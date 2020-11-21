|
|
|FLA
|VANDY
Trask, No. 6 Florida get "ho-hum" win over Vandy, 38-17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt 38-17 on Saturday.
The Gators (6-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores (0-7, 0-7) opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.
Florida coach Dan Mullen classified the win as ''a ho-hum performance,'' and cornerback Kaiir Elam agreed.
''It was good that we closed them out. ... I think they scored way too many points today, honestly,'' Elam said.
Trask, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, completed 26 of 35 passes to nine different receivers. He is the first quarterback in SEC history to accrue 30 touchdown passes in seven games.
''I think I did a decent job of just being on the same page with my guys,'' Trask said. ''At the end of the day, I know there's a lot of politics and things that go into all those individual awards. ... That's why I don't really get into all that. I'm just concerned about winning.''
Vanderbilt drove 75 yards on 11 plays in the opening series, scoring on Ken Seals' 16-yard pass to Chris Pierce Jr. with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
The Gators tied it less than three minutes later. Trask found wider receiver Kadarius Toney wide open around the 15-yard line, and Toney carried the ball in the end zone to complete a 27-yard play at 7:47.
Vanderbilt countered with Pierson Cooke's 25-yard field goal on the next drive, and the Gators tied it at 10 when Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yarder at 4:13 of the second quarter.
Trask threw a 34-yard TD pass to Trevon Grimes with 49 seconds left until halftime for a 17-10 lead, and Dameon Price rushed in from a yard out for a 24-10 advantage early in the second half.
With 2:55 left in the third, Trask found tight end Kemore Gamble in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Vanderbilt answered 54 seconds later with a 58-yard pass from Seals to Pierce, who caught the ball around the Florida 45-yard line and eluded two tackle attempts on his way to the end zone. It was the longest touchdown catch for Pierce in his career, and the longest TD throw for Seals.
''There wasn't much to it,'' Pierce said. ''I knew the offense needed some motivation. I took it in my hands to be that person.''
Florida struck again at 6:46 of the fourth quarter with Emory Jones completing a 30-yard pass to Gamble, his second of the game.
Seals set a Vanderbilt record for passing yards by a freshman, besting the 1,483 yards thrown by John Gromos in 1985. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 319 yards, his fourth straight game with 200 or more yards and his third in the last four with more than 250. It was the third time this season he has passed for at least 300 yards.
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason saw a bright spot in the way his team opened the game on both sides of the ball as slow starts have plagued the Commodores all season.
''Part of our game plan was to attack early on both sides and we did that,'' Mason said. ''I think that is the way we can win.
''It was a question of how do we attack this Florida team? When they walked, we had to run. We had some opportunities and we just missed those.''
SMALL CROWD
Family and friends of players and a few Vanderbilt graduate and professional students attended the game. Vanderbilt made 500 tickets available for family members of Florida players. Vanderbilt's band, flag corps and cheerleaders were in the stands on the visiting team side of the field.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: The Gators usually arrive two hours before kickoff but chose to show late Saturday, and players never entered the dressing room, even at halftime. Mullen said the small locker room at Texas A&M may have contributed to a COVID-19 outbreak on his roster, and he wanted to avoid the tiny visitors room at Vanderbilt Stadium. He said he didn't think the unusual pregame contributed to Florida's slow start.
Vanderbilt: Chris Pierce Jr. has touchdown catches in his last four games, the first time for the Commodores since Chris Boyd accomplished the feat from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17 of 2012. He became the first Commodore since Jared Pinckney to catch two touchdown passes in a game. Pinckney snared two again East Tennessee State Nov. 23, 2019. The last Commodore with two touchdown passes in an SEC game was Kalija Lipscomb against Ole Miss on Nov. 17, 2018.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While it wasn't the dominant victory anticipated by the Gators, the win is a key to a move up the polls. Texas A&M, ranked No. 5, did not play this week.
UP NEXT
Florida: Hosts SEC opponent Kentucky on Saturday.
