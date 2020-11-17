|
|
|MISSST
|UGA
Bulldogs crossing fingers for No. 13 Georgia vs. MSU
There are plenty of questions swirling around the Southeastern Conference this week as Mississippi State prepares to travel to Georgia for meeting of teams that share the same nickname.
The most unanswerable early in the week was whether the game will actually take place. Both teams had their games postponed a week ago owing to COVID-19 issues, Georgia failing to make the trip to Missouri, and Mississippi State's home game with Auburn not played.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, "We certainly are confident that we are going to be able to play Mississippi State. We feel good about where we are. We feel good about where they are. That's communicated, so we feel good about playing."
It's just the uncertainty that's loathsome, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said.
"The distractions have been very frustrating," Leach said. "I think they have been for everybody -- fans and everybody. We try to just lock into practice. To be perfectly honest, I think practice has been the most pleasant releases our players have had. I'm sure that's probably the case around the country."
No. 13 Georgia (4-2) has lost two of its last three games, falling to then-No. 8 Florida and No. 2 Alabama. Mississippi State (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Vanderbilt in its most recent game.
Georgia leads the all-time series 18-6 and leads 11-2 in games played in Athens. Georgia won the last meeting 31-3 in 2017. This will be homecoming week for Georgia, where the Bulldogs are 78-18-2.
Another big question surrounds Georgia's starting quarterback position. Stetson Bennett hurt his shoulder against Florida and could be on the verge of losing the job, even if healthy. One possibility is D'Wan Mathis, who started and struggled in the season opener against Arkansas.
But the other possibility for Georgia -- and many think the likely starter -- is the intriguing JT Daniels, the highly touted transfer from Southern California, who has yet to play after missing most of last season with a knee injury. Daniels had been projected as the starter before the season, but his knee did not gain medical clearance in time for the season-opener, so Bennett started.
Daniels has since been cleared medically, but Smart said the competition would continue through game week.
"You just try to make the best situation you can to give your team an opportunity to win," Smart said. "You have to put the best guys out there that give you the best opportunity to win."
For Leach, quarterbacks aren't typically a problem. He has developed a 3,000-yard passer in 17 of his 18 seasons as a head coach. It isn't likely to happen this season, although quarterback K.J. Costello has thrown for 1,283 yards, an average of 256.6 yards per game, and six touchdowns.
Costello will be challenged by the aggressive Georgia defense, which allows only 20.8 points per game and ranks second in the league with 18 sacks. The Bulldogs are especially tough against the run, ranking fourth nationally allowing just 82.8 yards per game. But Georgia will again be without preseason All-America candidate Richard LeCounte, who is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in a motorcycle accident three weeks ago.
The Mississippi State defense is young; the Bulldogs have 14 defensive players on the two-deep roster who are freshmen or sophomores. But veteran defensive ends Marquiss Spencer (21 career tackles for loss) and Kobe Jones (20 career tackles for loss) are a concern for with Georgia's running game. Mississippi State is third in the SEC, allowing 127.2 yards rushing per game, and third in total defense (359.8 yards).
--Field Level Media
|
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
336 PaYds, PaTD, -13 RuYds
|
|
J. Daniels
QB
401 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -21 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|358
|409
|Total Plays
|66
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|8
|Rush Attempts
|14
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|336
|401
|Comp. - Att.
|41-52
|28-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|401
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|8
|
|
|358
|TOTAL YDS
|409
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|41/52
|336
|1
|0
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|8
|19
|2
|7
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-13
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|10
|7
|115
|1
|51
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|8
|7
|53
|0
|15
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|8
|7
|42
|0
|10
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|5
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bowman 97 P
|R. Bowman
|4
|42.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|28/38
|401
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|11
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-21
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|9
|8
|197
|2
|49
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|11
|8
|87
|1
|28
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|7
|4
|55
|1
|40
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|3
|3
|45
|0
|31
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|4
|43.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 40 yards from UGA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 22-L.Witherspoon.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 31 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean23-M.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(14:29 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 38 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(13:49 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 40 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean7-T.Stevenson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 40(13:14 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 43 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice23-M.Webb).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 43(12:27 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to UGA 37 for 20 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(11:48 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to UGA 33 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice11-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 33(11:12 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to UGA 28 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean23-M.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 28(10:29 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to UGA 21 for 7 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(10:01 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to UGA 13 for 8 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 13(9:11 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Griffin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 13(9:07 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to UGA 9 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(8:30 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to UGA 6 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 6(7:50 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 6(7:44 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to UGA 4 for 2 yards (44-T.Walker29-C.Smith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 4(6:58 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:54 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 23 for -2 yards (13-E.Forbes28-L.Craft).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - UGA 23(6:22 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MSST 49 for 28 yards (13-E.Forbes28-L.Craft).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(5:46 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to MSST 48 for 1 yard (94-J.Crumedy14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 48(5:06 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UGA 48(5:02 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 46 for -6 yards (42-M.Spencer3-A.Brule).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UGA 46(4:26 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 43 yards from UGA 46 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(4:18 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 17 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 17(3:42 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 17(3:38 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 19 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean23-M.Webb).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 19(2:54 - 1st) 97-R.Bowman punts 50 yards from MSST 19 Downed at the UGA 31.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(2:42 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 39 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 39(2:31 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 49 for 10 yards (28-L.Craft14-N.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(1:55 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at MSST 45 for 6 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 45(1:15 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MSST 39 for 6 yards (19-C.Duncan12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(0:53 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MSST 36 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 36(0:14 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to MSST 40 for -4 yards (14-N.Watson3-A.Brule).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UGA 40(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSST 40. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:35 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to MSST 24 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 24(14:05 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs ob at MSST 10 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(13:37 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to MSST 9 for 1 yard (93-C.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UGA 9(13:02 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 52-K.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UGA 4(12:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 4(12:33 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:28 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 31 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(11:48 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 38 for 7 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(11:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 46 for 8 yards (23-M.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 46(10:32 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Gardner.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 46(10:24 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 50 for 4 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(9:49 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to UGA 45 for 5 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 45(9:09 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to UGA 38 for 7 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(8:41 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to UGA 38 for no gain (7-T.Stevenson96-Z.Logue).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 38(8:01 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to UGA 32 for 6 yards (14-D.Daniel32-M.Rice).