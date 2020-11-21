|
|
|SFA
|MEMP
White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Brady White became Memphis' all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14 on Saturday.
White's short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-2004). White threw for 269 yards with one interception.
Austin's punt return extended Memphis' lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter. Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis (5-2), which has won 14 straight home games. Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards.
The Lumberjacks (6-4) scored on Trae Self's 7-yard pass to Xavier Gipson in the final minute of the half to get within 20-14.
The Lumberjacks were outgained 574-224 with Self being intercepted twice. Their other touchdown came on Brevin Randle's 30-yard interception return.
This was Stephen F. Austin's finale of a 10-game fall schedule. There is a possibility of playing one spring game for the FCS team.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|25
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|224
|574
|Total Plays
|67
|77
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|305
|Rush Attempts
|26
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|169
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|19-41
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.2
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|34
|123
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|8-117
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|305
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|14
|22
|0
|12
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Young 44 RB
|J. Young
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
K. White 29 RB
|K. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|3
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|16
|6
|74
|1
|25
|
J. Miller 11 WR
|J. Miller
|4
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|5
|4
|25
|0
|8
|
Q. Borders 85 WR
|Q. Borders
|4
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Lindo 88 TE
|L. Lindo
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Young 44 RB
|J. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Love 89 WR
|T. Love
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lloyd 25 DB
|T. Lloyd
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Walker 5 CB
|J. Walker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Randle 6 LB
|B. Randle
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Heard 32 S
|M. Heard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 0 LB
|D. Coleman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Roland 34 S
|G. Roland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 30 CB
|J. Hunter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 39 LB
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 4 CB
|W. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 69 DT
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 10 CB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 3 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 7 S
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hill 98 DE
|C. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harmon 23 CB
|B. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 27 S
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ingram 71 OL
|Z. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campos 58 K
|C. Campos
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Quick 37 P
|M. Quick
|10
|44.2
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
K. White 29 RB
|K. White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|11
|100
|0
|40
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|8
|94
|1
|36
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|5
|31
|1
|13
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|10
|24
|1
|16
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|9
|9
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|13
|10
|173
|0
|40
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|3
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|5
|4
|39
|0
|21
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Webster 16 WR
|K. Webster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 89 WR
|T. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brannon 54 DL
|N. Brannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rogers 12 DB
|G. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. White 92 DL
|M. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown Jr. 3 LB
|K. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladele 6 DL
|K. Oladele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 99 DL
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stump 59 LB
|C. Stump
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Coffey 24 DB
|A. Coffey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 98 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|2/3
|39
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|4
|48.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|8
|14.6
|64
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from MEM 35. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 18 for 16 yards (18-T.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 18(14:57 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 18(14:51 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 21 for 3 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFA 21(14:13 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 29 for 8 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 29(13:40 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 29(13:35 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 29 for no gain (46-C.Mashburn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFA 29(12:55 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFA 29(12:48 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 46 yards from SAU 29 to the MEM 25 downed by 5-J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:34 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:30 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 40 for 15 yards (4-W.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:14 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 49 for 11 yards (32-M.Heard0-D.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Clark.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:51 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 46(11:51 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 46 for no gain (25-T.Lloyd).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 46(11:18 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 33 for 21 yards (6-B.Randle). Team penalty on SAU Offside declined.
|-51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(11:01 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 16 FUMBLES (0-D.Coleman). 7-J.Davis to SAU 16 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(11:01 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 17 for 16 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(10:41 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 19 for -2 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 19(10:15 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 2 for 17 yards (4-W.Roberts7-J.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(9:46 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 4 for -2 yards (99-D.Osagiede32-M.Heard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 4(9:05 - 1st) 2-R.Clark runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:02 - 1st) 29-K.White to SAU 28 for 3 yards (30-R.Owens97-W.Ducksworth).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 28(8:26 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 44 for 16 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(7:59 - 1st) Penalty on SAU 74-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 44. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 39(7:39 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 47 for 8 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 47(7:14 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to MEM 49 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 49(6:33 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Int
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 49(6:27 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at MEM 42. 30-R.Owens to MEM 42 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Illegal shift declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(6:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory. Team penalty on SAU Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 47(6:17 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 46 for -1 yard (6-B.Randle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 46(5:55 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 46(5:53 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles to SAU 48 for 6 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(5:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:18 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 27 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(4:44 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 32 for 5 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(4:20 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 37 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake40-T.Pickens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(3:42 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 39 for 2 yards (92-M.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 39(3:09 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 39 for no gain (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 39(2:29 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 45 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 45(1:44 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 37 yards from SAU 45. 4-C.Austin to MEM 20 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 20(1:39 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 19 for -1 yard (99-D.Osagiede).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - SFA 19(1:06 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 19. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFA 14(0:46 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 15 for 1 yard (25-T.Lloyd90-R.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SFA 15(0:20 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SFA 15(0:17 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 53 yards from MEM 15 out of bounds at the SAU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(0:09 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 34 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 34(15:00 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 37 for 3 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 37(14:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 37(14:20 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 51 yards from SAU 37. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at MEM 23 for 11 yards (5-J.Walker).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(14:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-B.Randle at MEM 30. 6-B.Randle runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) 81-D.Brown kicks 46 yards from SAU 35. 24-A.Coffey to MEM 35 for 16 yards (30-J.Hunter).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 25 for 40 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:32 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 20 for 5 yards (6-B.Randle). Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez Tripping 15 yards enforced at SAU 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - MEMP 40(13:09 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to SAU 31 for 9 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - MEMP 31(12:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 16 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 16(12:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White to SAU 14 for 2 yards (6-B.Randle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(11:47 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 12 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 12(11:15 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 7 for 5 yards (32-M.Heard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 7(10:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 6 for 1 yard (5-J.Walker6-B.Randle).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 6(9:50 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 4-C.Austin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAU 6. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - MEMP 21(9:45 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:41 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 24 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(9:02 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 24(8:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 24(8:50 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 39 yards from SAU 24. 4-C.Austin to MEM 50 for 13 yards (42-T.Wair).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(8:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 43 for 7 yards (10-M.Brooks).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 43(8:10 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver pushed ob at SAU 7 for 36 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MEMP 7(7:32 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 5 for 2 yards (39-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 5(7:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 5(7:03 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 5(6:59 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 29-K.White to SAU 20 for 20 yards (41-S.Blake37-J.Allen). Penalty on SAU 42-T.Wair Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at SAU 10.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 5(6:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 1 for -4 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 1(6:05 - 2nd) Penalty on SAU 72-J.Guillory False start 0 yards enforced at SAU 1. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 1(5:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 11 for 10 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 11(5:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 11(5:10 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 53 yards from SAU 11. 4-C.Austin to SAU 45 for 19 yards (99-D.Osagiede). Team penalty on SAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SAU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:56 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 39 for 1 yard (39-D.Williams0-D.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 39(4:19 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 39(4:16 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 35 for 4 yards (32-M.Heard).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 35(3:35 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(3:30 - 2nd) 8-L.Jones III to SAU 45 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:59 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:52 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller runs ob at MEM 44 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(2:26 - 2nd) 44-J.Young to MEM 43 for 1 yard (95-J.Cartwright94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 43(1:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Miller.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 43(1:48 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner pushed ob at MEM 31 for 12 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:32 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to MEM 31 for no gain (1-O.Goodson94-J.Dorceus).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs ob at MEM 7 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MEMP 7(1:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 81-D.Brown kicks 34 yards from SAU 35 to MEM 31 fair catch by 83-J.Hassell.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs ob at MEM 36 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 36(0:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 38(0:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 49 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(0:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington. Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:26 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Punt
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:14 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 52 yards from MEM 41 to the SAU 7 downed by 42-P.Brady.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 81-D.Brown kicks 59 yards from SAU 35. 12-G.Rogers to MEM 33 for 27 yards (89-T.Love61-C.Richards).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(14:54 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 34 for 1 yard (6-B.Randle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 34(14:28 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Clark.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 34(14:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 24 for -10 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MEMP 24(13:45 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 40 yards from MEM 24. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 40 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens12-G.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(13:37 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Turner.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(13:33 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 46 for 6 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 46(12:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 46(12:53 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 41 yards from SAU 46. 4-C.Austin to MEM 13 for no gain (5-J.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(12:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White to MEM 16 for 3 yards.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 16(12:15 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 47 for 31 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(11:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 35 for 18 yards (32-M.Heard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(11:33 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to SAU 35 for no gain (6-B.Randle).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(11:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs ob at SAU 23 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(10:28 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 21 for 2 yards (6-B.Randle).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 21(9:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on SAU 23-B.Harmon Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(9:54 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 11 for no gain (25-T.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 11(9:19 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 9 for 2 yards (25-T.Lloyd3-B.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 9(8:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 3 for 6 yards (32-M.Heard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 3(7:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 3(7:52 - 3rd) 2-T.Self to SAU 7 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 7(7:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 88-L.Lindo. 88-L.Lindo to SAU 12 for 5 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 12(6:55 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 12 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 12(6:10 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 48 yards from SAU 12. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 1 yard (27-J.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(5:59 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 48 for 11 yards (32-M.Heard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(5:39 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 42 for 6 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 42(5:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at SAU 49 for -7 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 49(4:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at SAU 29 for 20 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(4:26 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver pushed ob at SAU 3 for 26 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MEMP 3(4:05 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 1 for 2 yards (34-G.Roland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 1(3:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White to SAU 1 for no gain (0-D.Coleman90-R.Nichols).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 1(2:59 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Austin complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:55 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 23 for -2 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 23(2:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - MEMP 23(2:22 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 28 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 28(1:40 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 36 yards from SAU 28. 4-C.Austin runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:24 - 3rd) 29-K.White to SAU 43 for 18 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(0:51 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 40 for -3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|Int
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 40(0:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 95-J.Cartwright at SAU 41. 95-J.Cartwright to SAU 35 for 6 yards (71-Z.Ingram).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(0:06 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to SAU 31 for 4 yards (91-C.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 31(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 11 for 20 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(14:35 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to SAU 6 for 5 yards (3-B.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 6(14:04 - 4th) 28-A.Martin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(14:00 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:56 - 4th) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 18 for -7 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:17 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 25 for 40 yards (7-J.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:44 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 11 for 14 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(11:11 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 4 for 7 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 4(10:38 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on SAU 3-B.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:35 - 4th) 44-J.Young to SAU 30 for 5 yards (2-T.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(9:57 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-Q.Borders.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 30(9:51 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 30(9:48 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 45 yards from SAU 30 to MEM 25 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:42 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 24 for -1 yard (98-C.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(9:09 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 29 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 29(8:24 - 4th) 8-C.Adair incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Webster.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 29(8:20 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 48 yards from MEM 29 Downed at the SAU 23.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(8:08 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to SAU 24 for 1 yard (12-G.Rogers24-A.Coffey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 24(7:24 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Lindo.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 24(7:21 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs ob at SAU 49 for 25 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(6:42 - 4th) 44-J.Young to MEM 48 for 3 yards (99-K.Robinson59-C.Stump).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 48(6:00 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 44-J.Young.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 48(5:57 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to MEM 45 for 3 yards (19-J.Hastings). Penalty on MEM 19-J.Hastings Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MEM 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(5:30 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Jones III.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(5:28 - 4th) 44-J.Young to MEM 31 for -1 yard (6-K.Oladele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 31(4:45 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Love.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 31(4:40 - 4th) 58-C.Campos 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(4:35 - 4th) 8-C.Adair incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Moore.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(4:31 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 37 for 6 yards (39-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 37(3:51 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 40 for 3 yards (34-G.Roland).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 40(3:11 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to SAU 47 for 13 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(2:50 - 4th) 21-T.Taylor runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 4th) 47-A.McCready kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:42 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to SAU 28 for 3 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 28(2:01 - 4th) 44-J.Young to SAU 25 for -3 yards (54-N.Brannon).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:22 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks complete to 85-Q.Borders. 85-Q.Borders to SAU 38 for 13 yards (3-K.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(0:52 - 4th) 44-J.Young to SAU 42 for 4 yards (54-N.Brannon98-C.Jackson).
