Williams, Shakir help short-handed Boise State beat Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) Avery Williams had 192 all-purpose yards - including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown - Khalil Shakir caught two touchdowns passes, and Boise State beat Hawaii 40-32 on Saturday night.
Andrew Van Buren had a career-highs of 27 carries and 113 yards rushing for Boise State (4-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Shakir finished with a career-best 11 receptions for 130 yards.
Williams, the 2019 conference special teams player of the the year, had a 34-yard punt return to the Hawaii 44 and two plays later Hank Bachmeier hit Khalil Shakir for a 38-yard touchdown. The Rainbow Warriors then went three-and-out - for the fourth time in their first six possessions - and Shakir caught a 3-yard TD pass from wide receiver CT Thomas on a jet-sweep pass to make it 19-3 just before halftime.
Chevan Cordeiro was 25-of-48 passing for 253 yards and three TDs - including two to Calvin Turner - and added 90 yards rushing on 18 carries for Hawaii (2-3, 2-3). Turner had scoring catches of 36 and 15 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.
Boise State has won nine in a row against the Rainbow Warriors, including a 31-10 victory in the 2019 conference championship game.
Turner's touchdown capped a 13-play, 87-yard drive to open the second half but Williams took the ensuing kickoff, faked a lateral pass and broke a pair of would be tacklers before racing down the right sideline to give Boise State a 17-point lead. After Hawaii again went three-and-out, Williams had a 36-yard punt return that set up the first of Van Buren's two 11-yard scoring runs to make it 33-9 midway through the third quarter.
Seven Broncos players did not play due to positive COVID-19 tests earlier Saturday and another five didn't make the trip due to contact tracing.
|
|
K. Shakir
2 WR
130 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 11 RECs, 6 RuYds
|
|
C. Cordeiro
12 QB
253 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 90 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|408
|394
|Total Plays
|68
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|141
|Rush Attempts
|36
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|281
|253
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|25-48
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-94
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|7-44.3
|Return Yards
|72
|7
|Punts - Returns
|3-72
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|281
|PASS YDS
|253
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|21/31
|278
|1
|1
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|27
|113
|2
|13
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 37 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|15
|11
|130
|2
|38
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|3
|56
|0
|55
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|3
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Bolt 81 TE
|A. Bolt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 46 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bagnah 30 DE
|I. Bagnah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/2
|42
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|42.0
|1
|62
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|60.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|24.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|25/48
|253
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|18
|90
|0
|33
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|12
|32
|1
|13
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|4
|17
|0
|15
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|8
|6
|69
|0
|35
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|10
|5
|65
|2
|36
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|5
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|8
|5
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|6
|2
|17
|1
|13
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Bussey 8 WR
|R. Bussey
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Wilson 86 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Frazier 19 DB
|Q. Frazier
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 DB
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fiso 33 DB
|S. Fiso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ortiz 11 DB
|S. Ortiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 21 DB
|M. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ritner 97 DL
|Z. Ritner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|5
|43.2
|1
|46
|
S. Gaudion 12 P
|S. Gaudion
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|20.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 87 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Pritchard19-Q.Frazier).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 30(14:31 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for -2 yards (1-P.Pavihi55-B.Ta'ala).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 28(13:47 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to BOISE 34 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 34(13:11 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 27 yards from BOISE 34 Downed at the HAW 39.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(12:57 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 42 for 3 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 42(12:32 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 40 for -2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - HAWAII 40(11:57 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 35 for -5 yards (2-J.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HAWAII 35(11:25 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 25 for 2 yards (18-C.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(11:14 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 24 for -1 yard (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 24(10:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 24(10:32 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BOISE 24(10:25 - 1st) 7-L.Caples punts 62 yards from BOISE 24 Downed at the HAW 14.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14(10:14 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 20 for 6 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 20(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 23 for 3 yards (0-J.Skinner55-S.Irwin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 23(9:13 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for 1 yard (21-T.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(8:43 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 26 for 2 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 26(8:24 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 26(8:20 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 41 for 33 yards (14-K.Kaniho).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(7:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 33 for 8 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33(7:20 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 22 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 27(6:42 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bussey.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 27(6:38 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 20 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 20(6:01 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-Z.Bowens. 6-Z.Bowens to BOISE 12 for 8 yards (22-T.LeBeauf26-A.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12(5:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 10 for 2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 10(4:55 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 10(4:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - HAWAII 10(4:40 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:36 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 20 for -5 yards (19-Q.Frazier99-J.Laulu).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 15 - BOISE 20(4:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to HAW 25 for 55 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(3:29 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 24 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 24(2:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 19 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau19-Q.Frazier).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 19(2:19 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 6 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - BOISE 6(1:54 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran Chop block 15 yards enforced at HAW 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 21 - BOISE 21(1:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Bolt.