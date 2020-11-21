|
|
|UK
|BAMA
Smith, No. 1 Alabama rout short-handed Kentucky, 63-3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 144 yards and set the Southeastern Conference career record with two more touchdowns in No. 1 Alabama's 63-3 victory over short-handed Kentucky on Saturday.
Mac Jones passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Najee Harris ran for a pair of scores for the Crimson Tide (7-0 SEC), both in less than three quarters. A slow start turned into a breezy return from a three-week layoff after LSU was forced to call off last week's scheduled game because of COVID-19 troubles.
The outmanned Wildcats (3-5) were missing a number of key players because of injuries or coronavirus protocol. They were competitive early on the stat sheet, but it didn't hold up particularly long on the scoreboard.
Smith broke Amari Cooper's SEC and Alabama record with his 32nd touchdown catch, a 10-yarder from Jones in the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder from freshman backup Bryce Young.
Jones completed 16 of 24 passes but also was intercepted at the goal line in a rare mistake. Harris had a 42-yard touchdown run and gained 83 yards on 13 carries.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passed for just 120 yards and was benched after throwing an interception that Jordan Battle returned 45 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen couldn't get anything going, either. The Wildcats gained 121 yards in the first quarter and 60 the rest of the way.
Kentucky played without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, guard Luke Fortner, tight ends Justin Rigg and Brenden Bates, and linebackers Jamin Davis and D'Eryk Jackson. The school didn't disclose reasons for each player's absence.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kentucky: Despite missing all those players, the Wildcats kept it close for a while. They controlled the ball much of the first half, but settled for three field goal tries and converted only one. Kentucky couldn't muster much offense after that.
Alabama: Didn't have anything close to a flawless first half on either side of the ball, but still took a 28-3 lead into the locker room. Had the ball for just 9:20 in the half.
FRESHMAN SHOWCASE
Alabama got backups such as Young and freshman tailback Jase McClellan significant playing time. McClellan ran for 99 yards and a late touchdown, moving up the depth chart after Trey Sanders was injured in a car accident.
UP NEXT
Kentucky visits No. 6 Florida next Saturday.
Alabama hosts No. 23 Auburn in the Iron Bowl next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|29
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|179
|509
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|226
|Rush Attempts
|32
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|120
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|21
|114
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-69
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|179
|TOTAL YDS
|509
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|10/19
|120
|0
|1
|
B. Allen 11 QB
|B. Allen
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|68
|0
|20
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|5
|5
|0
|7
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Devonshire 36 CB
|M. Devonshire
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Gatewood 2 QB
|J. Gatewood
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
B. Allen 11 QB
|B. Allen
|2
|-9
|0
|-2
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1
|-36
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|9
|4
|52
|0
|33
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|5
|3
|44
|0
|17
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|3
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Cummings 84 WR
|I. Cummings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Drennen II 5 RB
|M. Drennen II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 6 LB
|J. Casey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 15 QB
|J. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bembry 42 LB
|M. Bembry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 34 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 93 DT
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 LB
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 DB
|K. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Douglass 11 DB
|M. Douglass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson 96 DE
|I. Gibson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DE
|K. Looney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/2
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|7
|48.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 DB
|Z. Johnson
|4
|20.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|10
|99
|1
|23
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|13
|83
|2
|42
|
R. Williams 23 RB
|R. Williams
|10
|30
|1
|11
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|6
|22
|1
|11
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|14
|9
|144
|2
|35
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|3
|3
|78
|0
|34
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|3
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Tucker 86 TE
|C. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingraham 52 DL
|B. Ingraham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|46.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 20 for 18 yards (10-A.Kaho).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(14:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 32 for 12 yards (3-D.Wright8-C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(14:26 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 1 yard (31-W.Anderson48-P.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 33(13:56 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 3 yards (50-T.Smith48-P.Mathis).
|-8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 36(13:19 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 28 FUMBLES (3-T.Wilson). 3-T.Wilson recovers at the KEN 28. 3-T.Wilson to KEN 28 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UK 28(12:48 - 1st) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 43 yards from KEN 28. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 16 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(12:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 21 for 34 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(12:06 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 20 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 20(11:35 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 4 for 16 yards (5-D.Square29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAMA 4(11:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 1 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(10:43 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 1 for no gain (23-T.Ajian29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 1(10:12 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 57 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 27 for 19 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(10:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to KEN 40 for 13 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 40(9:31 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 48 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 48(8:54 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 50 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(8:26 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 17 for 33 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(7:51 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 15 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 15(7:10 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 3 for 12 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 15(7:10 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 20-K.Smoke. 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 3 for 12 yards. Team penalty on BAMA Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 15. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UK 10(6:34 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to BAMA 1 for 9 yards. Penalty on KEN 67-L.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - UK 20(6:08 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 15 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 15(5:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UK 15(5:24 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for 24 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:53 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to KEN 49 for 2 yards (5-D.Square15-J.Wright).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 49(4:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 49 for -2 yards (13-J.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:47 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:41 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 51 yards from BAMA 49 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(3:34 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 27 for 7 yards (3-D.Wright8-C.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 27(3:01 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 14 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(2:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 1 yard (50-T.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 42(1:48 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 49 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(1:12 - 1st) 22-K.Smoke to BAMA 47 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 47(0:45 - 1st) Team penalty on KEN 12 players 5 yards enforced at BAMA 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - UK 48(0:30 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris. Team penalty on BAMA Illegal use of hands declined. Penalty on BAMA 28-J.Jobe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KEN 48. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(0:20 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to BAMA 20 for 17 yards (28-J.Jobe9-J.Battle).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to BAMA 15 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 15(14:25 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to BAMA 8 for 7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BAMA 8(13:46 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to BAMA 7 for 1 yard (92-J.Eboigbe48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 7(13:01 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 7(12:55 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to BAMA 6 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|-36 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 6(12:10 - 2nd) to BAMA 6 FUMBLES. 96-M.Ruffolo to BAMA 42 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(12:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 3 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 45(11:45 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 28 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(11:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Penalty on KEN 92-P.Hoskins Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at KEN 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(10:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to KEN 10 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 10(10:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 3(10:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAMA False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 62 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 34 for 31 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(10:03 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 35 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 35(8:42 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 38 for 3 yards (47-B.Young).