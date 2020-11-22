|
Slovis, dominant defense power No. 20 USC past Utah 33-17
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The great Southern California teams were known for their confidence. On the road against Utah, these Trojans took another step toward restoring the program's past glory.
''We played with a swagger tonight, especially on defense,'' coach Clay Helton said.
Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and No. 20 USC smothered Utah in a 33-17 victory Saturday.
Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 264 yards for USC (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12), but the Trojans' defense took centerstage, forcing five turnovers to stay undefeated and move into pole position for the Pac-12 South title.
''All week, our guys talked about playing like this was a bar fight. We played with a lot of viciousness and everyone was zeroed in,'' linebacker Kana'I Mauga said.
USC's game plan from the outset was to stop Utah's ground game.
''At all costs, stop the run,'' Helton said. ''Once we did that, our pass rush forced throws that were interceptions, got sacks and fumbles. We were in the backfield all night.''
Utah (0-1, 0-1) was the final major conference team to make its 2020 debut after coronavirus cases scuttled its first two scheduled games of an already-delayed season.
The long layoff didn't do the Utes any favors as they made critical errors and couldn't get any rhythm going on offense. Consistent quarterback pressure by the Trojans and a rugged rush defense had a lot to do with that.
''I thought we'd be much more productive offensively with the veterans we have there. Our O-line didn't take control or push people around like we expected,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.
Cameron Rising, a Texas transfer, made his first start for Utah but threw an interception in the first quarter and then was strip-sacked by Marlon Tuipulotu for his second turnover and got injured on the play. Vavae Malepeai scored on a short run one play later to give USC a 10-3 lead.
Jake Bentley, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, replaced Rising but was often off target. After two negative-yard drives and misfires on his first four passes, Bentley used a 33-yard run to spark the Utes' offense and capped the first half with a 7-yard touchdown strike to Samson Nacua. USC led 24-17 at halftime.
The USC defense, led by Ralen Goforth's 12 tackles and Mauga's 11 stops, harassed Bentley and kept Utah scoreless in the second half. After two comeback wins, USC's first victory in Salt Lake City since 2012 ended without much drama.
''The confidence was just radiating, so I even said, `Go get the ball and bring it to me.' Two plays later, they got the turnover and handed me the football,'' Helton said.
In the second half, USC engineered three drives that concluded in Parker Lewis field goals. The defense did the rest.
The Trojans didn't look particularly polished themselves and didn't have a bevy of offensive fireworks. Maxs Tupai sacked Slovis, and Nephi Sewell scooped up the fumble and took it 23 yards for Utah's first touchdown.
''I need to execute better. We left a lot of points on the board,'' Slovis said.
Slovis hit Tyler Vaughns for an 8-yard score after a 42-yard completion to Vaughns that finally got the Trojans' offense rolling.
On a run-pass option, Slovis threw a 10-yard touchdown to Erik Krommenhoek for a 24-10 lead.
The Utes have annually featured one of the Pac-12's top defenses, but they had to replace nine defensive starters from last season. Surprisingly, it was the lack of offense that scuttled any upset bid.
USC snapped Utah's 11-game home winning streak.
''Nothing feels regular this year,'' Whittingham said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After winning their first two games by a combined five points, USC's 16-point victory will look good to voters and the Trojans should rise in the rankings.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The defense looked stout. The offense still hasn't reached its potential and the unit struggled to run the ball, but the passing of Slovis was plenty good enough. USC has two home games and a visit to crosstown rival UCLA remaining, setting up the Trojans for a big finish to this shortened season. ''We will hit on all cylinders someday soon and I look forward to it,'' Helton said.
Utah: The Utes were worried about a really young defense, but the offense's inability to move the ball and the five turnovers doomed Utah. ''We knew it was going to take some time with this young group but we hope it will come soon,'' Whittingham said.
UP NEXT
Southern California: Hosts Colorado next weekend.
Utah: Plays at Arizona State next weekend.
K. Slovis
9 QB
264 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -21 RuYds
J. Bentley
8 QB
171 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|357
|335
|Total Plays
|66
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|119
|Rush Attempts
|31
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|264
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|9
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-13
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|24/35
|264
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|20
|62
|1
|14
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|5
|55
|0
|47
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|5
|-21
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|5
|66
|0
|23
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|4
|62
|1
|42
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|6
|5
|53
|0
|19
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|6
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|4
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|4
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Wolfe 18 TE
|J. Wolfe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|4/4
|47
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|4
|43.8
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|16/28
|171
|1
|2
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|3/6
|45
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|10
|38
|0
|29
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|7
|32
|0
|13
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|5
|28
|0
|22
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|24
|0
|33
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|5
|2
|48
|0
|30
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|4
|3
|42
|0
|25
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|3
|3
|29
|1
|13
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|10
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DE
|H. Pututau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|4
|36.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 26 for 1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(14:35 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 25 for -1 yard (2-O.Griffin26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:55 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:05 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 25. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 25 for -4 yards (6-D.Brumfield).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:11 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis to USC 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(12:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(12:25 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 28(12:20 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 28. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 40 for 18 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:13 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 49 for 9 yards (2-O.Griffin10-R.Goforth).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 49(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to USC 36 for 15 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:01 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 23 for 13 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart26-K.Mauga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(10:45 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 19 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 19(10:03 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 18 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 18(9:18 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 18(9:12 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 19 for 18 yards (32-M.Anae83-C.Gardner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(9:02 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 9 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USC 28(8:46 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 28(8:41 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 4 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(8:16 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at USC 41 for 9 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 41(7:55 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 49 for 8 yards (8-C.Phillips). Penalty on UTH 42-M.Tafua Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(7:34 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 46 FUMBLES. 23-K.Christon recovers at the USC 46. 23-K.Christon to UTH 47 for 7 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 47(6:59 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London pushed ob at UTH 25 for 22 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(6:13 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 18 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 18(5:26 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - USC 18(5:21 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(5:17 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 21 for -4 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 21(4:43 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at UTH 42 for 21 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(4:01 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 47 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(3:20 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for 3 yards (31-H.Echols91-B.Pili).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 50(2:39 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to USC 28 for 22 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(1:59 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan INTERCEPTED by 99-D.Jackson at USC 27. 99-D.Jackson pushed ob at USC 37 for 10 yards (22-T.Jordan).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(1:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 35 for -2 yards (41-H.Pututau).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 35(1:19 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 43 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 43(0:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 44 for 1 yard (41-H.Pututau90-D.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - USC 44(15:00 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 41 yards from USC 44 to UTH 15 fair catch by 45-S.Nacua.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(14:45 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 41-H.Pututau Delay of game 2 yards enforced at UTH 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(14:45 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 2 for no gain (8-C.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 2(14:09 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 5-J.Wilmore.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 27 for 2 yards (50-N.Figueroa93-M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(13:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 27 for no gain (10-R.Goforth49-T.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(12:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(12:44 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 33 yards from UTH 27 Downed at the USC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:53 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 27 for 2 yards (92-M.Tupai0-D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(11:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 31 for 4 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(10:48 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UTH 27 for 42 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(10:12 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 13 for 14 yards (29-N.Sewell19-V.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 13. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 8(9:33 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(9:21 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 FUMBLES. 21-I.Pola-Mao to UTH 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(9:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 19 for 8 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 19(8:30 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 1 for 18 yards. Penalty on USC 62-B.Neilon Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 29(8:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek INTERCEPTED by 29-N.Sewell at UTH 13. 29-N.Sewell to UTH 13 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(8:17 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 13 for no gain (26-K.Mauga93-M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 13(7:38 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USC 13(7:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USC 13(7:26 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 27 yards from UTH 13 Downed at the UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(7:14 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UTH 31 for 9 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 31(6:49 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 29 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(6:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy pushed ob at UTH 10 for 19 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(5:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 25 for no gain (10-R.Goforth50-N.Figueroa).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(5:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 32 for 7 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - USC 32(4:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 40 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga). Penalty on UTH 51-S.Elisaia Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 32. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 13 - USC 22(4:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley to USC 45 for 33 yards (4-M.Williams). Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 45.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(3:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 38 for -2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 38(3:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 46 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga26-K.Mauga).