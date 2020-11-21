|
|
|PURDUE
|MINN
Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The end of this pass-and-catch clinic put on by Purdue and Minnesota boiled down to an alleged push - followed by a game-sealing interception.
As the Boilermakers seethed, the weary Gophers were relieved after a game both teams won't soon forget.
Josh Aune picked off Jack Plummer with 44 seconds left at the Minnesota 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue gave the beleaguered Gophers defense a big lift and preserved a 34-31 victory over the Boilermakers on Friday night.
''We had every chance to fold. We just never quit,'' Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.
Plummer completed 35-of-42 passes for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took the ball with 2:01 left at its 39.
The Boilermakers, boosted by a career-high 15 receptions for 116 yards from Rondale Moore in his long-awaited return, moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham with 52 seconds left. Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul.
''I think you know what I think. I didn't like it a lot. I can't really comment on it. It's part of the game,'' Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said. ''We've got to move forward.''
As Durham approached the goal line on his corner route, he extended his arm against the chest of cornerback Phillip Howard, whose pursuit did not appear to be significantly altered by the contact. The Big Ten declined to comment on the call.
''Refs made a call, but we still had to finish the game,'' Howard said.
Aune picked Plummer off on the next play.
''It was really who was going to turn the ball over first. It was so hard to get a takeaway,'' said Fleck, whose defense forced just one punt, in the first quarter.
Mohamed Ibrahim, the FBS leader in rushing yards per game, scored his third touchdown of the game - and 13th of the season - early in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a 34-24 lead before a missed extra point.
Purdue used a fourth-and-1 conversion on a drive capped by Durham's scoring reception that cut the lead to three points with 8:31 left. The Boilermakers got the ball back quickly after Seth Green took a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from their own 31. But Edward Dellinger, who had a 27-yard field goal blocked in the second quarter, pulled his 33-yarder wide right to keep Minnesota (2-3 Big Ten) in the lead.
David Bell caught eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Boilermakers (2-2), who racked up 492 total yards. Moore took the field for the first time since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota on Sept. 28, 2019. Plummer, who started six games last season, seamlessly replaced the injured Aidan O'Connell.
Tanner Morgan produced a crisp and commanding performance marked by pinpoint throws on third downs and deep routes to Chris Autman-Bell (129 yards) and Rashod Bateman. Morgan finished 15 for 22 for 264 yards and no turnovers.
''He had an edge to him,'' Fleck said.
Cam Wiley and Green added a touchdown runs, Ibrahim notched his sixth straight 100-yard game, and the Gophers had their offense back in 2019 form.
Minnesota's defense, missing top pass rusher Boye Mafe, played with plenty of energy despite the mismatches against Bell and Moore. Micah Dew-Treadway had the blocked field goal, just after a touchdown catch by Moore was overruled by replay review because he didn't have possession in the corner of the end zone.
''It's one that's going to sting, but that's what losses should do to you,'' Brohm said. ''I am proud of the fact that we played until the end and showed some fight, showed some want to win.''
MOORE SPEAKS
Moore did not take questions from reporters but apologized for being a distraction to the team this season after aggravating his hamstring injury during training camp and asking Brohm to keep it private because he believed he'd recover quickly.
''A lot of people created these narratives about myself, about this team. That's never what I intended it to be,'' Moore said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The return of Moore, an All-American in 2018, and the insertion of Plummer ignited the offense into a manner that ought to bode well for the rest of the season.
''When you put him back in our offense it just makes us that much more explosive on top of how good our offense already was,'' Plummer said. ''It's great to be around a special player like him.''
Minnesota: After getting blown out by Michigan and Iowa in their first two home games, the short-handed Gophers needed this kind of confidence boost. They were missing 22 players either for injuries or COVID-19 protocols, plus three staff members who were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. Ibrahim left in the fourth quarter with an injury, and cornerback Jordan Howden departed with an injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Hosts Rutgers on Nov. 28.
