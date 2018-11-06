Drive Chart
No. 4 Michigan looks to keep rolling as it heads to Rutgers

  • Nov 06, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Michigan will look to continue its dominance over Rutgers when it travels to HighPoint.com Stadium on Saturday.

This is the fifth meeting between No. 4 Michigan (8-1, 6-1 Big 10) and Rutgers (1-8. 0-6), with the Wolverines leading the series, 3-1. Michigan has won the last three match-ups after dropping the inaugural meeting in 2014 -- the first season for Rutgers in the Big Ten.

The last time coach Jim Harbaugh's team traveled to New Jersey, it came away with a whopping 78-0 decision in 2016, scoring touchdowns on 11 of their 18 possessions, setting a team record with nine rushing scores.

Rutgers coach Chris Ash said he didn't think Harbaugh was running up the score.

"I don't think they did anything out of line," Ash said. "You know, our job is to stop somebody and that's what we've got to do. You guys can go back and reflect and look at what's happened in the past, the last time they were here.

"It is what it is. You know, nobody did anything out of line. It's our job to play better, and that's what we need to do this Saturday."

Michigan claimed its third straight victory over a ranked opponent following a 42-7 win against Penn State last week. The Wolverines have allowed an average of just 99.0 passing yards in those three games and a completion percentage of 33.8 percent. In all games, the Wolverines have returned four interceptions for touchdowns, while surrendering only six touchdown passes.

The Scarlet Knights have dropped eight straight games since their 35-7 win over Texas State on opening day. Rutgers is 8-29 in the Big Ten since joining the conference in 2014. It has played mistake-free in its last two games. The last time the Scarlet Knights played three-straight turnover-free games was in 2009 against Florida International, Maryland and Texas Southern.

Rutgers true freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski will no doubt be tested. He has thrown the most interceptions (15) in the FBS, completing just under 50 percent of his passes. Sitkowski has shown signs of improvement, having not thrown an interception in last 70 passing attempts.

The Scarlet Knights will also have a difficult time mounting a sustainable ground game against a Michigan defense ranked eighth in the nation, allowing just 93.9 rushing yards a game. Ash's offense is 129th in the country, managing just 15.3 points a game.

Running back Raheem Blackshear leads Rutgers and ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 98.44 all-purpose yards per game. He had a career-high 200 all-purpose yards at Wisconsin (162 receiving, 38 rushing last week.

Michigan has allowed fewer than half as many sacks (14) as the defense has generated (29). The offense has gained 20 or more first downs in seven games this fall and their top two rushers, Karan Higdon and Chris Evans, have combined for 1,214 yards on 223 carries (5.4 avg.) and scored 10 rushing TDs despite both players missing four total games due to injury.

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson has completed 67.2 percent of his passes (134-of200) for 1,667 yards and 14 TDs in nine starts. He has also gained 187 rushing yards on 51 attempts this season with two rushing touchdowns.

He ranks 19th nationally in completion percentage and 16th in pass efficiency (157.1 rating)

"I think all quarterbacks are tough, in my opinion," said Harbaugh. "That's a physically demanding position. But there's no question in my mind, he brings a level of focus and toughness, mental toughness, a level of intensity to the position that few do.

"We ask him to do something and he delivers, over and over again. A great feeling to have a quarterback like that."

Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1667 14 3 157.1
S. Patterson 134/200 1667 14 3
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Perry 1/1 12 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
173 963 7
K. Higdon 173 963 7 67
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 251 3
C. Evans 50 251 3 35
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 223 1
T. Wilson 38 223 1 28
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 187 2
S. Patterson 51 187 2 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 99 1
D. McCaffrey 10 99 1 44
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 66 6
B. Mason 24 66 6 6
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
O. Samuels 13 66 0 18
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 37 0 25
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Edwards 1 0 0 0
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 373 2
N. Collins 23 373 2 52
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 364 7
D. Peoples-Jones 25 364 7 79
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 350 2
Z. Gentry 25 350 2 32
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 119 0
G. Perry 16 119 0 16
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 5 108 0 28
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 11 108 1 17
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 87 0
C. Evans 11 87 0 24
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
O. Martin 7 83 0 21
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
K. Higdon 5 36 0 15
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Wangler 2 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Mason 1 15 0 15
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 2 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Long 0-0 0.0 1
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 3
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 39/40
Q. Nordin 11/16 0 39/40 72
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.8% 1100 4 15 80.4
A. Sitkowski 123/247 1100 4 15
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49% 233 0 2 80.8
G. Rescigno 24/49 233 0 2
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
I. Pacheco 1/1 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 437 2
R. Blackshear 100 437 2 36
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 318 2
I. Pacheco 68 318 2 44
J. Hilliman 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 299 6
J. Hilliman 72 299 6 32
T. Sneed 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
T. Sneed 13 43 0 8
C. Snorweah 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
C. Snorweah 5 23 0 9
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
B. Melton 5 18 0 14
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 14 0
G. Rescigno 12 14 0 15
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Jones 3 7 0 6
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -36 0
A. Sitkowski 18 -36 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 316 2
R. Blackshear 35 316 2 41
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 216 0
B. Melton 25 216 0 28
J. Washington 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 202 0
J. Washington 11 202 0 39
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 167 0
E. Lewis 23 167 0 26
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
S. Jones 13 128 1 17
T. Vokolek 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 1
T. Vokolek 11 110 1 22
J. Hilliman 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 92 0
J. Hilliman 12 92 0 13
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
D. Robinson 8 62 0 15
T. Sneed 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Sneed 3 23 0 14
H. Hayek 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
H. Hayek 3 17 0 10
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Jabbie 1 14 0 14
E. Wormley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Wormley 1 9 0 9
M. Anthony 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Anthony 1 9 0 9
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
I. Pacheco 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Austin 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Austin 0-0 0.0 1
S. Hampton 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Hampton 0-0 0.0 2
I. Wharton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Wharton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Hayes 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 14/14
J. Davidovicz 8/10 0 14/14 38
G. Haggerty 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
G. Haggerty 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
