|
|
|MTSU
|TROY
Mobley, Peasant score TDs, Middle Tennessee beats Troy 20-17
TROY, Ala. (AP) Chaton Mobley and Frank Peasant had touchdown runs and Middle Tennessee shut out Troy for most of the second half for a 20-17 victory on Saturday.
Troy (4-4) was without second-year coach Chip Lindsey, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mobley scored on a 4-yard run and Peasant a 5-yarder in the first half, each capping long drives for Middle Tennessee (3-6). Crews Holt's 22-yard field goal stretched the Blue Raiders' lead to 17-10 at halftime, and his 49-yard field goal made it 20-10 with 5:20 remaining.
Asher O'Hara was 19-of-23 passing for 210 yards and added 86 yards rushing on 25 carries for Middle Tennessee. Mobley finished with 57 yards rushing and Peasant had 25.
Gunnar Watson's 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive for the Trojans with 28 seconds left. Watson was 25 of 39 for 300 yards passing but threw two interceptions. McClain had six catches for 92 yards.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. O'Hara
10 QB
210 PaYds, 86 RuYds
|
|
K. McClain
6 WR
92 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|396
|392
|Total Plays
|74
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|92
|Rush Attempts
|51
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|210
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|19-23
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|5-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|4-44.3
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|19/23
|210
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|25
|86
|0
|23
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|13
|57
|1
|13
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|6
|25
|1
|10
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|14
|0
|15
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|4
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|8
|7
|90
|0
|23
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|5
|4
|43
|0
|21
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Sewell 45 RB
|J. Sewell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|3-2
|0.5
|1
|
K. Major 21 CB
|K. Major
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 19 CB
|T. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Myers-Glover 30 S
|M. Myers-Glover
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 27 LB
|D. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. McClendon 36 S
|D. McClendon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|2/3
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|3
|40.7
|1
|51
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|10
|62
|1
|24
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|6
|38
|0
|20
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-25
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|7
|6
|92
|1
|40
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|63
|0
|58
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|7
|4
|34
|0
|21
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|3
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|7
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Rogers 7 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 13 CB
|Z. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 49 DE
|A. Showers
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 1 CB
|T. Dunlap
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 S
|K. Nixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 35 LB
|N. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 85 TE
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Miller 50 DE
|Q. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Lacey 29 WR
|O. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/2
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Martin 43 K
|J. Martin
|4
|44.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 17 for 17 yards (42-C.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(14:52 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 16 for -1 yard (19-T.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TROY 16(14:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 11 - TROY 16(14:14 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 44 for 40 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 44(13:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 44(13:29 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to MTS 46 for -2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 12 - TROY 46(13:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to MTS 21 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(12:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TROY 21(12:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson sacked at MTS 29 for -8 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - TROY 29(12:05 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to MTS 15 for 14 yards (3-G.Grate19-T.Ross).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TROY 15(11:25 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Lane.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:20 - 1st) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 26 for 1 yard (85-D.Lewis49-A.Showers).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(10:57 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 49 for 23 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(10:32 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 49 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 49(10:05 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 49 for -2 yards (49-A.Showers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 49(9:20 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MTSU 49(9:13 - 1st) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards from MTS 49 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(9:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson to TRY 28 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 28(8:45 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 33 for 5 yards (42-C.Smith38-J.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(8:28 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 38 for 5 yards (19-T.Ross12-R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 38(8:03 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 43 for 5 yards (19-T.Ross20-D.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(7:33 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 49 for 6 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 49(7:18 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 48 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler3-G.Grate).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 48(7:01 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to MTS 46 for 2 yards (42-C.Smith91-J.Ferguson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(6:26 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 41 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 5 - TROY 41(6:14 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Butler at MTS 30. 38-J.Butler to MTS 34 for 4 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(6:05 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 43 for 9 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 43(5:45 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 44 for 13 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(5:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 42 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 42(4:42 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 37 for 5 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 37(4:21 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 31 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(3:55 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to TRY 28 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 28(3:28 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to TRY 26 for 2 yards (35-N.Harris97-A.Pierce).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 26(2:49 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 20 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(2:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 22 for -2 yards (35-N.Harris).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 22(1:32 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to TRY 4 for 18 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MTSU 4(1:04 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 1st) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 1st) 24-S.Payne kicks 63 yards from MTS 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 49 for 47 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover). Penalty on TRY 16-D.Adkinson Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 31.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(0:44 - 1st) 15-T.Johnson to TRY 26 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 26(0:24 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 25 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras91-J.Ferguson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 25(15:00 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 38 for 13 yards (3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(14:44 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 38(14:37 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley. Penalty on TRY 55-J.Andrews False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 38. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - TROY 33(14:37 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 42 for 9 yards (38-J.Butler).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TROY 42(14:11 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson sacked at TRY 28 for -14 yards FUMBLES (20-D.Thomas). 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - TROY 17(13:03 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin punts 54 yards from TRY 17 to MTS 29 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(12:54 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 35 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 35(12:24 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to TRY 49 for 16 yards (19-D.Starling9-R.Jibunor).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(12:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 37 for 12 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(11:36 - 2nd) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 27 for 10 yards (1-T.Dunlap10-J.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(11:16 - 2nd) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 25 for 2 yards (95-L.Medina2-C.Martial).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 25(10:50 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at TRY 30 for -5 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - MTSU 30(10:01 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to TRY 18 for 12 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 18(9:17 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 16 for 2 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(8:54 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 15 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 15(8:16 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to TRY 5 for 10 yards (7-K.Robertson22-K.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MTSU 5(7:52 - 2nd) 1-F.Peasant runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 24-S.Payne kicks 58 yards from MTS 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 23 yards (26-W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(7:39 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 30 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 30(7:09 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 34 for 4 yards (21-K.Major).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 34(6:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 42 for 8 yards (21-K.Major3-G.Grate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(6:11 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 42(6:05 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 45 for 3 yards (49-J.Starling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TROY 45(5:36 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 67-G.Betts False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 45. No Play.
