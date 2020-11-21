|
|
|NAL
|BYU
No. 8 BYU routs overmatched North Alabama to improve to 9-0
PROVO, Utah (AP) Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and No. 8 BYU routed overmatched North Alabama 66-14 on Saturday to improve to 9-0.
Allgeier had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing. He had a season-high 256.3 QB rating.
BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives. The Cougars rolled up 394 total yards and averaged 11.3 yards per play before halftime.
Rett Files threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (0-4). Files played during the second and fourth quarters while starting quarterback Blake Dever took snaps in the first and third quarters. Dever threw for 107 yards.
Wilson hit Gunner Romney with a 50-yard pass in double coverage on the Cougars' first play from scrimmage to set up a 2-yard scoring toss to Isaac Rex that put BYU up 7-0.
Allgeier scored on 2-yard runs on each of BYU's next two drives. His longest run of the day, a 39-yard sprint down the sideline, set up a 19-yard pass from Wilson to Neil Pau'u on the next play that gave the Cougars a four-touchdown lead.
Isaiah Kaufusi scooped up a fumble and returned it 50 yards to set up a 3-yard TD catch from Isaac Rex, extending the lead to 35-0.
North Alabama finally got on the board with a 2-yard run from Ja'Won Howell with 1:37 left in the first half. Any momentum gained from the touchdown was short-lived. Wilson tossed a 58-yard pass to Dax Milne to open BYU's ensuing drive. It set up a 22-yard score on a screen pass to Kavika Fonua that gave BYU a 42-7 lead going into halftime.
North Alabama allowed only 21 total first-half points in its first three games and held all three of those earlier opponents scoreless in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Alabama: The Lions never seriously threatened BYU. Their defense could not get stops and their offense struggled to extend drives when it mattered.
BYU: The Cougars coasted over an overmatched FCS opponent. BYU did not punt for the first time until the third quarter and scored its most points in a game since beating Wagner 70-6 in 2015.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Obliterating an FCS opponent isn't likely to move the needle for BYU in the AP Top 25 Poll.
UP NEXT
North Alabama: Completed its fall schedule, going winless in four games.
BYU: Hosts San Diego State on Dec. 12.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|354
|555
|Total Plays
|68
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|278
|Rush Attempts
|28
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|8.4
|Yards Passing
|305
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|26-40
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-31
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|2-53.5
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|305
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|354
|TOTAL YDS
|555
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Price 22 RB
|T. Price
|5
|24
|0
|20
|
J. Howell 24 RB
|J. Howell
|13
|22
|1
|5
|
P. Driggers 81 WR
|P. Driggers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Files 18 QB
|R. Files
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
B. Dever 7 QB
|B. Dever
|4
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Boykin 15 WR
|D. Boykin
|3
|3
|64
|0
|28
|
C. Swan 87 TE
|C. Swan
|6
|3
|45
|0
|18
|
C. Hall 8 WR
|C. Hall
|7
|3
|34
|0
|12
|
P. Driggers 81 WR
|P. Driggers
|5
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
J. Byrd 9 WR
|J. Byrd
|5
|3
|33
|1
|29
|
T. Price 22 RB
|T. Price
|5
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
J. Peavey 3 WR
|J. Peavey
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Terry 35 FB
|J. Terry
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Price 22 RB
|T. Price
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|13
|141
|2
|39
|
M. Davis 19 WR
|M. Davis
|4
|54
|2
|26
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|7
|36
|0
|16
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Finau 20 RB
|S. Finau
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|6
|4
|101
|0
|58
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|2
|60
|0
|50
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|4
|4
|36
|2
|22
|
C. Wheat 96 TE
|C. Wheat
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|4
|3
|20
|2
|15
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|3
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Davis 19 WR
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gagnier 27 DB
|T. Gagnier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Criddle 17 LB
|M. Criddle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Willis 29 DB
|S. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Money 30 DB
|J. Money
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuiloma 51 DL
|J. Tuiloma
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|53
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|53.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 26 WR
|H. Nyberg
|2
|4.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 35-J.Terry. 35-J.Terry to UNA 29 for 4 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAL 29(14:26 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to UNA 39 for 10 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 39(13:42 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 87-C.Swan. 87-C.Swan to BYU 46 for 15 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 46(13:02 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Byrd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 46(12:58 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to BYU 42 for 4 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAL 42(12:21 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAL 42(12:15 - 1st) 17-J.Gurley punts 42 yards from BYU 42 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(12:08 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UNA 30 for 50 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(11:32 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 16 for 14 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 16(10:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 16(10:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UNA 1 for 15 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(10:26 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 2 for -1 yard (12-K.Smith36-JCummings).