
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Nailor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/16 23/23
M. Coghlin 2/3 44 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
W. Przystup 5 46.2 2 52
B. Baringer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 30.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 32.4 1
B. Baringer 3 30.3 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 21.5 8 0
C. Heyward 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 OHIOST 24 1:36 3 7 Punt
7:48 OHIOST 11 1:36 5 12 Punt
4:07 OHIOST 10 1:36 6 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 33 0:58 3 8 Punt
11:18 OHIOST 19 3:51 11 54 FG Miss
6:02 OHIOST 45 4:28 12 55 TD
0:35 MICHST 35 0:05 2 -13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 MICHST 35 0:00 7 27 Punt
11:29 OHIOST 41 2:26 7 26 Punt
5:40 MICHST 35 1:22 5 9 Punt
2:44 OHIOST 35 1:26 5 25 Punt
0:44 MICHST 20 0:03 5 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 MICHST 15 1:04 4 -3 FG
11:31 OHIOST 49 4:19 9 38
5:21 MICHST 42 4:04 9 42 TD
0:34 MICHST 22 0:00 1 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 2:54 9 9 Punt
9:47 OHIOST 35 1:54 4 1 Punt
6:07 MICHST 30 1:20 3 8 Punt
1:59 MICHST 35 1:37 6 32 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 MICHST 12 2:33 5 17 Punt
7:00 MICHST 27 0:54 3 2 Punt
1:29 OHIOST 35 0:39 7 39 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 MICHST 5 0:52 3 5 Punt
8:27 MICHST 6 2:42 8 74 FG
4:14 MICHST 3 1:23 4 19 Punt
1:06 MICHST 1 0:17 4 -1 Safety
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 MICHST 2 0:00 1 -2 TD
14:03 OHIOST 35 0:00 2 -20 Fumble
12:27 OHIOST 35 0:51 4 -16 Punt
6:33 MICHST 13 1:05 5 45 INT
1:12 OHIOST 35 0:34 8 9 Downs
