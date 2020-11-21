|
|UCLA
|OREG
Shough throws 3 TDs and No. 11 Oregon survives Bruins 38-35
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Tyler Shough and Devon Williams have found their on-field chemistry.
Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
Williams was Shough's favorite target, with six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a touchdown and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score.
''He's been such an electric player in practice, and that's showing in the games,'' Shough said about his sophomore receiver who has been challenged over the past two weeks to contribute with receiver Mycah Pittman unavailable.
At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.
UCLA (1-2) had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started.
''I will not have the opportunity to play vs. Oregon today for reasons out of my control. Frustrated I can't help the team but they will still be great regardless! (hash)GoBruins,'' Thompson-Robinson posted to Twitter shortly before the game.
Griffin threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. Demetric Felton rushed for a career-high 167 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring run that got the Bruins within three with 3:43 left.
''I think that was less about Oregon's defense and more about how our offense was operating. All the running backs did a great job and up front, we were phenomenal. And then as far as our playmakers on the outside, I can't ask for any better effort as quarterback. We came out and played hard today,'' Griffin said.
Oregon's ensuing drive failed and UCLA got the ball back with 1:24 left. A penalty on the Ducks got the Bruins a first down on the Oregon 39. But Oregon went on to stop the Bruins on fourth-and-12 to end it.
That was way closer than the Ducks would have liked.
''We weren't our very best today, and we know there are things to improve,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly thought that with Griffin playing well, the Bruins had a chance at the end.
''I know in Pac-12 games you need as many points as you can so if you could get one, you know, on a tip or something there. We were just trying to throw on up to the end zone and see if we could get a tip and possibly make a play. But the defensive lineman slipped out, Chase didn't have a chance to set his feet and the ball went straight up. It's not Chase's fault. He was trying to everything he could.''
Thompson-Robinson, junior, threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 52 yards and another score in UCLA's 34-10 victory over Cal last Sunday. Saturday's game was originally set for Friday night, but moved after that game at the Rose Bowl game came together.
Oregon took an early lead on Shough's 19-yard scoring pass to Devon Williams, midway through the opening quarter. The Ducks recovered a fumble on the kickoff return, and scored on the next play with Shough's 32-yard pass to Travis Dye.
Shough, who replaced Justin Herbert as Oregon's starter this season, threw for 312 yards with four touchdowns, and had nine carries for 81 yards, in a victory at Washington State last weekend.
Felton pulled the Bruins closer with a 1-yard touchdown before they tied it on a Qwantrezz Knight's 20-yard fumble return early in the second quarter. Knight scooped up the ball on a bounce after it was knocked from Oregon running back CJ Vedell's hands.
The Ducks pulled back in front on Camden Lewis' 23-yard field goal. Griffin converted on third-and-18 to Kyle Philips for 19 yards, which led to Greg Dulcich's 32-yard touchdown reception that pulled UCLA into a 21-17 lead.
Just before halftime, Jordan Happle intercepted Griffin on the Oregon 42 and ran it back 58 yards for the touchdown to give the Ducks a 24-21 lead heading into the locker room.
Verdell extended Oregon's lead early in the third quarter with a 4-yard TD run.
Brittain Brown's 2-yard touchdown got the Bruins to 31-28. But Shough found Hunter Kampmoyer with a 12-yard scoring pass.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The Bruins announced Friday night that two players or staff had tested positive for COVID-19. Additional details were not made public. ... Griffin had not thrown a pass at the college level before Saturday. ... It was Felton's second straight 100 -yard rushing game.
Oregon: Oregon wore new Polynesian-inspired green uniforms Saturday in honor of the team's relationship with the Pacific region. ... Freshman linebacker Noah Sewell was carted off with a lower right leg injury in the third quarter. His teammates surrounded the cart to offer encouragement before it departed the field. Afterward, Cristobal hinted that perhaps the injury wasn't as bad as it looked: ''Feel like he has a chance where he'll be OK.''
MISSING PLAYERS: As many as nine UCLA players were out for the game. Kelly found out earlier this week.
''I think sometime late Wednesday or Thursday, we kind of knew that we weren't going to have those guys. So they're not available, they're unavailable. You know, we do have a next man up mindset here. And I'm really proud of all of the guys,'' he said.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.