|+58 YD
|
3 & 12 - TROY 40(5:21 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to MTS 2 for 58 yards (21-K.Major).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TROY 2(4:34 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:29 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 34 for 9 yards (1-T.Dunlap).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(4:01 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 35 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(3:28 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 4 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 39(3:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 49 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(2:36 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 48 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 48(2:06 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson. Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at TRY 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(1:59 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 29 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 29(1:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 23 for 6 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(1:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 19 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 19(0:55 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 45-J.Sewell. 45-J.Sewell to TRY 11 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(0:49 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 3 for 8 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 3(0:33 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 5 for -2 yards (97-A.Pierce8-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 5(0:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 5(0:21 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt kicks 29 yards from MTS 35 to TRY 36 fair catch by 85-D.Lewis.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(0:17 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to MTS 35 for 29 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(0:09 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - TROY 35(0:04 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial30-J.Hines).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(14:23 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 40 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(13:59 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 45 for 5 yards (13-Z.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 45(13:24 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 47 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(12:56 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 45 for 2 yards (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 45(12:11 - 3rd) 7-D.England-Chisolm to TRY 46 for -1 yard (9-R.Jibunor4-C.Slocum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 46(11:25 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 46(11:13 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 35 yards from TRY 46 to TRY 11 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(11:04 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 14 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 14(10:37 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 14(10:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TROY 14(10:24 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 44 yards from TRY 14 to MTS 42 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(10:16 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 43 for 1 yard (95-L.Medina7-K.Robertson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 43(9:39 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to TRY 36 for 21 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(9:10 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to TRY 37 for -1 yard (50-Q.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 37(8:32 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 36 for 1 yard (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on MTS 70-T.Falvey Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - MTSU 47(8:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 21 - MTSU 47(7:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 42 for 5 yards (49-A.Showers31-D.Pettus).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MTSU 42(7:07 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara punts 36 yards from TRY 42 Downed at the TRY 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 6(6:54 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 6(6:49 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to TRY 12 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 12(6:22 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TROY 12(6:16 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin punts 40 yards from TRY 12 to MTS 48 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(6:08 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 50 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 50(5:34 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 46 for 4 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 46(5:03 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 43 for -11 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MTSU 43(4:13 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 36 yards from MTS 43. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 21 for no gain (69-B.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(4:04 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 23 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson42-C.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 23(3:33 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 47 for 24 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(3:14 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to TRY 50 for 3 yards (85-R.Kinley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 50(2:58 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 37 for 13 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(2:38 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 23 for 14 yards (12-R.Blankenship97-Q.Dunnigan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(2:19 - 3rd) 26-B.Smith to MTS 22 for 1 yard (85-R.Kinley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 22(1:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to MTS 21 for 1 yard (12-R.Blankenship).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - TROY 21(0:47 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Grate at MTS End Zone. 3-G.Grate touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(0:39 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 28 for 8 yards (10-J.McDonald8-T.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 28(0:20 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 44 for 16 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 48 for 4 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 48(14:25 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to TRY 47 for 5 yards (97-A.Pierce3-J.Whisenhunt).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 47(13:44 - 4th) 7-D.England-Chisolm to TRY 32 for 15 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:16 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to TRY 25 for 7 yards (29-O.Lacey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 25(12:55 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 20 for 5 yards (8-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(12:23 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Penalty on MTS 78-D.Hinton Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 25 - MTSU 35(12:13 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to TRY 25 for 10 yards (22-K.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - MTSU 25(11:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 23 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial5-W.Choloh).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - MTSU 23(10:59 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 16 for 7 yards (8-T.Harris19-D.Starling).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 16(10:18 - 4th) 0-C.Holt 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 20(10:13 - 4th) 24-J.Woods to TRY 40 for 20 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(9:42 - 4th) 24-J.Woods to TRY 41 for 1 yard (49-J.Starling).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 41(9:20 - 4th) 24-J.Woods to TRY 43 for 2 yards (90-R.Poydras).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 43(8:48 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 7-M.Rogers. 7-M.Rogers to TRY 48 for 5 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TROY 48(8:04 - 4th) 43-J.Martin punts 39 yards from TRY 48 to MTS 13 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(7:57 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 20 for 2 yards (9-R.Jibunor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 20(7:31 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 27 for 7 yards (1-T.Dunlap7-K.Robertson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 27(6:58 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 30 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers5-W.Choloh).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(6:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 1 yard (30-J.Hines7-K.Robertson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 31(5:57 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to MTS 38 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 38(5:04 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to TRY 39 for 23 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(4:17 - 4th) 5-C.Mobley to TRY 37 for 2 yards (95-L.Medina).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 37(3:38 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 33 for 4 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 33(2:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to TRY 31 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 31(2:42 - 4th) 0-C.Holt 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) 24-S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 15 for 15 yards (26-W.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(2:30 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 18 for 3 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 18(2:13 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 28 for 10 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(2:03 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 9 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 37(1:45 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to MTS 42 for 21 yards (12-R.Blankenship21-K.Major).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(1:35 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 42(1:29 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to MTS 38 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas99-J.Branch).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 38(1:13 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 29 for 9 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover36-D.McClendon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(1:01 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to MTS 16 for 13 yards (99-J.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(0:52 - 4th) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 16(0:47 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to MTS 8 for 8 yards (27-D.Curtis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 8(0:32 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) 9-K.Coale kicks 11 yards from TRY 35. 12-R.Blankenship to TRY 46 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(0:27 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara kneels at TRY 47 for -1 yard.
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1