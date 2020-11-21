|
|
|GAST
|SALA
Georgia State powers to 31-14 defeat of South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Cornelious Brown IV passed for 334 yards and Tucker Gregg rushed for three touchdowns - both career highs - and Georgia State beat South Alabama 31-14 on Saturday.
Sam Pinckney hauled in catches of 65 and 43 yards, each setting up the Panthers (4-4, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) with first-and-goals that each resulted in a Gregg rushing TD. Pinckney had five receptions for a career-best 176 yards.
Gregg scored on runs of 3, 33 and 1 yards. His 33-yarder came as he raced untouched through a huge hole in the middle of the line for a 21-14 Georgia State lead.
Michael Hayes added a 23-yard field goal - a career first - early in the fourth quarter as Georgia State took a 24-14 lead.
The Panthers followed with a defensive series that sacked Desmond Trotter twice, and regained possession when Jacorey Crawford broke up a fourth-and-11 pass attempt near midfield. Trotter finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards.
The Panthers sacked Trotter seven times to tie the school record.
Georgia State dominated the offensive stats with 556 yards to 324 but turned the ball over four times, including three Brown picks, allowing South Alabama (3-6, 2-4) to stay close.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|556
|324
|Total Plays
|72
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|113
|Rush Attempts
|44
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|334
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-70
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|7-46.0
|Return Yards
|8
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|556
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|19/28
|334
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|18
|79
|3
|33
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|10
|68
|0
|42
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|10
|31
|1
|6
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|7
|5
|176
|0
|65
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|6
|5
|71
|0
|27
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|5
|5
|48
|0
|23
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|4
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 NT
|T. Gore
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|44.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|25/43
|211
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|7
|49
|1
|13
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|8
|38
|1
|17
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|15
|-3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|12
|5
|75
|0
|30
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|9
|5
|37
|0
|11
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|16-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hickbottom 50 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 15 CB
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sullivan 31 LB
|D. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Chapman 98 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|7
|46.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 39 for 14 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(14:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 49-C.Bell at GST 40. 49-C.Bell to GST 34 for 6 yards (4-C.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(14:38 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 31 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 31(14:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 20 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(13:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to GST 17 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 17(13:12 - 1st) 26-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:05 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 32 for 7 yards (49-C.Bell4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(12:44 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(12:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 34 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 34(12:03 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 44 yards from GST 34 out of bounds at the SAB 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(11:53 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 26 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 26(11:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (97-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 30(10:58 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll97-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 31(10:21 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 31 to GST 22 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(10:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 25(9:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 37 for 12 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(9:32 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for 5 yards (50-J.Hickbottom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 42(9:09 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 42(9:01 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at SAB 40 for 18 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(8:46 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to SAB 19 FUMBLES (4-R.Cole). 29-K.Voisin to SAB 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(8:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(8:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(7:25 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 47 for 11 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(6:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 47(6:40 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to GST 47 for 6 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 47(6:09 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne pushed ob at GST 37 for 10 yards (27-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(5:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(5:37 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for -2 yards (98-J.Denis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SALA 39(5:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 39(5:01 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 35 yards from GST 39 out of bounds at the GST 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 4(4:53 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 8 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 8(4:21 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 13 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 13(3:56 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 15 for 2 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(3:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 19 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 19(3:04 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole98-Z.Chapman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 22(2:18 - 1st) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 26 for 4 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(1:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 28 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley55-M.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 28(1:18 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 43 for 15 yards (28-Y.Banks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(0:47 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 47 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 47(0:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 26 for 27 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(0:08 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 23 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 6 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(14:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles7-C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(13:49 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for no gain (27-D.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(13:31 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:25 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 20. 15-K.Baker to GST 32 for 47 yards. Penalty on SAB 12-C.Sutherland Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SAB 32.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(13:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 31(12:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 48 for 17 yards (20-Q.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(12:14 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 45 for 7 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 45(11:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 41 for 4 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(11:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to GST 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(10:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SALA 36(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 8 - SALA 39(9:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to GST 41 for -2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(9:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at SAB 23 for 36 yards (33-K.Gallmon). Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 25 - GAST 26(9:16 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 35 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAST 35(8:48 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 40 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 40(8:03 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 23 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(7:50 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 37 for no gain (46-N.Mobley48-G.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAST 37(7:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Gregg INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Jennings at SAB 11. 24-S.Jennings to SAB 26 for 15 yards (64-P.Bartlett).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore59-T.Gore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 30(6:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 41 for 11 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(6:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen40-J.Veneziale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SALA 44(5:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 44(5:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 48 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(5:10 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to GST 38 FUMBLES (28-C.Moore). 27-J.Jones to GST 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(4:56 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 44(4:25 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 42(3:53 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 42(3:48 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 42 to SAB 16 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy. Penalty on GST 21-J.