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - BOISE 21(1:40 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Hopper.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - BOISE 21(1:36 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 15 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau97-Z.Ritner). Team penalty on BOISE Illegal formation declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - BOISE 15(1:18 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 35 for 32 yards (14-K.Kaniho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(1:07 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 35 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(0:34 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Panoke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 35(0:22 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 35(0:15 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE 19 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(0:15 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 25 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 25(14:19 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (50-J.Tavai55-B.Ta'ala).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 28(13:58 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 34 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(13:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir. Penalty on HAW 18-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 34. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(13:19 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 44 for 7 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 44(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 44(12:46 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 37 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(12:12 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 31 for 6 yards (92-D.Matthews53-D.Muasau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31(11:38 - 2nd) 37-D.Smith to HAW 25 for 6 yards (18-C.Davis1-P.Pavihi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 25 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(10:23 - 2nd) 37-D.Smith to HAW 26 for -1 yard (99-J.Laulu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HAWAII 26(10:13 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - HAWAII 26(10:13 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(9:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 40 for 15 yards (44-R.Whimpey21-T.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(9:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 44 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 44(8:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Panoke to HAW 46 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 46(7:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 47 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 47(7:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro punts 53 yards from HAW 47 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:18 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 23 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23(6:49 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 29 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 29(6:49 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (18-C.Davis).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32(6:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 20-C.Lockridge at HAW 27. 20-C.Lockridge to HAW 27 for no gain (2-K.Shakir).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(6:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 27(6:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 7-E.Noa Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HAW 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 32(6:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 32(6:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 32(6:03 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 32. 26-A.Williams to HAW 44 for 34 yards (96-A.Stack).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(5:20 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to HAW 38 for 6 yards (21-M.Washington).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 38(5:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:12 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is no good. blocked by 99-J.Laulu.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 16 for 16 yards (24-D.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(4:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 19 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 19(4:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 86-R.Wilson. 86-R.Wilson to HAW 21 for 2 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 21(4:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 21(3:52 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 39 yards from HAW 21 out of bounds at the BOISE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(3:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to HAW 39 for 21 yards (18-C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(3:18 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:47 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 88-T.Hopper. 88-T.Hopper to HAW 31 for 8 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31(2:47 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 25 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(2:23 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 19 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 19(1:53 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 13 for 6 yards (18-C.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(1:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 12 for 1 yard (11-S.Ortiz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 12(1:12 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 9 for 3 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 9(1:09 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to HAW 3 for 6 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3(1:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for -1 yard (8-M.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28(0:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 25 for -3 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 25(0:31 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 36 yards from HAW 25 Downed at the BOISE 39. Team penalty on BOISE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(0:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40(0:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 45 for 15 yards (95-D.Obichere).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 13 for 13 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 12 yards (34-A.Teubner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(14:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for no gain (2-J.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(14:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 38 for 13 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(13:53 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to BOISE 47 for 15 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 47(13:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 49 for -2 yards.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 49(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 29 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(13:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 27 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27(12:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 26 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho). Penalty on BOISE 95-D.Obichere Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 26.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16(12:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 16(11:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 4 for 12 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+2 YD