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 2(9:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UNA 25 fair catch by 12-K.Smith.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(9:42 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 15-D.Boykin. 15-D.Boykin to UNA 48 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 48(9:09 - 1st) 24-J.Howell to UNA 49 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAL 49(8:25 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 5-P.McKaufman.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NAL 49(8:18 - 1st) 7-B.Dever sacked at UNA 43 for -6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NAL 43(7:41 - 1st) 17-J.Gurley punts 40 yards from UNA 43. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 19 for 2 yards (11-A.Little). Penalty on BYU 10-M.Pyper Unnecessary roughness 8 yards enforced at BYU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 9(7:31 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 42 for 33 yards (1-K.Fields52-J.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:58 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 44 for 2 yards (52-J.Barnes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 44(6:17 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to UNA 45 for 11 yards (12-K.Smith).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(5:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to UNA 25 for 20 yards (21-D.Sims).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(5:38 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 10 for 15 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 10(5:12 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 2 for 8 yards (1-K.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 2(4:38 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(4:32 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 25(4:29 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 22-T.Price. 22-T.Price to UNA 36 for 11 yards (57-A.Tofa32-C.Wilcox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 36(3:48 - 1st) 22-T.Price to UNA 38 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NAL 38(3:05 - 1st) Penalty on UNA 74-N.Stern False start 5 yards enforced at UNA 38. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAL 33(2:41 - 1st) 7-B.Dever complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to UNA 47 for 14 yards (41-K.Pili12-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 47(2:03 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAL 47(1:57 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Byrd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NAL 47(1:53 - 1st) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Price.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAL 47(1:48 - 1st) 17-J.Gurley punts 47 yards from UNA 47. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 14 for 8 yards (44-W.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(1:36 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 26 for 12 yards (23-C.Feagins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(1:21 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 39 for 13 yards (90-D.Bickham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(1:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 39(1:01 - 1st) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 46 for 7 yards (44-W.Evans).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BYU 46(0:39 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper. Team penalty on UNA 12 players 5 yards enforced at BYU 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(0:28 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 49(0:28 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 41 for 8 yards.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 41(15:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 11 for 30 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(14:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex. Penalty on UNA 41-T.Antkowiak Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at UNA 11. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 5(14:13 - 2nd) 34-K.Fonua to UNA 2 for 3 yards (34-T.Townsend).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BYU 2(13:29 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wake.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 2(13:29 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(13:24 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 27 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe98-G.Summers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAL 27(13:24 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 29 for 2 yards (41-K.Pili95-K.Tonga).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAL 29(12:00 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to UNA 41 for 12 yards (41-K.Pili53-I.Kaufusi).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 41(11:17 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 15-D.Boykin. 15-D.Boykin to BYU 46 for 13 yards (1-M.Harper4-T.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 46(10:42 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to BYU 43 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NAL 43(10:05 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 24-J.Howell. 24-J.Howell to BYU 44 for -1 yard (12-M.Moore). Team penalty on UNA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BYU 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAL 48(9:35 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd to BYU 45 for 3 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAL 45(8:55 - 2nd) 18-R.Files to BYU 44 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NAL 44(8:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Gurley punts 31 yards from BYU 44 to BYU 13 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg. Penalty on BYU 44-S.Fevaleaki Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(7:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for 4 yards (14-A.Craighton90-D.Bickham).