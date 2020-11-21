|
|ECU
|TEMPLE
ECU beats depleted Temple in game delayed by COVID concerns
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tyler Snead scored two touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return, and East Carolina beat Temple 28-3 on Saturday in a game delayed nearly an hour because of COVID-19 concerns.
The game started roughly 50 minutes late after a Temple player was taken back to campus for a rapid COVID-19 test shortly before kickoff. As a result of the situation, five Temple defensive players, including three starters, were ruled out for game because of protocols.
Another game-day announcement resulted in the Owls (1-6, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) starting their fifth-string quarterback, walk-on Kamal Gray, after fourth-stringer Matt Duncan was suspended for violating team rules. Temple's first three quarterbacks were already unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries.
Snead's kickoff return gave the Pirates (2-6, 2-5) a 10-point lead and his 46-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the half made it 21-3. Holton Ahlers set up his own 1-yard score with a 75-yard run. He also threw for two TDs and was intercepted once. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 103 yards.
Gray threw for 95 yards with two interceptions.
H. Ahlers
12 QB
182 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. Mack
1 WR
24 ReYds, 4 RECs, 16 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|10
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|447
|233
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|138
|Rush Attempts
|40
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|182
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|10-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|11-114
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.3
|11-44.7
|Return Yards
|58
|50
|Punts - Returns
|5-58
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|182
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|11/22
|182
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|13
|103
|0
|34
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|70
|1
|75
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|14
|65
|0
|15
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 40 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|7
|27
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|86
|1
|60
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|8
|3
|75
|1
|46
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 14 DB
|J. Powell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 24 DB
|T. Wilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McIver 58 DT
|X. McIver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Laney 26 DB
|D. Laney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 97 DL
|I. Hickman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Robinson 94 DL
|E. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 55 LB
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Romero 91 DL
|J. Romero
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|2
|55.5
|95
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|5
|11.6
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|14
|48
|0
|13
|
O. Neely 25 RB
|O. Neely
|15
|38
|0
|10
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
K. Dobbins 33 RB
|K. Dobbins
|7
|15
|0
|5
|
K. Gray 18 QB
|K. Gray
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|5
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|6
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|8
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|4
|2
|7
|0
|10
|
W. Erdman 84 WR
|W. Erdman
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 4 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 33 LB
|K. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boozer 69 DT
|E. Boozer
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Magee 23 LB
|J. Magee
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Odom 41 S
|A. Odom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blair 32 S
|T. Blair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 9 DT
|I. Maijeh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 12 DE
|M. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DT
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 DE
|L. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Bags 90 DT
|N. Bags
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|11
|44.7
|5
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Erdman 84 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 24 for -1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 24(14:23 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 31 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 31(13:42 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 30 for -1 yard (38-B.Bivens).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(13:09 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 30. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 16 yards (86-A.Jarman). Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ECU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(12:58 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 41 for 8 yards (41-A.Odom4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 41(12:38 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 28 for 13 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 28(12:22 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 24 for 4 yards (41-A.Odom).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 24(11:59 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 25 for -1 yard (69-E.Boozer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 25(11:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - ECU 25(11:24 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 69-E.Boozer. to TEM 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(10:07 - 1st) 25-O.Neely to TEM 36 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(9:32 - 1st) 25-O.Neely to TEM 34 for -2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 34(9:00 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to TEM 31 for -3 yards (99-C.Willis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 31(8:25 - 1st) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 31(8:19 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 31. 22-T.Snead to ECU 44 for 15 yards. Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ECU 44.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:09 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 47 for 4 yards (56-K.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(7:40 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(7:36 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TEM 23 for 24 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(7:08 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TEM 17 for 6 yards (38-J.Ware).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 17(6:40 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 18 for -1 yard (4-W.Kwenkeu41-A.Odom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 18(6:08 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 18(6:04 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(6:00 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 24 for 4 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24(5:22 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 26 for 2 yards (55-D.Terry12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 26(4:46 - 1st) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 26(4:42 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 26. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 45 for 11 yards (88-D.Fox).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(4:32 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at TEM 48 for 7 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 48(4:08 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at TEM 38 for 10 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(3:46 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 35 for 3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu22-K.