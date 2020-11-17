|
|
|MICH
|RUT
Struggling Michigan hopes to cure ails vs. Rutgers
Michigan's inability to compete with arch-rival Ohio State during the Jim Harbaugh era has been hugely disappointing to its large fan base, but right now, the Wolverines are struggling to beat any Big Ten team.
The Wolverines (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) have spun into disarray, losing three straight games and looking increasingly bad in the process. The most recent development was an embarrassing, five-touchdown thumping by Wisconsin last week, and now the program Harbaugh was hired to turn into a perennial contender just hopes to get past Rutgers (1-3, 1-3) on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Harbaugh, whose future beyond this season has become a major question mark, is emphasizing a positive approach.
"We're never going to stop. We're never going to slow down and we're darn sure not gonna feel sorry for ourselves," he said. "Find a way to go 1-0 this week. It's in the eyes, cheerful and undefeated. Keep pushing, keep attacking."
Harbaugh is intent on keeping the players engaged, even though their preseason goals have been shattered by the 49-11 home loss to Wisconsin, which followed a 38-21 rout at Indiana and a 27-24 defeat against Michigan State.
"Guys are 18, 19, 20, 21-years-old, everybody has gone through challenges and obstacles at this time of their lives," he said. "They're at an age that they've gone through obstacles. They've had adversity in their lives and they've overcome it. ... Come back, shake it off and you go forward and you push through with enthusiasm, with a bounce in your step. That's the objective."
Joe Milton won the quarterback competition in camp, but he'll have to fight to hold onto that spot. Milton had two first-half passes intercepted on Saturday and was benched in the third quarter. Cade McNamara led the offense on its lone touchdown drive.
"We're going to open it up. There will be competition," Harbaugh said. "Both will see action with the ones throughout the week."
There's plenty of other issues confronting Harbaugh. Since the season-opening win at Minnesota, the rushing attack has managed 70.7 yards a game -- less than 3.0 yards per attempt with no gains as long as 20 yards.
It's no wonder Michigan has averaged only 18.7 points a game. Opponents, meantime, are averaging 38 points during the three-game slide, and the Wolverines haven't forced a turnover.
The Scarlet Knights (1-3) have their own problems. They've also dropped three in a row since a season-opening road win at Michigan State.
Coach Greg Schiano is unfazed by the Wolverines' woes.
"It's going to be a big challenge," he said. "I know some look at their record, but it's still a Michigan football team. They're very, very talented. They run extremely well."
Rutgers' starting quarterback has also struggled, but for now Schiano isn't making a change.
Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral threw three second-half interceptions in a 23-20 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
"Noah is our starting quarterback," Schiano said. "I think I need to, from our standpoint at least, kind of settle things down a little bit. We are clearly in the developmental stage of offense, defense and special teams. With everything that has gone on this year, without training camp and spring ball, we can't get the cart before the horse. But if you look in this developmental stage, offensively we are performing better than any time in the history of Big Ten football for Rutgers."
Overall, Vedral has been picked off seven times, compared to five touchdown tosses. Bo Melton (20 receptions, four touchdowns) has the main target, while Isaih Pacheco (5.2 yards per carry) leads the rushing attack.
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. McNamara
12 QB
260 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
N. Vedral
0 QB
378 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|24
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|497
|482
|Total Plays
|91
|85
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|104
|Rush Attempts
|43
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|349
|378
|Comp. - Att.