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 42(6:47 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 19 for 39 yards (52-J.Barnes).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 19(6:47 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(6:39 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 25(6:34 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 3-J.Peavey. 3-J.Peavey to UNA 44 for 19 yards (17-M.Criddle4-T.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 44(5:51 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 22-T.Price. 22-T.Price to UNA 49 for 5 yards (17-M.Criddle7-G.Udo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAL 49(5:05 - 2nd) 22-T.Price to UNA 49 FUMBLES (49-P.Wilgar). 53-I.Kaufusi to UNA 6 for 50 yards (8-C.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - BYU 6(4:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UNA 1 for 5 yards (29-J.Battle).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 1(4:20 - 2nd) 18-G.Romney to UNA 2 for -1 yard (36-JCummings29-J.Battle).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 2(4:20 - 2nd) 34-K.Fonua to UNA 3 for -1 yard (25-C.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - BYU 3(3:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(2:59 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall runs ob at UNA 36 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 36(2:33 - 2nd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 37 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAL 37(2:03 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAL 37(1:54 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 87-C.Swan. 87-C.Swan pushed ob at BYU 45 for 18 yards (17-M.Criddle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAL 45(1:54 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 4-T.Warner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 45. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 30(1:54 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 15-D.Boykin. 15-D.Boykin to BYU 2 for 28 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 30(1:50 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 15-D.Boykin. 15-D.Boykin to BYU 2 for 28 yards.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) 47-G.Easterling extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) 37-S.Contorno kicks 40 yards from UNA 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 15-C.Christensen.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:37 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to UNA 17 for 58 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(1:11 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 83-I.Rex False start 5 yards enforced at UNA 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BYU 22(1:11 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - BYU 22(1:11 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 34-K.Fonua. 34-K.Fonua runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UNA 25 fair catch by 22-T.Price.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(0:48 - 2nd) 22-T.Price to UNA 45 for 20 yards (12-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAL 45(0:31 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Price. Penalty on BYU 1-M.Harper Holding 10 yards enforced at UNA 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 45(0:22 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Hall.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 45(0:22 - 2nd) 18-R.Files scrambles runs ob at BYU 44 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAL 44(0:22 - 2nd) 18-R.Files complete to 22-T.Price. 22-T.Price to BYU 43 for 1 yard (1-M.Harper).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - NAL 43(0:07 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - BYU 43(0:07 - 2nd) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Hall.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-S.Contorno kicks 40 yards from UNA 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 15-C.Christensen.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 34-K.Fonua. 34-K.Fonua to BYU 28 for 3 yards (1-K.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 28(14:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 29 for 1 yard (44-W.Evans25-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 29(13:48 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 29(13:42 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 58 yards from BYU 29 to UNA 13 fair catch by 3-J.Peavey.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(13:26 - 3rd) 82-C.Jackson to UNA 43 for -4 yards (34-T.Townsend).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 43(12:44 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 96-C.Wheat. 96-C.Wheat to UNA 18 for 25 yards (1-K.Fields).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(12:19 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to UNA 8 for 10 yards (25-C.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BYU 8(11:44 - 3rd) 20-S.Finau to UNA 7 FUMBLES (25-C.Taylor). 56-C.Barrington to UNA 7 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 7(10:55 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 34-K.Fonua. 34-K.Fonua runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UNA 25 fair catch by 81-P.Driggers.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(10:50 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Little.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 25(10:46 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever complete to 13-C.Turner. 13-C.Turner to UNA 35 for 10 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 35(10:23 - 3rd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 36 for 1 yard (73-C.Haws).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAL 36(9:38 - 3rd) 11-A.Little to UNA 43 for 7 yards (38-J.Kaufusi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAL 43(8:51 - 3rd) 24-J.Howell to UNA 46 for 3 yards (12-M.