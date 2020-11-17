|
|
Louisville eager to cut down on turnovers vs. Syracuse
Louisville hasn't been shy about shooting itself in the foot this season.
The turnover-prone Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) will look to limit their miscues on Friday night when they host Syracuse (1-7, 1-6).
Louisville held a 478-368 advantage in total yards last Saturday, but three costly turnovers led to its undoing in a 31-17 loss at Virginia. The Cardinals have 18 turnovers on the season.
"That was obviously the big difference in the (Cavaliers) game when you go back and watch it, but there's a lot of plays that were good on both sides of the ball and we have got to continue to build off of it," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "We need to take care of the football and get this turnover margin going in our favor as we finish out these last three."
Dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham passed for 161 yards and rushed for a career-high 197 and two touchdowns against Virginia. Fine numbers to be certain, but his fumble inside Cavaliers territory with 8:22 left in the game dashed any hope of a rally.
Cunningham, however, isn't giving up on the season following Louisville's second straight loss and sixth in seven games.
"We're definitely playing for pride," Cunningham said. "We want to win these games out. We've been trying to do everything right throughout the weeks. We've just been coming up short."
Cunningham came up large against the Orange last season, throwing for a career-best five touchdowns and rushing for another in Louisville's 56-34 win.
Louisville's Javian Hawkins rolled up 233 yards and a touchdown on the ground in that game while teammate Tutu Atwell had five receptions for 152 yards and two scores.
Hawkins and Atwell, however, were two of seven Cardinals players who did not play against Virginia. Hawkins, who ranks fourth in the ACC with 822 yards rushing, announced on Monday that he was opting out of the remainder of the season and would enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
"(Hawkins) came in this week to talk about it, and he wasn't fully decided on what he wanted to do. I think it hit home when one of his roommates tested positive," Satterfield said. "He has a dream that he wants to go tackle that. Obviously for us, selfishly, we'd love to have him."
Hassan Hall is expected to return after missing three games with an undisclosed injury to join redshirt freshman Jalen Mitchell and Maurice Burkley in the Louisville backfield.
Atwell, who is also nursing an undisclosed injury, is questionable to play Friday.
"No specifics," Satterfield said of Atwell. "Should know more this week. I think he'll be really close to be able to come back. The negative is that it's a short week."
The Cardinals have fared well when they are not committing turnovers. Louisville is averaging 27.9 points per game and 440.6 total yards while surrendering just 392.1. By comparison, Syracuse is averaging 18.3, 263.8 and 464.3, respectively.
The Orange fell under those two offensive numbers while dropping their fifth straight decision in their most recent outing, a 16-13 setback to Boston College on Nov. 7.
Syracuse freshman JaCobian Morgan completed 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his first career start.
"The team needs to carry JaCobian, JaCobian is young," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "We need to all play better to make it easier on him."
Taj Harris reeled in seven passes for 61 yards against the Eagles. He had a team-leading six catches for 58 yards in last year's tilt versus the Cardinals.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
S. Tucker
34 RB
93 RuYds
|
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
219 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 21 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|25
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|137
|413
|Total Plays
|41
|79
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|134
|Rush Attempts
|25
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|45
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|6-16
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|31
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-31
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 15 QB
|J. Morgan
|5/12
|40
|0
|1
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|1/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|16
|93
|0
|13
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Morgan 15 QB
|J. Morgan
|5
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|6
|3
|31
|0
|20
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
A. Cole 10 DB
|A. Cole
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 53 DL
|K. Darton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Labrosse 28 DB
|B. Labrosse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 97 DL
|C. Roscoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hendrix 18 WR
|E. Hendrix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 LB
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 LB
|T. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|6
|44.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|24.7
|28
|0
|
M. Pierre 22 RB
|M. Pierre
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
D. Tuazama 88 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pena 29 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/28
|219
|1
|2
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|3/3
|43
|0
|0
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|2/3
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|10
|56
|0
|20
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|11
|46
|1
|17
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|9
|22
|0
|11
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|21
|1
|22
|
A. Robbins 21 RB
|A. Robbins
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|9
|7
|65
|0
|16
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|4
|2
|60
|0
|39
|
J. Johnson 11 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|4
|40
|0
|16
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|4
|4
|34
|0
|13
|
D. Martin 45 TE
|D. Martin
|3
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3
|24
|0
|15
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|3
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
R. Johnson 88 WR
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Lifson 42 TE
|J. Lifson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boykin 98 DE
|J. Boykin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|3/3
|50
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|3
|42.7
|1
|61
|
B. Travelstead 40 K
|B. Travelstead
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3
|2.3
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 64 yards from LOU 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 29 for 28 yards (25-J.Minkins80-J.Watkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:53 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan to SYR 29 for no gain (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 29(14:24 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley pushed ob at SYR 35 for 6 yards (12-M.Character).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 35(13:50 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan sacked at SYR 33 for -2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 33(13:15 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 33 out of bounds at the LOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(13:06 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 29 for -1 yard (27-S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 29(12:32 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 31 for 2 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 31(11:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 41 for 10 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(11:15 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell pushed ob at LOU 45 for 4 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 45(10:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 45(10:37 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 15-J.Mitchell. 