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 38(8:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to BAMA 41 for 21 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(8:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 22-K.Smoke. 22-K.Smoke to BAMA 41 for no gain (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 41(7:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Smoke.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UK 41(7:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to BAMA 27 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(6:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Smoke.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 27(6:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to BAMA 25 for 2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 25(5:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - UK 25(5:42 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(5:37 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 26 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal42-M.Bembry).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(5:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 18 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(4:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(4:28 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 42 for 14 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(4:40 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KEN 12 players declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 18 for 13 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(3:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 21 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris48-P.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 21(3:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to KEN 24 for 3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 24(2:35 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UK 24(2:32 - 2nd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards from KEN 24. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 29 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(2:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 32 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 32(1:58 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 59-K.Looney Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 32. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(1:42 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 46 for 9 yards (42-M.Bembry).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(1:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to KEN 37 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(1:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(0:59 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 18 for 19 yards (26-B.Echols).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(0:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(0:46 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(0:38 - 2nd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 31 for 3 yards (31-W.Anderson48-P.Mathis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 25 for 25 yards (27-J.Williams).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:54 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 19 for -6 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAMA 19(14:17 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 28 for 9 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(13:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 46 for 18 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(13:45 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on KEN 29-Y.Corker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAMA 46. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(12:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Joseph at KEN 1. 1-K.Joseph to KEN 22 for 21 yards (22-N.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(12:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at KEN 42 for 20 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(12:12 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 42(12:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 45 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UK 45(11:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UK 45(11:24 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 55 yards from KEN 45 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(11:15 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 20 for no gain (95-Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:43 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:38 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 20(10:28 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 41 yards from BAMA 20 to KEN 39 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:14 - 3rd) 22-K.Smoke to KEN 27 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(9:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(9:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on KEN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 22(9:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Drennen.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAMA 22(9:21 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 48 yards from KEN 22. 6-D.Smith to KEN 29 for 41 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:00 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 22 for 7 yards (15-J.Wright26-B.Echols).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UK 22(8:47 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 22(8:33 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 17 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 17(8:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 17(7:55 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 6 for 11 yards (29-Y.Corker4-J.Paschal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(7:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 1 for 5 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 1(6:48 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:43 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 31 for 6 yards (29-D.Hellams47-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:59 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 31(5:49 - 3rd) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 45 yards from KEN 31 to BAMA 24 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(5:40 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to KEN 41 for 35 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(5:12 - 3rd) Team penalty on KEN Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KEN 41. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(5:12 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 16 for 10 yards (26-B.Echols50-M.McCall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(5:12 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to KEN 8 for 8 yards (92-P.Hoskins21-Q.Mosely).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 8(4:42 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 5 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UK 5(2:58 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to KEN 5 for no gain (5-D.Square).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - UK 5(2:58 - 3rd) 9-B.Young sacked at KEN 13 for -8 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UK 13(2:58 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 13. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 18 - UK 18(1:55 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:42 - 3rd) 17-J.McClain to KEN 26 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(0:24 - 3rd) 11-B.Allen sacked at KEN 19 for -7 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - BAMA 19(0:24 - 3rd) 11-B.Allen sacked at KEN 17 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAMA 17(15:00 - 4th) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 48 yards from KEN 17. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 44 for 9 yards (9-D.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(14:51 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 49 for 5 yards (13-J.Weaver59-K.Looney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 49(14:51 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 47 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 47(14:21 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 44 for 3 yards (6-J.Casey96-I.Gibson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:43 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan pushed ob at KEN 28 for 16 yards (1-K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(13:08 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 25 for 3 yards (3-C.Dort).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 25(12:31 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 14 for 11 yards (14-C.Valentine21-Q.Mosely).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(11:58 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 12 for 2 yards (50-M.McCall6-J.Casey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 12(11:20 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 3 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(10:44 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 2 for 1 yard (29-Y.Corker50-M.McCall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(9:19 - 4th) 23-R.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN 25 fair catch by 28-Z.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:15 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Cummings.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(9:15 - 4th) 17-J.McClain to KEN 24 for -1 yard (47-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 24(9:10 - 4th) 11-B.Allen incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAMA 24(8:32 - 4th) 94-C.Goodfellow punts 49 yards from KEN 24 to BAMA 27 fair catch by 2-P.Surtain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(8:19 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 38 for 11 yards (34-J.Geiger).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(8:19 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 40 for 2 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 40(7:38 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 37 for 23 yards (47-K.McDaniel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(6:52 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 29 for 8 yards (52-J.Rogers34-J.Geiger).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 29(6:09 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 28 for 1 yard (11-M.Douglass6-J.Casey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 28(5:26 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 24 for 4 yards (52-J.Rogers).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(4:40 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Mahone).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 25(3:12 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to KEN 27 for -2 yards (6-J.Casey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - UK 27(2:27 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to KEN 19 for 8 yards (27-J.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
4 & 5 - UK 19(1:42 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(1:34 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 28 for 3 yards (50-T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(0:54 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 32 for 4 yards (98-J.Burroughs52-B.Ingraham).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(0:16 - 4th) 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 30 for -2 yards (50-T.Smith).