Oregon: At Oregon State on Friday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
D. Felton
10 RB
167 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 6 ReYds, 2 RECs
T. Shough
12 QB
334 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 31 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|462
|422
|Total Plays
|82
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|267
|88
|Rush Attempts
|51
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|195
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.3
|6-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|101
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-67
|Safeties
|0
|0
|195
|PASS YDS
|334
|267
|RUSH YDS
|88
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|19/31
|195
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|34
|167
|2
|18
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|9
|53
|1
|24
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|7
|18
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|10
|8
|91
|0
|19
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|8
|4
|55
|1
|32
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|5
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|4
|2
|6
|0
|7
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|3-0
|0.0
|0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-2
|1.5
|0
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|2-0
|0.0
|0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|2-2
|1.5
|0
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|1-1
|0.5
|0
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Toailoa 26 LB
|L. Toailoa
|0-2
|0.5
|0
A. Johnson 19 DB
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|4
|51.3
|0
|62
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|19/30
|334
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|10
|40
|0
|8
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|11
|31
|0
|23
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|12
|18
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|11
|6
|123
|1
|49
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|6
|5
|70
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|3
|2
|50
|0
|31
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 6 S
|N. Pickett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jackson 29 LB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/2
|23
|5/5
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|6
|37.0
|4
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3
|20.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|17.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 24 for 20 yards (15-B.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(14:50 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 14 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(14:29 - 1st) Team penalty on UCLA False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 33(14:00 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 38 for 5 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:47 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 41(13:16 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 12-M.Sykes. 12-M.Sykes to UCLA 43 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 43(12:41 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 33 yards from UCLA 43 out of bounds at the ORE 24.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(12:33 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 29(12:04 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 45 for 16 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(11:32 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 44 for -1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - OREG 44(10:57 - 1st) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 37 for -7 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - OREG 37(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORE 49 for 12 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 49(9:36 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 38 yards from ORE 49 to UCLA 13 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(9:29 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 17 for 4 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 17(9:05 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 21 for 4 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 21(8:41 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 28 for 7 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(8:18 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 35 for 7 yards (0-D.Lenoir32-J.Happle).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 35(7:36 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 33 for -2 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 33(7:05 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 39 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(6:40 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to UCLA 47 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 47(6:22 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 49 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia1-N.Sewell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(5:59 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin to ORE 46 FUMBLES (1-N.Sewell). 23-V.McKinley to UCLA 19 for 35 yards (85-G.Dulcich).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(5:31 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 56-T.Bass False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 27. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 32(5:31 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(5:23 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 2-D.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 20. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 32 yards (3-J.Johnson24-J.Greenfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(5:13 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 50 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 50(4:41 - 1st) 2-K.Philips to ORE 21 for 29 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(4:10 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 22 for -1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 22(3:30 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 36-E.Fernea. 36-E.Fernea to ORE 9 for 13 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(3:00 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ORE 1 for 8 yards (32-J.Happle3-J.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(2:18 - 1st) 10-D.Felton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 60 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 27 for 22 yards (35-D.Dillard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:09 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:04 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 31 for 4 yards (40-C.Johnson91-O.Ogbonnia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 31(1:20 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UCLA 31(1:15 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 46 yards from ORE 31 to UCLA 23 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(1:08 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for 11 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(0:43 - 1st) 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for -1 yard (32-J.Happle19-J.Hill). Penalty on UCLA 85-G.Dulcich Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREG 24(0:18 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - OREG 29(15:00 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin sacked at UCLA 24 for -5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - OREG 24(14:19 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 35 for 11 yards (32-J.Happle0-D.Lenoir).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 35(13:44 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 61 yards from UCLA 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 23 for 19 yards (35-C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(13:21 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to UCLA 44 for 31 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(12:53 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 38 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock3-R.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - OREG 38(12:28 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 43 for -5 yards (35-C.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 43(11:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 31 for 12 yards (40-C.Johnson21-J.Vaughns).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(11:11 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 24 for 7 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 24(10:36 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 19 for 5 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa22-O.Eboh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(9:57 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 19(9:52 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 11 for 8 yards (30-E.Guidry19-A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 11(9:19 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 8 for 3 yards (0-D.Sellers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREG 8(8:46 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to UCLA 7 for 1 yard (97-O.Isibor7-M.Osling).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 7(8:05 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 5 for 2 yards (97-O.Isibor35-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 5(7:23 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREG 5(7:18 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 53 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 19 yards (33-C.Habibi-Likio).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(7:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for 8 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 39(6:43 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for no gain (41-I.Slade-Matautia47-M.Funa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 39(6:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(5:41 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for -8 yards (91-K.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - UCLA 34(5:06 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 18 - UCLA 34(5:01 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 47 for 19 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(4:45 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 40 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia32-J.Happle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 40(4:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 38 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell97-B.Dorlus).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 38(3:57 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 32 for 6 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(3:30 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 19 for 19 yards (21-J.Vaughns19-A.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 19 for 19 yards (21-J.Vaughns19-A.Johnson). Penalty on UCLA 21-J.Vaughns Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 19.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(3:18 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 34 for no gain (30-E.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 34(2:39 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Dye.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 34(2:32 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 46 for 12 yards (35-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(2:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 46(2:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 42 for 12 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(1:33 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 14-K.Hutson. 14-K.Hutson to UCLA 31 for 11 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 31(1:33 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 34 for -3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa0-D.Sellers).