|32-48
|29-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|12-99
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|6-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|349
|PASS YDS
|378
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|482
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|27/36
|260
|4
|0
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|5/12
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|22
|110
|1
|25
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|6
|26
|0
|8
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|4
|4
|1
|2
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|4
|-16
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|7
|5
|105
|2
|46
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|6
|4
|50
|0
|31
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|8
|4
|44
|1
|16
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|5
|5
|43
|1
|16
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|4
|36
|0
|14
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|5
|4
|30
|0
|21
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|5
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Mason 42 RB
|B. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 40 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dennis 13 DB
|E. Dennis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 DL
|J. Welschof
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Speight 67 DL
|J. Speight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morant 31 DB
|J. Morant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCurry 43 WR
|J. McCurry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/3
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|45.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|4
|39.8
|95
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|15
|43
|0
|7
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|5
|15
|0
|10
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|9
|11
|0
|21
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|7
|2
|3
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|10
|7
|127
|0
|38
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|13
|7
|109
|1
|61
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|9
|8
|80
|1
|43
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|2
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|10-6
|2.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/3
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|6
|41.0
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|17.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 27 for 22 yards (20-B.Hawkins40-B.VanSumeren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(14:53 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 29(14:26 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RUT 29(14:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - RUT 29(14:15 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 29 to MICH 35 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(14:07 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 34 for -1 yard (8-T.Fogg26-C.Onyechi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 34(13:36 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 40 for 6 yards (7-B.White).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 40(12:59 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to RUT 44 for 16 yards (7-B.White9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(12:32 - 1st) 9-C.Evans pushed ob at RUT 40 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(12:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to RUT 38 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 38(11:18 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to RUT 20 FUMBLES (7-B.White). 0-C.Izien to RUT 29 for 9 yards (6-C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(11:07 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 2 yards (95-D.Jeter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 31(10:47 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 40 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(10:29 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for no gain (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on RUT 54-C.Paillant Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 40. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 30(10:06 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at RUT 36 for 6 yards (22-G.Green).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - RUT 36(9:29 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 29 for -7 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - RUT 29(9:05 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 38 for 9 yards (4-V.Gray).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - RUT 38(8:16 - 1st) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RUT 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - RUT 33(8:16 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 33 to MICH 26 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(8:10 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson pushed ob at MICH 48 for 22 yards (7-B.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(7:46 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 49 for 3 yards (11-D.Singleton99-M.Dwumfour).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 49(7:14 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 48 for 1 yard (11-D.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 48(6:34 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICH 48(6:29 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 48 yards from RUT 48 to RUT End Zone. touchback. Penalty on RUT 31-J.Wright-Collins Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at RUT 48. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICH 43(6:20 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to RUT 43 for no gain (50-J.Turner3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(6:16 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 14 for 43 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(5:45 - 1st) 4-A.Young to MICH 4 for 10 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - RUT 4(5:15 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to MICH 3 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 3(4:39 - 1st) 21-J.Langan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 51 yards from RUT 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 28 for 14 yards (58-M.Toure).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(4:23 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 33 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi23-E.Lumor).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MICH 33(3:53 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 26 for -7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICH 26(3:06 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICH 26(3:02 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 47 yards from MICH 26 to RUT 27 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(2:54 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 39 for 12 yards (12-J.Ross4-V.Gray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(2:25 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 21-J.Langan. 21-J.Langan to RUT 43 for 4 yards (91-T.Upshaw2-C.Kemp).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 43(1:58 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral scrambles runs ob at RUT 45 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 45(1:24 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 45 for no gain (20-B.Hawkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 45(0:49 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 45 to MICH 14 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 14(0:43 - 1st) 14-R.Wilson to MICH 23 for 9 yards (21-T.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICH 23(0:12 - 1st) 2-B.Corum to MICH 23 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 23(15:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 24 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 24(14:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 24(14:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 24(14:12 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to RUT 45 for 31 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(13:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on RUT 0-C.Izien Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(13:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to RUT 33 for 2 yards (7-B.White92-M.Ahanotu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 33(12:56 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to RUT 31 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 31(12:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - MICH 31(12:04 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(11:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 37 for 6 yards (40-B.VanSumeren4-V.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 37(11:44 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 40 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton95-D.Jeter).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 40(11:24 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams pushed ob at MICH 47 for 13 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(10:54 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 47(10:48 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to MICH 40 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray12-J.