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ECU 35(3:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at TEM 35 for no gain (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ECU 35(2:57 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at TEM 40 for -5 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ECU 40(2:18 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 33 yards from TEM 40 to TEM 7 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 7(2:11 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 15 for 8 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 15(1:51 - 1st) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 16 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ECU 16(1:29 - 1st) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 16 for no gain (35-J.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ECU 16(0:49 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 44 yards from TEM 16 to ECU 40 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:33 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to ECU 45 for 30 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:53 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to ECU 32 for 13 yards (27-S.Dourseau97-I.Hickman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(14:17 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 86-A.Jarman False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 37(14:08 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to ECU 35 FUMBLES (12-X.Smith). 90-E.Morris to ECU 35 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(14:00 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 37 for 2 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 37(13:37 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to ECU 49 for 12 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(13:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(13:02 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Magee at TEM 37. 23-J.Magee to ECU 18 for 45 yards (12-H.Ahlers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(12:49 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(12:45 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 12 for 6 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 12(12:17 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 11 for 1 yard (38-B.Bivens).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 11(11:40 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 60 yards from TEM 35. 22-T.Snead runs 95 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEM Offside on Free Kick declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good. Team penalty on TEM Offside declined.
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:22 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 26 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(10:45 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack False start 4 yards enforced at TEM 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 22(10:39 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 84-W.Erdman. 84-W.Erdman to TEM 28 for 6 yards (33-D.Faison).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(10:05 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to TEM 38 for 10 yards (26-D.Laney51-A.Ramseur).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(9:37 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 41 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 41(9:03 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 43 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens97-I.Hickman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 43(8:23 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 43(8:20 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 44 yards from TEM 43. 22-T.Snead to ECU 22 for 9 yards (84-W.Erdman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(8:09 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 23 for 1 yard (90-N.Bags56-K.Banks).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 23(7:43 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 20 for -3 yards (22-K.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 20(7:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 20(7:08 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 49 yards from ECU 20 to TEM 31 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(7:02 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 2 yards (90-E.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 33(6:29 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 36 for 3 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(5:50 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray scrambles to TEM 39 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 39(5:22 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 49 yards from TEM 39 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:10 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 18 for 6 yards (9-I.Maijeh).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 18(4:35 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 19 for 1 yard (23-J.Magee).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 19(3:59 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 40 yards from ECU 19 to TEM 41 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(3:55 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(3:45 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 40 for -1 yard (27-S.Dourseau).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 40(3:03 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 47 for 7 yards (99-C.Willis).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 47(2:51 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 51 yards from TEM 47 out of bounds at the ECU 2.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 2(2:44 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 6 for 4 yards (23-J.Magee28-M.Griffin).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(2:15 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 19 for 13 yards (9-I.Maijeh22-K.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(2:15 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 21 FUMBLES (22-K.Wilson). 69-E.Boozer to ECU 21 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(2:06 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 11 for 10 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(1:55 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 8 for 3 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 8(1:09 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 27-S.Dourseau at ECU End Zone. 27-S.Dourseau to ECU End Zone for no gain. touchback.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(1:04 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 46 for 34 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(0:54 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:48 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 27 for 2 yards (33-D.Faison).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(0:10 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 55 yards from TEM 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 26 for 16 yards (15-B.Pogue).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(14:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 26 for no gain (23-J.Magee).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(14:30 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun to ECU 25 for -1 yard (23-J.Magee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 25(14:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 25(13:54 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 50 yards from ECU 25 to TEM 25 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:47 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 35 for 10 yards (24-T.Wilk45-R.D'Abreu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(13:25 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 35 for no gain (99-C.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(12:58 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 41 for 6 yards (24-T.Wilk).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 41(12:33 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 36-E.Saydee.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 41(12:30 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 49 yards from TEM 41 to the ECU 10 downed by 80-Z.Baines.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(12:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 22 for 12 yards (20-E.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(11:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 24 for 2 yards (20-E.Clark).
