Ending 10-year ranking drought, No. 25 Tulsa hosts Tulane
Tulsa is used to time off between games this season.
This week, though, the 25th-ranked Golden Hurricane will need to adapt to short preparation time.
Tulsa (4-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) will play host to Tulane (5-4, 2-4) on Thursday night in a nationally televised game.
Tulsa has had three weekends in which a game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. This week, the Golden Hurricane return to action just five days after a 28-24 victory against then-No. 19 SMU.
"It's going to be a super-quick turnaround," Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins said, "the fastest I've ever been a part of."
The game against SMU came after a stretch in which the Golden Hurricane played just two games in 41 days. Their scheduled Nov. 7 game against Navy was their most recent postponement due to the pandemic.
"These postponements are crazy," Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith said. "It (stinks) going and watching film, getting ready for a game and it gets postponed and we have to wait another week to play."
The sporadic nature of the schedule might have contributed to Tulsa having poor starts in games. The Golden Hurricane had to overcome a 21-point deficit to beat SMU, shutting out the Mustangs in the second half and scoring the winning touchdown with 2:11 to play.
Tulsa overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat UCF and a 14-point deficit to beat East Carolina.
"Do we want to have to do this every week? No," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said, "but our guys know that we can come back. We have to keep getting better and try to get off to a better start."
The Golden Hurricane, ranked for the first time since 2010, control their fate in the AAC. They will visit Houston and host Cincinnati, currently the No. 7 team in the poll and the only other undefeated team in AAC play.
"We are kind of like a little kid at Christmas right now," Collins said.
Tulane has shown some resiliency of its own as the season has unfolded. The Green Wave have won three games in a row, all by at least 17 points.
Tulane's 38-12 victory Saturday against Army, which was ranked No. 25 in the coaches poll at the time, was the Green Wave's first over a ranked team of any kind in 36 years.
"We've had some tough losses," Tulane defensive end Patrick Johnson said, "and this really gives us momentum to finish the year."
Now the Green Wave will try to beat a second ranked team in a span of six days.
"To beat a Top 25 team shows us we can compete with pretty much anybody," Tulane running back Amare Jones said. "When things aren't going your way, you can't separate. That's how things start to go bad, so when we were 2-4, we all just came together."
The Green Wave's surge has coincided with the maturation of freshman quarterback Michael Pratt, who has 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven starts. He has brought balance to an offense that features the second-most productive running game in the AAC at 243.2 yards per game.
"The fact that we've been able to open up the offense has really changed (things)," Pratt said. "We're getting better and better every week, and we just need to continue to execute."
Tulane has defeated Tulsa each of the last three seasons, but those Golden Hurricane teams won just two, three and four games.
--Field Level Media
|
|
S. Huderson
5 RB
106 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Brin
7 QB
266 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|10-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|302
|522
|Total Plays
|68
|89
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|179
|Rush Attempts
|51
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|76
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|27-48
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|10-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|38
|103
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-96
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|302
|TOTAL YDS
|522
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|8/17
|76
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|25
|106
|1
|16
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|6
|41
|0
|26
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|10
|22
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|2
|2
|34
|1
|27
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|1/3
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|6
|42.2
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|45.5
|71
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|19.0
|39
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|18/28
|266
|2
|0
|
S. Boomer 12 QB
|S. Boomer
|7/13
|60
|0
|1
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|2/6
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|19
|132
|0
|31
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
S. Boomer 12 QB
|S. Boomer
|4
|15
|0
|14
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|4
|11
|1
|18
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|2
|-11
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|17
|8
|138
|1
|37
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|11
|7
|95
|1
|23
|
M. Rodgers 84 WR
|M. Rodgers
|2
|2
|34
|0
|29
|
J. Stewart 1 WR
|J. Stewart
|5
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|8
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|3
|18
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|11-3
|0.0
|1
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Revels III 4 LB
|R. Revels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 CB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/2
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|4
|43.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|3.5
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 20 for 20 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(14:54 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 22 for 2 yards (94-A.Goodlow97-T.Stevenson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 22(14:22 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 22(14:17 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 22(14:12 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 45 yards from TUL 22 to TSA 33 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(14:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 34 for 1 yard (5-C.Sample).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 34(13:26 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 39 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 39(12:45 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 39(12:40 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 52 yards from TSA 39. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 48 for 39 yards (37-L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(12:24 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at TSA 26 for 26 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(11:55 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to TSA 22 for 4 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 22(11:26 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 80-T.James False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 22. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 27(10:58 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace pushed ob at TSA 20 for 7 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 20(10:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TSA 14 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 14(9:53 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TSA 17 for -3 yards (90-J.Player).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 17(9:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TSA 11 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 11(8:42 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 11(8:38 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(8:33 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TSA 26 for 6 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 26(8:22 - 1st) 8-D.Prince to TSA 32 for 6 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 32(7:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at TSA 43 for 11 yards (8-W.Langham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(7:43 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(7:35 - 1st) 8-D.Prince pushed ob at TSA 49 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 49(7:09 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 49(7:05 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 45 yards from TSA 49. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 5 for -1 yard (28-J.Hendrix).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 5(6:56 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 11 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 11(6:31 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TUL 13 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins94-A.Goodlow).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 13(5:52 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 18 for 5 yards (90-J.Player24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(5:25 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 18 for no gain (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 18(4:54 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 18(4:47 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 19 for 1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 19(4:14 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 32 yards from TUL 19 out of bounds at the TSA 49.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:06 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 20 for 31 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(3:34 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 16 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 16(3:17 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 16(3:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TUL 28 for -12 yards (28-M.Moody3-A.Anderson).