|-31 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 34(1:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough sacked at UCLA 42 for -8 yards FUMBLES (92-O.Odighizuwa). 91-O.Ogbonnia to UCLA 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OREG 34(1:04 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - OREG 34(1:01 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 30-J.Redd False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - OREG 39(1:01 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OREG 39(0:56 - 2nd) 38-T.Snee punts 29 yards from UCLA 39 to UCLA 10 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(0:50 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 28 for 18 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(0:36 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 40 for 12 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(0:36 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 40(0:19 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin sacked at UCLA 39 for -1 yard (29-A.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 39(0:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 29-A.Jackson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCLA 39.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 44(0:06 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Happle at ORE 42. 32-J.Happle runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough pushed ob at ORE 24 for -1 yard (45-M.Agude).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 24(14:31 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 47 for 23 yards (30-E.Guidry).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(14:01 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 46 for 7 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 46(13:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to UCLA 38 for 8 yards (30-E.Guidry1-J.Shaw).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:12 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 39 for -1 yard (45-M.Agude26-L.Toailoa).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 39(12:34 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams pushed ob at UCLA 9 for 30 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(11:59 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams. Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCLA 4(11:52 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 25 for 21 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:43 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 6 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 31(11:21 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for 3 yards (32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREG 34(10:56 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 34 for no gain (1-N.Sewell).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 34(10:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (3-J.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(10:11 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 40 for 4 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 40(9:52 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 43 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 43(9:23 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 48 for 5 yards (32-J.Happle0-D.Lenoir).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(9:03 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin scrambles runs ob at ORE 41 for 11 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(8:55 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 25 for 16 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(8:36 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 22 for 3 yards (54-D.Mathis5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 22(8:30 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to ORE 10 for 12 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(8:17 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to ORE 2 for 8 yards (12-D.James).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 2(7:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 22 for 21 yards (36-E.Fernea). Penalty on ORE 11-T.Bridges Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 22.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:33 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams pushed ob at ORE 17 for 5 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 17(6:55 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 18 for 1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 18(6:19 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 18(6:14 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 35 yards from ORE 18 Downed at the UCLA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(6:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 50 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 50(5:35 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 46 for 4 yards (3-J.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 46(5:24 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at ORE 39 for 7 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(4:59 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(4:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to ORE 38 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa54-D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - OREG 38(4:24 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 33 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - OREG 33(3:53 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE 13. 23-V.McKinley to ORE 22 for 9 yards (64-S.Marrazzo23-C.Cota).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(3:43 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 41 for 19 yards (30-E.Guidry).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(3:17 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for -5 yards (45-M.Agude).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCLA 36(2:41 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to UCLA 15 for 49 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(2:04 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 12 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 12(1:29 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 56 yards from ORE 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 22 for 13 yards (80-B.Addison33-C.Habibi-Likio). Penalty on UCLA 26-A.Authement Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UCLA 22.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 12(1:24 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 16 for 4 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 16(0:41 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 18 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia50-P.Aumavae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREG 18(0:08 - 3rd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - OREG 18(0:04 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 14-D.Warnell False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 18. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 13(0:04 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 62 yards from UCLA 13. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 40 for 15 yards (83-D.Priebe).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams. Penalty on UCLA 92-O.Odighizuwa Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 45(14:54 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 48 for 3 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 48(14:25 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 49 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(13:46 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to UCLA 23 for 26 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(13:13 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to UCLA 25 for -2 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:38 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:33 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - UCLA 25(12:28 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:24 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 24 for -1 yard (12-D.James).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 24(11:58 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa6-N.Pickett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREG 29(11:25 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 29(11:19 - 4th) 99-L.Akers punts 49 yards from UCLA 29 to the ORE 22 downed by 36-E.Fernea.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(11:06 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 42 for 20 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(10:26 - 4th) 12-T.Shough pushed ob at UCLA 43 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:04 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 39 for 4 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 39(9:23 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to UCLA 32 for 7 yards. Penalty on ORE 3-J.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 35.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 45(8:58 - 4th) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 46 for -9 yards (26-L.Toailoa35-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - UCLA 46(8:11 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to UCLA 46 for 8 yards (3-R.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UCLA 46(7:21 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 36 yards from UCLA 46 to UCLA 10 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 10(7:16 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez to UCLA 17 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 17(6:55 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin scrambles to UCLA 21 for 4 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(6:26 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 5 yards (47-M.Funa54-D.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 26(5:55 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for 4 yards (44-B.Swinson54-D.Mathis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 30(5:36 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 1 yard (32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREG 30(5:36 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 30 for no gain (32-J.Happle).
|+24 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 30(5:14 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to ORE 46 for 24 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(4:56 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 46(4:50 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ORE 27 for 19 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(4:37 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 27(4:34 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota pushed ob at ORE 18 for 9 yards (54-D.Mathis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 18(4:13 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ORE 11 for 7 yards (38-T.Snee23-V.McKinley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(3:49 - 4th) 10-D.Felton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 61 yards from UCLA 35 to ORE 4 fair catch by 2-D.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(3:43 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 36 for 11 yards (12-E.Gates).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(3:02 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 41 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 41(2:17 - 4th) 12-T.Shough to ORE 42 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 42(1:30 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 43 for 1 yard (1-J.Shaw).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 43(1:24 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 38 yards from ORE 43 to UCLA 19 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(1:17 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 33 for 14 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(1:08 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs ob at UCLA 46 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(1:02 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 43 for -3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia). Penalty on ORE 97-B.Dorlus Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCLA 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(0:55 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 39(0:50 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREG 44(0:50 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREG 44(0:47 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ORE 41 for 3 yards (29-A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - OREG 41(0:25 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