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(3:43 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 31(3:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for 6 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 37(3:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 37(3:01 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 31 yards from SAB 37 out of bounds at the GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(2:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 26 for 42 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(2:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 24 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 24(1:57 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 21 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 21(1:10 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 15 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(0:55 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 15 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAST 15(0:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB End Zone. 6-D.Rockette touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(0:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(0:37 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 29(0:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for -1 yard (7-J.Strachan).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 22 for -3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 22(14:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 24 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SALA 24(14:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 15 for -9 yards (90-H.Willis91-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SALA 15(13:05 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 15 to GST 37 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(13:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 38 for 1 yard (12-J.Littles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 38(12:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 39 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAST 39(12:05 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 39(12:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 58 yards from GST 39 to the SAB 3 downed by 1-J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 3(11:48 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 3(11:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 12 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 12(11:05 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 15 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan97-A.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(10:25 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 20 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen20-Q.White).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - SALA 20(9:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (10-J.Crawford91-J.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 13(9:19 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 5 yards (27-J.Jones35-K.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 18(8:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 44 yards from SAB 18 to GST 38 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(8:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 37 for -1 yard (31-D.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 37(8:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GAST 37(7:56 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GAST 37(7:51 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 33 yards from GST 37. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 30 for no gain (1-J.Hunter).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(7:43 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 7 yards (97-A.Smith6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 37(7:22 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 37(7:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(7:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 49(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 FUMBLES (5-B.Brown). 90-H.Willis to SAB 39 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 49(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll5-B.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 46(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 35 for 11 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(6:40 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 35.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 7 for 13 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - SALA 7(6:19 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:11 - 3rd) 80-M.Marshall pushed ob at GST 32 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+65 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(5:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 3 for 65 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAST 3(5:20 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 27(4:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles runs ob at SAB 28 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 28(4:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 34 for 6 yards (20-Q.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 34(4:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 66 yards from SAB 34 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(3:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 21 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 21(3:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 40 for 39 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(3:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 38 for 2 yards (30-C.Coleman4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 38(2:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 33 for 5 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 33(2:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 27-D.Betts Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:05 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 24 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 24(1:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 25 for 1 yard (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(1:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SALA 25(0:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 25. 20-Q.White to GST 32 for 8 yards (14-R.Yancey). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(0:43 - 3rd) 0-T.Dixon to GST 30 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 30(0:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 40 for 10 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(0:10 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to SAB 48 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 43 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 43(14:30 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(14:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy pushed ob at SAB 35 for 2 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 35(14:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to SAB 33 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 33(13:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 8 for 25 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(12:45 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 3 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 3(12:20 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 5 for -2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 5(11:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to SAB 5 for no gain (3-A.DeShazor).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SALA 5(11:05 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 39 yards from GST 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 27 for 1 yard (12-T.Gore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(10:56 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 30 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - SALA 30(10:25 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 26 for -4 yards (97-A.Smith10-J.Crawford).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 26(10:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 44 for 30 yards (20-Q.White).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(9:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 48 for -4 yards (59-T.Gore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SALA 48(9:20 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - SALA 48(9:17 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 45 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - SALA 45(8:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(8:39 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 50 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 50(8:05 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 7 for 43 yards (17-R.Melton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(7:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 9 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GAST 9(6:40 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 8 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff46-N.Mobley). Penalty on SAB 99-W.Thomas Holding 5 yards enforced at SAB 9. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(6:15 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 1 for 3 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 1(5:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 20-B.Crum.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:33 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 31 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(5:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 41 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(4:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Carter.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 41(4:44 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs ob at GST 48 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(4:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 48(4:19 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for 9 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 39(3:55 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 37 for 2 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(3:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SALA 33(3:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 41 for -8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - SALA 41(2:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GST 22 for 19 yards (42-B.Carroll35-K.Carter).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 30 for -8 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SALA 30(1:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Miller.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - SALA 30(1:28 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to GST 20 for 10 yards (35-K.Carter1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - SALA 20(1:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
