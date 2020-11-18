|
|
|TOLEDO
|EMICH
Toledo builds big lead, cruises past Eastern Michigan 45-28
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Bryant Koback ran for 149 yards, Eli Peters and Carter Bradley each threw a pair of touchdown passes and Toledo rolled to a 45-28 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.
The Rockets (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) have won 19 of the last 21 in the series.
Koback had 102 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 24 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Peters and Bradley combined for 298 yards passing, and each hit a different receiver for scores. Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Peters early in the second quarter. Ronnie Blackmon had a 58-yard touchdown catch from Bradly early in the third.
Jamal Hines picked off Preston Hutchinson's shovel pass and ran 20 yards into the end zone that stretched the Rockets' lead to 45-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
Hutchinson threw four touchdown passes and completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 244 yards to lead Eastern Michigan (0-3, 0-3). Hutchinson had scoring throws to four receivers. Quian Williams led with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Toledo has outscored opponents 69-21 in the first half this season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. Koback
22 RB
149 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, REC
|
|
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
244 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|18
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|489
|278
|Total Plays
|68
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|34
|Rush Attempts
|44
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|298
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-87
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|6-44.2
|Return Yards
|19
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|489
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|11/15
|190
|2
|0
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5/8
|108
|2
|0
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|24
|149
|1
|21
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|4
|33
|0
|21
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|10
|15
|0
|6
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|5
|5
|88
|1
|57
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|3
|2
|80
|1
|68
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|2
|2
|60
|1
|36
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lacey 14 S
|M. Lacey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|2-3
|1.5
|1
|
A. Woliver 85 DE
|A. Woliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nossaman 47 LS
|C. Nossaman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hood 8 CB
|D. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crider 94 DT
|J. Crider
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Davis 29 K
|E. Davis
|1/3
|39
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|2
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 5 RB
|J. Stuart
|4
|21.0
|24
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|25/38
|244
|4
|1
|
A. Jackson 3 QB
|A. Jackson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|8
|17
|0
|4
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|15
|10
|0
|15
|
T. Bess III 30 RB
|T. Bess III
|4
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|10
|8
|86
|1
|19
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|13
|8
|64
|0
|22
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|2
|2
|25
|1
|17
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|5
|2
|16
|1
|8
|
A. Jackson 3 QB
|A. Jackson
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|11-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 97 DL
|M. Haney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 96 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|6
|44.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 21 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(14:53 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 36 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick5-K.Hernandez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 36(14:21 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for 5 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(14:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 4 yards (97-M.Haney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 50 for 5 yards (10-T.Speights58-C.Stagner).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 50(12:48 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 48 for 2 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(12:24 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 45 for 3 yards (10-T.Speights92-A.Merritt).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 45(11:53 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for -1 yard (6-A.LaFleur).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(11:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(11:06 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from EMC 46 to EMC 9 fair catch by 12-J.Hubbard.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 9(10:59 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 15 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson24-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 15(10:33 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 15(10:29 - 1st) 33-D.Smith to EMC 18 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson45-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 18(9:43 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 42 yards from EMC 18 to TOL 40 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(9:36 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 5 yards (97-M.Haney).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 45(9:02 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to EMC 41 for 14 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(8:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to EMC 5 for 36 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(8:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 4 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford23-B.Bogan).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(7:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (32-T.Myrick). 32-T.Myrick to EMC 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:31 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:19 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith to EMC 31 for 17 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(6:52 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 34 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 34(6:29 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 34(6:23 - 1st) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 29(6:23 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - EMICH 29(6:17 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 53 yards from EMC 29 to TOL 18 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(6:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(6:06 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for 7 yards (44-L.Cameron).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 25(5:33 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 31 for 6 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on EMC 29-K.Shine Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for 5 yards (92-A.Merritt32-T.Myrick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 46(4:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 50(3:56 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 46 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:19 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for no gain (93-J.Crawford58-C.Stagner).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(2:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to EMC 32 for 14 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(2:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner pushed ob at EMC 25 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 25(1:29 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 51 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 29 for 15 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(1:17 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to EMC 31 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 31(0:35 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 31(0:28 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 30 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - EMICH 30(15:00 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 30 Downed at the TOL 32.
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(14:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:37 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 27 for 2 yards (85-A.Woliver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(14:12 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 33 for 6 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 33(13:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 34 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 34(13:13 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 36 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(12:50 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 36. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 26(12:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 37 for 11 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 37(11:58 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 38 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones48-N.Givhan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 38(11:14 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - EMICH 38(11:07 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from EMC 38. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 18 FUMBLES. 23-B.Bogan to TOL 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 17(10:56 - 2nd) 3-A.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 17(10:49 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 24 yards (49-S.Scheidt58-C.Stagner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(10:36 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 37 for 8 yards (29-K.Shine10-T.Speights).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 37(10:15 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(10:10 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 99-T.Rush Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TOL 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:56 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 42 for no gain (97-M.Haney23-B.Bogan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:26 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to EMC 32 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 20 for 12 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(8:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 12 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 12(8:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 8 for 4 yards (58-C.Stagner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TOLEDO 8(7:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 9 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick90-G.Trueman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(6:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to EMC 9 for no gain (55-J.Ramirez10-T.Speights).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(6:02 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Hernandez at EMC End Zone. 5-K.Hernandez to TOL 20 for 80 yards (19-J.Newton). Penalty on EMC 10-T.Speights Personal Foul declined. Penalty on EMC 96-D.Brooks Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at EMC 9. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(5:24 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 25. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 20(5:18 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 17 FUMBLES (31-D.Bolden). 24-J.Clark to EMC 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(5:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 17 for no gain (52-D.Jackson93-J.Crawford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(4:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 15 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick10-T.Speights).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 15(3:43 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 23 for -8 yards (99-T.Rush96-D.Brooks).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - TOLEDO 23(3:01 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(2:57 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 45 for 22 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).