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 40 for 15 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(10:04 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 36 for 4 yards (97-C.Roscoe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 36(9:31 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at SYR 32 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 32(8:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 32(8:48 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(8:42 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 35 for 10 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(8:29 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 39 for 4 yards (92-M.Clark7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 39(8:03 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 39(7:59 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 39(7:55 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 42 yards from SYR 39. 10-R.Burns to LOU 19 for no gain (22-K.Strickland).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(7:46 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 36 for 17 yards (18-E.Hendrix).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(7:20 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley pushed ob at LOU 38 for 2 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 38(6:46 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell INTERCEPTED by 14-G.Williams at SYR 27. 14-G.Williams to LOU 42 for 31 yards (36-M.Burkley). Team penalty on SYR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(6:31 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 47 for 10 yards (12-M.Character).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(5:55 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 43 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge11-N.Okeke).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(5:27 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 45 for -2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 45(4:55 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 82-D.Alford False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 50(4:30 - 1st) 15-J.Morgan scrambles to LOU 45 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 45(3:45 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from LOU 45 to the LOU 8 downed by 50-A.Bolinsky.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 8(3:36 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 10 for 2 yards (32-M.Wax).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 10(3:06 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 6 for -4 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 6(2:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 28 for 22 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(1:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 28(1:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 37 for 9 yards (42-T.Richards).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 37(1:08 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 39 for 2 yards (13-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(0:36 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 45-D.Martin. Penalty on SYR 9-K.Jonathan Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(0:31 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 40 for 6 yards (10-A.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 40(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 45-D.Martin.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 40(14:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 41 for -1 yard (97-C.Roscoe).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 41(14:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to SYR 28 for 13 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(13:24 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 25 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 25(12:46 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 17 for 8 yards (27-S.Thompson2-I.Melifonwu).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(12:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at SYR 20 for -3 yards FUMBLES (13-M.Jones). 11-J.Carter recovers at the SYR 20. 11-J.Carter to SYR 20 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(12:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 31 for 11 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(11:33 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 35 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 35(10:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 35(10:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris INTERCEPTED by 13-K.Clark at SYR 49. 13-K.Clark to LOU 49 for -2 yards (3-T.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(10:41 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 49 for 2 yards (21-L.Kpogba). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 49. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 39(10:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 0-J.Johnson. 0-J.Johnson to LOU 49 for 10 yards (10-A.Cole).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49(9:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 0-J.Johnson. 0-J.Johnson to SYR 35 for 16 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(9:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to SYR 21 for 14 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(8:28 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 17 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 17(7:53 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 21 for -4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 21(7:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 22 for -1 yard (27-S.Thompson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 22(6:30 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 31(6:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to SYR 15 for 16 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(5:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 13 for 2 yards (85-J.Black27-S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 13(5:07 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to SYR 9 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 9(4:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 15-J.Mitchell. 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 4 for 5 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - CUSE 4(4:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 45-D.Martin. 45-D.Martin to SYR 2 for 2 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 2(3:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good. Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 22 for 19 yards (44-D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(3:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on SYR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SYR 22. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 17(3:31 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for 9 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 26(3:06 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 46 for 20 yards (12-M.Character).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:51 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 50 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 50(2:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to LOU 50 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 50(1:38 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 49 for 1 yard (23-K.Cloyd10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 49(1:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(1:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 0-J.Johnson. 0-J.Johnson to SYR 45 for 6 yards (13-M.Jones).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 45(1:07 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to SYR 6 for 39 yards (2-I.Melifonwu). Penalty on SYR 2-I.Melifonwu Facemasking 3 yards enforced at SYR 6.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LVILLE 3(0:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to SYR 6 for -3 yards (28-B.Labrosse).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 6(0:46 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 4 for 2 yards (85-J.Black).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 4(0:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith runs ob at SYR 23 for 12 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Lifson INTERCEPTED by 2-I.Melifonwu at SYR 7. 2-I.Melifonwu runs ob at SYR 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 64 yards from SYR 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 17 for 16 yards (88-S.Mahar). Penalty on LOU 1-L.Jenkins Holding declined. Penalty on LOU 42-J.Lifson Holding 8 yards enforced at LOU 17.