Minnesota: Visits Wisconsin on Nov. 28.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
367 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
102 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|492
|394
|Total Plays
|68
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|130
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|367
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|35-43
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|4-41
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|367
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|35/42
|367
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|10
|68
|0
|24
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|20
|1
|11
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|7
|15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|18
|15
|116
|0
|33
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|10
|8
|104
|2
|47
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|3
|57
|0
|39
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|5
|5
|50
|0
|16
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|5
|4
|40
|1
|29
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 13 CB
|G. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams III 94 DE
|R. McWilliams III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/3
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Moore 14 WR
|M. Moore
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|15/22
|264
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|25
|102
|3
|17
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|7
|26
|1
|9
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
P. Jelen 25 RB
|P. Jelen
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|7
|5
|129
|0
|42
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|8
|4
|59
|0
|39
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Paulson 80 TE
|J. Paulson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swenson 1 DB
|C. Swenson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hickcox 91 DL
|N. Hickcox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 20 LB
|D. Willis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeCaptain 35 LB
|D. LeCaptain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 33 DL
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|2
|44.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|18.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 59 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 35 for 29 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 59 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 31 for 25 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 31(14:56 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 37 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 37(14:20 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 85-B.Witham. 85-B.Witham to MIN 40 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 40(13:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:01 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 27 for 24 yards (36-J.Alexander38-B.Thieneman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(12:28 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 20 for 7 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 20(11:49 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 13 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes36-J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(11:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to PUR 6 for 7 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 6(10:56 - 1st) 1-C.Wiley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 14-M.Moore to PUR 5 FUMBLES. 14-M.Moore to PUR 9 for 4 yards (20-D.Willis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 9(10:46 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 8 for -1 yard (16-C.Durr).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 8(10:22 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 14 for 6 yards (29-J.Aune).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 14(9:44 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 20 for 6 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:17 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 47 for 33 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(8:41 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 43 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin13-J.Gordon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 43(8:13 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 43 for no gain (9-E.Otomewo).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 43(7:34 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at MIN 27 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(6:55 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 13 for 14 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(6:29 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to MIN 8 for 5 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 8(5:44 - 1st) 4-R.Moore runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 63 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 13 for 11 yards (4-M.Grant). Penalty on MIN 5-T.Guthrie Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MIN 13.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 7(5:30 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 13 for 6 yards (18-C.Allen55-D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 13(4:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 5 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(4:12 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 18(4:07 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 40 for 42 yards (17-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(3:38 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 40(3:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 38 for 2 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 38(2:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at PUR 18 for 20 yards (13-G.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(2:07 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 15 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander). Penalty on PUR 58-B.Deen Facemasking 8 yards enforced at PUR 15.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(1:39 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Brown-Stephens.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 7(1:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 1 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander94-R.McWilliams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(1:13 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 61 yards from MIN 35 out of bounds at the PUR 4.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:09 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:01 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 2 yards (9-E.Otomewo55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 37(0:23 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 38 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 38(15:00 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 51 yards from PUR 38 Downed at the MIN 11.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(14:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 7 yards (4-M.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 18(14:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 22 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(13:33 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 23(12:51 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MINN 23(12:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MINN 23(12:39 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from MIN 23 Downed at the PUR 29.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(12:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to MIN 42 for 29 yards (33-D.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(12:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 29 for 13 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(11:28 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 23 for 6 yards (23-J.Howden). Penalty on PUR 22-K.Doerue Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 23.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 14 - PURDUE 33(11:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 23 for 10 yards (16-C.Durr55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 23(10:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:49 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for no gain (91-N.Hickcox).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:23 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 21 for -7 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - PURDUE 21(8:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 15 for 6 yards (16-C.Durr).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 15(8:11 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:05 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 26 for 1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(7:29 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson pushed ob at MIN 45 for 19 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(7:02 - 2nd) 21-B.Williams to MIN 49 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 49(6:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 50 for 1 yard (17-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 50(5:42 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell pushed ob at PUR 41 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(5:08 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 80-J.Paulson. 80-J.Paulson to PUR 22 for 19 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(4:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 20 for 2 yards (90-L.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 20(4:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 11 for 9 yards (18-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(3:28 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 11 for no gain (38-B.Thieneman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 11(2:41 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 21-B.Williams. 21-B.Williams to PUR 3 for 8 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 3(2:16 - 2nd) 17-S.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 19 for 15 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:06 - 2nd) 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 20 for 1 yard (29-J.Aune).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 20(1:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 28 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 28(1:24 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 30 for 2 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(1:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 32 for 2 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 32(1:04 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 35 for 3 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 35(0:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to MIN 26 for 39 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(0:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 10 for 16 yards (20-D.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer spikes the ball at MIN 10 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
3 & 10 - MINN 10(0:06 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 18-M.Dew-Treadway. 27-T.Nubin to MIN 11 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(0:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 9 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 16 for 15 yards (35-D.LeCaptain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(14:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 17 for 1 yard (23-J.Howden).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 17(14:16 - 3rd) 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 11 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:56 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at MIN 48 for 24 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(13:33 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 47 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 47(13:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(12:54 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 42 for 17 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(12:18 - 3rd) 21-B.Williams to MIN 44 for 2 yards (94-R.McWilliams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 44(11:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 44(11:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 17-S.Green. 17-S.Green to PUR 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(11:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 33 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 33(10:24 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 33(10:16 - 3rd) 25-P.Jelen to PUR 34 for -1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 8 - MINN 34(9:31 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 1 for 33 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(9:02 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:57 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 13 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(8:31 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 41 for 21 yards (29-J.Aune23-J.Howden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to MIN 41 for no gain (29-J.Aune).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to MIN 35 for 6 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 35(6:54 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 29 for 6 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(6:30 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 21 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 21(6:00 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 16 for 5 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(5:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 9 for 7 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 9(4:42 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:35 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(3:53 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 29(3:12 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to PUR 32 for 39 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(2:36 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to PUR 23 for 9 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 23(1:53 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to PUR 19 for 4 yards (58-B.Deen).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(1:18 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 23 for -4 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 23(0:37 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 2 for 21 yards (23-C.Trice).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(15:00 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 5 for -3 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 5(14:20 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:15 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) 99-D.Kesich kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:15 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 29 for 4 yards (91-N.Hickcox).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:44 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 39 for 10 yards (2-P.Howard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 34(12:50 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 43 for 9 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 43(12:10 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 48 for 5 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 48(11:36 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 41 for 11 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(11:36 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 1-C.Swenson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 41. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(11:20 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 21 for 5 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 21(10:50 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 20 for 1 yard (96-L.Richter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 20(10:10 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 17 for 3 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 17(9:52 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:29 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:21 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 11 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 11(8:45 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue. Penalty on MIN 27-T.Nubin Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MIN 11. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PURDUE 6(8:37 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:31 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 29(7:48 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 33 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 33(7:05 - 4th) 21-B.Williams to MIN 34 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 34(6:20 - 4th) 17-S.Green to MIN 31 for -3 yards (4-M.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(6:16 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31(6:10 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 20 for 11 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(5:50 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 19 for 1 yard (8-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 19(5:11 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 19(5:04 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 16 for 3 yards (2-P.Howard).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 16(4:13 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(4:08 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 21 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 21(3:23 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 22 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander23-C.Trice).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 22(3:17 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 21 for -1 yard (23-C.Trice).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MINN 21(3:08 - 4th) 96-M.Crawford punts 40 yards from MIN 21 to PUR 39 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:01 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore. Penalty on MIN 1-C.Swenson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:54 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer to MIN 46 for no gain (99-D.Carter).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:24 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 24 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:24 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:19 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to MIN 33 for 13 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(2:02 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to MIN 28 for 5 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 28(1:39 - 4th) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 25 for 3 yards (91-N.Hickcox55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 25(1:04 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 19 for 6 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(0:58 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PUR 87-P.Durham Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 19. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 25 - PURDUE 34(0:52 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-J.Aune at MIN 13. 29-J.Aune to MIN 18 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(0:44 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 17 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 17(0:39 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 16 for -1 yard.
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
GAS
ARMY
0
040 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
068.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
064.5 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
OREGST
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
PSU
0
045 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
UK
1BAMA
0
057.5 O/U
-32
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
052 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1