|+74 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(11:26 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(11:26 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at TEM 1 for 75 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(11:11 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:05 - 3rd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 27 for 2 yards (58-X.McIver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(10:30 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 27 for no gain (38-B.Bivens).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(9:54 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 58-D.Nwaogwugwu False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 22(9:54 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 22(9:51 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 35 yards from TEM 22 to ECU 43 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(9:44 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 35 for -8 yards (69-E.Boozer).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 35(9:13 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 37 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TEMPLE 37(8:29 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEMPLE 37(8:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 57 yards from ECU 37. 84-W.Erdman pushed ob at TEM 11 for 5 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(8:12 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to TEM 22 for 11 yards (99-C.Willis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(7:36 - 3rd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 24 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(7:03 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(6:58 - 3rd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 27 for 3 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 27(6:14 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 55 yards from TEM 27. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 7 yards (49-A.Barry). Penalty on ECU 34-M.Berry Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at ECU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(5:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 28 for 15 yards (22-K.Wilson28-M.Griffin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(5:36 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 42 for 14 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(5:20 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 33 for 25 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(5:05 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 34 for -1 yard (22-K.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 34(4:43 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 32 for 2 yards (69-E.Boozer9-I.Maijeh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 32(4:09 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 32(4:04 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers punts 32 yards from TEM 32 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(3:20 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 32 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(2:51 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 39 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith35-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 39(2:18 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 41 for 2 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 41(1:40 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 44 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(1:40 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 62-C.Perez Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEM 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(1:15 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 32 for 3 yards (33-D.Faison12-X.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 32(0:46 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon pushed ob at TEM 49 for 17 yards (14-J.Powell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(0:23 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 48 for -1 yard (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 48(15:00 - 4th) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 48(14:53 - 4th) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 48(14:49 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 48 to ECU 7 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 7(14:43 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 15 for 8 yards (69-E.Boozer38-J.Ware).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 15(14:14 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 16 for 1 yard (13-L.Jordan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 16(13:41 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 18 for 2 yards (22-K.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(13:13 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 26 for 8 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 26(12:39 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 36 for 10 yards (32-T.Blair).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(12:12 - 4th) 47-R.Harris pushed ob at TEM 49 for 15 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(11:39 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to TEM 44 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 44(11:04 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to TEM 42 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(10:25 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield to TEM 39 for 3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu28-M.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(9:55 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to TEM 39 for no gain (12-M.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(9:19 - 4th) 40-D.Pinnix to TEM 41 for -2 yards (9-I.Maijeh12-M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 41(8:42 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 41(8:37 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 31 yards from TEM 41 out of bounds at the TEM 10.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(8:29 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 13 for 3 yards (97-I.Hickman).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 13(7:52 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 17 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 17(7:12 - 4th) 18-K.Gray scrambles runs ob at TEM 27 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(6:44 - 4th) 25-O.Neely to TEM 30 for 3 yards (20-N.Johnson27-S.Dourseau).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 30(6:09 - 4th) 25-O.Neely to TEM 32 for 2 yards (14-J.Powell38-B.Bivens).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 32(5:35 - 4th) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Erdman INTERCEPTED by 38-B.Bivens at ECU 35. 38-B.Bivens to ECU 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(5:27 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 35 for no gain (32-T.Blair).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(4:59 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 35 for no gain (32-T.Blair).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(4:24 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 42 for 7 yards (99-D.Morris).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(3:47 - 4th) 43-J.Young punts 38 yards from ECU 42 to TEM 20 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(3:40 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 19 for -1 yard (94-E.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 19(3:01 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 20 for 1 yard (21-J.McMillian).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(2:07 - 4th) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 20. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 15(1:51 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 20 for 5 yards (21-J.McMillian91-J.Romero).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(1:04 - 4th) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 15(0:37 - 4th) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 15. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - TEMPLE 10(0:01 - 4th) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 10. No Play.