|(11:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - HAWAII 4(11:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (2-J.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 1(11:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(11:09 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham99-S.Matlock).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(10:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Panoke.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(10:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for -1 yard (28-K.Kaniho99-S.Matlock).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - HAWAII 24(10:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 19 for -5 yards (55-S.Irwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - HAWAII 19(10:12 - 3rd) 96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 19. 26-A.Williams to HAW 26 for 36 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(9:23 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 13 for 13 yards (18-C.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(9:01 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 11 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 11(8:37 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Bowens.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(8:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 36 for 11 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(7:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(7:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 37 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - HAWAII 37(6:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 49 for 12 yards (8-M.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(6:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 38 for 13 yards (0-J.Skinner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(6:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 36 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 36(5:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (16-L.Taylor).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(5:30 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to HAW 36 for 43 yards (18-C.Davis29-D.Dalton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(4:54 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 21 for 15 yards (16-L.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(4:26 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 16 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 16(3:52 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 11 for 5 yards (92-D.Matthews53-D.Muasau).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(3:45 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(3:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 22 for -3 yards (44-R.Whimpey25-B.Wickersham).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 22(3:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 33 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 33(2:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 40 for 7 yards (21-T.Jones). Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at HAW 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28(2:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 32 for 4 yards (26-A.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 32(1:41 - 3rd) 12-S.Gaudion punts 41 yards from HAW 32 to BOISE 27 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:35 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 27 for no gain (50-J.Tavai).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 27(1:06 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 26 for -1 yard (5-K.Bethley53-D.Muasau).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 26(0:31 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 37 for 11 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(15:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier sacked at BOISE 35 for -2 yards FUMBLES (50-J.Tavai). 68-J.Stetz to BOISE 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 35(14:26 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 35 for no gain (50-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 35(13:58 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HAWAII 35(13:39 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 44 yards from BOISE 35. 87-D.Scott to HAW 28 for 7 yards (52-D.Schramm).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(13:27 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 23-J.Smart False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 23(13:27 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Bowens.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 23(13:19 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter to HAW 37 for 14 yards (21-T.Jones25-B.Wickersham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 37(12:49 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 0-D.Hunter False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 37. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 32(12:34 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 33 for 35 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(12:08 - 4th) 4-M.Reed to BOISE 32 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 32(11:37 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 29 for 3 yards (26-A.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 29(11:11 - 4th) 7-C.Turner runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on HAW 35-H.Keliiliki Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 29. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - HAWAII 39(10:59 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 28 for 11 yards.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 28(10:25 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BOISE 15 for 13 yards (26-A.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(10:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(9:56 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (50-J.Tavai55-B.Ta'ala).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 28(9:25 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 45 for 17 yards (53-D.Muasau). Penalty on BOISE 18-B.Bowens Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 28. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - BOISE 18(8:55 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge5-K.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 30(8:48 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 30(8:41 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 35 yards from BOISE 30 Downed at the HAW 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(8:29 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Bowens.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(8:26 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 40 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 40(8:05 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 41 for 1 yard (99-S.Matlock).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 41(7:35 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 50 for 9 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(7:19 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Panoke.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 50(7:15 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 50(7:11 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Walker at HAW 24. 2-J.Walker to HAW 24 for no gain. Penalty on BOISE 2-J.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 50. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(7:05 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall. Penalty on BOISE 55-S.Irwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:53 - 4th) 3-M.Stovall to BOISE 15 for 10 yards (2-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(6:29 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 15(6:23 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 16 for -1 yard (99-S.Matlock).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HAWAII 16(5:42 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - HAWAII 16(5:36 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall. Penalty on BOISE 26-A.Williams Pass interference 14 yards enforced at BOISE 16. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - HAWAII 2(5:31 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 4 for -2 yards (41-J.Clark30-I.Bagnah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 4(4:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:52 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(4:52 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27(4:08 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 3 yards (50-J.Tavai).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 30(3:27 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 38 for 32 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(2:47 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 36 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 36(2:42 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 33 for 3 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 33(2:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 29 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 33(2:00 - 4th) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 28 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(1:53 - 4th) kneels at HAW 30 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 30(1:14 - 4th) kneels at HAW 32 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - HAWAII 32(0:34 - 4th) kneels at HAW 34 for -2 yards.