|
1 & 10 - EMICH(2:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TOL 6-N.Bauer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 45. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(2:36 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 48 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson91-J.Hines).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 48(2:15 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 46 FUMBLES. 7-Z.Ford to TOL 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(2:12 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 48 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 48(1:48 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 44 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(1:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 28 for 16 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(1:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(1:08 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 22 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 22(0:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 22(0:27 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 28 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(14:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 28(13:58 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 31 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson30-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 31(13:17 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 31 to TOL 26 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(13:10 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 for 2 yards (92-A.Merritt97-M.Haney).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28(12:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 40 for 12 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(12:21 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 39 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee29-K.Shine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 97-M.Haney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 39. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(11:58 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:51 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 33 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 69-J.Donnellon Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 17 - EMICH 18(11:26 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 19 for 1 yard (92-D.Rogers).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 19(10:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 12 for -7 yards (91-J.Hines).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - EMICH 12(10:19 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 9 yards (92-D.Rogers7-Z.Ford).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - EMICH 21(9:37 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 21. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 34 for no gain (9-C.Flowers17-M.Lee). Penalty on TOL 17-T.Cluckey Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(9:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 26 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights93-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(8:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(8:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 39 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(8:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on TOL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 34(7:49 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 38 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick96-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(7:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 38 for no gain (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(6:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at EMC 46 for 16 yards (9-C.Flowers). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 47.
|+57 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 43(6:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:48 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 12 yards (6-N.Bauer24-J.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(5:15 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 41 for 4 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 41(4:41 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(4:07 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 49 for 5 yards (96-D.Hood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(3:44 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(3:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 3-A.Jackson. 3-A.Jackson to TOL 44 for 7 yards (30-J.Jones31-D.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(3:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to TOL 40 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(2:31 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 39 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden30-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 39(1:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 39(1:49 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs ob at TOL 24 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(1:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Roughing the passer declined. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - EMICH 9(1:23 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 9 for no gain (31-D.Bolden85-A.Woliver).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 9(1:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart pushed ob at TOL 26 for 23 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(0:46 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 6 yards (17-M.Lee11-I.Watson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 32(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 5 yards (44-L.Cameron).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(14:38 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to TOL 44 for 7 yards (93-J.Crawford32-T.Myrick).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 44(13:54 - 4th) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Flowers97-M.Haney).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:25 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 28 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:53 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 27 for 1 yard (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 27(12:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 21 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 21(11:41 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 20 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 20(10:50 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(10:45 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 21(10:11 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 21(10:05 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Hines at EMC 20. 91-J.Hines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 12 yards (23-T.Simon12-D.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(9:45 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 26 for 3 yards (85-A.Woliver).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(9:09 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 27 for 1 yard. Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 26. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 16(8:53 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at EMC 27 for 11 yards (11-J.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 27(8:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 10 yards (11-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 11-J.Williams Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at EMC 37. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(8:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(7:48 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(7:43 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Facemasking 12 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (45-D.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(7:18 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:13 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 1-T.Anderson to TOL 26 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 25(6:28 - 4th) 7-D.Finn pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 29(5:47 - 4th) 7-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Beale.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 29(5:40 - 4th) 49-B.Flint punts 41 yards from TOL 29. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 37 for 7 yards (4-D.McKinley-Lewis). Team penalty on TOL Illegal substitution declined.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(5:28 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 34 for -3 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 34(4:50 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 50 for 16 yards (24-J.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(4:22 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 3-A.Jackson. 3-A.Jackson pushed ob at TOL 42 for 8 yards (9-M.Lacey).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 42(3:59 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 48 for -10 yards (56-T.Taylor99-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 48(3:32 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith to EMC 45 for -3 yards (85-A.Woliver). Team penalty on TOL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at EMC 48. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(3:12 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to TOL 41 for 6 yards (48-N.Givhan24-J.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 41(2:40 - 4th) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 39 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(2:32 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL 31 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 31(2:08 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 38 for -7 yards (99-D.Johnson94-J.Crider).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 38(2:01 - 4th) Penalty on EMC 24-T.Knue False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 38. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 43(2:01 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 22-K.Mackey. 22-K.Mackey to TOL 31 for 12 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 31(1:28 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to TOL 23 for 8 yards (9-M.Lacey).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(1:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -8 yards (91-J.Hines94-J.Crider).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TOLEDO 31(1:08 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to TOL 29 for 2 yards (9-M.Lacey25-M.Hook).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 29(0:46 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 10 for 19 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(0:39 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(0:33 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to TOL 8 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 8(0:27 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 8(0:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
0
053.5 O/U
-6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-18
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
050.5 O/U
-32.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
066.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
063 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MICHST
MD
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
041 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-15
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
+1
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+9
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
PSU
0
047 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
063.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
066.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VATECH
PITT
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MICH
RUT
0
055 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
064.5 O/U
-2
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
058 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2