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - TULSA 28(2:30 - 1st) 90-Z.Long 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(2:24 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 31 for 3 yards (11-T.Reeves23-Z.Collins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 31(1:41 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 40 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(1:17 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 49 for 9 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 49(0:45 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 43 for 8 yards (4-R.Revels).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(0:23 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 39 for 4 yards (7-T.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 39(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 36 for 3 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 36(14:31 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 31 for 5 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(14:18 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 31. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 26(14:10 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 24 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 24(13:34 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 64-C.Dublin False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 29(13:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TSA 28 for 1 yard (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 28(12:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TUL 70-T.Shafter False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 33(12:39 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TSA 37 for -4 yards (30-J.Wright11-T.Reeves).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 37(11:55 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(11:49 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 34 for -3 yards (3-A.Anderson24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 34(11:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 34(11:08 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer scrambles to TSA 48 for 14 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(10:47 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 46 for -2 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 46(10:12 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TUL 49 for 5 yards (31-L.Brooks). Penalty on TSA 32-R.Windham Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TULSA 36(9:42 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - TULSA 36(9:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TULSA 36(9:33 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 41 yards from TSA 36 to TUL 23 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(9:25 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray30-J.Wright).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 25(8:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on TSA 7-T.Martin Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:46 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 41 for 6 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 41(8:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs ob at TSA 25 for 34 yards. Penalty on TUL 2-D.Watts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TULANE 26(8:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to TUL 26 for no gain (23-Z.Collins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - TULANE 26(7:46 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 11 yards (5-R.Nixon23-Z.Collins).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 37(7:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 49 yards from TUL 37. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 15 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(7:03 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 17 for 2 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 17(6:23 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 20 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 20(5:42 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer scrambles to TSA 26 for 6 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(5:12 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor pushed ob at TSA 35 for 9 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 35(4:51 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams5-C.Sample).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(4:23 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TSA 39 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 39(3:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TUL 44 for 17 yards (25-K.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(3:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TUL 38 for 6 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 38(2:51 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 35 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 35(2:13 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TUL 29 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams28-M.Moody).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(1:45 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TUL 23 for 6 yards (31-L.Brooks24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 23(1:19 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to TUL 22 for 1 yard (28-M.Moody94-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 22(0:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 22(0:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TUL 16 for 6 yards (5-C.Sample24-D.Williams).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(0:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at TUL 1. 31-L.Brooks to TUL 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(0:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 2 for 1 yard (94-A.Goodlow).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 28 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(14:39 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 28(14:34 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 44 for 16 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(14:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Johnson to TSA 47 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 47(13:22 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 50 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 50(12:47 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TUL 35 for 15 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(12:20 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TUL 33 for 2 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 33(11:49 - 3rd) 8-D.Prince to TUL 30 FUMBLES (37-M.Clark). 37-M.Clark to TUL 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(11:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 32 for 2 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 32(11:17 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 32(10:30 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 32(10:23 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 62 yards from TUL 32. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 12 for 6 yards (14-C.Daniels57-E.Hudak).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 12(10:13 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer scrambles to TSA 14 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 14(9:34 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer sacked at TSA 7 for -7 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - TULSA 7(8:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 15 for 8 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 15(8:19 - 3rd) 37-L.Wilson punts 35 yards from TSA 15 to TUL 50 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(8:12 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TSA 47 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 47(7:42 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 47 for -6 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULANE 47(7:02 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs ob at TSA 35 for 18 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(6:34 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TSA 33 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins94-A.Goodlow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 33(5:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TSA 31 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins). Penalty on TSA 26-A.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 31.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(5:45 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 5 for 16 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(5:32 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35. 8-D.Prince to TSA 20 for 16 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(5:20 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 24 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(4:55 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 29 for 5 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 29(4:35 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 29 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 29(3:57 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 27 for -2 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(3:51 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 27 for no gain (30-J.Wright90-J.Player).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 27(3:15 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(3:07 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 47 for 28 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(2:50 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 45 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 45(2:20 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Taylor. Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 45. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 45(2:09 - 3rd) 7-D.Brin complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 49 for 4 yards (37-M.Clark). Penalty on TSA 56-T.Smith Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TSA 49.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 29 - TULSA 34(1:48 - 3rd) 7-D.Brin complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 46 for 20 yards.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 46(1:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Brin complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to TUL 17 FUMBLES (31-L.Brooks). 31-L.Brooks to TUL 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(1:21 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 11 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(1:00 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 33(0:54 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 36 for 3 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 36(0:18 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 4 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(15:00 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TSA 47 for 13 yards (3-C.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(14:23 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TSA 39 for 8 yards (1-K.Ray3-C.Williams). Team penalty on TUL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TSA 39.