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 46(2:06 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 17-D.Vele. 17-D.Vele to USC 45 for 9 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(1:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to USC 27 for 18 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(1:00 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 9-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at USC 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(1:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to USC 7 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 7(0:54 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(0:49 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 26 for 1 yard (7-V.Fillinger).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USC 26(0:15 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 6 yards (19-V.Davis). Penalty on USC 71-L.Jimmons Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - USC 16(0:07 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 17 for 1 yard (41-H.Pututau9-S.Fotu).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 19 for 18 yards (13-K.Latu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(14:54 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 21 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 21(14:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 32 for 11 yards (19-V.Davis7-V.Fillinger).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(13:50 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 37 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 37(13:12 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 32(12:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 36 for 4 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 36(12:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 47 for 11 yards (19-V.Davis9-S.Fotu).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(11:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at UTH 34 for 19 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(11:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UTH 11 for 23 yards (19-V.Davis).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(10:59 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 15 for -4 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 15(10:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UTH 7 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 7(9:44 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 7(9:36 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(9:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 46 for 21 yards (15-T.Hufanga8-C.Steele).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(8:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at USC 13. 15-T.Hufanga to USC 13 for no gain (80-B.Kuithe).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(8:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 25 for 12 yards (42-M.Tafua9-S.Fotu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:20 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 30 for 5 yards (0-D.Lloyd42-M.Tafua).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 39 for 9 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(7:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 42 for 3 yards (0-D.Lloyd). Penalty on USC 75-A.Vera-Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 39. No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 29(6:43 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon pushed ob at UTH 24 for 47 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(6:12 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UTH 25 for -1 yard (90-D.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 25(5:36 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UTH 25 for no gain (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 25(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UTAH 25(4:51 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(4:47 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 29 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USC 29(4:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - USC 29(4:14 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 17 for -12 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - USC 17(3:30 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from UTH 17 Downed at the USC 45.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(3:21 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 36 for -9 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - UTAH 36(2:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - UTAH 36(2:38 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 46 for 10 yards (90-D.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 46(2:00 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from USC 46 to UTH 15 fair catch by 45-S.Nacua.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(1:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 24 for 9 yards (10-R.Goforth21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 24(1:17 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 29 for 5 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(0:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to USC 41 for 30 yards (8-C.Steele).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(0:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 42 for -1 yard (10-R.Goforth31-H.Echols).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 42(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 40 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga99-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USC 40(14:21 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to USC 35 for 5 yards (50-O.Umana). Penalty on UTH 50-F.Pututau Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 40. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - USC 50(13:52 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to USC 37 for 13 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - USC 37(13:01 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis pushed ob at USC 29 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(12:29 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to USC 21 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao9-G.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 21(11:47 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to USC 16 for 5 yards (31-H.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 16(11:10 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 13 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 13(10:34 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 11 for 2 yards (8-C.Steele31-H.Echols).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 11(9:50 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe pushed ob at USC 10 for 1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - USC 10(9:19 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(9:12 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 18 for 8 yards (4-J.Broughton0-D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 18(8:39 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 21 for 3 yards (29-N.Sewell41-H.Pututau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(8:05 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 22 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 22(7:23 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 24 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 24(6:39 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 36 for 12 yards (29-N.Sewell42-M.Tafua).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(6:00 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for -1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 35(5:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for -1 yard (8-C.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTAH 34(4:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 40 for 6 yards (44-X.Carlton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 40(3:46 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 45 yards from USC 40 to UTH 15 fair catch by 83-C.Gardner.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(3:39 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 22 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 22(3:22 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 28 for 6 yards (10-R.Goforth15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(3:06 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 29 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth91-B.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USC 29(2:48 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USC 29(2:39 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles runs ob at UTH 31 for 2 yards. Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 29. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - USC 19(2:12 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 27 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga99-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - USC 27(1:37 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(1:29 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 29 for -2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 29(1:22 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 29 for no gain (29-N.Sewell98-V.Moala).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTAH 29(1:16 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 30 for -1 yard (6-N.Ritchie4-J.Broughton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - UTAH 30(1:08 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:03 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to USC 50 for 25 yards (15-T.Hufanga21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(0:37 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Yassin.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 50(0:29 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 86-D.Kincaid. 86-D.Kincaid to USC 36 for 14 yards (2-O.Griffin9-G.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:08 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Kincaid INTERCEPTED by 8-C.Steele at USC 2. 8-C.Steele to USC 6 for 4 yards (86-D.Kincaid).
