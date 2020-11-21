|
|
|SDGST
|NEVADA
Nevada goes to 5-0 with 26-21 win over San Diego State
RENO, Nev. (AP) Carson Strong threw two touchdown passes and Nevada's defense stifled San Diego State in the second half, stopping the Aztecs with a last-minute goal-line stand in a 26-21 victory on Saturday.
Darren Hall intercepted Strong at the Wolf Pack 26 with 3:23 remaining. The Aztecs (3-2, 3-2 Mountain West) reached the Nevada 6 with 1 1/2 minutes left but were stopped on a fourth-and-goal with 29 seconds remaining.
Strong was 31-of-46 passing for 288 yards, going over 4,000 for his career. His 53-yard score to Romeo Doubs gave the Wolf Pack (5-0, 5-0) a 23-21 lead in the third quarter before Brandon Talton added his fourth field goal of the game.
Doubs finished with 133 yards receiving on five catches. He came in ranked first in the nation at 161.3 yards per game and has over 100 yards in every game this season.
The Aztecs led 21-16 at halftime behind quarterback Lucas Johnson, a Georgia Tech transfer making his first start for San Diego State. Johnson scored on a 35-yard run and threw a 7-yard score to Kobe Smith. Greg Bell added a 2-yard rushing TD late in the first half but had rolled an ankle while fumbling early in the game and finished with just 28 yards on nine carries. He was averaging over 134 yards a game rushing. The Aztecs had just 109 yards on the ground after coming in at 280.3, third-best in the nation.
After giving up 252 yards to San Diego State in the first half, Nevada held the Aztecs to just 41 in the second half and forced five consecutive three-and-outs. The Wolf Pack had 376 yards of offense against the nation's second-ranked defense (243.5).
|
|
L. Johnson
7 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
288 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|376
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|88
|Rush Attempts
|35
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|184
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|31-47
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|7-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-52.5
|5-55.2
|Return Yards
|15
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|4-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|14/24
|184
|1
|0
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|11
|42
|0
|13
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|5
|29
|1
|35
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|9
|28
|1
|14
|
D. Malone 32 S
|D. Malone
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|9
|5
|80
|0
|35
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|5
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Olubi 24 LB
|S. Olubi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 91 DL
|K. Neves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 98 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lecky 52 DL
|J. Lecky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 27 CB
|C. Barfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|7
|53.9
|1
|65
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|25.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|13
|52
|0
|12
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|7
|25
|0
|24
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|11
|5
|133
|1
|59
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|13
|8
|50
|1
|14
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|10
|8
|45
|0
|12
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|3
|18
|0
|6
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|3
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|4/5
|33
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|5
|55.2
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|4
|15.3
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (54-C.McDonald66-J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(14:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 32 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 32(13:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32(13:43 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 32. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 28 yards (40-C.Pollack). Penalty on SDSU 44-V.Kaho Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(13:28 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 25 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 25(13:04 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 45 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(12:41 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 48 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 48(12:15 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to NEV 49 FUMBLES. 7-K.Toomer to SDSU 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(12:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins27-C.Barfield).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 40(11:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 34 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(10:51 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 33 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka54-C.McDonald).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(10:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 24 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 24(10:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 18 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:47 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 15 for 3 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15(9:12 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to SDSU 14 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 14(8:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 14(8:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:37 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 30(8:03 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(7:58 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to NEV 35 for 35 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:40 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(7:33 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson33-P.McMorris).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31(6:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 43 for 12 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(6:23 - 1st) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 47 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 47(6:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 46 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(5:29 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 36 for 10 yards (33-P.McMorris46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 23-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 36. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(4:52 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 20 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 20(4:10 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 17 for 3 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 17(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22(3:24 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 16 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 16(2:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:36 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(2:09 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to NEV 44 for 19 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(1:38 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 31 for 13 yards (38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(1:11 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(1:05 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at NEV 6 for 25 yards (38-C.Swint).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SDGST 6(0:57 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 7 for -1 yard (13-J.Lee30-L.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 7(15:00 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(14:26 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 22(14:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 33 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 39 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(12:58 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39(12:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 44 for 5 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 44(12:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 42 for 14 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(11:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (24-S.Olubi14-T.Thompson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(11:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 6 for 24 yards (52-J.Lecky).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6(10:36 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 5 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(10:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 5(10:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 5(9:58 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 16 yards (32-W.Kommer).