Vanderbilt: Hosts Tennessee in SEC game Saturday.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
383 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|
|
K. Seals
8 QB
319 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|21
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|19
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|586
|406
|Total Plays
|76
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|87
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|413
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|27-36
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|6-38.0
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|413
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|586
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|11
|55
|1
|16
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|8
|38
|0
|8
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|8
|24
|0
|6
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|4
|7
|0
|13
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Clement 24 RB
|I. Clement
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|6
|6
|107
|1
|36
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|5
|94
|0
|46
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|4
|3
|66
|2
|34
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|7
|5
|56
|0
|17
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|4
|3
|44
|1
|34
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 40 LB
|J. Pierre
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Hopper 28 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lang 81 DL
|D. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|33
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|2
|44.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|24.7
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|22/34
|319
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|13
|44
|0
|7
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|13
|38
|0
|9
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|5
|25
|0
|15
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|3
|-20
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|8
|4
|97
|2
|58
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|8
|7
|93
|0
|35
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|8
|5
|60
|0
|16
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|4
|3
|45
|0
|18
|
W. Sheppard 81 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Miller 63 OL
|G. Miller
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 S
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 92 DL
|D. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins Jr. 95 DL
|R. Wilkins Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
|R. Reitmaier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Cooke 37 P
|P. Cooke
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|6
|38.0
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 27 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell11-M.Diabate).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(14:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 45 for 18 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(14:29 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 46 for 9 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 46(13:59 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 46 for no gain (11-M.Diabate55-K.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 46(13:44 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 40 for 6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(13:24 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 36 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis13-D.Stiner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 36(12:55 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to FLA 30 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(12:17 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to FLA 18 for 12 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:00 - 1st) 8-K.Seals to FLA 21 for -3 yards (10-A.Chatfield9-G.Dexter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 21(11:22 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 16 for 5 yards (9-G.Dexter51-V.Miller).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 16(10:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FLA Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 61 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 24 for 20 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(10:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 37 for 13 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(10:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 48 for 15 yards (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(9:53 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 45 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo95-R.Wilkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 45(9:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 45(9:09 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 29 for 16 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(8:38 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 29(8:31 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 27 for 2 yards (28-A.George33-D.Jerkins).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(7:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 32 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(7:19 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 33 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 33(6:51 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 44 for 11 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(6:32 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 49 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney55-K.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 49(6:04 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FLA 49(5:59 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(5:53 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 41 for 5 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 41(5:26 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 36 for 5 yards (91-M.Dunlap).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(4:56 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 81-W.Sheppard. 81-W.Sheppard to FLA 12 for 24 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 12(4:35 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 9 for 3 yards (8-K.Bogle55-K.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 9(4:01 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 5 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 5(3:17 - 1st) 3-J.Marlow pushed ob at FLA 7 for -2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 7(2:49 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 56 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 26 for 17 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith50-E.Barr).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(2:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 31 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 31(2:06 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 33 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 33(1:26 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 48 for 15 yards (11-J.Harris26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(0:36 - 1st) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 43(0:27 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 47 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 47(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 47(14:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -6 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - VANDY 41(14:19 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 49 yards from FLA 41 Downed at the VAN 10.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(14:09 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 10 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(13:40 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 11 for 1 yard (15-J.Copeland8-K.Bogle).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 11(13:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 21 for 10 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(12:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 44 for 35 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 35 for 9 yards (3-M.Wilson51-V.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 35(11:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Team penalty on VAN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 40(11:44 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 39 for 1 yard (11-M.Diabate).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 39(11:23 - 2nd) Team penalty on VAN False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 44(11:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 44(11:12 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 26 yards from FLA 44 out of bounds at the FLA 18.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(11:06 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 31 for 13 yards (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(10:30 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 31 for no gain (7-D.Moore95-R.Wilkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 31(10:01 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 37 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins26-A.Orji).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 37(9:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 36 for -1 yard (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 36(8:47 - 2nd) 18-J.Finn punts 40 yards from FLA 36 to VAN 24 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(8:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 24(8:42 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 26 for 2 yards (5-K.Elam9-G.Dexter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 26(8:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 25-M.Pryor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 26(8:02 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 20 yards from VAN 26 out of bounds at the VAN 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(7:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 46(7:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (28-A.George).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:13 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 28 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore26-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 28(6:41 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 24 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 24(6:02 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 20 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney33-D.Jerkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(5:37 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 15 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 15(5:05 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 15 for no gain (48-A.Mintze10-D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 15(4:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 15(4:15 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(4:13 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for 4 yards (56-T.Slaton55-K.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(3:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on FLA 3-M.Wilson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at VAN 29. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(3:43 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 29 for -6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - VANDY 29(3:05 - 2nd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 38 for 9 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 38(2:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 38(2:42 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 38 out of bounds at the FLA 15.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(2:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at FLA 32 for 17 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(2:02 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 31 for -1 yard (48-A.Mintze26-A.Orji).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 31(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs ob at FLA 42 for 11 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(1:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at VAN 49 for 9 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 49(1:24 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to VAN 46 for 3 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(1:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 34 for 12 yards (15-E.Hamilton33-D.Jerkins).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(0:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:44 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:37 - 2nd) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 31 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney91-M.Dunlap).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VANDY 31(0:30 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 31. 1-K.Toney to FLA 34 for 7 yards (50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(0:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 34 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 34 for 9 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 35 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 34 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:09 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 36 for 2 yards (14-M.Worship90-C.Tidd).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(13:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to FLA 42 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 42(13:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at FLA 49 for 7 yards (11-J.Harris). Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(12:50 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at VAN 15 for 36 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(12:18 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 8 for 7 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 8(11:43 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 8 for no gain (92-D.Green28-A.George).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 8(11:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to VAN 5 for 3 yards (23-J.Mahoney7-D.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 5(10:30 - 3rd) 8-T.Grimes to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze30-D.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(9:51 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:47 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for 4 yards (40-J.Pierre55-K.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(9:10 - 3rd) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for no gain (17-Z.Carter11-M.Diabate).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(8:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 35 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:08 - 3rd) Team penalty on VAN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 25 - VANDY 20(8:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 36 for 16 yards (6-S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 36(7:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 36(7:37 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 55 yards from VAN 36 out of bounds at the FLA 9.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 9(7:29 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 12 for 3 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 12(6:59 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 20 for 8 yards (44-C.James50-E.Barr).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(6:22 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 31 for 11 yards (95-R.Wilkins). Penalty on FLA 76-R.Gouraige Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - VANDY 10(6:05 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 13 for 3 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 17 - VANDY 13(5:32 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 41 for 46 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(4:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to VAN 28 for 13 yards (11-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(4:26 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 20 for 8 yards (23-J.Mahoney14-M.Worship).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 20(3:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to VAN 9 for 11 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith28-A.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - VANDY 9(3:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Wells.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 9(3:16 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 2 for 7 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 2(3:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Pierre17-Z.Carter).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(2:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman runs ob at VAN 42 for 16 yards.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(2:12 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 63 yards from VAN 35. 1-K.Toney to FLA 39 for 37 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith27-R.McCord). Penalty on FLA 82-J.Weston Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 39.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(1:43 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 32 for 3 yards (26-A.Orji94-R.Reitmaier).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 32(1:14 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 36 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney92-D.Green).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 36(0:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 49 for 13 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(0:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 45 for 6 yards (33-D.Jerkins94-R.Reitmaier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - VANDY 45(15:00 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to VAN 39 for 6 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(14:41 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(14:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 22 FUMBLES (33-D.Jerkins). 30-D.Wright runs ob at VAN 22 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(14:25 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 25 for 3 yards (55-K.Campbell28-T.Hopper).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 25(14:05 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 40 for 15 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(13:45 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 42 for 2 yards (8-K.Bogle55-K.Campbell).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 42(13:21 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 31 for -11 yards (8-K.Bogle9-G.Dexter).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - VANDY 31(12:34 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at VAN 47 for 16 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 47(12:13 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to FLA 39 for 14 yards (28-T.Hopper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(11:55 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 37 for 2 yards (1-B.Cox55-K.Campbell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 37(11:22 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 30 for 7 yards (28-T.Hopper22-R.Torrence).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 30(11:01 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to FLA 26 for 4 yards (6-S.Davis).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(10:42 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 63-G.Miller. 63-G.Miller to FLA 34 for -8 yards (40-J.Pierre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - VANDY 34(10:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - VANDY 34(10:14 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - VANDY 39(10:14 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - VANDY 39(10:10 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from FLA 39 Downed at the FLA 1.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 1(10:01 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble pushed ob at FLA 35 for 34 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:30 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 49 for 16 yards (28-A.George23-J.Mahoney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(8:55 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 47 for 2 yards (26-A.Orji10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 47(8:10 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to VAN 38 for 9 yards (30-D.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(7:36 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to VAN 30 for 8 yards (48-A.Mintze10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 30(6:55 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(6:46 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Pierre10-A.Chatfield).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(6:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to VAN 32 for 6 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:02 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 49 for 17 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(5:43 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 48 for 3 yards (9-G.Dexter81-D.Lang).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 48(5:12 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to FLA 35 for 13 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(4:52 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 25-M.Pryor. 25-M.Pryor to FLA 27 for 8 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 27(4:34 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to FLA 23 for 4 yards (9-G.Dexter11-M.Diabate).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(4:02 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Elam at FLA End Zone. 5-K.Elam touchback. Penalty on FLA 5-E.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at FLA 20.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(3:30 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 13 for 3 yards (30-D.Wright44-C.James).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 13(3:11 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 22 for 9 yards (28-A.George50-E.Barr).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(2:45 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 25 for 3 yards (33-D.Jerkins44-C.James).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 25(2:02 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to FLA 35 for 10 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(1:24 - 4th) 21-L.Lingard to FLA 42 for 7 yards (50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 42(0:45 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to FLA 42 for no gain (28-A.George).
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1