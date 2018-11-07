Drive Chart
NWEST
IOWA

No. 21 Iowa looks to bounce back vs. Northwestern

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 07, 2018

Iowa was sitting pretty three weeks ago with a 6-1 record but dropped its last two games at Penn State and Purdue to essentially fall out of contention in the Big Ten West Division.

But the Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten), unranked in the AP poll, still has the respect of the College Football Playoff selection committee, which ranked them at No. 21 this week.

It seems upside-down, but Iowa is favored by 10 to 11 points as it prepares to host the West Division leader, Northwestern, in Iowa City on Saturday. The Wildcats (5-4, 5-1) have a one-game lead on Wisconsin and Purdue.

"Big challenge for us this week," said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

"Our staff has so much respect for their staff. We have competed against each other now a number of times and they've all been challenging games. They have had two defeats on the road in a row. They have been right there, one play away in both games.

"They probably feel very similar to what we do. We kind of gave away some games."

The Hawkeyes had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Penn State, but quarterback Nate Stanley threw an interception. In last week's 38-26 loss to Purdue, Iowa rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter but allowed the Boilermakers to drive to a winning field goal in the final seconds.

"We're obviously upset that we lost, but our mindset is positive and looking forward," Iowa safety Amani Hooker said. "We're not going to quit and let the season go downhill."

Iowa's offense hasn't been able to consistently run the ball this year. The Hawkeyes have broken only two runs longer than 20 yards since the opener. Their 3.88 yards per carry average ranks 94th in the country, a uncharacteristic number for a program that prides itself on power football.

The Hawkeyes continue to split carries between running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin, Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young.

"For whatever reason, we have people look at us like we're a run-first team, which is kind of funny," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

"They did it in '04, too, and we couldn't run from here to that door right there. ... But I think our goal is just to move the ball and try to score points, and we'll do whatever we feel we have to do to be successful at that."

Stanley, a junior, connected last week on 21 of 32 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a 1-yard touchdown. He has 17 touchdown passes this season, tied for second in the Big Ten, and 43 in his career, tied for fourth in Iowa history. He has been sacked only 10 times, the fewest in the Big Ten.

Iowa's strength is its tight ends, and it only stands to reason that the Hawkeyes will try to go to Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson -- a combined 66 catches for 979 yards and 10 TDs -- as much as possible against the Northwestern secondary. One of Northwestern's safeties, Jared McGee, was considered doubtful on Monday. Northwestern allowed 343 passing yards last week to Notre Dame's Ian Book in a 31-21 loss.

The Wildcats are led offensively by senior quarterback Clayton Thorson, who has thrown for 9,761 career yards, but the passing game has been inconsistent lately. Running back Isaiah Bowser has handled a big workload, rushing 81 times for 318 yards in the past three games.

A win over Iowa would be a huge step for Northwestern toward the Big Ten title game. The Wildcats finish at Minnesota and vs. Illinois at home, two games they probably will be favored to win.

On the other hand, Northwestern isn't even bowl eligible yet.

Fitzgerald said his message to the team Monday was "20."

"This squad is only guaranteed 20 days together," Fitzgerald said. "What we learn every day will hopefully prepare us for those three Saturdays we have left together."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Northwestern 5-4 -----
16 Iowa 6-3 -----
O/U 45.5, IOWA -10.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 2213 11 10 118.5
C. Thorson 209/347 2213 11 10
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 169 0 1 92.0
T. Green 20/35 169 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 320 3
I. Bowser 83 320 3 23
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 80 2
J. Moten IV 32 80 2 9
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 54 0
S. Vault 31 54 0 10
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 44 0
C. Hanaoka 10 44 0 7
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
D. Anderson 12 36 0 11
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
K. McGowan 3 34 0 21
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 1
T. Green 9 12 1 12
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
R. Lees 4 11 0 4
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Holman 1 5 0 5
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
F. Nagel 2 2 0 2
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Jefferson 1 -3 0 0
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Green 1 -4 0 0
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 -90 6
C. Thorson 56 -90 6 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 744 2
F. Nagel 63 744 2 61
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 417 1
B. Skowronek 34 417 1 40
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 350 3
C. Green 39 350 3 21
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 179 2
K. McGowan 7 179 2 77
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 123 1
R. Lees 11 123 1 29
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 120 2
J. Jefferson 8 120 2 36
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 110 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 14 110 0 16
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 9 62 0 18
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
C. Fessler 6 53 0 15
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
C. Hanaoka 7 44 0 14
J. Prather 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Prather 3 23 0 12
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Holman 1 11 0 11
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 8 0
S. Vault 6 8 0 6
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Bowser 1 6 0 6
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Roberts 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 0-0 0.0 1
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 0-0 0.0 1
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/7 21/21
C. Kuhbander 3/7 0 21/21 30
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
D. Luckenbaugh 3/4 0 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 2039 17 8 133.8
N. Stanley 158/276 2039 17 8
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
P. Mansell 4/6 64 0 1
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 1 0 514.0
C. Rastetter 1/1 10 1 0
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Petras 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 466 2
T. Young 98 466 2 40
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 427 6
M. Sargent 99 427 6 23
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 332 2
I. Kelly-Martin 89 332 2 19
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
I. Smith-Marsette 7 57 0 20
H. Geil 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
H. Geil 15 37 0 7
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
P. Mansell 7 24 1 13
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 6 20 0 5
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Wirfs 1 15 0 15
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 2 14 0 11
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Cooper 1 9 0 9
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
A. Kelly 5 8 0 4
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Easley 2 7 0 9
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 4 1
N. Stanley 24 4 1 13
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Fant 2 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 526 4
T. Hockenson 32 526 4 54
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 453 6
N. Fant 34 453 6 65
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 298 3
N. Easley 31 298 3 23
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 253 1
B. Smith 20 253 1 30
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 234 1
I. Smith-Marsette 14 234 1 60
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
M. Sargent 9 123 0 48
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 66 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
N. Wieting 2 51 0 30
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Ross 4 28 0 11
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Groeneweg 2 23 0 18
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 22 0 22
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 3 15 0 7
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Young 2 13 1 11
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
S. Brincks 1 10 1 10
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Ragaini 1 7 0 7
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
A. Kelly 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Gervase 0-0 0.0 2
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 3
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Hooker 0-0 0.0 3
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/16 31/31
M. Recinos 13/16 0 31/31 70
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores