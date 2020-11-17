Drive Chart
AKRON
KENTST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
T. Dollard 7 RB
202 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
D. Crum 7 QB
348 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:11
24-M.Cooper runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
46
yds
01:18
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:05
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:01
15-Z.Gibson scrambles to KNT End Zone FUMBLES (10-D.Clark). 77-X.Gray runs no gain for a touchdown.
4
plays
5
yds
00:58
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:51
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:55
7-D.Crum runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:49
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:16
7-T.Dollard runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
96
yds
03:42
pos
13
14
Point After TD 10:08
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:08
7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
14
20
Point After TD 9:56
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:48
7-T.Dollard runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
59
yds
00:18
pos
20
21
Point After TD 9:38
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 5:50
24-M.Cooper runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
03:56
pos
21
27
Point After TD 5:42
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:05
7-T.Dollard runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
04:44
pos
27
28
Point After TD 0:58
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 0:20
7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
00:43
pos
28
34
Point After TD 0:15
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:16
7-D.Crum runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
01:52
pos
28
41
Point After TD 13:08
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
Touchdown 9:18
24-M.Cooper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
35
yds
01:35
pos
28
48
Point After TD 9:14
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
49
Touchdown 0:26
7-D.Crum complete to 31-B.Bradford. 31-B.Bradford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
04:54
pos
28
55
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:20
7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Wooden.
plays
yds
pos
28
55
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:56
7-T.Dollard runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
00:07
pos
34
55
Point After TD 12:50
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
55
Touchdown 10:12
18-X.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:50
pos
35
61
Point After TD 10:00
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
62
Touchdown 2:54
19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
32
yds
04:43
pos
35
68
Point After TD 2:49
2-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
69
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 37
Rushing 11 19
Passing 7 16
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 5-10 11-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 366 750
Total Plays 56 78
Avg Gain 6.5 9.6
Net Yards Rushing 212 390
Rush Attempts 41 51
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 7.6
Yards Passing 154 360
Comp. - Att. 9-15 24-27
Yards Per Pass 6.1 12.8
Penalties - Yards 5-35 8-80
Touchdowns 5 10
Rushing TDs 5 6
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 3-0.0
Return Yards 0 -4
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 0-3 7210735
Kent State 3-0 1421201469
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 154 PASS YDS 360
212 RUSH YDS 390
366 TOTAL YDS 750
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 154 0 1 132.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 343 2 3 109.0
Z. Gibson 9/15 154 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Dollard 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 202 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 232 0
T. Dollard 28 202 4 59
J. Knight 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 96 0
J. Knight 3 8 0 4
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 11 0
Z. Gibson 10 2 1 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Stewart 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
N. Stewart 3 2 68 0 42
T. Grimes, Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
T. Grimes, Jr. 4 4 51 0 17
K. Sholty 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Sholty 1 1 15 0 15
M. Wolfley 24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Wolfley 1 1 15 0 15
J. Hicks 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hicks 1 1 11 0 11
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
G. Qualls Jr. 6 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 15-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 12-0 0.0 0
J. Riley 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Riley 5-1 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 4-0 0.0 0
M. Snowden 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Snowden 4-1 0.0 0
R. McClain 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. McClain 3-1 0.0 0
A. Daranijo 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Daranijo 3-3 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 3-0 0.0 0
N. Sy 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Sy 2-1 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 2-1 0.0 0
R. Corner Jr. 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Corner Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bischof 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bischof 1-0 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. Richardson 1-3 1.0 0
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Bentley 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wade 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wade 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
C. Smigel 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Fitschen 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
J. Fitschen 2 41.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knight 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
8 21.4 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
J. Knight 8 21.4 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88% 348 3 0 244.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 490 6 1 174.9
D. Crum 22/25 348 3 0
C. Schlee 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 1 0 315.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 101 1 0 209.8
C. Schlee 2/2 12 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 107 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 111 2
M. Cooper 14 107 3 19
D. Crum 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 104 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 1
D. Crum 13 104 2 38
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 1
X. Williams 10 97 1 49
D. Bangura 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Bangura 5 32 0 16
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Bangda 3 16 0 11
B. Bradford 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 185 0
B. Bradford 1 14 0 13
C. Schlee 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 1
C. Schlee 3 12 0 19
I. Wooden 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Wooden 1 6 0 6
I. Vance 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Vance 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 140 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 178 3
I. McKoy 7 6 140 1 75
J. Poke 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 120 2
J. Poke 6 6 82 1 32
I. Vance 27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 0
I. Vance 4 4 36 0 19
L. Floriea 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
L. Floriea 3 2 31 0 24
D. Cephas 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 0
D. Cephas 3 2 27 0 22
K. Abram 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Abram 1 1 19 0 19
B. Bradford 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
B. Bradford 1 1 13 1 13
I. Wooden 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 83 1
I. Wooden 1 1 11 0 11
J. Williams 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Williams 1 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Johns 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Johns 7-2 0.0 0
D. Clark 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Clark 6-1 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Price 5-0 0.0 0
T. Butler 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Butler 4-1 0.0 0
B. Coleman 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
B. Coleman 4-2 1.0 0
S. Diaby 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Diaby 4-0 0.0 0
R. Carpenter Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Carpenter Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
K. Gamble 2-3 1.0 0
Z. West 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
Z. West 2-1 2.0 0
C. Holmes 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
O. Okombi 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Okombi 1-0 1.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Salaam 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hines 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Hines 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
2/3 8/8
M. Trickett 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
I. McKoy 2 10.5 15 0
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Bangda 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Vance 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
I. Vance 1 -6.0 -6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 37 1:31 3 17 INT
12:05 AKRON 14 3:03 5 16 Fumble
8:49 KENTST 10 0:58 4 10 TD
4:49 AKRON 33 3:06 5 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 AKRON 14 3:42 11 101 TD
9:56 AKRON 41 0:18 1 59 TD
5:42 AKRON 36 4:44 9 64 TD
0:15 AKRON 38 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 AKRON 27 2:08 3 0 Punt
9:14 AKRON 30 3:52 10 57 Downs
0:20 AKRON 39 0:07 6 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 AKRON 18 2:17 4 9 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 AKRON 46 1:18 5 46 TD
7:51 KENTST 25 3:02 8 75 TD
1:35 KENTST 14 1:23 9 72 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 KENTST 25 0:12 1 75 TD
9:38 KENTST 21 3:56 10 79 TD
0:58 KENTST 42 0:43 6 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 22 1:52 8 78 TD
10:49 AKRON 36 1:35 6 36 TD
5:14 KENTST 13 4:54 13 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 KENTST 25 2:50 5 75 TD
7:32 AKRON 27 4:43 8 27 TD
2:48 AKRON 38 2:28 5 32 Game

AKRON
Zips
 - Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 52 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 37 for 24 yards (29-C.Holmes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 37
(14:52 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for no gain (55-S.Diaby0-Z.West).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 37
(14:11 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for no gain (32-K.Johns).
Int
3 & 10 - AKRON 37
(13:29 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls INTERCEPTED by 14-E.Hines at AKR 48. 14-E.Hines to AKR 46 for 2 yards (4-G.Qualls).

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(13:23 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 37 for 9 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 37
(13:01 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to AKR 21 for 16 yards (18-A.Watts).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(12:44 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 10 for 11 yards (18-A.Watts).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10
(12:30 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 3 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 3
(12:11 - 1st) 24-M.Cooper runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Fumble (5 plays, 16 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:05 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 64 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 14 for 13 yards (18-X.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(12:00 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 10 yards (10-D.Clark24-T.Butler).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24
(11:30 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 38 for 14 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(11:00 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 32 for -6 yards (0-Z.West).
-3 YD
2 & 16 - AKRON 32
(10:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 29 for -3 yards (32-K.Johns).
+1 YD
3 & 19 - AKRON 29
(9:35 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 30 for 1 yard (55-S.Diaby).
Punt
4 & 18 - AKRON 30
(9:02 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen punts 54 yards from AKR 30. 27-I.Vance to KNT 16 FUMBLES. 27-B.Arslanian to KNT 10 for no gain. Team penalty on KNT Personal Foul declined.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 10 - AKRON 10
(8:49 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard. Penalty on KNT 14-E.Hines Pass interference 5 yards enforced at KNT 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - AKRON 5
(8:43 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 5 for no gain (41-J.Price32-K.Johns).
No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 5
(8:03 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 5
(8:01 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to KNT End Zone FUMBLES (10-D.Clark). 77-X.Gray runs no gain for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:51 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:51 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(7:51 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at AKR 43 for 32 yards (18-A.Watts).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43
(7:31 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to AKR 48 FUMBLES. 7-D.Crum to KNT 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 18 - KENTST 49
(6:53 - 1st) 27-I.Vance to AKR 49 for 2 yards (18-A.Watts24-A.Daranijo).
+22 YD
3 & 16 - KENTST 49
(6:25 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to AKR 27 for 22 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(6:07 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to AKR 22 for 5 yards (18-A.Watts).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 22
(5:28 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance pushed ob at AKR 18 for 4 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 18
(5:16 - 1st) 7-D.Crum to AKR 15 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian7-J.Richardson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(4:55 - 1st) 7-D.Crum runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:49 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:49 - 1st) 2-M.Trickett kicks 54 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 33 for 22 yards (25-J.Poke).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(4:42 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 42 for 9 yards (21-M.Miller).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 42
(4:00 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 0-J.Hicks. 0-J.Hicks runs ob at KNT 47 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(3:28 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 45 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 45
(2:50 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 43 for 2 yards (41-J.Price32-K.Johns).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 43
(2:20 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 42 for 1 yard (32-K.Johns26-R.Carpenter).
Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 42
(1:43 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen punts 28 yards from KNT 42 to KNT 14 fair catch by 12-R.James.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - Fumble (9 plays, 72 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14
(1:35 - 1st) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs ob at KNT 36 for 22 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(1:17 - 1st) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at KNT 47 for 11 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(1:00 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 49 for 2 yards (18-A.Watts7-J.Richardson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49
(0:35 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to AKR 49 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 49
(0:12 - 1st) 7-D.Crum scrambles runs ob at AKR 40 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Schlee to AKR 37 for 3 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
2 & 7 - KENTST 37
(14:35 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 30 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 37. No Play.
+19 YD
2 & 17 - KENTST 47
(14:15 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 80-K.Abram. 80-K.Abram to AKR 28 for 19 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(13:59 - 2nd) 31-B.Bradford to AKR 14 FUMBLES (18-A.Watts). 1-R.Cochran to AKR 14 for no gain.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (11 plays, 101 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(13:50 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14
(13:44 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard pushed ob at AKR 27 for 13 yards (29-C.Holmes).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(13:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 40 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(13:09 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to AKR 49 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Sack
2 & 1 - AKRON 49
(12:44 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 39 for -10 yards (35-B.Coleman).
Penalty
3 & 11 - AKRON 39
(11:54 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 15-Z.Gibson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 39. No Play.
+26 YD
3 & 16 - AKRON 34
(11:30 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to KNT 40 for 26 yards (32-K.Johns).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(10:55 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to KNT 23 for 17 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(10:22 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 66-R.Beckman False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 23. No Play.
+28 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 28
(10:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:08 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(10:08 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 10-D.Clark Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AKR 35. No Play.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:08 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 50 yards from AKR 50 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(10:08 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (1 plays, 59 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 41 for 39 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
+59 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(9:48 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 50 yards from AKR 35. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 21 for 6 yards (20-M.Snowden).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(9:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 32 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(9:20 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 35 for 3 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 35
(8:50 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 45 for 10 yards (6-J.Riley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(8:32 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 50 for 5 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 50
(8:13 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 38 for 12 yards (6-J.Riley).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(7:58 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy to AKR 23 for 15 yards (6-J.Riley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 23
(7:23 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at AKR 9 for 14 yards (27-B.Arslanian). Penalty on KNT 56-E.Ratliff Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 23. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - KENTST 33
(6:54 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 26 for 7 yards (11-N.Sy).
+7 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 26
(6:28 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum to AKR 19 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian24-A.Daranijo).
+19 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 19
(5:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (9 plays, 64 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 29 yards from KNT 35 to AKR 36 fair catch by 80-J.Shaffer.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(5:42 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 37 for 1 yard (32-K.Johns34-K.Gamble).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 37
(5:03 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes pushed ob at AKR 50 for 13 yards (24-T.Butler).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50
(4:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 46 for 4 yards (24-T.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 6 - AKRON 46
(4:22 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 46 for no gain (32-K.Johns).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 46
(3:38 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 16-T.Grimes. 16-T.Grimes to KNT 34 for 12 yards (26-R.Carpenter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(3:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to KNT 30 for 4 yards (10-D.Clark).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 30
(2:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 24-M.Wolfley. 24-M.Wolfley to KNT 15 for 15 yards (10-D.Clark).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 15
(1:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to KNT 13 for 2 yards (35-B.Coleman).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 13
(1:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (6 plays, 58 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 44 yards from AKR 35. 21-J.Bangda to KNT 42 for 21 yards (6-J.Riley).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(0:52 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 88-L.Floriea. 88-L.Floriea to AKR 34 for 24 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(0:45 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy pushed ob at AKR 28 for 6 yards (18-A.Watts).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 28
(0:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke pushed ob at AKR 19 for 9 yards (6-J.Riley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 19
(0:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 88-L.Floriea. 88-L.Floriea runs ob at AKR 12 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 12
(0:27 - 2nd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 11 for 1 yard (45-R.McClain11-N.Sy).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 11
(0:20 - 2nd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 27 yards from KNT 35 to AKR 38 fair catch by 80-J.Shaffer.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(0:15 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 37 for -1 yard (0-Z.West).

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 58 yards from AKR 35. 23-I.McKoy to KNT 22 for 15 yards (6-J.Riley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(14:54 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Cephas.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 22
(14:49 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 10 yards (94-J.Mitchell).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(14:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 28 for -4 yards (45-R.McClain).
+16 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 28
(14:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 44 for 16 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(13:34 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Floriea.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 44
(13:31 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 18 for 38 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 18
(13:16 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 18-A.Watts Holding 9 yards enforced at AKR 18. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - KENTST 9
(13:16 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 57 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 27 for 19 yards (29-C.Holmes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(13:03 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 7 yards (41-J.Price).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 34
(12:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 33 for -1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
Sack
3 & 4 - AKRON 33
(11:32 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 27 for -6 yards (34-K.Gamble).
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 27
(11:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen punts 9 yards from AKR 27 to the AKR 36 downed by 74-R.Chambers.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(10:49 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to AKR 31 for 5 yards (22-B.Bischof).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 31
(10:30 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 24 for 7 yards (6-J.Riley94-J.Mitchell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(10:02 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum scrambles to AKR 17 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 17
(9:32 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper pushed ob at AKR 2 for 15 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
Penalty
1 & 2 - KENTST 2
(9:24 - 3rd) Penalty on AKR 13-C.Ogbonna Personal Foul 1 yards enforced at AKR 2. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - KENTST 1
(9:18 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Downs (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 54 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 30 for 19 yards (18-T.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(9:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 4 yards (35-B.Coleman).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 34
(8:29 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 44 for 10 yards (41-J.Price).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(8:05 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart. Penalty on KNT 24-T.Butler Pass interference 10 yards enforced at AKR 44. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(8:01 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 42 for 4 yards (32-K.Johns).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 42
(7:21 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 34 for 8 yards (10-D.Clark34-K.Gamble).
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(7:01 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls. Penalty on KNT 14-E.Hines Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KNT 34. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19
(6:56 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 16 for 3 yards (52-B.Jones35-B.Coleman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 16
(6:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 16
(6:09 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 13 for 3 yards (10-D.Clark34-K.Gamble).