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAL 46(8:19 - 3rd) Penalty on UNA 11-A.Little False start 5 yards enforced at UNA 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - NAL 41(7:53 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever complete to 8-C.Hall. 8-C.Hall to BYU 48 for 11 yards (12-M.Moore52-J.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAL 48(7:18 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers to BYU 45 for 3 yards (29-S.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAL 45(6:31 - 3rd) 81-P.Driggers to BYU 37 for 8 yards (52-J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 37(5:55 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever scrambles to BYU 33 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAL 33(5:20 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever complete to 81-P.Driggers. 81-P.Driggers pushed ob at BYU 31 for 2 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NAL 31(4:35 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever sacked at BYU 38 for -7 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - NAL 38(3:49 - 3rd) 7-B.Dever sacked at BYU 45 for -7 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(3:34 - 3rd) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 47 for 2 yards (25-C.Taylor12-K.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 47(3:02 - 3rd) 34-K.Fonua to UNA 37 for 16 yards (32-N.Reed).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(2:32 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney to UNA 26 for 11 yards (21-D.Sims).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(1:54 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 19-M.Davis. 19-M.Davis pushed ob at UNA 19 for 7 yards (52-J.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 19(1:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Romney complete to 0-K.Epps. 0-K.Epps to UNA 11 for 8 yards (32-N.Reed).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(0:28 - 3rd) Penalty on UNA 52-J.Barnes Offside 5 yards enforced at UNA 11. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 6(0:06 - 3rd) 19-M.Davis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Price to UNA 32 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 32(14:20 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 22-T.Price. 22-T.Price pushed ob at UNA 38 for 6 yards (1-M.Harper).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 38(13:40 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 11-A.Little. 11-A.Little to BYU 41 for 21 yards (12-M.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(13:00 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 87-C.Swan. 87-C.Swan to BYU 29 for 12 yards (1-M.Harper46-D.Jensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(12:29 - 4th) 18-R.Files incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Swan.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 29(12:16 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 4th) 47-G.Easterling extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 4th) 37-S.Contorno kicks 59 yards from UNA 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 25 for 19 yards (32-N.Reed).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAL 25(12:02 - 4th) 16-B.Romney sacked at BYU 19 for -6 yards (44-W.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - NAL 19(11:22 - 4th) 34-K.Fonua to BYU 27 for 8 yards (44-W.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAL 27(10:37 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 34-K.Fonua. 34-K.Fonua to BYU 31 for 4 yards (44-W.Evans).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NAL 31(9:56 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 49 yards from BYU 31 to UNA 20 fair catch by 3-J.Peavey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(9:51 - 4th) 24-J.Howell to UNA 25 for 5 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 25(9:13 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 9-J.Byrd. 9-J.Byrd to UNA 26 for 1 yard (27-T.Gagnier47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 26(8:30 - 4th) 18-R.Files scrambles to UNA 28 for 2 yards (27-T.Gagnier73-C.Haws).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 28(7:49 - 4th) 17-J.Gurley punts 45 yards from UNA 28. 26-H.Nyberg to BYU 28 for 1 yard (15-D.Boykin).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 28(7:37 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 50 for 22 yards (14-A.Craighton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAL 50(6:55 - 4th) 19-M.Davis to BYU 50 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAL 50(6:15 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to UNA 47 for 3 yards (44-W.Evans41-T.Antkowiak).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAL 47(5:34 - 4th) 16-B.Romney scrambles to UNA 40 for 7 yards (19-K.Haynes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAL 40(4:57 - 4th) 20-S.Finau to UNA 37 for 3 yards (31-L.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAL 37(4:29 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to UNA 36 for 1 yard (32-N.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAL 36(3:46 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 96-C.Wheat.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NAL 36(3:41 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(3:36 - 4th) 22-T.Price to UNA 26 for 1 yard (31-M.Tooley47-P.Tanuvasa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 26(2:50 - 4th) 16-L.Nail to UNA 24 FUMBLES (58-U.Leiataua). 1-M.Harper to UNA 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UNA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:36 - 4th) 24-J.Howell to UNA 26 for 1 yard (27-T.Gagnier51-J.Tuiloma).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BYU 26(1:55 - 4th) 24-J.Howell to UNA 26 for no gain (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 26(1:08 - 4th) 18-R.Files complete to 82-E.Rogers. 82-E.Rogers to UNA 45 for 19 yards (28-J.Money).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(0:44 - 4th) 24-J.Howell to UNA 45 for no gain (51-J.Tuiloma58-U.Leiataua).
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1