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 9(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 10 for 1 yard (0-M.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 10(14:30 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 14 for 4 yards (9-K.Jonathan13-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 14(13:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 14(13:35 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 61 yards from LOU 14 Downed at the SYR 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(13:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Morgan sacked at SYR 19 for -6 yards (10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CUSE 19(12:38 - 3rd) 15-J.Morgan incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CUSE 19(12:33 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 53 yards from SYR 19. 10-R.Burns to LOU 30 FUMBLES. 23-K.Cloyd to LOU 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(12:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 30(12:16 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 28 for -2 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 28(11:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 39 for 11 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 39(11:56 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 45 for 6 yards (52-C.Harper2-I.Melifonwu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:18 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 44 for 11 yards (19-R.Hanna10-A.Cole).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(9:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to SYR 49 for -5 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 49(9:23 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 29 for 20 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(8:42 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 17 for 12 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(8:06 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to SYR 17 for no gain (14-G.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 17(7:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to SYR 19 for -2 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 19(6:52 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 29-T.Pena to SYR 16 for 14 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(6:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Morgan complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 19 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 19(6:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 19. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 14(5:50 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 24 for 10 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 24(5:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Morgan sacked at SYR 18 for -6 yards FUMBLES (22-Y.Abdullah). 68-A.Servais to SYR 14 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 14(4:49 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 61 yards from SYR 14. 10-R.Burns to LOU 30 for 5 yards (24-C.Lutz87-L.Benson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(4:37 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 41 for 11 yards (32-M.Wax).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(3:54 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 50 for 9 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 50(3:13 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 42 for 8 yards (21-L.Kpogba28-B.Labrosse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(2:30 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 42 for no gain (32-M.Wax21-L.Kpogba). Penalty on SYR 28-B.Labrosse Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 42.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(2:09 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at SYR 37 for -10 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 37(1:21 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to SYR 34 for 3 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 17 - LVILLE 34(0:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to SYR 13 for 21 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Pass sacked at SYR 15 for -2 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 15(14:16 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 15. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - LVILLE 20(13:50 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 14-E.Pfeifer False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 20. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 22 - LVILLE 25(13:50 - 4th) 4-J.Pass complete to 80-J.Watkins. 80-J.Watkins to SYR 12 for 13 yards (11-J.Carter).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 12(13:10 - 4th) 4-J.Pass to SYR 15 for -3 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 15(12:27 - 4th) 32-J.Turner 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 50 yards from LOU 35. 22-M.Pierre to SYR 34 for 19 yards (25-J.Minkins40-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(12:17 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 34(12:11 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 39 for 5 yards (2-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 39(11:33 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 39 for no gain (22-Y.Abdullah).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CUSE 39(10:47 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 37 yards from SYR 39 out of bounds at the LOU 24. Team penalty on SYR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(10:39 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 32 for 3 yards (17-S.Linton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 32(10:00 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 72-E.Sowders False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 27(9:36 - 4th) 4-J.Pass incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 27(9:28 - 4th) 4-J.Pass complete to 15-J.Mitchell. 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 31 for 4 yards (11-J.Carter2-I.Melifonwu).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 31(8:49 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 39 yards from LOU 31 to SYR 30 fair catch by 29-T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(8:41 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 34 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 34(8:10 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 43 for 9 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(7:44 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 44 for 13 yards (3-R.Yeast98-J.Boykin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(7:28 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 38 for 6 yards (23-K.Cloyd98-J.Boykin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 38(7:65 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 38(6:48 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to LOU 38 for no gain (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CUSE 38(6:20 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(6:15 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to LOU 38 for no gain (93-C.Okechukwu).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(5:31 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 88-R.Johnson. 88-R.Johnson to LOU 48 for 10 yards (10-A.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:46 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to SYR 49 for 3 yards (45-K.Darton2-I.Melifonwu).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 49(4:01 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 45-D.Martin. 45-D.Martin to SYR 24 for 25 yards (11-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:20 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to SYR 22 for 2 yards (52-C.Harper). Penalty on LOU 74-A.Boone Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - LVILLE 34(3:14 - 4th) 21-A.Robbins to SYR 33 for 1 yard (45-K.Darton11-J.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - LVILLE 33(2:23 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 0-J.Johnson. 0-J.Johnson to SYR 25 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 25(1:39 - 4th) 6-E.Conley sacked at SYR 35 for -10 yards (93-C.Okechukwu).
|Penalty
|
4 & 21 - LVILLE 35(1:30 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 45-K.Darton False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 35. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LVILLE 30(1:30 - 4th) 49-R.Harwell punts 18 yards from SYR 30 to SYR 12 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