No Gain
4 & 4 - AKRON 13
(5:22 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (13 plays, 87 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13
(5:14 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 23-I.McKoy.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13
(5:07 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 25-J.Poke. 25-J.Poke to KNT 16 for 3 yards (18-A.Watts).
+19 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 16
(4:40 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 35 for 19 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(4:13 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum to KNT 37 for 2 yards (45-R.McClain).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 37
(3:42 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to KNT 39 for 2 yards (11-N.Sy99-E.Bentley).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 39
(3:02 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 27-I.Vance. 27-I.Vance to KNT 47 for 8 yards (24-A.Daranijo).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(2:37 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 38 for 15 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(2:20 - 3rd) 24-M.Cooper to AKR 31 for 7 yards (21-R.Corner97-J.Wade). Penalty on AKR 21-R.Corner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at AKR 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 16
(2:05 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 14-D.Cephas. 14-D.Cephas to AKR 11 for 5 yards (13-C.Ogbonna).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 11
(1:34 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 5 for 6 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 5
(1:02 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to AKR 3 for 2 yards (21-R.Corner).
Penalty
2 & 3 - KENTST 3
(0:32 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Holding 10 yards enforced at AKR 3. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 13
(0:26 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum complete to 31-B.Bradford. 31-B.Bradford runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(0:20 - 3rd) 7-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 84-I.Wooden.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 3rd) 2-M.Trickett kicks 50 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 39 for 24 yards (27-I.Vance2-M.Trickett).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39
(0:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 1 yard (41-J.Price35-B.Coleman).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 40
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Knight to AKR 42 for 2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
+42 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 42
(14:23 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to KNT 16 for 42 yards (26-R.Carpenter10-D.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(13:45 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 16
(13:40 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to KNT 8 for 8 yards (35-B.Coleman).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 8
(12:56 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:50 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(12:50 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 32 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 32
(12:02 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 34 for 2 yards (99-E.Bentley).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 34
(11:38 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 40 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian45-R.McClain).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(10:51 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 84-I.Wooden. 84-I.Wooden to AKR 49 for 11 yards (18-A.Watts).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(10:12 - 4th) 18-X.Williams runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:00 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Fumble (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:00 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 58 yards from KNT 35. 5-J.Knight to AKR 18 for 11 yards (81-R.Glass).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18
(9:54 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 20 for 2 yards (24-T.Butler).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 20
(9:10 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 31 for 11 yards (24-T.Butler).
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 31
(8:33 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 22 for -9 yards (57-O.Okombi).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - AKRON 22
(7:43 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson scrambles to AKR 27 FUMBLES. 52-B.Jones to AKR 27 for no gain.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - TD (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(7:32 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 23 for 4 yards (27-B.Arslanian6-J.Riley).
Sack
2 & 6 - KENTST 23
(6:48 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee sacked at AKR 33 for -10 yards. Team penalty on KNT Illegal formation declined. (7-J.Richardson).
+19 YD
3 & 16 - KENTST 33
(6:19 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee scrambles runs ob at AKR 14 for 19 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 14
(5:35 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 13 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian).
Penalty
2 & 9 - KENTST 13
(4:40 - 4th) Penalty on KNT 19-C.Schlee Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AKR 13. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 18
(4:19 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to AKR 12 for 6 yards (20-M.Snowden).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 12
(3:31 - 4th) 84-I.Wooden to AKR 1 for 11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - KENTST 1
(2:54 - 4th) 19-C.Schlee complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett extra point is good.

KENTST
Golden Flashes
 - End of Game (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:49 - 4th) 2-M.Trickett kicks 27 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 38 downed by 10-D.Clark.

KENTST
Golden Flashes

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(2:48 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to AKR 34 for 4 yards (20-M.Snowden24-A.Daranijo).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 34
(2:02 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to AKR 30 for 4 yards (20-M.Snowden).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 30
(1:16 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to AKR 28 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian20-M.Snowden).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(0:46 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to AKR 12 for 16 yards (20-M.Snowden).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 12
(0:20 - 4th) 20-D.Bangura to AKR 6 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores