Eleby has 6 TDs, Western Michigan holds off CMU 52-44
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Kaleb Eleby threw three of his five touchdown passes to D'Wayne Eskridge, La'Darius Jefferson ran for 150 yards and Western Michigan held off Central Michigan 52-44 on Wednesday night.
Western Michigan (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) has sole possession of first place in the East Division, and is 3-0 in the MAC for just the sixth time since 2000.
Eleby was 12 of 20 for 382 yards passing and also had a 4-yard touchdown run. Eskridge finished with four catches for 212 yards. Jaylen Hall had four receptions for 110 yards with two touchdowns. Sean Tyler added 94 yards rushing with a 6-yard TD.
Eleby and Eskridge connected on scores from 33 yards in the first half, and from 72 and 85 yards in the third quarter that stretched the Broncos' lead to 45-22 early in the third quarter.
Kobe Lewis broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to pull the Chippewas to 45-30. Eleby's 43-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Hall early in the fourth made it 52-30.
Daniel Richardson's 4-yard TD pass to Drayton Law for Central Michigan (2-1, 2-1) capped the scoring with 2:32 to play. Eskridge recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Lewis had 114 yards rushing with two touchdowns for the Chippewas. Kalil Pimpleton added 108 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
Western Michigan had 628 yards of offense and Central Michigan finished with 406.
---
|
|
K. Eleby
5 QB
382 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Pimpleton
3 WR
43 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|17
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|628
|406
|Total Plays
|75
|57
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|246
|219
|Rush Attempts
|55
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|382
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|18.0
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-58
|8-56
|Touchdowns
|7
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|7-45.1
|Return Yards
|24
|16
|Punts - Returns
|4-24
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|382
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|246
|RUSH YDS
|219
|
|
|628
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|12/20
|382
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|33
|150
|0
|25
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|15
|94
|1
|29
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|5
|6
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|8
|4
|212
|3
|85
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|5
|4
|110
|2
|43
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|3
|2
|36
|0
|28
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|1/2
|24
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|3
|38.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|
R. Kilburg 29 S
|R. Kilburg
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|4
|6.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|13/19
|157
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|16
|114
|2
|69
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|6
|19
|0
|17
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|6
|-19
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|7
|4
|67
|0
|39
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|3
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|3
|2
|27
|1
|23
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|4
|4
|21
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|7
|45.1
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|18.7
|39
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|1
|27.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:50 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 37 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(14:25 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for -2 yards.
|+65 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 35(13:57 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 16 FUMBLES. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 15 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(13:50 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 14 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 14(13:32 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 14(13:09 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-G.Douglas at WMC 24. 17-G.Douglas to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(13:15 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 9 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(13:03 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 6 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 6(12:27 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to WMC 9 for -3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 9(11:52 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 3 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 3(11:52 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at WMC 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CMICH 1(11:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 30 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(11:11 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(11:07 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 33(10:29 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 48 for 15 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(9:56 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(9:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 34(9:06 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 25 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 20(8:18 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 3-A.McCoy Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CMC 20. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(8:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge. Penalty on WMC 72-D.Deatherage Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CMC 10. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 15(8:18 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 4 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(7:35 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:31 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:26 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 22(6:55 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 10 for -12 yards. Penalty on CMC 10-D.Richardson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at CMC 10.