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 40(10:27 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 36 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:00 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank 15-S.Jones to MICH 3 for 38 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to MICH 1 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(8:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 10 yards from RUT 35. 24-N.Jones to RUT 45 for no gain. Penalty on RUT 9-T.Maddox-Williams Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 69 yards from RUT 30. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 22 for 21 yards (30-C.Conti).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(8:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Corum.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICH 22(8:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 11 for -11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MICH 11(7:43 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 50 yards from MICH 11 to RUT 39 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(7:37 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 38 for -1 yard (22-G.Green20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on RUT 5-P.Woods Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 29(7:23 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods pushed ob at RUT 34 for 5 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - RUT 34(6:57 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - RUT 34(6:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 45 for 21 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(6:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 35 for 10 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(6:12 - 2nd) 15-S.Jones to MICH 41 FUMBLES. 0-N.Vedral to MICH 41 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - RUT 41(5:37 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to MICH 35 for 6 yards (20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on MICH 99-G.Newburg Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MICH 35.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(5:16 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to MICH 20 for no gain (45-A.Shibley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 20(4:38 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 20(4:32 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - RUT 20(4:28 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 52 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 32 for 19 yards (71-A.Lewis58-M.Toure). Penalty on RUT 29-L.Stevens Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 32.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(4:18 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 3 yards (71-A.Lewis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 40(3:47 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to RUT 46 for 14 yards (7-B.White).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(3:33 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(3:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 37 for 12 yards (22-G.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(3:07 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 3 yards (95-D.Jeter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 40(2:43 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 44 for 4 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 44(2:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 44(2:06 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 44 to MICH 17 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:58 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MICH 21 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 21(1:31 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 27 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(1:14 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MICH 30 for 3 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 30(0:42 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 36 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 36(0:28 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 39 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(0:24 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Evans.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 39(0:19 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 39(0:15 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum runs ob at RUT 50 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(0:09 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at RUT 46 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MICH 46(0:05 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 82-N.Eubanks False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 46. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 49(0:05 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs ob at RUT 35 for 16 yards.
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(0:01 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 60 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(14:49 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 32 for 7 yards (22-G.Green).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 32(14:08 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 39 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(13:57 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 42 yards from RUT 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 42 for 19 yards (5-K.Abraham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(13:42 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 49 for 9 yards (11-D.Singleton7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 49(13:11 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 47 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(12:39 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to RUT 49 for -2 yards (11-D.Singleton21-T.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RUT 49(12:00 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 49(11:56 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to RUT 35 for 14 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(11:24 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 10 for 25 yards (2-A.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 10(10:58 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 8 for 2 yards (7-B.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 8(10:12 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:07 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 28(9:39 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 8 yards (22-G.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(9:32 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 36 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(8:57 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 37.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 19 - MICH 27(8:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 41 for 32 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(8:17 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 32 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill27-H.Reynolds).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 32(7:56 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 27 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(7:34 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MICH 25 for 2 yards (12-J.Ross91-T.Upshaw).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 25(6:55 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MICH 24 for 1 yard (95-D.Jeter15-C.Hinton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 24(6:11 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MICH 24(6:04 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 63 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 26 for 24 yards (37-J.Lusardi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(5:53 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 27 for 1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 27(5:24 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 36 for 9 yards (2-A.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(5:02 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 38 for 2 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - RUT 38(4:38 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 82-N.Eubanks False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - RUT 33(4:22 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - RUT 33(4:17 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 12-C.McNamara Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MICH 33. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - RUT 28(4:17 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MICH 36 for 8 yards (58-M.Toure).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 36(3:29 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 40 yards from MICH 36. 2-A.Young to RUT 22 for -2 yards (43-J.McCurry).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:22 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 21 FUMBLES. 0-N.Vedral to RUT 21 for no gain (15-C.Hinton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICH 21(2:49 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - MICH 21(2:42 - 3rd) 15-S.Jones to RUT 27 for 6 yards (40-B.VanSumeren43-J.McCurry).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 27(2:42 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 27. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 29 for no gain (2-A.Young21-T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(1:57 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 38 for 9 yards (21-T.Avery3-O.