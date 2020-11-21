|
No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After climbing to its highest AP Top 25 poll ranking in more than a half century, No. 9 Indiana got a chance find out how it measured up with Big Ten behemoth Ohio State, a team the Hoosiers hadn't beaten in 32 years.
They came up short but sure made it interesting - and a lot closer than the No. 3 Buckeyes would have liked.
Behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be outlasted by the Buckeyes 42-35 on a rainy Saturday in an all-but-empty Ohio Stadium.
''You know, people didn't think we belonged on the field with Ohio State, but I think we showed that today,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''I think we're a good football team, a really good football team.''
The Buckeyes (4-0) were happy to get out of there with a win after leading 35-7 early in the second half and allowing Indiana to climb back to within one score. Two weeks ago, Ohio State led 35-3 at halftime and were outscored 24-14 in the second half in a win over Rutgers.
''We've got to figure out a way to close out games,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. ''This is kind of the second week now we let a team hang around a little bit, and we've got to get that fixed. But (there were) so many great things in this game. Indiana is a good team, they're a top-10 team so this was not easy.''
The Buckeyes defense in the second half struggled to slow down Penix, who had the best statistical day of his career - 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns.
Penix passed for four touchdowns in the second half but also made a critical error, tossing an interception that Ohio State's Shaun Wade returned for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter. The game might have been different if it wasn't for that.
The running game helped Ohio State maintain control when things were dicey. The Buckeyes had two late drives after the Hoosiers got within in a touchdown that didn't result in points, but burned clock and Indiana's timeouts.
The Hoosiers last possession started deep in their own territory with 38 seconds left and ended with a desperation lateral play that never crossed midfield.
Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Fields accounted for three scores as the Buckeyes amassed 607 yards of offense.
Fields was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times. He ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.
''Of course I made bad decisions,'' Fields said. ''I ended up with three picks but we got the W today. That's all that matters. We got the W, and we're 4-0.''
Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards - his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards - and two scores for the Buckeyes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: Penix had a great day but came up just short of being able to dig the Hoosiers out of the hole and Indiana has now lost 26 straight to the Buckeyes.
''I loved what I saw today, but obviously we didn't get the result wanted, so it hurts,'' Penix said.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes took awhile to get going, and Fields had a few rough patches. Getting outscored in the second half for the second straight game has be to concerning.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Indiana: After reaching its highest poll ranking in over a half century, the Hoosiers will tumble slightly.
Ohio State: Beating another Top 10 team should get the Buckeyes some attention and possibly some more votes.
FABULOUS FRYFOGLE
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle became the first receiver in Big Ten history with back-to-back games with 200 receiving yards. He caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday after grabbing 11 for 200 yards last week in the win over Michigan State.
EMPTY SHOE
A football game at Ohio Stadium has never lacked atmosphere as much as this one. Because of runaway COVID cases in Columbus, public health officials decided to empty out the cavernous venue of everyone except players, staff and media. A few hundred family and friends at least generated some cheers and jeers at the first two home games at the 105,000-capacity Horseshoe. The thousands of cutouts posted around the lower bowl sat silent and soggy in the dreary afternoon. All told, there were just 635 souls in the place.
UP NEXT
Indiana is scheduled to go on the road against Maryland, which has had its last two games canceled because of positive COVID tests there.
Ohio State is at Illinois.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy
|
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
491 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, -2 RuYds
|
|
J. Fields
1 QB
300 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 78 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|27
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|17
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|490
|607
|Total Plays
|67
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|-1
|307
|Rush Attempts
|16
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.1
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|491
|300
|Comp. - Att.