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(9:49 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 38 for 8 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 38(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 42(8:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (11-D.Henley30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 43(8:29 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 43(8:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDSU 43 Downed at the NEV 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(7:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 36 for 7 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 36(6:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+59 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 36(6:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 5 for 59 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(5:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10(5:34 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 9 for 1 yard (98-C.Mitchell). Penalty on SDSU 98-C.Mitchell Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at SDSU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(5:10 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 5 for no gain (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(4:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Pass interference 3 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(4:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at SDSU 36 for 34 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(4:09 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 42(3:40 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 44 for 14 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(3:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe. Penalty on NEV 31-M.Bradford Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NEV 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(3:13 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 29 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 29(2:41 - 2nd) 32-D.Malone to NEV 19 for 10 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(1:44 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 2 for 17 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SDGST 2(1:19 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(0:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua runs ob at NEV 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(0:46 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for no gain (99-C.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 33(0:34 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 55 yards from NEV 33 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 28(14:31 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 30 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:46 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 40 yards from SDSU 30 Downed at the NEV 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 34 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(13:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 40 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(12:42 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 43(12:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43(11:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 49 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 49(11:16 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 50 for 1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(10:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:42 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(10:16 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to SDSU 31 for 2 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 31(9:40 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for -3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 28(8:51 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 49 yards from SDSU 28. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 26 for 3 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 34 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34(7:46 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 56 yards from NEV 34. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 15 for 5 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(7:35 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 15(7:30 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 15 for no gain (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 13 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 13(6:13 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 45 yards from SDSU 13. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 33 for 25 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(6:03 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 30 for 3 yards (91-K.Neves).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 30(5:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 25 for 5 yards (33-P.McMorris).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 9 for 16 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9(4:14 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 9. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 14 - NEVADA 14(3:58 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 15 for -1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 15(3:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15(3:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 9 for 6 yards (46-M.Shawcroft23-D.Hall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9(2:21 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:43 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:38 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 26 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 26(0:58 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 54 yards from SDSU 26 to NEV 20 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(0:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(0:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 25 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins). Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NEV 20. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 10(0:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 8 for -2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - NEVADA 8(15:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEVADA 17(14:23 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 51 yards from NEV 17 Downed at the SDSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(14:12 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for -1 yard (11-D.Henley). Penalty on SDSU 88-D.Bellinger Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDGST 22(13:55 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 26 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - SDGST 26(13:16 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint30-L.Hall).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 30(12:37 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 29 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 29(12:00 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 61 yards from SDSU 29. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 4 yards (39-G.Fountain).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(11:49 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 12 yards (33-P.McMorris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(11:32 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 35 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 35(11:06 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 35(10:24 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (33-P.McMorris).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 35(9:39 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 63 yards from NEV 35 Downed at the SDSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(9:28 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 3 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 3(8:54 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 16 for 13 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(8:37 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 16 for no gain (10-L.Touray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 16(7:52 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 18(7:16 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 7 for -11 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SDGST 7(6:34 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 63 yards from SDSU 7. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 41 for 29 yards (13-T.Kuljian).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(6:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SDSU 35 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35(5:55 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 34 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 34(5:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 34(5:08 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(5:02 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 34 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 34(4:32 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 35(3:57 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 35(3:46 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(3:23 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson to NEV 21 for 5 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 21(2:51 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 14 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(2:20 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 11 for 3 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 11(1:41 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to NEV 5 for 6 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 5(1:31 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 4 for 1 yard (38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SDGST 4(1:09 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 4(1:05 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 5 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 5(0:33 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 5(0:29 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