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 38(1:44 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 43 for 5 yards (50-J.Turner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(1:31 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 7-B.White Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 43.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara to RUT 41 for 1 yard (58-M.Toure).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 41(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to RUT 35 for 6 yards (2-A.Young).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 35(0:52 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to RUT 37 for -2 yards (58-M.Toure3-O.Fatukasi).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 5 - RUT 37(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to RUT 16 for 21 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(14:21 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to RUT 6 for 10 yards (58-M.Toure3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - RUT 6(13:46 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 42-B.Mason.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 6(13:41 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 19 for 12 yards (54-A.Fakih32-J.Harrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 19(13:32 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 19(13:29 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 24 for 5 yards (2-C.Kemp).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 24(12:59 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 38 for 14 yards (30-D.Hill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICH 38(12:40 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 27 for -11 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 21 - MICH 27(12:06 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 35 for 8 yards (23-M.Barrett45-A.Shibley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICH 35(11:28 - 4th) 18-B.Melton to RUT 40 for 5 yards (96-J.Welschof). Team penalty on RUT Illegal formation declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICH 40(11:23 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 40 to MICH 15 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 15(11:17 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 15(11:12 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 29 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(10:34 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 35 for 6 yards (8-T.Fogg21-T.Avery).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 35(9:57 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 42 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(9:25 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 48 for 6 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 48(8:57 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 46 for 6 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(8:19 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 41 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 41(7:43 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to RUT 31 for 10 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(7:11 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to RUT 29 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi7-B.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 29(6:35 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to RUT 21 for 8 yards (7-B.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 21(5:57 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 9 for 12 yards (7-B.White).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - RUT 9(5:15 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:07 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 34 for 9 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 34(4:45 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 6 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 40(4:19 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 49 for 11 yards (12-J.Ross22-G.Green).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(4:02 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 45 for 4 yards (91-T.Upshaw67-J.Speight).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 45(3:44 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 42 for 3 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICH 42(3:13 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 33 for 9 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 33(2:32 - 4th) 4-A.Young to MICH 31 for 2 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICH 31(1:59 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 31(1:52 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 22 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 71-R.O'Neal False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICH 27(1:33 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 25 for 2 yards (45-A.Shibley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICH 25(1:05 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 23 for 2 yards (27-H.Reynolds).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - MICH 23(0:58 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MICH 12 for 11 yards (22-G.Green40-B.VanSumeren).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 12(0:50 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 12(0:46 - 4th) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 11 for 1 yard (95-D.Jeter31-J.Morant).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MICH 11(0:41 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 9 - MICH 11(0:34 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:27 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to MICH End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:27 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(0:22 - 4th) 12-C.McNamara complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 27 for 2 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICH 27(0:18 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 34 for 7 yards (99-M.Dwumfour26-C.Onyechi).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 25-H.Haskins.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 18 for 7 yards (7-B.White3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 18(0:00 - 5) 12-C.McNamara to RUT 17 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - RUT 17(0:00 - 5) 3-Q.Nordin 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 23 for 2 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 23(0:00 - 5) 1-I.Pacheco to MICH 25 for -2 yards (45-A.Shibley).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 5) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 27 for -2 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - RUT 27(0:00 - 5) 1-V.Ambrosio 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:00 - 6) 0-N.Vedral complete to 13-J.Haskins. 13-J.Haskins runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 6) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(0:00 - 6) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 25 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi97-M.Tverdov).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 25(0:00 - 6) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to RUT 8 for 17 yards (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - MICH 8(0:00 - 6) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 9 for -1 yard (8-T.Fogg0-C.Izien). Penalty on RUT 8-T.Fogg Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at RUT 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICH 4(0:00 - 6) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 2 for 2 yards (7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(0:00 - 6) 12-C.McNamara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 6) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 16 for 9 yards (7-B.White21-T.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 16(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 14 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 12 for 2 yards (2-A.Young8-T.Fogg).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - RUT 12(0:00 - 7) 2-B.Corum to RUT 14 for -2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi). Penalty on MICH 66-C.Filiaga Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - RUT 22(0:00 - 7) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - RUT 22(0:00 - 7) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson. Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - RUT 7(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 5 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 5(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 1 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg50-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - RUT 1(0:00 - 7) 12-C.McNamara to RUT 1 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 1(0:00 - 7) 25-H.Haskins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 7) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-O.Fatukasi at RUT 2. 3-O.Fatukasi touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:00 - 7) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to MICH 21 for 4 yards (30-D.Hill22-G.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RUT 21(0:00 - 7) 4-A.Young incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 21(0:00 - 7) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 24 for -3 yards.
|Int
|
4 & 9 - RUT 24(0:00 - 7) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Hill at MICH 24. 30-D.Hill touchback.