|27-51
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|5-42.6
|Return Yards
|79
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-57
|1-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|491
|PASS YDS
|300
|
|
|-1
|RUSH YDS
|307
|
|
|490
|TOTAL YDS
|607
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|27/51
|491
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|7
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|-2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|14
|7
|218
|3
|63
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|8
|4
|89
|0
|68
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|8
|4
|86
|1
|51
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|9
|6
|56
|1
|15
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|6
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|7-0
|1.0
|2
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|6
|43.2
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|18/30
|300
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|26
|169
|2
|41
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|15
|78
|1
|30
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|9
|60
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|11
|7
|169
|2
|65
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|10
|8
|101
|0
|31
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 3 LB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Seibert 98 K
|J. Seibert
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|5
|42.6
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:55 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 44 for 19 yards (24-S.Wade5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:25 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for no gain (92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 44(13:55 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IND 44(13:50 - 1st) 9-M.Penix sacked at IU 38 for -6 yards (0-J.Cooper).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - IND 38(13:13 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 37 yards from IU 38 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to IU 10 for 65 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(12:36 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 1st) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 58 yards from OSU 35. 2-J.Hewitt to IU 18 for 11 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 24 for 6 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 24(11:53 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 26 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning).
|-16 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 26(11:02 - 1st) to IU 26 FUMBLES. 9-M.Penix recovers at the IU 10. 9-M.Penix to IU 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OHIOST 10(10:47 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 10 to OSU 49 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(10:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU 23. 22-J.Johnson to OSU 44 for 33 yards (2-C.Olave).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(10:21 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 44(10:17 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(9:22 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 40 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IND 40(8:57 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 45 for 5 yards (2-R.Taylor). Penalty on OSU 52-W.Davis Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at OSU 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - IND 25(8:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 23 for -2 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 23 - IND 23(7:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 35 for 12 yards (42-D.Bonhomme23-J.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 35(7:13 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 45 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 20 downed by 41-J.Proctor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(7:02 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 24 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 24(6:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 39 for 15 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(5:48 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 41 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner6-T.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 41(5:05 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 41(5:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 41(4:53 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 41 to OSU 18 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(3:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(3:45 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to IU 50 for 19 yards (1-D.Matthews4-C.Jones).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(3:07 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave INTERCEPTED by 98-J.Johnson at IU 43. 98-J.Johnson to IU 43 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(2:54 - 1st) 6-S.James to IU 42 for -1 yard (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 42(2:10 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 42(2:06 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 42(2:01 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 42 to OSU 17 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(1:54 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 28 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(1:25 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 43 for 15 yards (3-T.Mullen46-A.Casey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(0:55 - 1st) Penalty on IU 53-S.Walker Facemasking 15 yards enforced at OSU 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(0:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at IU 50 for -8 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - OHIOST 50(0:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at IU 36 for 14 yards (42-D.Bonhomme). Penalty on OSU 78-N.Petit-Frere Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - OHIOST 40(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 28 - OHIOST 40(14:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 46 for 6 yards (6-J.Head).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - OHIOST 46(14:15 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 38 yards from OSU 46 Downed at the IU 16.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(14:08 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 17(13:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 19 for 2 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 19(12:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at IU 29 for 10 yards.