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - CMICH 10(6:50 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 10 to WMC 49 fair catch by 2-B.Garner.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(6:41 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 42 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 42(6:30 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 35 for 7 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(5:42 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 6 for 29 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WMICH 6(5:15 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:11 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 28 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(4:45 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(4:11 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 FUMBLES. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - CMICH 33(3:50 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 39 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 39(3:18 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 39(3:14 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 39. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 19 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(3:06 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 9 yards enforced at WMC 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 19 - WMICH 10(2:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WMICH 14(2:27 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for no gain.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 15 - WMICH 14(1:44 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 43 for 43 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(1:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 38 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 38(1:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 33 for 5 yards.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 47 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(14:52 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 35 FUMBLES. 15-D.Dixon runs ob at CMC 35 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 34(14:01 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 34(13:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 40(12:45 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 47 yards from CMC 40. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 18 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(12:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 22 for 4 yards.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 22(11:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 50 for 28 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(11:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 46 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 46(10:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 36 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(10:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 30 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 30(9:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 30(9:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 2-W.Reid Pass interference 8 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(9:28 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 13 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 13(9:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 15 for -2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 15(8:36 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - WMICH 9(8:05 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 9(7:09 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) 92-J.Misak kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at CMC 14. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 5(6:57 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for 17 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(6:33 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 17 for -5 yards. Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding declined. (55-B.Fiske).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - CMICH 17(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 27 for 10 yards. Team penalty on CMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - CMICH 12(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 17 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CMICH 17(5:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CMICH 17(5:35 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 17. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 43 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(5:03 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 49 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 49(4:32 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 49(3:54 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 49(3:12 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from CMC 49. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(3:04 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 11(2:59 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 14(2:49 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 14(2:44 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 51 yards from CMC 14. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 38 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(2:34 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 39 for 1 yard. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - WMICH 28(2:17 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 36(1:38 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at WMC 49 for 13 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:29 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to CMC 29 for 22 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 20(1:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 20(0:57 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 16 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(0:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 16(0:41 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at CMC 8 for 8 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation declined. Penalty on WMC 5-K.Eleby Facemasking 7 yards enforced at CMC 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - WMICH 23(0:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 21 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - WMICH 21(0:24 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 2-D.Bussell. 2-D.Bussell to CMC 7 for 14 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 7(0:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 27 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(14:53 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 1 yard.
|+72 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 28(14:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 43 for 39 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(13:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 3 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 46(13:18 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to WMC 24 for 30 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 23(12:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 19 for 4 yards.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 19(11:39 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 25 for -6 yards.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 25(10:58 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 18 yards. Penalty on WMC 27-R.Selig Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 25.
|+85 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(10:44 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 17-Z.Swann to CMC 31 for 27 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(10:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CMC 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 26(10:15 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 31 for 5 yards.
|+69 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:46 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 69 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
|+2 YD
|(9:35 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(9:35 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 28(9:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 28(8:18 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:40 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:10 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 36 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(6:50 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 49(6:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 48 for 3 yards.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 48(5:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 46 for -6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 46(4:38 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 37 yards from WMC 46. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 32 for 15 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(4:28 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 30 for -7 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - CMICH 30(3:47 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 33(3:14 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 28 for -5 yards (20-C.Moment).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CMICH 28(2:37 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 28 Downed at the WMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(2:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 37 for 5 yards.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 37(2:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson pushed ob at CMC 38 for 25 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(1:43 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WMICH 48(1:12 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - WMICH 48(1:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at WMC 46 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown26-M.Diallo).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 26 - WMICH 46(0:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CMICH 49(15:00 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 49 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(14:54 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 13 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 13(14:21 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 13(14:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 18(13:32 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 39 yards from CMC 18 to WMC 43 fair catch by 6-C.Crooms.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(13:22 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 46(12:41 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 9 yards enforced at WMC 46. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(12:37 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 40(11:57 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 43 for -3 yards.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 43(11:12 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:04 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon pushed ob at CMC 29 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 29(10:40 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(10:15 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 47(9:06 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 42 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(8:37 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 31 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(8:23 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 30 for 1 yard.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 30(7:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to WMC 7 for 23 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(7:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 5 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 5(6:38 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:32 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) 94-A.Jennings kicks 12 yards from CMC 35 to the CMC 47 downed by 1-D.Eskridge to CMC 47 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(6:29 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 42 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 42(6:16 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 41 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 41(6:15 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 36 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(5:46 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 35 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 35(5:41 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 32 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 32(4:56 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 29 for 3 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - WMICH 29(4:08 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(4:03 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 46 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(3:47 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(3:42 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to WMC 7 for 39 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(3:26 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to WMC 6 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 6(2:56 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to WMC 4 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 4(2:38 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:32 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 85-K.Cossou. 85-K.Cossou to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) 94-A.Jennings kicks 12 yards from CMC 35 to the CMC 47 downed by 1-D.Eskridge to CMC 47 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(2:32 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 46 for 1 yard.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 46(1:45 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 36 for 10 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(1:05 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby kneels at CMC 38 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 38(0:29 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby kneels at CMC 40 for -2 yards.