|Penalty
|
1 & 17 - TULANE 46(13:50 - 4th) Team penalty on TSA Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 12 - TULANE 49(13:40 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 48 for 1 yard (94-A.Goodlow30-J.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 48(13:00 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 43 for 5 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Punt
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 43(12:30 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 27 yards from TSA 43 to TSA 16 fair catch by 84-M.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(12:18 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 16(12:14 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 84-M.Rodgers. 84-M.Rodgers to TSA 21 for 5 yards.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 21(11:48 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TUL 42 for 37 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(11:28 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 42(11:23 - 4th) 7-D.Brin sacked at TUL 43 for -1 yard (77-J.Johnson94-E.Hicks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 43(11:11 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TUL 31 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(10:49 - 4th) 7-D.Brin to TUL 30 for 1 yard (3-A.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 30(10:38 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TUL 22 for 8 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 22(9:50 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 18 for 4 yards (3-A.Anderson24-D.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(9:24 - 4th) 7-D.Brin runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to TUL 25 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(9:17 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 32 for 7 yards (1-K.Ray5-R.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 32(9:00 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 35 for 3 yards (91-C.Wick).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(8:45 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 31 for -4 yards (3-C.Williams23-Z.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 31(7:28 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 33 for 2 yards (41-D.Hopkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TULANE 33(6:47 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULANE 33(6:41 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 38 yards from TUL 33 to the TSA 29 downed by 24-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 29(6:34 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 43 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(6:15 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 47 for 4 yards (91-N.Seiden3-A.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 47(5:38 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TUL 47 for 6 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(5:08 - 4th) 7-D.Brin sacked at TSA 46 for -7 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - TULSA 46(4:38 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TUL 50 for 4 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 50(4:13 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+23 YD
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 50(4:05 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson pushed ob at TUL 27 for 23 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(3:55 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 17-C.Dyson Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TUL 27.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(3:55 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 14(3:55 - 4th) 7-D.Brin to TUL 5 for 9 yards. Team penalty on TSA Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at TUL 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 19(3:50 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Stewart.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TULSA 19(3:40 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 15 - TULSA 19(3:20 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TSA 35. 11-A.Jones runs ob at TSA 28 for 71 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(3:16 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 26 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 26(3:05 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt runs ob at TSA 18 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(2:28 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 70-T.Shafter False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 23(1:56 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 20 for 3 yards (94-A.Goodlow30-J.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 20(1:48 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 19 for 1 yard (94-A.Goodlow).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 19(1:41 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 8-D.Prince.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:38 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(1:33 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 36 for 11 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(1:23 - 4th) 7-D.Brin sacked at TSA 32 for -4 yards. Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 36. No Play. (91-N.Seiden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 26(1:11 - 4th) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - TULSA 26(1:06 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 39 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 39(0:43 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 1-J.Stewart. 1-J.Stewart to TSA 48 for 9 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(0:31 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TUL 40 for 12 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(0:21 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TUL 37 for 3 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 37(0:07 - 4th) 7-D.Brin spikes the ball at TUL 37 for no gain.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 37(0:06 - 4th) 7-D.Brin complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 4th) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 5) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 18 for 7 yards (77-J.Johnson17-C.Dyson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 18(0:00 - 5) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 11 for 7 yards (94-E.Hicks5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(0:00 - 5) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 11(0:00 - 5) 24-C.Taylor to TUL 9 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 9(0:00 - 5) 7-D.Brin incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 9(0:00 - 5) 90-Z.Long 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:00 - 5) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 22 for 3 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 22(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 22(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 22(0:00 - 5) 62-M.Glover 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(0:00 - 6) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 20 for 5 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 20(0:00 - 6) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 10 for 10 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(0:00 - 6) 5-S.Huderson to TSA 7 for 3 yards (91-C.Wick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 7(0:00 - 6) 7-M.Pratt to TSA 3 for 4 yards (30-J.Wright).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 3(0:00 - 6) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Collins at TSA 3. 23-Z.Collins runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