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(12:07 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to OSU 3 for 68 yards (7-S.Banks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIOST 3(11:45 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to OSU 4 for -1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(11:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(11:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:58 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 6 yards (4-C.Jones31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(10:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 47 for 16 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(9:53 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to IU 49 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson87-M.Ziemba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(9:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 49(9:22 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 41 for 8 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(9:06 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(8:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(8:21 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 32 for 6 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 32(7:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 32(7:41 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 32 to OSU 24 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(7:09 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 47 for 7 yards (94-D.Elliott1-D.Matthews).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(6:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 45 for -2 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 45(6:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba pushed ob at IU 48 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(5:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to IU 43 for 5 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 43(5:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at IU 32 for 11 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(5:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to IU 2 for 30 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(4:36 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:32 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 33 for 8 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 33(4:05 - 2nd) 6-S.James to IU 36 for 3 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(3:35 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis pushed ob at OSU 13 for 51 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|-63 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(3:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to OSU 5 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to OSU 24 for 16 yards (76-M.Bedford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(3:17 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to OSU 5 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 5-B.Browning to OSU 7 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 7(3:11 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 10 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 10(2:31 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 13 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 13(1:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 44 for 31 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(1:33 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 47(1:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs ob at IU 43 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(1:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to IU 30 for 13 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(0:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to IU 22 for 8 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 22(0:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 9 for 13 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(0:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:17 - 2nd) to IU 24 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 36 for 11 yards (6-J.Head).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(14:25 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 37 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 37(13:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at IU 24 for 39 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(13:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to IU 20 for 4 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 20(12:43 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to IU 9 for 11 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(12:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:10 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(11:38 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 37 for 11 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(11:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:48 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 26 for 1 yard (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(10:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 26(9:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at OSU 40. 22-J.Johnson to OSU 16 FUMBLES. to OSU 16 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 18 for 2 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 18(8:40 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 20 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 20(7:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 21 for 1 yard (42-D.Bonhomme6-J.Head).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 21(0:21 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 45 yards from OSU 21. 2-R.Taylor to IU 40 for 6 yards (2-C.Olave).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(7:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to OSU 48 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(6:46 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to OSU 48 for no gain (72-T.Togiai20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 48(6:04 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 48(5:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to OSU 33 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(5:25 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 32(4:41 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 44 for 8 yards (18-J.King).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 44(3:21 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at IU 24 for 32 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(2:42 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to IU 19 for 5 yards (3-T.Mullen1-D.Matthews).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 19(2:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at IU 27 for -8 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 27(1:13 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - OHIOST 27(1:09 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(1:04 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 27(0:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Wade at IU 36. 24-S.Wade runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to IU 25 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:49 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 37 for 12 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(0:15 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 45 for 8 yards (41-J.Proctor). Penalty on IU 86-P.Hendershot Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - OHIOST 22(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 25 - OHIOST 22(14:56 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 33 for 11 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 33(14:12 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 47 for 14 yards. Team penalty on OSU Encroachment declined.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:51 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs ob at OSU 41 for 12 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(13:21 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to OSU 16 for 25 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:48 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:43 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:38 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 16(12:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 61 yards from IU 35. 3-D.McCall pushed ob at OSU 22 for 18 yards. Team penalty on OSU Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 22.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(12:18 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 22 for 10 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(11:40 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 23 for 1 yard (23-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 23(11:02 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 23(10:56 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 23(10:52 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 49 yards from OSU 23. 2-J.Hewitt pushed ob at IU 44 for 16 yards (5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(10:40 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete.
|+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 44(10:36 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 56 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on OSU Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:26 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 30 for 5 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(10:04 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 34 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(9:34 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 49 for 15 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(8:52 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to IU 50 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 50(8:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to IU 40 for 10 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(8:01 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at IU 43 for -3 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 13 - OHIOST 43(7:20 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to IU 16 for 27 yards (19-J.Sanguinetti).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(6:50 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to IU 12 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones42-D.Bonhomme).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 12(6:16 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to IU 10 for 2 yards (3-T.Mullen6-J.Head).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 10(5:27 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to IU 7 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 7(4:46 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 7(4:39 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 18 for 11 yards (5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(4:10 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 18(4:07 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 18(4:02 - 4th) 9-M.Penix sacked at IU 13 for -5 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 13(3:23 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 55 yards from IU 13 Downed at the OSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(3:10 - 4th) 33-M.Teague runs ob at OSU 35 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 35(2:31 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 38 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 38(2:25 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 44 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(1:43 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 45 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 45(1:38 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 41 for -4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 41(1:34 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OHIOST 42(0:47 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 36 yards from OSU 42 to the IU 22 downed by 7-K.Babb.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(0:38 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 22(0:34 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall runs ob at IU 29 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 29(0:29 - 4th) 9-M.Penix scrambles to IU 38 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:18 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:14 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:09 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|-4 YD
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:05 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot 3-T.Fryfogle 9-M.Penix 10-D.Ellis to IU 36 FUMBLES. 9-Z.Harrison recovers at the IU 34. 9-Z.Harrison to IU 30 for 4 yards.
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1