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 32(7:12 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to UGA 24 for 8 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(6:42 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 24(6:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to UGA 21 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 21(5:53 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to UGA 4 for 17 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISSST 4(5:29 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:24 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MSST 26 for 49 yards (19-C.Duncan). Team penalty on UGA Offside declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(5:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to MSST 27 for -1 yard (12-S.Preston).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UGA 27(4:20 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at MSST 33 for -6 yards (94-J.Crumedy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - UGA 33(3:41 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at MSST 24 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UGA 24(3:17 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 30 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(2:38 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 44 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(2:11 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 49 for 5 yards (23-M.Webb).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 49(1:46 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 30 for 30 yards (81-L.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(1:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at UGA 45 for 15 yards (13-E.Forbes). Penalty on UGA 87-T.McKitty Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UGA 30. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 20 - UGA 20(1:18 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MSST 34 for 46 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(1:09 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 34(1:05 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MSST 21 for 13 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(0:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to MSST 15 for 6 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 15(0:45 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MSST 8 for 7 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on UGA 87-T.McKitty Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 8.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 18(0:38 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 18(0:35 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 34 for 9 yards (17-N.Dean29-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 34(0:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 37 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 24 for -1 yard (93-C.Young52-K.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(14:23 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 23 for -1 yard (19-C.Duncan).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - UGA 23(13:46 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 37 for 14 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(13:30 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 41 for 4 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 41(12:57 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 41 for no gain (1-M.Emerson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 41(12:12 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 49 for 8 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(11:51 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to MSST 48 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 48(11:12 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:03 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 33 for 8 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(10:30 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 37 for 4 yards (23-M.Webb32-M.Rice).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(9:47 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 42 for 5 yards (23-M.Webb29-C.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 42(9:05 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to UGA 46 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(8:30 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to UGA 40 for 6 yards (88-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 40(7:56 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to UGA 36 for 4 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(7:17 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to UGA 17 for 19 yards (16-L.Cine).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 17(6:34 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to UGA 18 for -1 yard (88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 18(5:58 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 18(5:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to UGA 3 for 15 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISSST 3(5:25 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 28 for 3 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 28(4:43 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 29(4:02 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 86-J.FitzPatrick. 86-J.FitzPatrick to UGA 37 for 8 yards (3-A.Brule).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(3:31 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 36 for -1 yard (14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 36(2:49 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UGA 36(2:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UGA 36(2:36 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 25 yards from UGA 36 out of bounds at the MSST 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:35 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:28 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 43 for 4 yards (27-E.Stokes32-M.Rice).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 43(1:39 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 58-K.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 38(1:39 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 38(1:33 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 42 yards from MSST 38 to UGA 20 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson. Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:25 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 20 for no gain (93-C.Young94-J.Crumedy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 20(0:48 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 20 for no gain (40-E.Thompson13-E.Forbes).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 20(0:08 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 18 for -2 yards (28-L.Craft).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UGA 18(15:00 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 56 yards from UGA 18 to MSST 26 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(14:53 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 33 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 33(14:16 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 33(14:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 33(14:08 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 39 yards from MSST 33 to UGA 28 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(14:00 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to UGA 33 for 5 yards (28-L.Craft).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 33(13:30 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 30 for -3 yards (3-A.Brule12-S.Preston).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 30(12:42 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 44 for 14 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(12:07 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to MSST 40 for 16 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(11:46 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to MSST 36 for 4 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 36(11:00 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to MSST 30 for 6 yards (28-L.Craft).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(10:35 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 30(10:31 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UGA 30(10:26 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MSST 17 for 13 yards (28-L.Craft). Penalty on UGA 70-W.McClendon Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 30. No Play.
|+40 YD
|
3 & 20 - UGA 40(10:00 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:50 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 33 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(9:20 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 43 for 10 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(8:47 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 46 for 3 yards (3-T.Campbell23-M.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 46(8:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 81-L.Griffin. 81-L.Griffin to MSST 48 for 2 yards (13-A.Ojulari3-T.Campbell).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 48(7:35 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 44 for -4 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 44(6:51 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MSST 44 to UGA 18 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(6:43 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 18(6:39 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.White.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 18(6:33 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 49 for 31 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(5:52 - 4th) 3-Z.White to MSST 45 for 6 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UGA 45(5:19 - 4th) 3-Z.White to MSST 38 for 7 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on UGA 0-D.Washington Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 45. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - UGA 40(5:04 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 31 for -9 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 28 - UGA 31(4:19 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 39 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UGA 39(3:39 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 50 yards from UGA 39 to MSST 11 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(3:31 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 18 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 18(3:05 - 4th) 23-D.Johnson to MSST 15 for -3 yards (7-T.Stevenson). Penalty on UGA 10-M.Herring Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 15.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(2:46 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 41 for 11 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(2:18 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 41(2:11 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 44 for 3 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 44(1:36 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to MSST 47 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson17-N.Dean).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 47(1:23 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 38 for -9 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
