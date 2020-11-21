|
|
|FIU
|WKY
W. Kentucky reels off 35-straight points to down FIU, 38-21
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Tyrrell Pigrome ran for two touchdowns and the defense scored two more on back-to-back takeaways as Western Kentucky scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to defeat Florida International 38-21 on Saturday.
FIU (0-5, 0-3 Conference USA) was first on the board when JJ Holloman pulled in a 28-yard pass from Max Bortenschlager midway through the opening quarter, and the Panthers led 13-10 at halftime.
The Hilltoppers (4-6, 3-3) rallied for 35 unanswered points beginning in the first half. But defense turned the tide in the third quarter when Bortenschlager was hit and fumbled. Roger Cray picked up the ball on the bounce and ran it 19 yards to the end zone to put Western Kentucky ahead 17-13. On FIU's next play, Eli Brown picked off Bortgenschlager for a 22-yard interception return and touchdown.
Gaej Walker and Pigrome scored short rushing touchdowns in the final quarter as WKU extended its scoring run. Walker finished with 127 yards on 17 carries. Pigrome passed for 121 yards.
Western Kentucky hasn't lost a home finale since 2010. The Hilltoppers end their season at Charlotte next Saturday.
Bortenschlager was 8-for-18 passing for 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and was one of three quarterbacks for FIU Saturday. Kaylan Wiggins (5-for-11 passing for 39 yards) scored FIU's final touchdown on a fourth-and-goal, faking a handoff to the inside and running to the left corner of the end zone. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
FIU has lost seven straight, going back to last season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Holloman
4 WR
54 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
|
G. Walker
5 RB
127 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|13
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-21
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|263
|278
|Total Plays
|81
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|157
|Rush Attempts
|44
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|147
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|14-37
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.3
|8-53.3
|Return Yards
|35
|20
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|278
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|8/18
|106
|1
|1
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|5/11
|39
|0
|0
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|1/8
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|24
|100
|0
|13
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|5
|24
|1
|12
|
M. Williams 32 RB
|M. Williams
|4
|5
|0
|8
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|4
|3
|0
|2
|
S. Norton 3 QB
|S. Norton
|2
|0
|0
|8
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|5
|-16
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holloman 1 WR
|J. Holloman
|6
|2
|54
|1
|28
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|12
|4
|47
|0
|24
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|4
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
K. Williams 87 TE
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|4
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Williams 32 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 11 LB
|J. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 10 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 3 DB
|R. Dames
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCray 22 DB
|B. McCray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 97 DL
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Prophete 51 LB
|D. Prophete
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 34 LB
|C. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 26 DB
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 28 DB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gray 27 DB
|H. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reynolds 96 DL
|D. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 0 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|8
|44.3
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|4
|12.0
|14
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|57.5
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|14/25
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|17
|127
|1
|54
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|6
|43
|0
|28
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|9
|-9
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
T. Traynor 85 WR
|T. Traynor
|4
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
M. Corley 23 WR
|M. Corley
|4
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Marria 19 DE
|C. Marria
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|8
|53.3
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 63 yards from FIU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 16 for 14 yards (10-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(14:55 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 20-N.Whittington Invalid fair catch signal 14 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 2(14:55 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 6 for 4 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 6(14:37 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 7 for 1 yard (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 7(13:58 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 12 for 5 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis4-R.Dames).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(13:23 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 9 for -3 yards (90-N.Curtis4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WKY 9(12:43 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WKY 9(12:35 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WKY 9(12:30 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 9. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 48 for 12 yards (40-B.Wagner60-B.Chandler).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(12:16 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 48 for 4 yards (50-R.Barber5-N.Days).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 48(11:50 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 43 for 5 yards (2-D.Key).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 43(11:32 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to WKY 42 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(11:07 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 42(10:59 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 38 for 4 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 38(10:24 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to WKY 30 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(9:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 29 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone24-R.Cray).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 29(9:20 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to WKY 28 for 1 yard (4-M.Tinsley).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 28(8:47 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 1 yard (90-N.Curtis45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 26(8:05 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 3 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis94-K.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 29(7:27 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 31 for 2 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 31(6:51 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 31 Downed at the FIU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(6:38 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 39 for 26 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 39(6:10 - 1st) 21-E.Wilson to FIU 40 for 1 yard (5-N.Days26-D.Ruffin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 40(5:36 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 6 yards (9-X.Lane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FIU 46(4:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 46(4:53 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 46 out of bounds at the WKY 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 14(4:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 2 yards (7-J.Turner99-D.Strickland).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 16(4:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 25 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(3:28 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 31 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 31(2:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 34 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 34(2:06 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 34 to FIU 10 fair catch by 2-B.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 10(1:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 10(1:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 19 for 9 yards (5-N.Days).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 19(1:35 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 24 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(0:56 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to FIU 23 for -1 yard (32-E.Brown).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - FIU 23(0:29 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 15 for -8 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - FIU 15(15:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 20 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 20(14:28 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 56 yards from FIU 20. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 24 for no gain (10-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(14:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 2 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 26(13:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane runs ob at WKY 41 for 15 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(13:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to FIU 43 for 16 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(12:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to FIU 34 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 34(12:08 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 25 for 9 yards (11-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(11:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 25(11:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to FIU 21 for 4 yards (4-R.Dames).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WKY 21(10:38 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:19 - 2nd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 26 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 26(9:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 2 yards (10-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 28(9:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 29 for 1 yard (51-D.Prophete).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 29(8:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 42 yards from WKY 29 out of bounds at the FIU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(8:18 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 31(7:56 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 33(7:12 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 33(7:05 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 22 yards from FIU 33 out of bounds at the WKY 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(7:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - FIU 45(6:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 39 for -6 yards (97-K.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - FIU 39(6:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 47 for 8 yards (28-J.Walker).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - FIU 47(6:06 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 47 to FIU 10 fair catch by 4-R.Dames.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 10(5:58 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 10 for no gain (5-N.Days).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 10(5:19 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 13 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown31-A.Kincade).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 13(4:39 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 87-K.Williams. 87-K.Williams to FIU 17 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 17(4:00 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 17 to WKY 35 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(3:54 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to WKY 49 for 14 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 49(3:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to FIU 38 for 13 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(2:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to FIU 30 for 8 yards (26-J.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 30(2:13 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 12 for 18 yards (22-B.McCray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 12(1:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley pushed ob at FIU 10 for 2 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 10(1:33 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 2 for 8 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis51-D.Prophete).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - FIU 2(1:25 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 1 for 1 yard (10-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 1(0:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 52 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson to FIU 28 for 15 yards (46-C.Munson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(0:38 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton pushed ob at WKY 48 for 24 yards (2-D.Key).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(0:30 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 46 for -6 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - WKY 46(0:24 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - WKY 46(0:21 - 2nd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at WKY 47 for 7 yards (32-E.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WKY 47(0:16 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 41 yards from WKY 47 to the WKY 6 downed by 6-N.Jefferson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 58 yards from WKY 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 16 for 9 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(14:56 - 3rd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at FIU 26 for 10 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(14:41 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 5 yards (53-J.Darvin24-R.Cray).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 31(14:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for -1 yard (32-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 30(13:37 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 30(13:32 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 38 yards from FIU 30. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 30 for -2 yards (18-N.Jaghai).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(13:24 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 34 for 4 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 34(12:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 2 yards (97-K.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FIU 36(12:17 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FIU 36(12:12 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 63 yards from WKY 36 Downed at the FIU 1.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 1(11:59 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 11 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 11(11:22 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 11(11:17 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 11 for no gain (24-R.Cray).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 11(10:42 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 23 for 12 yards (2-D.Key).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(10:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 21 for -2 yards (32-E.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - FIU 21(9:34 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager to FIU 19 FUMBLES (10-D.Jackson). 24-R.Cray runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 18 for 13 yards (46-C.Munson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WKY 18(9:16 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-E.Brown at FIU 22. 32-E.Brown runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 52 yards from WKY 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 27 for 14 yards (20-N.Whittington).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(9:02 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 4 yards (2-D.Key24-R.Cray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 31(8:27 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 33(7:53 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 33(7:44 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 57 yards from FIU 33 to WKY 10 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 10(7:36 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 14 for 4 yards (3-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 14(7:07 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 16 for 2 yards (90-N.Curtis45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FIU 16(6:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 70-C.Spencer False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FIU 11(6:18 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FIU 11(6:12 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 11. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 34 for no gain (27-O.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(6:02 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 37 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown99-J.Madden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 37(5:26 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WKY 37(5:18 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather runs 63 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FIU 72-S.Finau Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - WKY 27(5:07 - 3rd) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 30 for 3 yards (24-R.Cray).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - WKY 30(4:30 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 52 yards from FIU 30 to WKY 18 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 18(4:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 29 for 11 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(3:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - FIU 29(3:44 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 21 for -8 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - FIU 21(3:06 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 11 yards (27-H.Gray).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FIU 32(2:42 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 32. 4-R.Dames to FIU 35 for 23 yards (89-J.Beljan).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(2:29 - 3rd) 21-E.Wilson to FIU 37 for 2 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 37(1:49 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 50 for 13 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 50(1:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman. Penalty on WKY 9-D.Bradshaw Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 50. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(1:07 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to WKY 32 for 3 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 32(0:31 - 3rd) 21-E.Wilson to WKY 33 for -1 yard (7-T.Meadows31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WKY 33(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|-8 YD
|
4 & 8 - WKY 33(14:56 - 4th) 3-R.Dames to WKY 39 FUMBLES. 3-R.Dames to WKY 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 41(14:50 - 4th) 5-G.Walker pushed ob at FIU 5 for 54 yards (22-B.McCray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 5(14:35 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to FIU 1 for 4 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 1(13:57 - 4th) 5-G.Walker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:54 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 49 yards from WKY 35. 4-R.Dames to FIU 28 for 12 yards (18-T.Smith38-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(13:49 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 28(13:43 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 28(13:36 - 4th) 3-S.Norton scrambles to FIU 36 for 8 yards (53-J.Darvin34-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - WKY 36(12:58 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(12:52 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 36(12:44 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to FIU 34 for 2 yards (34-C.Coleman96-D.Reynolds).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FIU 34(12:05 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - FIU 34(11:58 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at FIU 42 for -8 yards (4-R.Dames).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(11:50 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 42(11:46 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Jefferson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 42(11:41 - 4th) 3-S.Norton complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to FIU 44 for 2 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - WKY 44(10:55 - 4th) 3-S.Norton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 44(10:50 - 4th) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at FIU 38 for 6 yards (99-D.Strickland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 38(10:29 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome runs ob at FIU 32 for 6 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(10:00 - 4th) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at FIU 4 for 28 yards (0-D.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(9:29 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(9:23 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 32-M.Williams. 32-M.Williams to FIU 27 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 27(8:52 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 87-K.Williams. 87-K.Williams to FIU 34 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 34(8:18 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to FIU 38 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(7:44 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 38(7:38 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins scrambles to FIU 40 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone32-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WKY 40(6:46 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 8 - WKY 40(6:36 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather runs ob at WKY 41 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(6:01 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 41(5:50 - 4th) 32-M.Williams to WKY 33 for 8 yards (28-D.Cain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WKY 33(5:12 - 4th) 32-M.Williams to WKY 33 for no gain (34-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 33(4:31 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins scrambles to WKY 28 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(3:54 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to WKY 26 for 2 yards (26-D.Ruffin5-N.Days).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WKY 26(3:17 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 26(3:11 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 2-B.Singleton. 2-B.Singleton to WKY 17 for 9 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 17(2:30 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 17(2:24 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to WKY 5 for 12 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WKY 5(1:51 - 4th) 32-M.Williams to WKY 8 for -3 yards (99-J.Madden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WKY 8(1:17 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Mitchell. Penalty on WKY 26-D.Ruffin Pass interference 6 yards enforced at WKY 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - WKY 2(1:11 - 4th) 32-M.Williams to WKY 2 for no gain (31-A.Kincade99-J.Madden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WKY 2(1:02 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 2(0:58 - 4th) 21-E.Wilson to WKY 1 for 1 yard (97-D.Shipp19-C.Marria).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 1(0:23 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(0:18 - 4th) Team penalty on FIU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WKY 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:18 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins scrambles to WKY End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:18 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at WKY 23 for -2 yards.
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
4th 0:17 ABC
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
4th 0:19 ESP2
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 3:37
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 2:27 SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 8:27 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1